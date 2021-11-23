If you want to look like you have your life all figured out for all of your upcoming family gatherings this year, make sure to pick up a few staples at the Banana Republic Black Friday sale 2021. Even if you spent the year bouncing around between dates, barely showing up to work on time, and getting into fights over the dishes with your roommates, you can still dress like you know exactly what you’re doing (even if the truth would tell a slightly different story). Having clothes you feel good in, even if it’s just to sit on the couch, will make it that much easier to withstand your uncle when he brings up the upcoming midterms without having to reach for another glass — or bottle — of wine.

So, allow me to introduce you to Banana Republic, where the holiday collection of sweaters, dresses, and boots will be on super-sale so you can scoop up everything you need to feel like the boss you aim to be right now, or one day in the future. By shopping all of the sale items, you’ll easily be able to add a bunch of staple work pieces to your wardrobe, or if stocking up on winter essentials is more your speed RN, there’s definitely tons of goodies to be found at Banana Republic this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the brand’s upcoming Black Friday sale:

When does the Banana Republic Black Friday 2021 sale start?

For 2021, the Banana Republic Black Friday will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 24. However, if you are a Banana Republic card member, the sale details went live on on Monday, Nov. 22, which means you can start shopping and saving ASAP.

When the full Black Friday sale goes live on Wednesday, Nov. 24, you can shop deals in store and online. This year the brand is running a sitewide 40% off sale with some exclusions. As for what’s on sale, you’ll have to set your alarm and shop the site to see what’s on sale and what’s not (but you can expect most things to be discounted). I have my eye on this emerald green velvet puffer coat ($300, BananaRepublic.com) and this ruby red mock neck dress ($98.50, BananaRepublic.com) — both of which are 30% off if you use the code “BRTHIRTY.”

What you should buy at Banana Republic’s 2021 Black Friday sale:

You can stock up on tons of outfit essentials, but Banana Republic’s accessories are not to be missed, especially with a sale this good. Here’s what else to keep an eye out for this year, and don’t forget to use the 30% off discount code when checking out:

When does the Banana Republic Black Friday 2021 sale end?

The Black Friday deals will last until Cyber Monday takes over on Nov. 28, so you definitely have a while to plan out your shopping cart.

What about Banana Republic’s Cyber Monday 2021 sale?

If you can wait until Cyber Monday (and if you are ready to roll the dice on whether or not the supplies you want will still be available), it may be a good idea, since the website will be discounted at up to 50% off sitewide and in stores for Cyber Monday. Beginning on Nov. 28 and lasting until Tuesday, Nov. 30, you can shop your favorites for half off, so it’s definitely worth waiting if you have your eye on something more expensive.