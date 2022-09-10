What does the Y2K trend have in common with football games? An obsession with clear handbags, of course. For safety reasons, more and more venues are requiring visitors to keep personal belongings in transparent bags. The best clear stadium bags are stylish, lightweight, spacious enough to hold all your necessities, and compliant with the bag policies of whatever venue you’re attending.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Clear Stadium Bags

Venue Requirements

Each venue has their own set of rules when it comes to what bags you can (and can’t) bring inside. Some stadiums and concert halls require transparent bags, while others simply encourage them, so checking the venue or event’s website to confirm exactly what is and isn’t allowed is an absolute must.

Generally speaking though, the smaller and clearer, the better. The National Football League’s (NFL) bag policy, for example, requires that all clear bags measure no more than 12 by 6 by 12 inches. The policy also prohibits fanny packs and backpacks of all kinds, regardless of whether or not they’re clear, which significantly narrows down the playing field.

Concerts held at stadiums are occasionally more lenient when it comes to bag size and type. For instance, Madison Square Garden allows all kinds of bags that measure up to 22 by 14 by 9 inches, and they don’t have to be transparent. But others align with standard clear bag policies, such as the Los Angeles Coliseum, which, like the NFL, requires that all bags are transparent and measure 12 by 6 by 12 inches or less.

The moral of the story? Better safe (i.e., small and transparent) than sorry — or in this case, confiscated.

Style

You don’t need to sacrifice your personal style, even when working within your venue’s bag policy parameters. Clear stadium bags — usually made from plastic, PVC, or vinyl — are available in an array of styles, and don’t always have to resemble a Ziploc baggie. Listed ahead, you’ll find everything from sophisticated, structured clutches, to crossbody bags with colorful trim and utilitarian backpacks.

Whether you’re cheering on your favorite team or raving the night away, the best clear stadium bags will keep your things secure and compliant.

01 A Flat Messenger Bag That Doubles As A Wristlet USPECLARE Clear Crossbody Purse Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re tired of zig-zagging through a packed stadium juggling all the things, consider going hands-free with this stadium-approved crossbody bag. The PVC panels make going through security a breeze, and because it’s flat, it stays conveniently out of the way and can even be worn comfortably underneath a jacket for added security. The included colorful nylon straps — a wrist and an adjustable shoulder strap — offer two ways to wear it. And you can rep your favorite team by choosing from six colors, including electric blue, bright red, and mellow green. Helpful review: “Grabbed this bag for a Dodgers game - held everything that was a necessity: chap stick, sun glasses, slim card holder, vaccine record, inhaler, lip gloss, extra mask, hand sanitizer. Loved the ease of it so much I have taken it to Disneyland and anywhere they need to search your bag. Def recommend.” Available Colors: 6 | Measurements: 10 x 7.5 inches (L x W)

02 This Mini Backpack With A Drawstring Closure Haoguagua Clear Mini Backpack Amazon $17 See On Amazon If the venue you’re going to allows backpacks, it doesn’t get much cuter than this mini drawstring backpack. It’s made from a strong PVC that is water-resistant and easy to clean. The main compartment is large enough to fit all the essentials plus some extras, like a notebook and small water bottle, and a back zipper pocket fits smaller items like your keys. The trim and adjustable straps (equipped with reinforced stitching for durability) are made from black PU leather. Gold hardware, including a snap closure, is a chic finishing touch. Helpful review: “I needed a clear bag for an event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This bag definitely served it’s purpose, plus it was cute. The bag isn’t cheaply made, very durable. It was able to hold all of my necessities, plus a small notebook and umbrella. I’m very satisfied with my purchase.” Available Colors: 1 | Measurements: 9.5 x 4 x 11.8 inches (L x W x H)

03 An Envelope-Shaped Crossbody Bag With A Gold (Or Silver) Chain Vorspack Clear Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stadium-approved bag, but make it fashion. This PVC envelope purse delivers both efficiency and style, safely storing all your essentials. The adjustable strap (which can also be removed to convert this bag into a chic clutch) and twist-and-lock closure come in gold or silver hardware to match your personal style. Wear it as a crossbody bag, or double up the chain and wear it as a shoulder bag. Apart from clear, this purse is also available in transparent orange and iridescent. Helpful review: “I love having this bag to use for all my sporting events but can also make it more dressy to use at the theatre. It has a great crossbody length chain, durable clear material and just the right size for phone, keys, the perfect lippy and even a small wallet.” Available Colors: 5 | Measurements: 8.6 x 2 x 6 inches (L x W x H)

04 This Bowling-Inspired Bag With A Top Handle COROMAY Clear Handbag Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sometimes, a few details is all it takes to turn a boring bag into something you’ll actually want to reach for — like this uniquely shaped, bowling-inspired PVC crossbody bag. Featuring a multi-color zipper, silver iridescent trim, and gold hardware, this bag is a step above your standard clear bag. It has an adjustable shoulder strap that can be removed and used as a handbag, thanks to a convenient top handle. Helpful review: “This purse is awesome! It is just what I was looking for to carry to a college football game. I was able to carry 2 iPhone 11 Pro Max’s, 2 pairs of sunglasses, a wallet, lipgloss, power bank, and 2phone charging cord with still plenty of room to spare. The strap is long enough to wear as a crossbody which I love! Great product for the price and it’s really pretty!” Available Colors: 1 | Measurements: 6.9 x 3 x 6.9 inches (L x W x H)

05 A Transparent Backpack That Fits All The Essentials & Then Some Paxiland Clear Mini Backpack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Festivals often require you to pack a few “in case of emergency” items, and you won’t have any trouble storing them all in this roomy transparent backpack. Made from waterproof PVC, this backpack has durable adjustable straps made from nylon with matching top handle and trim. The large compartment can comfortably hold all your essentials and then some, including snacks or a spare change of clothes. An exterior elastic pouch offers easy access to a water bottle or umbrella, while a convenient front pocket is perfect for those smaller, elusive items. Plus, the flat bottom means it’ll stay upright when you set it down. Helpful review: “This made it so easy at the security checkpoint going into the concert. I wore it outside for 3 days and it was great. Especially like the smaller outer zip pocket. Very nice and highly recommend!” Available Colors: 5 | Measurements: 10.5 x 6 x 12 inches (L x W x H)

06 This Crossbody Bag With A Convenient Front Pouch COVAX Clear Crossbody Purse Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the no-frills fans looking to quickly breeze through security, this simple clear crossbody bag is a home run. Made from waterproof PVC and equipped with durable, reinforced stitching, this bag has two convenient compartments to keep you organized — a spacious one for larger items, and a front pocket for smaller items. The long, adjustable strap is removable, so it would make a great travel case for makeup, too. Helpful review: “The bag policies at the stadiums in my city have gotten more strict, so I needed something that could at least hold my phone and a couple of other necessities. This bag is perfect, it fits my iPhone, a little card-wallet, hand sanitizer, mask, and one or two other small things. The policies here are all 5"x7", and the security guards have a laminated card that they hold up to measure bags to ensure that they are the right size. This one fits perfectly, and since it's clear, it takes much less time to go through screening since they don't have to open up my bag and poke around.” Available Colors: 2 | Measurements: 5.9 x 1.8 x 7.7 inches (L x W x H)

07 This Chic Crossbody Purse With Stylish Gold Hardware MINICAT Clear Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon If the transparent Y2K trend could be embodied in one item, it would be this small but mighty PVC purse. Featuring gold hardware, including a twist-and- lock closure and two edgy studs, this structured bag has can be worn as a crossbody bag using its adjustable and removable strap, or as a tote thanks to its convenient matching top handle. Helpful review: “Stylish and gets me into sporting events and concerts! Easily holds my iPhone, keys, portable charger, lip gloss, and gum. I get compliments from ladies with the boring clear cross bodies.” Available Styles: 10 | Measurements: 7.5 x 2 x 5.25 inches (L x W x H)

08 This Classic PVC Fanny Pack With A Fun Waist Strap Veckle Transparent Adjustable Rainbow Belt Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s a clear winner when it comes to music festival-worthy bags, and it’s a cute and functional fanny pack. This PVC fanny pack creates a hassle- and hands-free experience that will keep you organized, thanks to two zippered compartments. An adjustable buckle strap keeps it safely at your side, and can also be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag. Plus, there isn’t any hardware that might accidentally set off metal detectors. The rainbow waist strap adds a pop of color to your outfit, but the transparent style comes in more neutral shades too, like black, white, and gray. Helpful review: “This bag has kept my items safe and secure for several raves and I hope it will hold strong for many more to come - it has saved my phone from water, held everything my pockets can and more, and has little to no wear to show for it.” Available Colors: 9 | Measurements: 11 x 6.5 x 5.9 inches (L x W x H)