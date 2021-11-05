Here's Everything You Need To Know About Addison Rae's 3 New Perfumes

I’m not gonna lie, it’s not *that* shocking that Addison Rae launched a new perfume line. Everybody from Justin Bieber to Hilary Duff has released at least one scent, and it’s finally the queen of TikTok’s turn. But, she’s putting a new twist on her perfumes — all three are water-based, and their scents are actually backed by science.

With the launch of her skincare and makeup brand, Item Beauty, Rae is obviously paving her own path as a beauty mogul. And, she’s centered on making it as organic as possible. Perfumes, shockingly, often contain chemicals that dehydrate the skin, like phthalates. If you’re a clean beauty lover, why use inorganic chemicals at the last step? Instead, you can shop Rae’s new perfume line. Her formulas are alcohol-free, vegan, and safe for sensitive skin.

Rae said on the fragrance brand’s website that she wanted to do something new in the world of perfume. “I wanted to give you a new way to experience scent; one that’s more thoughtful, better for your skin, and supports your emotional wellbeing,” Rae wrote. “It’s what you deserve.”

There are three different Addison Rae Fragrance scents available, and each one is meant to evoke a different feeling and boost your mood based on how it smells. In funky orange-and-yellow packaging is Hyped AF ($40, Addison Rae Fragrance) which promises of a daily dose of energy. With zesty and fruity notes, it totally would put a pep in anyone’s step. For a more dreamy vibe, Chill AF ($40, Addison Rae Fragrance) has a mixture of pear blossom and chamomile tea. The last one in the collection is Happy AF ($40, Addison Rae Fragrance), and it’s made for pick-me-ups throughout the day. If joy had a scent to Rae, it would apparently smell like pink lychee, grapefruit, and peonies. If you wanted to try all three, you can snag ‘em in a bundle for $110. All three fragrances are being sold exclusively on addisonraefragrance.com, and you can (naturally) shop them on TikTok and Instagram, too.

Beyond her mood-boost formulas, Rae went so far as to ensure her fragrances were made with green chemistry. What does that mean? According to Addison Rae Fragrance, the brand’s perfumes are made using by-products of the sugar cane industry that otherwise would have been thrown away. There’s nothing better than a sustainable purchase. You can shop Rae’s new perfume line below now.

