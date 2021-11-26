Allbirds Dropped A Cozy Limited-Edition Shoe Line Just For Black Friday

Black Friday involves a ton of deals from all of your favorite brands, but Allbirds likes to do things differently. The eco-friendly brand may not have a traditional Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t add it to your list. Get ready for some sick, new, sustainable kicks to start your winter off right.

Allbirds is known for its sustainable sneakers that are made from recycled materials and has dedicated itself to bringing its carbon footprint to zero. Even its packaging is 100% recyclable. And, its carried its environmentally friendly ethos to Black Friday. For 2020, Allbirds matched every dollar sold and donated it to Greta Thurnberg’s global climate strike movement Fridays For Future. When Elle Woods started “Shop for a Cause” this is definitely what she meant.

Since Allbirds is not having a sale in the way you may expect this year, you’ll probably want to hit up some other Black Friday events before doubling back and scoping out what Allbirds has in store. Below are all the details about what to expect from Allbirds this Black Friday season.

When does Allbirds’ Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Surprise! Allbirds doesn’t have an actual sale planned for Black Friday. Instead, the sustainable brand created an entirely new shoe design that’ll only be available for a limited time. In three different colors, this newest drop are ready for any and all types of weather. And, they’re even lined with fleece for an extra cozy touch.

What are Allbirds’ Black Friday 2021 shoes?

The Mizzle Fluffs ($135, Allbirds), beyond having an amazing name, are slip-resistant and water-repellent to keep you safe even during the most serious of hikes. Some of the fluffy material peaks out so everyone can know just how comfy and toasty you are. They run in sizes five to 11 for the whole friend group.