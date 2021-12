Since people were allowed to leave their homes this year, celebs went really hard on their ‘fits in 2021. After spending 2020 in loungewear, it’s only fair everyone got some high glam back in their lives. But, you and I weren’t the only ones breaking out fire looks over the past 12 months — your favorite actors and singers got in on it, too. So, before launching into 2022, here are some of the best celebrity outfits from 2021.