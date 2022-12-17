I’ve always been attracted to confidence, especially when it comes to footwear, so there’s one trend that’s right up my alley: The chunky boot. Like an exclamation point for your feet, the best chunky boots add some stylistic oomph to your outfit, not to mention a little extra height.

Chunky boots definitely make a statement, but don’t be fooled: There’s something to suit every personal style. If you’re more of a minimalist, consider a Chelsea boot with a less exaggerated sole hovering around the 1.5-inch mark. The clean lines of the classic boot will complement so many styles of pants, skirts, and dresses in your closet, adding just a hint of edge to your ensemble. Or, if you’re ready for a chunky boot that makes a major statement, go up to 2 or 3 inches for maximum chonk. Of course, the chunky boot plays right into the gothcore aesthetic, so you’ll also find some Doc Martens, trendy lug-sole boots, and biker boots that’ll have you safety-pinning your skirts and rimming your eyes with kohl. There are even chunky boots with high heels, rather than a flatter platform, for an evening-appropriate take on the look.

Ready to embrace the chonk? The best chunky boots ahead will take your shoe collection to soaring new heights.

01 A Pair Of Goth-Chic Platform Chelsea Boots DREAM PAIRS Platform Chelsea Boots Amazon $61 See On Amazon A gothy, extra-toothy lug sole is just one feature that makes these platform Chelsea boots stand out. The 2.36-inch heel and elastic side goring makes them equally statement-making and wearable, and they’re water-resistant, so they can stand up to inclement weather. Pair these with a midi skirt and a cropped T-shirt for a circa-2023 take on the chunky platform trend, or lean into the throwback aesthetic and tie a flannel around your waist. Rave review: “I was genuinely surprised by the quality of these boots when I opened the box. [...] They have become my favorite rainy day autumn boots! [...] They have some weight to them, which I personally like. I equate heavy stompy boots with quality. I'm an old goth and these fit my aesthetic perfectly. I wear them with leggings and dresses to work nearly every day during the fall. I will be buying another pair as soon as these wear out.... Which may be a long long time judging by the quality so far.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4 | Material: Faux Leather

02 These Cult-Favorite Dr. Martens With An Extra-Chunky Sole Dr. Martens Jadon Boots Amazon $200 See On Amazon The Dr. Martens Jadon Boots have earned a cult following, thanks to their ultra-platform sole that adds even more edge to an already tough-looking boot. Other than the higher, 2-inch platform sole, this has all the features you know and love about classic eight-eye DMs, including the brand’s bouncing soles, contrast yellow stitching, and back tab. These have a side zipper, though, which makes them a lot easier to put on. Made of real polished leather, these boots can take a beating and only look better for it; you’ll keep them forever. Rave review: “They’re so high-quality! I’ve never had such unbreakable shoes in my entire life. At first they’re extremely stiff, and scratchy. But as you break them in or use oil to do it instantly, they’re quite nice and soft. I expected them to be extremely heavy and uncomfortable., but it’s just the opposite! Such great outdoor shoes! [...] the platforms just add awesomeness! The best purchase I’ve ever made on Amazon!” Sizes: 5 — 15 | Colors: 6 | Material: Leather

03 These Chunky Heeled Chelsea Boots In Mod White The Drop Chunky Sole Chelsea Boots Amazon $70 See On Amazon A white Chelsea boot is such a cool, mod-inspired alternative to black, and these boots by The Drop feature an on-trend chunky sole for maximum impact. You might not think you’ll wear them all the time, but there’s surprisingly little these can’t pair with (though they come in three more neutral colors if white isn’t your thing). Made of faux leather and with a padded footbed, the slim, slightly elongated shaft can lean casual or dressy, pairing with dainty slip dresses or pants of virtually any hemline, while the 1.5-inch platform is chunky without overwhelming. Rave review: “I love the fit, they are so cute but also comfortable! Perfect on trend boot for this fall/winter! They are also pretty waterproof which is a plus for winter in Wisconsin!” Sizes: 5 — 13 | Colors: 4 | Material: Faux Leather

04 A Pair Of Chunky-Heel Knee-High Boots That Are Surprisingly Sophisticated DREAM PAIRS Over The Knee Platform Boots Amazon $42 See On Amazon An over-the-knee shaft makes these chunky boots devastatingly dramatic. Made of faux suede and stretchy elastic for a calf-hugging silhouette, these boots have a side zipper for easy on-and-off, and a tie at the back of the leg opening lets you customize the fit. A gloriously toothy sole with a comfortable low heel finishes off the sophisticated style. The high shaft is made for skirts and dresses; short or long, these boots will pair well with them all. Try pairing these with a mini skirt, sheer black tights, and an oversized sweater. Rave review: “I got these to complete a Halloween costume look and I fell even more in love than when I first saw them. I love me a chunky boot and I have a very similar pair in black but the side zippers on these are so helpful compared to my other ones without the zipper. They were also very comfortable, danced in them for several hours with no issues.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4 | Material: Faux Suede

05 This Pair Of Chunky Heeled Ankle Boots With Rave Reviews Soda Glove Ankle Boot Amazon $40 See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with these high-heel ankle boots, awarding them over 7,000 five-star ratings. Featuring a 3.5-inch heel with a lug sole in front that’s ready to goth up your evening wear or bring some edge to your day-to-day outfits, these ankle boots are made of faux suede, with an elasticized, pull-on shaft. (Read: Easy to wear and put on.) They come in a handful of neutrals, as well as the fun leopard print pictured above. Rave review: “I love these boots! They're super comfortable and fit exactly as expected! The treads make them easy to wear even when its raining. There's enough support in the arches despite them having a higher heel. The boots are very fashionable and easy to wipe clean if they get wet or dirty. I get compliments on these constantly and no one believes the low price I paid for them! Do yourself a favor and grab a pair.” Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 7 | Material: Faux Suede

06 Some Chunky Ankle Boots With Comfy Memory Foam Soles CUSHIONAIRE Sasha Chelsea Boot +Memory Foam Amazon $50 See On Amazon Not only are these chunky ankle boots on trend, but they’re made with a memory foam insole, so they’re also incredibly comfortable. Reviewers rave about how lightweight these faux leather boots feel, despite that thick 2-inch heel. Available in three neutral colors, you’ll wear these with so much in your closet. For an easy and chic day-to-night look, pair them with a black slip dress and loose-fitting cardigan. Rave review: “These boots have become a new staple. They are comfortable and chic. I have easily coordinated them into looks for the office, weekend outings, and even a few metal/rock shows. Their platform gives you that confidence that heels do, but your feet won't hurt. I'd seen hundreds of versions of these shows for much higher prices, but bought these to see if i liked the look, and i'm happy to say I love these!” Sizes: 6 — 12 (available in select wide) | Colors: 3 | Material: Faux Leather

07 A Pair Of Chunky Sock Boots That Come In 20 Colors Ruanyu Platform Ankle Boots Amazon $72 See On Amazon These chic sock boots combine a chunky 2-inch block heel and a slim knit upper, so you can have a little sleek and a little chonk, all in one boot. Variety comes in the form of texture, too; an elasticized, pull-on knit shaft contrasts with a faux-suede upper, but the monochromatic design (available in a whopping 20 neutral shades) keeps this boot from ever feeling too busy. For a cute date night look, pair these with a floral dress and a chunky sweater to mirror the cozy texture of the shaft. Rave review: “These boots are extremely comfortable. They seem to hold up well so far. The color is a bit lighter in person than expected, but the size fits right. I like having them as casual boots to throw on with jeans. They do have a heel that is decently high, but it’s easy to balance in. Overall, good [shoes] for everyday activities.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 20 | Material: Faux Suede

08 A Pair Of Cool, Chunky Combat Boots READYSALTED Lace-Up Platform Boots Amazon $57 See On Amazon These chunky biker boots will add a dash of grunge to all your outfits, though the mid-height shaft would pair particularly well with skirts and dresses (and offer an edgy complement to floatier styles). The classic lace-up closure allows you to adjust the look of the boot, so you can either cinch them tight to contrast with the 2.5-inch heel and thick platform sole, or loosen the laces for a splayed, on-my-way-to-the-mosh-pit vibe. A side zipper and back tab makes them even easier to put on and take off. Rave review: “Literally LOVE these boots! They are so comfy and warm. I went to a haunted house in these bad boys and stood/walked for hours. It was wet, cold, muddy, miserable weather and they were perfect. I'd recommend these beauties to everyone I know and love.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 2 | Material: Faux Leather

09 The Chunky Winter Boots Beloved By The Hadid Sisters UGG Neumel Platform Boots Amazon $160 See On Amazon Platform UGGs are officially in, thanks in no small part to the Hadid sisters, who’ve both been spotted in the chunky-cozy style. A cute twist on UGG’s classic boot, this Neumel style features two Velcro closures, but it has that now-iconic chunky 2-inch platform. Made of real suede and lined in the brand’s signature, dreamy plush wool lining, these are the chunky winter boots that’ll look equally cute with a sweatsuit as they will a pair of jeans and a cardigan, for a Gigi-inspired model-off-duty look. Rave review: “So pretty and fit perfectly. They are very comfortable.” Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 3 | Material: Suede, Wool