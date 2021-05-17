Help, I'm Still Not Over Addison Rae's Risque MTV Movie Awards Look

Excuse me, but whomst gave Addison Rae the right to do That. By That, I mean rock an outfit so mind-bogglingly good, it's burned into my brain forever. That's not even an exaggeration. Addison Rae's 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards outfit has begun and will continue living rent-free in my head since she first stepped onto the red carpet on Sunday, May 16. The TikTok star — and beauty mogul, actress, and, uh, *checks notes* singer — positively stunned viewers with her black and silver ensemble that felt like it marked the official arrival of hot girl summer.

I know, I know, get to the look, Theresa. For the big night, Rae took a firm cue from the Kardashians' wardrobes, wearing a long, plain black skirt, an oversized black blazer, and... not much else, save for a couple-inch high, sheer bandeau top, and a silver chainlink belt. Paired with her sultry beauty look, the entire Christopher Esber outfit screams, "I am not just a wee TikTok star. Hear me roar." Styled by the inimitable Law Roach, stylist to stars like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy, this look, I imagine, is a major turning point in Rae's fashion evolution.

Rae's Kardashian-esque look even extends to her makeup, particularly since one of the family's go-to makeup artists, Mary Phillips, is the mastermind behind Rae's look, which featured an array of Pat McGrath Labs products, namely the Divine Blush ($38, Pat McGrath Labs), the Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Palette ($125, Pat McGrath Labs), and the Mothership VII: Divine Rose Palette ($125, Pat McGrath Labs). Rae's effortless waves came courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho. "The inspiration came from the dress," Cho said in a press release. "I wanted Addison to have an undone cool girl vibe with a slight bend to the hair.” Cho used ghd's Platinum+ Black Styler ($249, ghd) for Rae's effortless, windswept waves, as well as LAPCOS' Dr. 14 Shampoo ($32, LAPCOS) for her hair's shine and body.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lest we forget a truly impeccable matching nail polish, celebrity nail artist Thuy Nguyen and OPI's Black Onyx GelColor are to thank for this mani moment. To complement Rae's silver accessories, Nguyen added a small, chainlink detail to each of Rae's cuticles, making the final look as edgy as you can imagine.

Considering Rae's higher-profile career is just getting started, as she rides the wave of her single "Obsessed" and patiently awaits the release of He's All That, expect the ~lewks~ to keep flooding in.