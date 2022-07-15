Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Alicia Keys has a new gig. On Thursday, July 14, the OG monthly beauty subscription service IPSY announced Keys as the next curator of Glam Bag X. Get your wallets ready because this just might be the best Glam Bag yet.

Keys is no newcomer to the world of beauty, having launched Keys Soulcare, her beauty, and body care line, with e.l.f. cosmetics in 2020. Her curated Glam Bag will feature brands like Benefit, Uoma Beauty, Bobbi Brown, and of course Keys Soulcare. Like every Glam Bag X — the most luxe subscription IPSY offers — Keys’ bag will include eight full-size products. Her picks are valued at about $350 with a price tag of just $58.

To announce the launch of her Glam Bag X, Keys opened up about the inspiration behind the products she selected. As with all things she does, Key’s focus here is on cultivated feel-good vibes. “I curated these offerings to serve as a treat for your hair, skin, body, and most importantly your soul,” Keys shared with IPSY. The Keys Soulcare founder also chose products she feels help break down the exclusionary beauty standards that society dictates. “Ultimately, the only true beauty standard that matters is the one you create,” says Keys. “So whether you decide that looks like a fresh face or full-wattage glam, you get to decide what makes you feel most like you.”

As part of this mission, Keys shared in an Instagram post that she intentionally curated products that are representative of women and BIPOC founders so you’ll be finding Briogeo and Pat Mcgrath products among her picks. You’ll also find Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara because Keys loves the definition it gives to her lashes. “Two coats of this innovative formula create tons of definition around my eyes without any other products,” she shared. Other faves include Bobbi Brown Cosmetics’ Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick and her own Keys Soulcare Be Luminous Exfoliator.

Glam Bag X is an upgraded version of the IPSY Glam Bag. The original Glam Bag is a monthly subscription service that delivers five personalized, deluxe-size beauty product samples to you for $13 a month. Glam Bag Plus follows the same concept, but sends full-size products for $28 a month. Glam Bag X is the top-tier Glam Bag, delivered quarterly and containing eight full-size products. To get your hands on the Glam Bag X curated by Alicia Keys, visit the IPSY site. You can upgrade your existing Glam Bag subscription or subscribe to Glam Bag X.