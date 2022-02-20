When you’re using adapalene, the active ingredient found in Differin gel, you need to be choosy about the cleanser (and moisturizer) you use. According to dermatologist Snehal Amin, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article, the best cleansers to use with Differin gel are gentle ones made without active exfoliating ingredients “The best way to think about adapalene is that it is an at-home chemical peel. If you are using adapalene or any other retinoid, you should avoid scrubbing the skin or adding in a second exfoliating chemical,” Dr. Amin says. “Even a mild glycolic acid pad may feel like sandpaper when using a retinoid.” He advises avoiding chemical peels and cleansers that contain things like benzoyl peroxide, resorcinol, and salicylic acid (unless your doctor says otherwise).

The expert says that patients using Differin should also use a good moisturizer — you can find the best moisturizers to use with Differin gel, here — and should avoid sun exposure, scrubbing at their skin, and any irritating procedures, even laser treatments.

Since Differin gel is widely used to treat acne, and people with acne-prone skin should generally stick with oil-free cleansers, all of the face washes on this list are made without oil. They’re also all super gentle and unlikely to cause irritation, and do a bang-up job of removing makeup and leaving skin feeling clean and soft. To find your perfect match, just keep scrolling.

1. Doctor’s Pick: Best Non-Foaming Cleanser

CeraVe’s best-selling Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a fragrance-free, oil-free, non-foaming face wash that’s excellent for all skin types, even skin that’s dehydrated or reactive. It’s full of moisturizing, non-pore-clogging ingredients like ceramides, which help promote stronger skin, and the humectants hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which help attract and seal in moisture. This cleanser also features the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association (NEA), meaning it’s even safe to use if you have a skin condition such as dermatitis or eczema. It comes in a really big, 16-ounce bottle for less than $20, so it’s a great value, too.

2. Doctor’s Pick: Best Extra-Gentle Cleanser

This cleanser is often recommended by doctors for patients who have allergies or severe skin sensitivities. The brand’s entire line, which includes everything from cleansers to shampoos to sunscreens, is formulated specifically with very sensitive, reaction-prone skin in mind. That said, it’s no surprise that their face wash is made with just a few ingredients, including soothing glycerin and purified water, and made without any harsh scrubbing agents or potential irritants like fragrance, sulfates, and soap. Like the CeraVe face wash above, Vanicream’s gentle cleanser has the NEA Seal of Acceptance and is well-tolerated by all skin types. It leaves your skin feeling soft and comfortable, too — neither dried-out nor stripped.

3. Doctor’s Pick: Best Foaming Cleanser

Some people simply love the lather a foaming cleanser provides. If you’re one of those people, try Cetaphil’s iconic daily cleanser, which is full of nourishing panthenol, glycerin, and redness-reducing niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, to cleanse skin without stripping it of any much-needed moisture (something that’s important when using Differin gel, since it can make your skin drier). It's a fan favorite on Amazon with over 25,000 five-star ratings, and Dr. Amin likes it, too. And, since you get 20 ounces of product for less than $15, it’s the best-value cleanser on this list.

4. Best Korean Cleanser

K-beauty lovers, this one’s for you. This SoonJung pH 6.5 Whip Cleanser from cult Korean brand ETUDE HOUSE is a delightful, mild, bubbly face wash made with skin-strengthening panthenol and calming madecassoside (a compound extracted from centella asiatica, an herb known for its skin healing and anti-inflammatory benefits). With a satisfying, mousse-like texture, this fragrance-free cleanser was designed so as not to disrupt your skin’s pH levels, and, like all of the cleansers on this list, is a safe choice for people with sensitive, damaged, or otherwise weakened skin.

5. Best Splurge

Usually, cleansers that are the most effective at removing stubborn makeup contain oil, but though the Dr. Dennis Gross Meltaway Cleanser has a rich, nourishing feel, it’s also completely oil-free. Instead, it’s made with good-for-skin ingredients like aloe, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and nutrient-rich marine algae to soothe, nourish, and pamper your skin. Massage this onto your face, then wipe it off with either a wet cloth or reusable cotton round. Though rinsing is technically optional with this cleanser, you’ll still want to, otherwise you risk not giving your skin a thorough enough clean. After rinsing this off, your face will feel so soothed and soft.

Expert:

Board-certified dermatologist Snehal Amin, M.D., F.A.A.D., co-founder of MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Studies referenced:

Centella asiatica in cosmetology by Wiesława Bylka, corresponding author Paulina Znajdek-Awiżeń, Elżbieta Studzińska-Sroka, and Małgorzata Brzezińska https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3834700/