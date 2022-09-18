By now, we’ve all accepted that leggings are no longer just a pair of pants you wear to the gym — they’re a versatile closet staple that can be dressed up (thanks, Kim K) or down. While I don’t believe that you can ever have too many leggings, I do think it’s worth having an array of different styles. Like your favorite full-length leggings, the best cropped leggings are stretchy, comfortable, and breathable, but their shorter inseam allows for even more airflow when you’re working out (and showcases whatever shoes you’re rocking today).

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Cropped Leggings

Inseam Length

Cropped leggings are, of course, cropped, but there are a range of inseam lengths that fall under the “cropped” umbrella. Typically, there are three cropped styles to choose from: capri, which falls just below the knee; 7/8 leggings, which fall just above the ankle; and those that fall somewhere in between, around mid-calf.

More specifically, inseams on cropped leggings typically range between 14 to 25 inches. Inseam length is partially dependent upon style, and partially on size. The inseam on larger sizes are often an inch or two longer in order to achieve a consistent same fit. It’s worth referring to each brand’s size chart so that you can find the perfect crop.

Style & Material

Like full-length leggings, cropped leggings also come in a variety of cuts and fabrics. You’ll find everything from TikTok-approved flared yoga pants — a cute and comfy alternative to jeans for everyday wear — to smooth, form-fitting tights that feel like a second skin when you’re on the move.

In terms of material, leggings made of soft, breathable cotton are great for stretching and lounging, while sweat-wicking performance fabrics like polyester or nylon blends, as well as breathable mesh inserts, will keep you cool while you exercise. Speaking of workouts, details like compression waistbands that don’t slide up or ride down, or pockets along the sides or hidden inside the waistband to hold your phone and keys, can be extra-useful.

Keep scrolling for the best cropped leggings on Amazon, and there’s one for every budget.

01 One Of The Most Popular Cropped Leggings On Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon Boasting over 42,000 ratings and counting, these cropped leggings are some of the most popular leggings on Amazon, period. Made of 88% polyester and 12% spandex, they’re thick and opaque, yet they’re breathable, moisture-wicking, and stretchy. They’ve also got two deep pockets on either side and hidden inner waistband pocket. A gusseted crotch allows for freedom of movement. You’ll also find a few full-length styles in the same listing. Rave review: “I bought these when I complained to a friend about having to pull my pants up when I run. She recommended these and they are by far my favorite running leggings I've owned. They are thin but warm, completely squat proof, so not see through at all. Great amount of stretch, while holding everything in. I always struggle with having to pull leggings up when I run, but not with these high waisted leggings! They don't shift at all!” Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

02 These Bootcut Capri Leggings With A Wide Waistband AFITNE Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for cropped leggings with some added *flare*, these bootcut yoga pants are for you. Featuring a wide, high-rise waistband with mild compression, these no-slip leggings with four-way stretch are breathable, moisture-wicking, and sweat-absorbing thanks to a 75% polyester and 25% spandex construction. They also feature a gusseted crotch and two waistband pockets with a zipper closure — one in the back that can fit up to a 6-inch inch phone, and one in the front to store smaller items. And best of all, they pass the squat test. In addition to the cropped style linked here, you’ll also find a few full-length options. Rave review: “I needed some comfortable and cool cropped pants and happened to see these. [...] The fabric is soft, smooth and doesn’t bunch or pinch. The cut makes them feel like a second skin. It’s been a long time since I have come across a quality product that I can honestly rave about but this one has quickly become my favorite.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

03 Some Ultra-Smooth Workout Leggings With Breathable Mesh Cutouts CRZ YOGA High Waist Mesh Yoga Tights Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re sick of leggings that trap heat and sweat when you’re working out, these may be just what you’re looking for. Made from 71% polyamide and 29% stretchy spandex, this moisture-wicking pair also has strategically placed, breathable mesh panels for cooling ventilation. These high-rise leggings also have flatlock stitching and a seamless waistband with hidden pockets. These are also available in two lengths: one that hits just below the calf (21 inches), and the other a few inches above the ankle (25 inches). Rave review: “Love love love how these fit me and how they feel!! Literally feels like nothing is on, without being see through!!! I wore these to the gym for leg day and had no issues with being see through, pinching, snagging, or falling down. 15/10 recommend!! Can’t wait to order in more colors” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large (available in 21- and 25-inch inseams)

04 A Pair Of Soft Cotton-Blend Leggings In So Many Sizes & Prints STRETCH IS COMFORT Knee-Length Cotton Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon For weekdays spent working from home and weekends around the house, reach for these cropped leggings — they’re are so comfy, you’ll even want to sleep in them. Made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, these leggings are soft and breathable with just the right amount of stretch. They hit just below the knee and have a thin elastic waistband. Plus, they come in a whopping 44 colors and patterns, including rich royal blue, classic camouflage, and multi-colored brushstrokes (pictured). They come in full-length, too. Rave review: “I ordered 3 pair of these and liked them so much, I ordered 3 more! I don’t like long leggings because it is too hot for them where I live. I was looking for something comfortable that I could wear daily to wear around the house [...] but still cute enough to wear out for walks and grocery shopping. They were perfect!” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 7X

05 A Pair of 7/8 Cropped Leggings That “Fit Like A Glove” Core 10 High-Waist Side-Pocket 7/8 Crop Legging Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking to foray into shorter leggings but aren’t quite ready to go full crop, this pair of high-waisted 7/8 leggings from Core 10 can help ease the transition. These leggings hit just a few inches above the ankle, and are made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking yet substantial-feeling blend of 86% polyester and 14% spandex. The light compression waistband supports and stays put, and has a concealed waistband pocket in addition to two spacious side pockets. Rave review: “I am quickly becoming a HUGE fan of the Amazon Core 10 brand. I have purchased a variety of leggings, sports bras, and socks and they are all amazing products!!!!!! This All Day Comfort Legging though is my absolute favorite! They fit like a glove... they have the high waist which I feel better in and the material is strong but soft! I LOVE the fact that they have a pocket on the side for when I am at the gym but need to have my cell phone handy. [...] I will definitely be buying this legging in other colors/patterns. [...]” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

06 This Pair Of Fan-Favorite Leggings With Deep Side Pockets ODODOS High Waisted Yoga Capris with Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about these these cropped leggings — starting with their 15,000+ five-star ratings, undetectable flat-lock seams, protective gusseted crotch, and two spacious side pockets so you can leave your purse at home. They’re made from 76% polyester and 24% spandex to create a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry. Plus, they’re available in 45 colors and prints; and since they’re so affordable, there’s no need to choose just one. Rave review: “Ive been looking for some workout capris for this FL heat and these are amazing! [...] They fit perfectly without being too loose or too tight like some workout pants can be. They are extremely comfortable, while being breathable during my walks or workouts [...] One of the big selling points for me is that they have pockets big enough for my cell phone on both sides of the pants. Im one of the few that doesn't like wearing a watch for anything and so I prefer using an app to track my miles or workouts on my phone and my phone fits perfectly (it's the Samsung S9+ for size reference). I will definitely be buying more!!” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

07 A Buttery-Soft Pair Of Cropped Leggings That Pass The Squat Test Ewedoos High Waisted Capri Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon With over 11,000 five-star ratings, these buttery-soft, high-waisted capris are another super-popular style on Amazon. The unique CoolTech fabric — made of 75% polyester and 25% spandex — has moisture-wicking properties and four-way stretch for a cool and comfortable workout. This style also features a wide compression waistband and a few handy pockets, including two exterior pockets on each side (both large enough to accommodate a smartphone), and a hidden waistband pocket perfect for storing a key or credit card. This style also comes in a full-length inseam. Rave review: “These are the best yoga pants! They are buttery soft, have three pockets and are completely squat proof!” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

08 A Pair Of Cropped Leggings With A Cute Cross-Over Waist ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings with Inner Pocket Amazon $22 See On Amazon These high-rise cropped leggings feature a trendy crossover waistband, and they’re made from a quick-drying and moisture-wicking blend of 76% polyester and 24% spandex. Breathable and lightweight, these leggings feature flat seams that make for chafe-free wear, while an interior, zippered waistband pocket allows you to stash small essentials like your keys or credit cards. And with 70 colors and prints to choose from, plus three inseam lengths (21, 25, and 28 inches), you’re sure to find something that suits you. Rave review: “I’m pretty picky when it comes to leggings so I was hesitant to purchase these but WOW I’m so glad I did. I have zero bad things to say about these. The fit is great, very soft and comfortable, supportive, & cannot see through them. 10/10.” Available colors: 70

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large (available in 21-, 25-, and 28-inch inseams)

09 These Capri-Length Leggings From A Cult-Favorite Brand BALEAF Capri Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of the cult-favorite BALEAF bike shorts, then you’ll certainly fall in love with these equally great capri leggings from the same brand. Made from 82% polyester and 18% spandex, these cropped leggings hit just below the knee and feature a wide, high-rise waistband that stays in place comfortably. Just like the bike shorts, they also have two side pockets on either side, deep enough to safely store your cell phone, and a back pocket hidden inside the waistband. Rave review: “I had previously ordered the Baleaf shorts and I loved them. So I decided to try the leggings. The quality is awesome, so well made and the fabric soft and comfortable. The large was great and fit was just as expected. This was a great purchase!” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

10 These Cooling Leggings From Under Armour Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Capri Amazon $28 See On Amazon These capri leggings from Under Armour are equipped with some seriously high-tech features, like the brand’s unique HeatGear fabric (made from 100% polyester) that wicks away moisture, dries quickly, and keeps odor at bay. Apart from four-way stretch, these sleek leggings also have a spacious side pocket, and a high-rise, no-slip waistband means your leggings will stay in place no matter how many burpees you attempt. Rave review: “I love these cropped under armour leggings. I have more than one pair. They hold up great. The fabric is good quality and not see through. They hold everything in and are so comfortable.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (available in short and tall sizes)

11 These Cozy Cotton-Blend Capri Leggings Jockey Activewear Cotton Stretch Judo Legging Amazon $16 See On Amazon Cropped leggings made from cotton blends, like this pair from Jockey, are ideal for those with very sensitive skin, or people simply looking for some soft, breathable leggings they’ll stay comfortable in all day long. Made from 92% cotton and 8% spandex, these leggings hit at the mid-calf and feature a narrower, high-rise waistband. At just $16, you’ll want to grab these in multiples. Rave review: “I love these leggings! I had a pair that I wore once a week or so for over a year, until they got a tiny hole near a seam. I bought two more pair this week. I really love this fabric blend over the polyester/spandex-y type that are so popular now. Cotton is so much better for your skin!! I love this cotton/spandex blend. I will wear these pairs until they fall apart!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 3X