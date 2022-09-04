If you’re on the hunt for the best curling irons for curly hair, hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood recommends looking for a tool that allows you to control the heat setting, which will can help minimize the risk of damage. "You should always start on low until you see how much heat it takes to hold your curl," Leatherwood tells Elite Daily. "Typically, start at 250 degrees to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, and go from there. You will know you've found your setting based on how fast your curl forms, and how fast it drops once released from the iron," she explains. When shopping for a curling iron, you'll also want to choose a barrel size that's best suited for the type of curls you're trying to achieve (smaller irons are ideal for tighter curls, whereas larger irons will give you a looser wave).

The Expert

Felicia Leatherwood is a celebrity hairstylist with more than 25 years of professional experience. A natural hair care expert, she specializes in hair for editorial shoots, television, and red carpet events, conducts hair workshops around the globe, and is the creator of a line of detangling brushes.

How To Curl Naturally Curly Hair

For Leatherwood, who prioritizes maintaining the hair's health, prepping your hair prior to using a curling iron is key. "Use a heat protectant spray, serum, or light leave-in conditioner," she says, adding that you'll want to do this before using any type of hot styling tool. If you're using a blow dryer prior to your curling iron, be mindful of the heat setting you're using for that, too. You can also do a quick heat test before touching the iron to your hair to determine whether you need to lower the temperature or not. "Test your iron on a paper towel or napkin first before putting it on your hair," Leatherwood suggests. "If the paper towel or napkin turns brown or burns, your iron is too hot and will burn your hair." She also recommends limiting the number of times you expose your hair to hot styling tools to about three times per month, if possible.

Shop The Best Curling Irons For Curly Hair

In a hurry? Here are the best curling irons for curly hair:

1. The Pro's Pick: The Best Curling Iron For Versatility

"I love how I have different size wands to choose from so that I can create different looks," Leatherwood says of why she carries the NuMe Octowand 8-in-1 Curling Wand in her kit when she's working with celebrity clients like Issa Rae, Nicole Ari Parker, and Tomiko Fraser. The interchangeable wand comes with eight different tourmaline ceramic barrels that help to reduce unwanted frizz by locking moisture into the hair, and also offer plenty of versatility when it comes to creating different types of curls. It also comes with a heat-resistant glove to help protect your hand while you're styling, and a traveling case to store everything in.

Size: 8 Barrels, Ranging From 1/2-inch To 1.25-inch Heat Settings: 170 Degrees to 450 Degrees Fahrenheit Automatic Shut-Off: Yes

2. The Best Curling Iron For Tight Curl Patterns

If you're mainly using a curling iron to enhance your natural curls, Hot Tools’ line of Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Irons offers the most comprehensive variety of barrel sizes to choose from. In addition to several smaller barrel sizes for tighter curls, the iron also comes in larger sizes that will help create looser waves. No matter which size barrel you choose, all of the irons in this collection use a patented pulse technology to help heat the iron evenly at a consistent temperature. And the irons allow you to adjust the heat to your ideal temperature up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit.

Available Sizes: 5/8-inch, 3/8-inch, 1/2-inch, 3/4-inch, 1-inch, 1.25-inch, 1.5-inch, 2-inch Heat Settings: 280 Degrees to 430 Degrees Fahrenheit Automatic Shut-Off: No

3. The Best Budget-Friendly Curling Iron For Curly Hair

If you're looking for a less expensive pick, or if you don't feel like you use a curling iron often enough to justify a higher price tag, there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Conair's Double Ceramic Curling Iron lands a spot on this list because it comes in five different barrel sizes that use ceramic to heat the hair evenly and create a smooth finish. The curling iron has 30 adjustable heat settings up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, though it does come with a bit of a learning curve, as the iron doesn't display the temperature. It also has an automatic shut-off feature and dual-voltage for use while traveling abroad.

Available Sizes: 1/2-inch, 3/4-inch, 1-inch, 1.25-inch, 1.5-inch Heat Settings: Up To 375 Degrees Fahrenheit Automatic Shut-Off: Yes

4. Best Automatic Curling Iron For Curly Hair

BioIonic’s StyleWinder Rotating Styling Iron features a rotating clamp that lets you easily roll your hair around the barrel. It also includes a digital display for the temperature, with adjustable heat settings up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit. To help give you silkier curls that stay in place even when using a lower heat setting, the brand developed their Nano Ionic MX technology, which breaks water molecules down into smaller particles that are able to penetrate and condition the hair.

Available Sizes: 3/4-inch, 1-inch, 1.25-inch, 1.5-inch Heat Settings: Up To 440 Degrees Fahrenheit Automatic Shut-Off: Yes

5. One Last Pro-Favorite Curling Iron To Consider

For a professional quality curling iron that's dual-voltage, try the T3 SinglePass 1" Curling Iron. The cult-favorite iron has five adjustable heat settings ranging from 260 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, and it uses a smart microchip to prevent temperature fluctuations that can mess with your styling process and cause more damage. The iron was also designed to give you frizz-free curls with lots of glossy shine, thanks to the brand's trademarked CeraGloss ceramic barrel that helps to lock your style in place. Other notable features include an ultra-lightweight design, an 8-foot swivel cord, and a cool tip and stand that lets you rest the iron rest securely on your countertop.

Available Sizes: 1-inch, 1.25-inch Heat Settings: 260 Degrees to 410 Degrees Fahrenheit Automatic Shut-Off: Yes

