If the pouts of Selena Gomez and Meghan Markle are any indication, it appears that berry lipstick is having a major moment among the celebrity set. But it’s just as wearable in day-to-day life — the elegant shade is equally appropriate for the office as it is for a red carpet event or a night out. Dark pink, raspberry-inspired shades and bold blackberry colors all fall under the “berry” umbrella, but whether you’re shopping for a long-wearing liquid lipstick or a classic cream formula, all of the best berry lipsticks are made with nourishing, plant-based oils or smoothing silicones to keep your lips feeling comfortable and soft.

How To Wear Berry Lipstick

You can make your berry lipstick the statement of your look by pairing it with bare skin, a slick updo, and a swipe of mascara, or you can amp up the drama by incorporating a classic black smoky eye. It also looks particularly good with gold eyeshadow (see Andra Day’s 2021 Golden Globes look for inspiration), or you can opt for an on-trend, monochromatic effect by pairing your berry lipstick with a matching berry eyeshadow.

However you choose to wear it, be sure to bring your lipstick with you once you leave the house; once it starts to fade, it’ll be quite evident (as is the case with any dark lipstick), so be prepared for touchups. For maximum staying power, you can line and fill in your lips with a berry lip liner first.

Shop The Best Berry Lipsticks

In a hurry? Here are the top five best berry lipsticks:

1. Best Classic Cream: L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick in Sil Vous Plait

2. Best Matte: Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimatte Lipstick in More Berry

3. Best Crayon: HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: LE MONSTER MATTE LIP CRAYON in Destroyer

4. Best Liquid Cream: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream in Madrid

5. Best Tint: Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint in Wine Nude

1. Best Classic Cream Lipstick

If you’ve remained loyal to classic cream lipsticks all of these years, pick up a tube of L’Oreal’s Colour Riche lipstick in ‘S’il Vous Plait.’ Formulated with nutrients like vitamin E and omega 3, as well as argan and sesame seed oils, this satin-finish lipstick keeps your lips moisturized and soft while you’re wearing it and long after you’ve wiped it off. ‘S’il Vous Plait’ can be likened to a raspberry or wine-red color, but it also comes in several other berry-inspired shades, like ‘Blushing Berry,’ (slightly pinker) ‘Divine Wine’ (slightly darker) and ‘Golden Grape’ (a shimmery purple).

Type Cream Finish Satin Key Ingredients Omega 3, Vitamin E, Argan Oil Cruelty-Free? No

2. Best Classic Matte Lipstick

If you prefer the smooth, powdery finish and longer wear time of a matte lipstick, consider Maybelline’s Ultimatte lipstick in ‘More Berry.’ Though matte lipsticks aren’t exactly known for being hydrating, this one was formulated with dimethicone and jojoba oil to ensure it glides on smoothly and doesn’t dry out your lips. As for the shade, it’s a bold, magenta color that leans much more purple than it does wine red; just one swipe is all you need for dramatic results.

Type Cream Finish Matte Key Ingredients Jojoba Oil, Dimethicone Cruelty-Free? No

3. Best Matte Lip Crayon

I love how the crayon-like shape of this lipstick allows you to line your lips before filling them in. That’s just one of the highlights of Haus Laboratories Le Monster lip crayon, which — although not as nourishing as the other lipsticks on this list — deposits, smooth, even pigment that lasts for hours with just one swipe (and if you want to amp up the color, the matte formula is indeed buildable). Some other highlights: it’s water resistant, vegan, and sold in several berry colors, including ‘Destroyer’ (pictured above), a deep raspberry color, and ‘Pusher,’ which leans a bit more Burgundy. There’s also ‘Club Kid’ if you prefer a purple berry shade.

Type Cream Finish Matte Key Ingredients Sodium Hyaluronate, Synthetic Wax, Caprylyl Methicone Cruelty-Free? Yes

4. Best Matte Lip Cream

Liquid lipsticks are popular because once they’re set, they stay on all day long without smudging, flaking, or fading. The downside is that many liquid formulas can dry out your lips — but not this one from NYX, which is actually an innovative lip cream. Featuring a delightful, mousse-like texture, it dries down matte, outlasts several cups of coffee (and meals), and smells like a sweet dessert. It comes in quite a few berry-inspired shades, all named after popular global cities; there’s ‘Prague,’ a bold purple with pink undertones, ‘Monte Carlo,’ a pretty red color with enough blue/purple in it to be considered berry, and ‘Madrid’ (pictured), a stunning wine-red shade that looks particularly gorgeous on olive skin.

Type Liquid Finish Matte Key Ingredients Dimethicone, Beeswax Cruelty-Free? Yes

5. Best Velvety Lip Tint

For those who prefer more muted shades — think brown undertones as opposed to pink or purple — try Peripera’s Ink Velvet lip tint in ‘Wine Nude.’ What makes this best-selling lip tint so unique is its plush, velvety formula that feels light and airy on your lips — and though it delivers smooth, bold color with its fluffy, pointed applicator wand, it leaves behind a slightly blurred, just-sucked-on-a-popsicle effect.

If you’re intrigued by the formula but don’t love the color pictured, it also comes in more traditional berry shades like ‘Classy Plum Rose’ and ‘Heart Fuschia Pink.’

Type Liquid Finish Velvet Key Ingredients Dimethicone, Jojoba Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, Marine Collagen Cruelty-Free? No

6. Best Tinted Lip Balm

If you’re looking for a berry lip color to wear on a day-to-day basis, Neutrogena’s Moisture Smooth Color Stick in ‘Wine Berry’ is the perfect match. This sheer, tinted lip balm can be applied in layers for a more intense finish, or you can apply just one swipe to keep the look decidedly au naturale. The super-moisturizing formula is enriched with shea and mango seed butters, petrolatum, and a few different types of waxes to keep your lips juicy, smooth, and soft. And though you will need to apply lots of touchups throughout the day, doing so is a delightful experience thanks to the balm’s hydrating effects.

For those who prefer slightly shimmery shades, consider ‘Soft Raspberry, ‘Plum Perfect,’ or ‘Rich Raisin’ instead.

Type Balm Finish Sheer Key Ingredients Shea Butter, Mango Seed Butter, Petrolatum Cruelty-Free? No

7. Best Water-Gel Tint

Can’t bear to be without your lip color? Then order this clever lip tint from K-beauty brand I’M MEME, which allows you to attach it directly onto your keychain (or belt loop, or card case). Aside from that handy feature, it’s also unique in that it has a light, refreshing, water-gel texture, so it sinks into your lips rather than sitting on top of them. Made with several plant-derived oils, it’s extremely hydrating and leaves behind a juicy, glossy finish that gradually fades (rather than becoming splotchy) in a way that looks natural. ‘Berry Compote’ is a bright, berry shade with hints of fuschia, while the moodier ‘Plum Fatale’ is a wine color with purple undertones.

Type Gel Finish Glossy Key Ingredients Apricot Kernel Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Seed Oil Cruelty-Free? No