Everybody needs a classic black tee — and the best black T-shirts will be a veritable workhorse in your closet. Black is a staple color that works for virtually any occasion and won’t betray you if that cold brew leaves a stain. And styles abound: You could be rocking an oversized boyfriend tee with a leather jacket and some distressed denim for weekend errands or tucking your sleek tee into a work pencil skirt (or sweatpants if Zoom is your presentation arena).

Take stock of your basics, and consider what tees you want to pick up for the season. A good crew neck or V-neck tee is the extra virgin olive oil of your closet: you need at least one because it goes with just about everything. To round out your staples, the boat neck (sometimes called bateau) is a less expected classic.

Beyond the basics, you can play with scale, cut, or silhouette. Grab a tunic to wear with leggings on the weekend, or a cute crop top for weekend nights out or to throw on for the gym. And a rocker tee is a perfect way to add a little edge to a look.

These 11 black tees have you covered every day of the week plus one, and you could probably still make room for more styles. Better grab a couple.

01 A Classic Crew Neck T-Shirt With A Serious Fan Following Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers rave about this black T-shirt for its perfectly shaped fit and fantastic quality at a single-digit price point. It's shaped without being clingy, with a hem that hits at the mid-hip. The pre-shrunk tee is made from 100% ultra-smooth, ring-spun cotton that feels soft yet substantial. "Best. Tee. Ever," one shopper raved. And another reviewer gushed of its versatility: “Casual work meeting? Dinner with the girls? Hanging out cleaning litter boxes? For all your cover-your-body-needs, look no further. This t-shirt checks all the boxes. It’s soft, it fits well, and it’s black.” If you're looking for a long-sleeved option, Hanes' long-sleeve crew neck tee is also highly reviewed. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

02 A Convenient 2-Pack Of Black V-Neck Tees For Stocking Up Amazon Essentials V-Neck Classic-Fit Tee Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This affordable two-pack of black T-shirts has racked up 24,000+ ratings on Amazon, with reviewers noting the soft material and quality construction. Made of a stretchy cotton-modal blend, this V-neck shirt is designed for a subtle fitted silhouette. “Great quality, not see through. I got the small and it fits perfectly-not too tight and not too loose,” one shopper reported. If black is always your go-to color, you can spring for the featured monotonal two-pack, but options abound in the listing if you feel like mixing and matching. Choose from sets in black/white, black/olive, black/stripes, as well as more color-forward options in solids and prints. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

03 Editor’s Choice: A Chic Sleeveless Muscle Tee The Drop Nicole Crew Neck Muscle Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This incredibly versatile sleeveless muscle tee from The Drop can be used as a layering piece, worn as a casual top for everyday errands, styled up with some heels for a night out, and even donned for a quick sweat session. It’s made of pure cotton for a breathable, lightweight shirt you’ll get endless use out of. “I can’t tell you how many times I find myself reaching for this simple black tank,” says BDG editor Kate Miller. “It’s soft, with a relaxed fit that works for so many outfits. Absolutely worth buying in multiples.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X

04 This Cute Cropped Tee That's An Instant Outfit Maker MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Twist Front Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon Throw this cropped tee on with almost anything; It’ll look nice with everything from leggings to a midi skirt to high-waisted jeans. Shoppers praised its longer length (for a crop top), although some reviewers suggested sizing up if you want a more comfortable fit. It's made from a silky polyester/spandex blend with a subtle knot twist and double-stitched seams — for a trendy piece that makes any outfit look good. Although hand washing is recommended, it can even go in the machine. "Love this crop top. Fits great and perfect length esp for high waist items," one fan raved. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

05 The Vintage Rock & Roll Tee Rolling Stone Store Official Script Tongue T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon A vintage band tee channels iconic nostalgia even if you're just curating a playlist in your living room. The tee has a classic fit, but you could always size up for an oversized silhouette. For that had-it-forever appeal, the cotton tee is gently heathered. "Comfortable and good material would recommend," one shopper remarked. Wear it under a blazer for a sophisticated rock-and-roll look when you're going out or pair it with sweats and chunky sneakers for the perfect off-duty ensemble. It also washes up well in the machine. Not a Stones fan? Check out this highly rated Stevie Nicks tee instead. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large (women, men, and youth sizes listed)

06 This Chic Long-Sleeved Boatneck Tee Daily Ritual Jersey 3/4-sleeve Bateau Neck Swing T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This long tee is an easygoing choice for weekends, with a hemline that skims over leggings while the three-quarter length sleeves and bateau neck add just enough subtle style. The rayon and spandex blend feels like pajamas and is incredibly smooth and stretchy, with great flow and drape that can be machine washed and line dried. "I'm still amazed at the bargain I got on this shirt,” one shopper gushed. “The fabric drapes beautifully, so a roomier fit still looks great. It works well alone or under a cardigan.” It's also available in an affordable two-packs, with either two black shirts, two gray shirts, or one black and white shirt, for a perfect way to stock up. Available options: 15

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

07 The Perfect Slouchy Boyfriend T-Shirt MIHOLL Loose Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Backed by more than 19,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, this baggy V-neck tee has achieved cult-like status for its laidback style, with added details like a small breast pocket and cuffed sleeves that look intentional. Made from mostly rayon with a touch of polyester, it’s buttery and lightweight yet not at all flimsy — in fact, shoppers raved about its uber-nice drape. "That picture doesn't do this shirt justice. Ive brought tons of these "throw " on and go type of shirts but this shirt is so beyond comfortable and soft,” one reviewer raved. “It fit beautiful and has this posh look to it because of the cuffed sleeves.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

08 And This Best-Selling Plus-Sized V-Neck Tee Just My Size Plus-Size Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon With more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these bestselling tees get high praise for their perfectly boxy fit and lightweight drape with a delicate V-neckline. Made from 100% cotton that's fully machine washable, this T-shirt comes with a tagless design for total comfort. "Great product, material is very good and fits exactly true to size! One of my staple items in my closet!" one shopper noted. The line's long-sleeved black tee also has a cult following. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 1X – 5X

09 A Square Neck Tee That’s Easy To Dress Up MANGOPOP Square Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This structured-looking square-neck tee is sleek and sharp, with crisp lines that look sophisticated. It’s made from a thick and sturdy cotton-spandex knit and reviewers were pleased to note it was very nicely made. "Good quality with zero sheerness and nice coverage. Highly [recommend], especially for the price," one reviewer shared. It also comes with a short-sleeved option you can nab in the same listing. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

10 This Sleek Fitted Black V-Neck Lock And Love Slim Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon This fitted black tee is made from 95% cotton with a good measure of spandex to hold its shape and slips nicely under a blazer or cardigan. Finished with double rows of stitching, it’s a solidly constructed little tee that you’ll get a lot of wear from, with cap sleeves and a longer cut through the body. Several shoppers suggested sizing up for a perfect fit. "I really, really like this tee shirt for the price – it is as good as the $70 ones I was buying from Theory and other high end brands," one reviewer declared. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small – 3X

11 A Tie-Front Tee For Easy Styling Romwe Short Sleeve Tie Front T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you pair this loose-fitting tie-front tee with your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans or leggings, it looks “super cute,” according to reviewers. One shopper raved, “Looks great with tight high-rise shorts or skinny jeans. Definitely a casual top, but it can be dressed up with accessories.” The cropped shirt is made of a stretchy cotton-polyester blend that’s easy to wash, although some reviewers recommended air drying to avoid shrinkage. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large