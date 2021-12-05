Everyone knows that the best gifts come in the smallest packages, which is why filling and opening stockings is always so much fun. It’s even more fun when we’re talking about stocking-size beauty products — and luckily, there are tons of amazing options to choose from this year. Ahead, a guide to the best beauty stocking stuffers on offer right now, from travel-friendly versions of our favorite skin care products to mini holiday gift sets, and even a few full-size items that would fit happily into a stocking. All of these mini gifts cost less than $20, but quite a few ring up at just a few bucks.

While it’s always helpful to take into consideration who you're shopping for, you can’t really go wrong with any of the stocking stuffers featured here. None of the skin care products are suited to one particular skin type; the makeup is neutral enough to please anyone; and the rest of the products are perfect for giving the gift of self care (think bath bombs, under-eye masks, and face massagers) — and who couldn’t use a little bit of that?

Keep scrolling to shop the best beauty stocking stuffers on Amazon this holiday season, all for less than $20 a pop.

01 The Cult-Classic Skin Salve That’s A Safe Bet For Anyone Rosebud Salve by Rosebud Perfume Company Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can never have too many lip balms, especially in the winter months when the cold weather outside and the dry heat inside wreak havoc on your skin. Smith's Rosebud Salve is a cult-favorite for restoring moisture to dry lips and calming irritation, topped off with a light, rosy scent and the softest hint of glossy pink color. Though primarily revered as a lip balm, the multipurpose salve can also be used on dry elbows, knees, cuticles, and cheeks. Its pretty, vintage-inspired packaging is another reason why it makes such a great gift.

02 A Sachet Of Bath Salts For Every Stocking In Your House Kneipp Bath Salts Pampering Gift (4 Sachets) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give the gift of self-care with this set of bath salts from German brand Kneipp. It includes four individual sachets, which each have different medicinal benefits (lavender for relaxation, arnica to soothe sore muscles, valerian and hops to promote restful sleep, and eucalyptus to clear congested sinuses), so you can pop one into multiple stockings, or give them all to the bath-lover in your life.

03 A Cult-Classic Face Mist With A Festive Twist THAYERS Witch Hazel Facial Mist Toner with Aloe Vera Amazon $5 See On Amazon THAYERS’ classic witch hazel face mist can be used in lieu of toner after cleansing, or throughout the day to refresh your skin. And while you can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s beloved toners, this new cranberry and orange version feels especially well-suited to the holidays. It’s alcohol-free, suitable for all skin types, and packed with hydrating aloe, in addition to the natural astringent witch hazel. Plus: how cute is the teeny bottle?

04 A Holiday-Themed Bath Bomb Two Sisters Spa Peppermint Twist Christmas Bubble Bath Bomb Amazon $9 See On Amazon For the bath bomb-obsessed, this festive take on the traditional bath bomb adds a swirl of red and white colors to bathwater, as well as a refreshing peppermint scent. All of the Two Sisters Bubble Bath Bombs are handmade using ingredients sourced in the U.S., and they promise not to stain your tub or skin. Plus, they contain nourishing oils like olive oil to keep skin feeling soft, epsom salts to detox, and essential oils for aromatherapy. You can also get one of these festive bath bombs in a Christmas tree-inspired version.

05 A Luxurious Hand Cream That Comes In 8 Delicious Scents philosophy hands of hope hand and nail cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Hand cream always makes a nice gift; it’s just the right amount of decadent while still being practical, and it’s nice to not have to spend your own money on a fancy bottle. Philosophy's Hands Of Hope helps to keep skin moisturized for up to 24 hours using ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, macadamia nut oil, and olive oil. ‘Fig & Pomengranate’ feels decidedly festive, but it also comes in seven other scents, like ‘Berry & Sage,’ ‘Fresh Cream,’ and ‘Lemon Custard.’

06 A 4-Piece Set Of Travel-Friendly Makeup Brushes Real Techniques Limited Edition Luminous Glow Mini Makeup Brush Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon For just $10, this five-piece set contains mini brushes that can be used to create a full face of makeup. With a brush tray for storing, the Real Techniques Luminous Glow Mini Makeup Brush Set includes a foundation brush for buffing liquid and cream makeup, a short-bristle brush for building more coverage with cream and powder formulas, a tapered brush for defining the eyes, and a softer, fluffy brush for highlighter and setting powder.

07 A Mini Bottle Of The Best Makeup Remover On The Planet Bioderma - Sensibio - H2O Micellar Water Amazon $4 See On Amazon This miniature version of the full-size classic is a foolproof choice for any stocking. As beloved by professional makeup artists as it is in French pharmacies, Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water gently removes even the most stubborn makeup without leaving a trace of residue behind. It’s safe for sensitive skin, doesn’t irritate or grease up your eyes, and even works on waterproof mascara. This tiny version will always come in handy, even if the person you’re shopping for already has a full-size bottle.

08 3 Certified-Organic Lip Balms In Holiday-Inspired Flavors Sky Organics Organic Lip Balm Trio Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sky Organics created this limited-edition set of festive lip balms that includes vanilla latte, gingerbread, and candy cane scents. The brand's products have been certified organic by the USDA, so you can trust they’re of the highest quality. If you have multiple stockings to stuff, pop one tube into each, or reserve the whole set for that person who never seems to have enough lip balm.

09 The Best-Selling Sheet Mask That Comes In Over 15 “Flavors” TONYMOLY I'm Real Amazon $3 See On Amazon From K-beauty brand TONYMOLY comes these cute, individually packaged sheet masks designed to target an array of skin concerns. The ‘I'm Avocado’ sheet mask (featured here) is loaded with nourishing ingredients to help combat dry skin, but it comes in aloe, cherry blossom, charcoal, pearl, and even red wine versions, as well. At just $3 a pop, it’s worth picking up multiple.

10 A Mini Eyeshadow Palette — For Just $3 e.l.f Bite-Size Eyeshadows Amazon $3 See On Amazon For less than $5, this mini eyeshadow palette comes with everything you need to create simple, everyday looks and more intense, dimensional smoky eyes alike. Each of the e.l.f. Cosmetics Bite-Size Eyeshadow palettes includes four color-coordinated shadows in a mix of matte and shimmery finishes, all housed in a sleek white compact. There are three palettes to choose from on this page, but you can find two more, here.

11 The Most Practical Stocking Stuffer For Anyone With Long Hair Goody Holiday Ball Skinny Hair Coils Amazon $4 See On Amazon If you have long or medium-length hair, you know that you can never have too many hair ties, which is why they always make a great gift. For the holiday season, Goody has come out with this festive take on their Dentless Skinny Jelly Bands, offered in a variety of party-perfect colors like Burgundy and glittering gold. These bands are gentle on hair as they won't snag or leave creases, but they still provide a nice, strong grip.

12 A Set Of 4 Burt’s Bees Lip Balm In A Gift-Ready Box Burt’s Bees Holiday Lip Balm Gift Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon Here’s another festive lip balm set to consider, this time from the beloved drugstore brand Burt’s Bees. You can gift the set of four together or split the balms up to cover multiple stockings. In addition to the assorted mix pictured, you can also get this set in classic and fruit-themed versions, all sold on the same Amazon page.

13 A Tiny Bottle Of This Iconic French Dry Shampoo Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk Amazon $10 See On Amazon A French pharmacy staple, Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk works to soothe and protect your hair and scalp as it helps extend your blowout (or any hairstyle) between washes. Formulated without sulfates, parabens, or silicones, the dry shampoo uses corn and rice starches to absorb oil at the roots while adding volume and texture to your hair. A mini bottle of dry shampoo always comes in handy for travel, post-gym touchups, and the like, so it may be worth picking one up for everyone you know.

14 A Retractable Kabuki Brush Made Of Eco-Friendly Materials EcoTools Travel Kabuki Makeup Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This Eco Tools retractable kabuki brush is the ideal addition to any makeup bag. The travel-size brush comes with its own cap to keep it clean (and prevent it from transferring makeup onto other surfaces), and it can be used for a multitude of purposes. Made with synthetic, cruelty-free bristles, the fluffy brush was designed for use with all types of powder makeup, from foundation and bronzer to blush and setting powder.

16 A Set Of 3 Mini Face Masks That Resemble Desserts I Dew Care Mini Scoops Wash-Off Mask Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon This trio of pastel-colored face masks comes ready to gift in a festive box, but they can also be gifted individually. Each of the I Dew Care Mini Scoops masks is ice cream-inspired, and designed to look delicious enough to eat (though please, don’t). The ‘Cake My Day’ mask focuses on hydration using hyaluronic acid and squalane, ‘Berry Groovy’ is an exfoliating mask with strawberry seeds and glycolic acid, and ‘Matcha Mood’ has a more calming effect thanks to matcha green tea and centella asiatica extract.

17 The Best-Selling Nail Oil With Over 75,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Cuccio Naturale Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon With over 75,000 five-star ratings, Cuccio cuticle oil is one of the most popular beauty products on Amazon, so it’s a practically foolproof gift. The lightweight oil absorbs quickly and uses a mix of sweet almond, safflower, and cotton seed oils to moisturize cuticles and nails with just one drop. Get it in 11 “flavors,” including festive ‘Pomegranate & Fig,’ or the cult-classic ‘Milk & Honey.’

18 A Mini Tube Of This Pro-Favorite Eyebrow Gel Anastasia Beverly Hills - Dipbrow Gel Mini Amazon $9 See On Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills is the reigning queen when it comes to brow products. This mini version of her cult-favorite Dipbrow Gel adds a tint of color to your brows as it helps brush each hair into place while creating more dimension and fullness. The formula dries down quickly to a natural matte finish, and it's waterproof and long-lasting for more than 12 hours. A solid stocking stuffer for the makeup-obsessed person in your life. Available shades: 4

19 A Purifying Mud Mask In A Mini Bottle AHAVA Purifying Dead Sea Mineral Mud Mask Amazon $11 See On Amazon AHAVA's take on the classic clay mask includes plenty of moisturizing ingredients (like jojoba oil, glycerin, squalane, and aloe vera) so your skin isn't left feeling dry or stripped once you wash it off. Their Purifying Mud Mask uses mud sourced from the Dead Sea, which is naturally rich in skin-supporting minerals, as well as kaolin clay to clear out pores and lactic acid for gentle exfoliation. This tiny bottle is perfect for stuffing into stockings and traveling, as it contains less than 1 ounce of product.

20 This Japanese Cream Blush With An Insider Following CANMAKE Cream Cheek Amazon $10 See On Amazon CANMAKE Cream Cheek is a staple in Japan and an insider-favorite Stateside, so it makes a great gift for your friend or family member who’s truly obsessed with beauty. It has a silky feel, blends like a dream, and wears beautifully on dry skin, thanks to the hydrating squalane in the formula. These pretty little blushes make delightful stocking stuffers, and can also be dabbed onto your eye crease and lips. You can find more colors here, here, and here.

21 5 Festive Hair Scrunchies TK Kitsch Holiday Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Scrunchies have made a major comeback, and Kitsch is offering five scrunchies in seasonal colors that feel even more luxurious than most, making them perfect for holiday dressing. The perfect small gift for that person with really long hair.

22 3 Mini, Almond Skin Care Products From A Luxe French Brand L'Occitane Holiday Ornament Gift Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon This gift set from luxe French brand L’Occitane includes a mini version of the brand's almond-scented hand cream, shower oil, and body cream — all of which smell like freshly baked almond croissants. Each product was designed to soften and nourish skin using sweet almond oil and a blend of other ingredients, like shea butter and coconut oil in the hand cream, grape seed oil in the shower gel, and glycerin in the body cream.

23 A Certified-Organic Serum For Your Brows & Lashes Live Fraiche Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cold-pressed, certified-organic castor oil is the only ingredient in this Live Fraîche serum, which can be handily applied along your lash line and through your brows, thanks to the dual-ended wand with which it comes. Do you know someone who’s obsessed with their eyebrows and lashes? This is the stocking stuffer for them. (Or for the beauty lover who already has everything else).

24 These Under-Eye Masks For The Person Who Could Use A Bit Of Pampering ACURE Brightening Under Eye Super Greens Hydrogels Amazon $5 See On Amazon For that person who could use an at-home spa day, stuff these ACURE under-eye masks into their stocking. This particular ‘Brightening’ version contains caffeine (for depuffing), aloe (for hydrating), and superfoods like green tea, ginseng, and kale, and the hydrogel material feels amazing on dry, tired skin — especially when kept in the fridge. You get one set of masks in each $5 packet, and they also come in other versions, like ‘Seriously Soothing’ and ‘Detox-Depuff’ (all sold on the same page).

25 A 1-Ounce Tube Of This Iconic German Moisturizer Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon Weleda Skin Food is nothing short of iconic — and if you ask any fan of the product, they’ll likely tell you that you can never have too many tubes of the multipurpose cream. Favored by makeup artists, beauty experts, and celebrities worldwide, this ultra-rich moisturizer can be used anywhere on your face or body that’s feeling dry, though it moonlights as a lip mask and shimmer-free highlighter, too. This 1-ounce tube is perfect for stuffing into every stocking in your house, but don’t forget to pick one up for yourself, too.

26 A Cat-Themed Headband To Make Cleansing Feel More Fun ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band Amazon $6 See On Amazon This cat ear headband makes taking off your makeup a little more fun (and definitely more convenient). Etude House’s My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band keeps your hair out of your face when cleansing, which also allows you to more thoroughly remove the makeup around your hairline. It can also be used when applying face masks and going about the rest of your skin care routine, and makes a great gift for just about anyone.

27 A Tinted Balm For Your Lips, Cheeks, & Lids Dr.Lipp SUPERFOOD TINT for Lips, Cheeks & Eyelids Amazon $8 See On Amazon These tinted lip balms from Dr. Lipp use ingredients like sweet potatoes, radishes, and elderberries to get their pigmented color, while naturally derived lanolin provides plenty of moisture. Suitable for use on your eyes, lips, and cheeks, these tiny little tubes make great stocking stuffers for beginner and experienced makeup-wearers alike. Available shades: 3

28 A Face-Massaging Tool For The Skin Care Obsessive Rena Chris Gua Sha Facial Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Gua sha is a technique traditionally used in East Asian medicine for its myriad skin- and health-related benefits, and you can (and should) read more about the practice, here. For the skin care obsessive in your life, stuff one of these gua sha tools into their stocking — they take at-home facials and skin care routines to the next level. Another cute idea: You can get a gua sha tool in a heart shape, too.

29 A Set Of Nourishing Hand Masks To Repair Dry, Cracked Skin Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask Amazon $3 See On Amazon For the person who’s always washing their hands — maybe you know a nurse, or a chef — these Aveeno hand masks make a thoughtful and practical gift. Designed to be worn like a pair of gloves, these masks contain nourishing ingredients like shea butter, prebiotic oat, and colloidal oatmeal to repair and soothe very dry skin. The fragrance-free treatment takes just 10 minutes to use and doesn't require any rinsing, though you could wear them overnight if you wish, too.