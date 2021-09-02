Addison Rae recently starred in her first-ever movie, He’s All That, and beyond recreating a classic ‘90s rom-com, she was dressed to the nines throughout in outfits that are the perfect mix of modern and Y2K retro.

He’s All That is a gender-swapped retelling of the 1999 movie She’s All That... which is essentially a retelling of My Fair Lady... which is essentially a retelling of Pygmalion. The base plot for all of these is that someone takes a bet that they can transform an “unpopular” person into someone with class. Naturally, the two main characters fall in love. In this iteration, Addison Rae plays Padgett Sawyer, a TikTok influencer (shocker) who specializes in makeovers. She bets that she can transform her less-than-cool classmate into a prom king.

As for the He’s All That fashion, Denise Wingate, costume designer for She’s All That, made a return. And while there are plenty of modern, TikTok-esque styles present, there are also a ton of ‘90s looks as a nod to the original film. Check out Addison Rae’s best He’s All That’ outfits ahead.