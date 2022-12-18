The Dyson Airwrap heralded a change for at-home hairstyling since it uses air to wrap strands of hair around itself — hence its name — to create voluminous curls and salon-worthy blowouts with ease. Despite its ability to style hair six different ways, the Dyson Airwrap’s $600 price tag is pretty unattainable for most people. If you’re looking to achieve similar results but don’t want to spend that much money, the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives feature barrel brush dryers, rotating curling rods, and built-in fans to add volume and bounce to your hair. Additionally, heatless alternatives made from fabrics like satin can give you overnight curls without causing heat damage or breakage.

Besides the industry-leading technology that goes into Dyson’s hair tools, the Airwrap’s capabilities are key players behind the product’s exorbitant price tag. The Dyson Airwrap comes with six barrel attachments, which include a smoothing dryer to minimize flyaways and unwanted frizz; two Airwrap barrels that add curls; and three brushes to create a smooth and voluminous blowout. When broken down, the Dyson Airwrap is six different tools in one, which can justify the price for some. Still, there are many alternatives available that are designed with curling rods that rotate to create effortless curls, barrel brush dryers to provide a salon-like blowout, and flat irons with cooling fans to lock in waves — and you’ll find the best options for every budget below.

Shop The Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives

Want to save time and money with your styling routine? Shop the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives:

1. The Overall Best Alternative

Pros:

Gives you a salon-worthy blowout with minimal effort.

Features a hold and cold setting.

It’s this writer’s top pick.

Cons:

Doesn’t wrap around hair to create curls.

Pricey.

Drybar is a leading brand when it comes to creating pro-quality hair styling tools, which leaves little room to wonder as to why its Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush takes the cake as the overall best Dyson Airwrap alternative. This tool is my personal favorite because it features a large barrel brush that glides through my long hair with ease. What’s more, it has a hot and a cold setting, which work synergistically to smooth hair with heat and seal the style in with cold air, diminishing the chances of unwanted frizz throughout the day. I especially love using the cold feature near my roots to lock in volume for an ‘80s-inspired blowout.

2. The Best Drugstore Alternative

Pros:

It’s the most cost-effective tool on this list.

Comes with a concentrator attachment to add volume to the roots.

Features a technology similar to Airwrap, which wraps hair around its barrel.

Cons:

Does not come with barrel brushes or smoothing barrels like the Dyson Airwrap.

If you’re in the market for a tool that gives you airy, tousled curls, this new styler from Revlon is the one for you. An updated take on their iconic One-Step blow dryer brush, this tool wraps around your hair in the same way the Dyson Airwrap does, but comes with a concentrator attachment that focuses on the roots for added volume. Equipped with four temperature settings, it also dries your hair is you style it, making it ideal for use on damp hair.

3. The Best 2-in-1 Flat Iron & Curler Alternative

Pros:

The flat iron can be used to smooth hair out or create waves.

Has fans on the outside to lock your style into place.

Cons:

Does not come with a barrel brush attachment.

Many people enjoy using a flat iron to give their hair loose waves — if you’re one of these people, the L'ANGE HAIR Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler may be the tool for you. It may look like a traditional flat iron, but it has fans on its outside which shoot cold air onto your hair, locking in both shine and bounce in each curl. If you’re keen on the Dyson Airwrap’s smoothing feature, you can use this tool to straighten your hair and slick down flyaways, too.

4. The Best Automatic Curling Wand Alternative

Pros:

Designed with a rotating rod that makes curling your hair easy.

Cons:

Does not have a barrel brush for a blowout-like finish.

Pricey.

One of the Dyson Airwrap’s star features is its Airwrap barrel, which gathers hair around itself to create curls. Though it doesn’t have a brush or emit any air, The Beachwaver Co.’s S1.25 Dual Voltage Rotating Curling Iron works similarly to the Airwrap in that it has a rotating barrel, which makes it effortless to create waves and curls even if your technique is shaky. This is perfect if you like the idea of not holding your hands above your head while styling your hair but don’t find yourself needing anything more than the Dyson Airwrap’s curling feature.

5. The Best Heatless Alternative

Pros:

Offers a heatless option for people who want to avoid damaging their hair.

Cost-effective.

Cons:

Since this styles your hair overnight, you’ve got to plan ahead when using this curling set.

For something completely different, consider the Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set. These curlers are made from satin, a fabric that doesn’t create much breakage-causing friction, and they don’t involve using any heat — yet they produce gorgeous curls with minimal effort every single time. If your hair is prone to or recovering from breakage, this is definitely the way you’ll want to go.

6. The Best Splurge-Worthy Alternative With Interchangeable Brush Heads

Pros:

Has two barrels that can either add volume or straighten the hair.

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a curling barrel.

Pricey.

The Dyson Airwrap comes with a number of interchangeable brush heads that allows users to opt for either a voluminous blowout or a sleek finish. The T3 AireBrush Duo is similar in that it features one round barrel brush that mimics a blowout’s voluminous waves, whereas its flat barrel brush can be used to give your hair a smooth and sleek result. Other key features include five heat settings (including a cool option), three speed settings, and the brand’s IonFlow technology for silky results every time.