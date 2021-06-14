Hopefully, you weren’t too attached to the money in your bank account, because you’re about to drop it all on candles. Just spitting facts. Bath & Body Works’ semi-annual sale is back for June 2021, and as with every other semi-annual sale, the deals are freaking good. Like, can I fit any more three-wick candles into a 500-square foot apartment? No. Is that gonna stop me from buying six three-wicks that smell like cereal and cartoons? Also no.

Between the deals, the new-to-Bath & Body Works items, and the scents I didn’t even know could exist, the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is overwhelming in the best way. Here’s the breakdown of the details so you don’t miss out on the best deals.

When is Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale?

Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale is currently going on right now, June 14, and typically lasts for about four weeks. That means you have approximately one month to shop candles, other home fragrance items, body care, and more. However, BBW fans are notoriously frenzied (it’s me, I’m the BBW fan) when it comes to the Semi-Annual Sale, so you’ll want to act quickly to snag your faves before they’re sold out.

What are Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale deals?

The deals of the sale are varied, but you can expect up to a whopping 75% off certain items. Even better, new deals and discounts pop up every week of the sale. As of June 14, select three-wick candles in a variety of scents are 50%, or just $12.25 compared to their usual $24.50; a selection of single-wick candles start at just $6. Some body care options are as low as $4.95, while select hand soaps and hand sanis are 50% off.

Are there any new items included in the sale?

Yes, plenty. If you’re looking for light and sweet, try some new body care scents like Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Soda, or Cotton Candy Cloud. If you prefer fresh, clean smells to remind you of your favorite summer days, Palm Trees & Paradise, Sunshine & Daydreams, and Pink Tie-Dye are for you. Lest I forget the gourmand lovers among us, Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake, Cereal & Cartoons, and Salted Pretzel Milkshake will satisfy any sweet-smelling cravings. In a press release shared with Elite Daily, Bath & Body Works also said it would resurrect more than 10 fan-favorite fragrances during the sale.

So... WTF do I buy?

In an ideal world in which everyone had unlimited money and inventory, everything. Until that happens, scroll below for the prime Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale steals you’ll want to hop on before everyone else does.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.