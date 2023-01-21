Shopping These Lingerie Sets Are All $40 — But They Look So Much More Expensive
Shipping and exchanges are always free, too.
Whether you're going out or staying in, Valentine's Day is an opportunity to treat yourself to something that'll make you feel confident. And since feeling great shouldn't be limited to those who can shell out hundreds for pretty lingerie, we have
Adore Me’s gorgeous styles on our radar. Whether you’re feeling sweet or steamy, their V-day collection has something for you — and your first set is just $39.95.
Whether you're looking for a
lacy bodysuit, a sexy-sweet babydoll, or a jaw-dropping corset, Adore Me offers a wide, wide range of sizes with A to I cups and 30 to 46 bands. (They even have a fit guide for ensuring you choose the right bra size.) Plus, the brand offers thanks to their size and fit guarantee. free shipping and exchanges on all purchases
While the brand's normal prices are still much lower than you'd find at most brick-and-mortars,
your first set costs just $39.95 — and you can save even more with a VIP membership.
The brand also has a personal styling service that customizes looks based on the colors you like, the coverage you want, and more.
Scroll on for 10 sexy, sweet, and racy options — and they’re all less than $40.
This Bestselling Bodysuit That’s Smoking Hot
There’s a reason this
push-up bustier with a matching thong is a bestseller: It’s smoking hot with lace that accentuates your waist, delicate straps at your collarbones, and garter straps for attaching optional thigh highs. Reviewers reported that this set made them feel amazing. One thrilled buyer wrote this fit “runs [the] right size” and is “not a painful pushup.” Another wrote: “I have large breasts, 36DDD, that never look good in these types of things. I bought this and was blown away by how great it looked!”
The Sweetest Heart-Bedecked Set With A Choice Of Panty Type
If you’re looking for a sweet Valentine’s Day-themed bra and panty set you’ll wear long after the fourteenth, check out the
Bettie Contour. The balconette bra features underwire and embroidered heart-shaped details and you have the choice between a Brazilian and hipster panty. It’s also available in black with pink accents.
This Cami & Shorts Set With A Sexy-Meets-Vintage Aesthetic
Offering a bit more coverage with a sexy vintage vibe, the
Jocie is a soft set that includes a mesh and lace cami and matching shorts. The cami’s cups are double-layered chiffon with adjustable back straps and the fluttery shorts are a little bit cheeky. It’s also available in black.
This Romantic Set That Comes In 8 Colors
Spice up your lingerie game with this highly rated
demi push-up bra and panty set that’s guaranteed to leave you looking fire. The Bridgerton-after-dark set features a pleated mesh overlay and lace accents at the bust and a choice between a matching lace-and-mesh thong or bikini. It’s available in eight stunning hues including cream and white, all white, all red, dark purple, purple, light purple, and blue. “I feel beautiful in it! Love love love! Must have in every color!” one shopper wrote.
This Spicy Statement Piece Bodysuit
Available in siren
red and sultry black, this strappy, this unlined, lacy bodysuit has cheeky coverage and a cut-out detail in the back with underwire cups and gold ring details on the straps. The unusual style of the neck strap and lacy cut-out in the front make this a memorable piece that you’ll feel like a goddess in.
A Babydoll With Major Flirty Vibes
Equal parts sexy and comfy, the
Aubrey offers a thigh-skimming length in a dotted mesh fabric with a sexy cutout detail in the back. The bra has adjustable straps and underwire to offer support and a customized fit. It comes with a matching g-string panty.
A Bra & Panty Set That Lets You Dress Like The Gift That You Are
Tie yourself up with a big red bow like the gift you are. This stunning,
unique bra and panty set features functional red satin bows (so you can be unwrapped!) at the open-cup underwire balconette bra and the back of the matching bikini panty. The bra straps are partially adjustable as well. “To say I feel sexy in it is an understatement! So fun and flirty” one shopper wrote.
This Stunning Corset That You Don’t Need Help Getting Into
A corset you can easily cinch yourself into? Count us in. One buyer reported that it’s “super easy to cinch yourself with no extra person needed and it really snatches you up let me tell you.” This
boned corset features a lace-trimmed sweetheart neckline to accentuate your assets, silver hardware, and removable garter straps. One reviewer noted that the “size is very adjustable.” It comes with a matching lacy panty and is also available in several beautiful colors including black, red, white, and purple.
A Dramatic, Luxe Lace Push Up Bra & Panty Set
This
dramatic push-up bra comes with a matching thong or cheeky panty. The lace overlay with cutouts make this a unique and eye-catching bra that will look sexy peeking out from under a top and it features underwire and fully adjustable straps for comfort. It’s also available in a V-Day-friendly dark red.
This Slip Reviewers Call “The Perfect Mix Of Comfy & Sexy”
The
Richelle is a knit slip that is just as comfortable for sleeping as it is for lounging. It has soft, lined lace-covered cups and a gorgeous lace panel from the waist up the back (seriously: Check it out!) Reviewers reported that the lace is “soft” and “not scratchy.” One buyer wrote that it was “the perfect mix of comfy and sexy,” while another said it had“great breast support which I wasn’t expecting.” It’s also available in black and light purple.
