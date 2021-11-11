Once upon a time, Aeropostale was synonymous with logo hoodies, and not just any logo hoodie — I’m talking about the kind typically paired with the brand’s iconic flare stretch jeans. These days, the offerings have certainly expanded beyond those bread-and-butter items to include the trendiest items shoppers’ are hunting for. Now, Aeropostale continues to be the go-to place to find cute and comfy loungewear, dresses, rompers, and of course, a plethora of denim styles. And though you can find a great sale on Aeropostale.com just about any day of the year, the Aeropostale 2021 Black Friday sales are seriously bananas this year.

Pay attention, because this year Black Friday discounts will hit 70% off sitewide. Whether you’re shopping for your bestie, your sister, the main dude in your life, or yourself, you can get all your shopping done in one place and save big in the process.

Here’s exactly what’s going down this year at Aeropostale’s 2021 Black Friday sale.

When do Aeropostale’s 2021 Black Friday sale start, and what’s included?

You don’t have to be a VIP to score early access to this year’s sales. Beginning on Nov. 23, you can get a jumpstart on Black Friday sales when you shop online. Sitewide, you’ll save 60 to 70% on all items, and if you’re interested in shopping denim, all styles will be buy one, get one free. You can stock up on ‘90s high-rise jeans (normally $59.95), stretch denim jeggings (normally $59.95), and Air Sculpt fit jeans (normally $56.95), so you’ll be set for the year.

Then beginning on Nov. 24, you can enjoy the same 60 to 70% off savings in-store and online so you can see the styles in person. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the bo-go denim deal on these days.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When does Aeropostale’s 2021 Cyber Monday sale start?

For Cyber Monday sales, beginning on Nov. 28, there will be sitewide discounts of more than 60%, so make sure to check back in to see if your favorite style is on sale after shopping all you can during Black Friday. Suit up for winter with the The Heavyweight Hooded Puffer (normally $90), Fleece Buffalo Joggers (normally $32), or get cozy in Faux Suede Moccasins ($37).

When will the Aeropostale 2021 Black Friday sales be over?

All of the Black Friday sales in-store will end on Nov. 27, but if you missed it, there will still be a few days left extended to shop the Cyber Monday sales, although the buy-one get-one denim sale will be over for Cyber Monday. You can continue to shop the Cyber Monday sale until Nov. 29, 2021.