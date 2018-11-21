There are certain products you might expect people to go crazy over — new and innovative objects like the cutting edge products you see on Shark Tank. Yet it's more surprising when people get obsessed with ordinary, everyday items like water bottles or flashlights. And if you scroll through Amazon you'll quickly find hundreds of seemingly quotidian products with huge cult followings, even for basic things like shampoo, wallets, of duffel bags. And guess what? They make the absolute best gifts for men (or anyone really). Why? Because they're practical and useful yet 100 percent proven to please.

There are a wide variety cult-favorite objects out there. Some fall into the category of personal care. These include things like beard balms with mega-fan followings or toothbrushes customers have declared their love for. Another popular category is housewares — things like cutting boards, tie hangers, knife sharpeners, and other household items. You also have fitness products (sports trackers, water bottles, workout equipment); consumer electronics (phone mounts, charging stations, Bluetooth speakers); and DIY tools (tire gauges, pocket knives, wrench kits). All of the items on this list are ostensibly ordinary objects with tons of reviews — and they all will make the best gifts for men. Whether you're shopping for your dad, your partner, your coworker, or a buddy (or literally anyone), there's something on this list he's sure to love.

01 A Multi-Purpose Tool That Has Two High-Tech Levels And A Tape Measure Qooltek Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level Amazon $14 See On Amazon This wonderfully versatile multi-purpose tool is a tape measure, a triple-positioned leveling bubble, and a laser level all in one slick device. The measuring tape features eight feet of fine-tuned measurements that include both imperial and metric linear systems with graduations down to 1/32 inch and one millimeter. It has a convenient backup battery and an easy on-off switch.

02 This Super Comfy One-Person Hammock That Sets Up In Three Minutes Honest Outfitters Single And Double Camping Hammock with Hammock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Built to support up to 400 pounds, this one-person hammock is spacious and comfy with ample room for a tall person to be able to stretch out. It's constructed with durable 210T nylon and is simple to set up. Just drape the first strap around a tree on one end and then connect to another — three minutes later he'll be ready for serious outdoor lounging.

03 A Modern Backpack That Charges His Phone On The Go Matein USB Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon $30 See On Amazon With this genius USB-powered travel backpack, he can keep his phone or other devices charging while he's on the go. Just plug it into the built-in charging cable and watch the high-tech laptop bag juice up his device while commuting to work or traveling for business. The sleek bag, which is made from durable, water-resistant polyester, features a spacious main compartment with a dedicated laptop sleeve, tons of pockets, and a handy key fob hook, making it easy to stay organized.

04 A Bluetooth Speaker With A Range That's More Than Double The Average Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon This high-quality Bluetooth speaker features impressive audio with deep, crystal clear bass and zero distortion. The top-grade sound is a result of two high-sensitivity drivers, along with a patented bass port. Its Bluetooth connects quickly with hassle-free syncing that stretches up to 66 feet — more than double the average range. The speaker is well-built, durable and super lightweight.

05 These Handy Bear Paws That Make Shredding Meat A Breeze The Original Bear Paws Shredder Claws Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of trying to shred pork or other types of meat with two awkward forks, these amazing bear paws attach directly to his hands, allowing him to shred the meat more naturally and efficiently. The super durable, fully melt-proof claws are BPA-free and simple to use. "They tear into a roast with simple efficiency," wrote one reviewer. "I stab, twist, pull and the meat just comes right off."

06 This 108-Piece Tool Set That Has Literally Everything He Needs DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit & Socket Set (108 Pieces) Amazon $73 See On Amazon This DIY toolkit and socket set has everything he needs for virtually any project in one compact space, especially if he needs to do any sort of mechanic work. The 108-piece set includes a 72-tooth ratchet with lots of sockets, extensions, and adaptors to choose from. Amazon reviewers report that the case is sturdy and holds everything firmly in place.

07 This Handy Digital Tire Gauge That Even Works At Night Tekton 5941 Digital Tire Gauge Amazon $12 See On Amazon Checking your tire pressure is painfully simple with this convenient digital tire gauge. It showcases a lighted nozzle with an easy display screen so he can see it even when it's completely dark out. The clear digital display presents a precise reading so he doesn't have to estimate like with the analog gauges. The nozzle creates a seamless seal with the valve stem and the device is controlled via easy push buttons.

08 A Soft And Soapy Shaving Cream That's Infused With Shea Butter Henry Cavendish Himalaya Shaving Soap Amazon $13 See On Amazon Capable of delivering a rich, soapy lather, this American-made shaving soap helps to create a soft, comfortable shave. The secret ingredient is smooth . shea butter which hydrates his skin without it feeling thick and greasy. The soap also has soy extracts that condition his skin and leave it feeling softer. As a bonus, it smells great too.

09 This Emergency Water Filter That Lets Him Drink Out Of Mud Puddles LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon $15 See On Amazon If he's the outdoorsy type, this personal water filter will make the survivalist in him smile with joy. The small plastic filter, which is roughly the size of an extra large pen, can be put directly into any lake, river, or even a mud puddle. The powerful filter removes more than 99 percent of waterborne bacteria and parasites including E. coli, salmonella, giardia, and cryptosporidium. The durable device lasts for up to 1,000 gallons of use.

10 This Magnificently Convenient Nose Hair Trimmer That Doesn't Pull Or Tug ToiletTree Professional Nose Trimmer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Built with top-grade stainless steel, this convenient nose trimmer is lightweight and portable yet extremely powerful. It has sharp, high-quality blades that cut with precision and prevent hairs from pulling and tugging painfully. The battery-operated device is fully cordless and easy to use. Just one word of caution — it doesn't come with a battery so grab a single AA to go with it.

11 A Memory Foam Neck Pillow With 360-Degree Cushioning Cabeau Evolution Classic Neck Support Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with luxuriously soft memory foam and built to adapt to the contours of his neck, this wonderfully soft travel neck pillow is the perfect road companion. Unlike regular travel pillows are typically designed as semi-circles, this one forms a 360-degree cocoon around his chin and head, offering deluxe comfort as he rests. To make things extra convenient, the cover is fully machine washable.

12 This Ab Rolling Device That Works His Arms And Core Muscles Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller for Core Workouts Amazon $35 See On Amazon This Perfect Fitness ab roller is a fantastic way for him to get a core workout. With a carbon steel spring inside that offers extra resistance, the fitness device activates a wide range of muscles in the arms and core region. It features smooth ergonomic handles and a wide wheel tread for added stability.

13 This Ultra-Practical Multi-Tool With 11 Different Uses SE MT908-1 11-Function Stainless Steel Survival Pocket Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon This useful pocket tool features 11 different functions in a small, stainless steel device that's completely flat and compact enough to fit in his wallet. The gadget includes a can opener, bottle opener, four-position wrench, two-position wrench, butterfly screw wrench, knife edge, saw blade, screwdriver, ruler, and more. Plus, it's equipped with a hole in one corner so he can attach it to his keychain.

14 A Personal Shower Mirror That Won't Fog Up When He's Trying To Shave HONEYBULL Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $15 See On Amazon Never again will he have to deal with attempting to shave in front of a fogged-up shower mirror. This no-fog shower mirror is specifically designed to fight this problem, staying completely fog-free without needing so much as a splash of water to keep your reflection clear. On top of its unique fog-proof features, the personal mirror comes with a stick-on hook so it’s easy to install without any tools.

15 A Soft Foam Pillow That Offers Incredible Lumbar Support Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether he works at a desk all day or simply wants a way to recline in the evening, this lumbar support pillow will keep him comfortable while reducing back pain. The soft foam pillow follows the contours of his back, creating an orthopedically sound cushion for the entire lumbar region. The resilient foam holds its shape well and it has two adjustable straps to attach it to his chair.

16 This Self-Massage Tool That Increases Blood Flow While Reducing Muscle Soreness LiBa Back And Neck Massager Amazon $20 See On Amazon This powerful self-massager works by applying pressure to sore and tense muscles, releasing knots and increasing blood flow to the region. The result is he will feel less stress, greater mobility, and alleviated muscle pain. On top of that, the added circulation drives oxygen and nutrients to the area, allowing faster relief and recovery. The back tool is built with a natural ergonomic design and a smooth curved handle for extra leverage.

17 This Cooking Kit For Camping That Includes Everything But The Actual Food MalloMe Camping Cookware Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Complete with everything you need to make meals in the woods, this camping cookware set is versatile and comprehensive. It includes a non-stick pot and pan set made from anodized aluminum, two BPA-free bowls, a stainless steel folding spork, a soup spoon, a wooden spatula, and a sponge to clean up with. The kit comes in a durable nylon carry bag and access to a handy e-book with recipes.

18 This Modern Back Shaver With Shock Absorption And A Power Burst Feature Mangroomer Ultimate Pro Back Shaver Amazon $46 See On Amazon Featuring a multi-functional flex neck with a built-in shock absorber, this high-tech back shaver can follow the curves of his back to get a smooth, soft shave. It has a special Power Burst function that helps cut through extra thick, coarse hair and two interchangeable attachment heads. The first is for large areas with longer hairs and the other is a bi-directional groomer for shorter hairs and maintenance cuts.

19 A Highly Offensive Party Game That's Hilariously Inappropriate Cards Against Humanity Amazon $25 See On Amazon This classic adult party game is full of irreverent phrases and appallingly NSFW suggestions that are as "as despicable and awkward as you and your friends," according to its makers. The cult classic has over 32,500 reviews on Amazon from players who adore the lewd and often offensive humor it generates. "This is rude, crude, and I absolutely love it!" wrote one reviewer.

20 A Craft Beer Kit With Everything He Needs To Get His Amateur Brew On Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition Craft Making Kit Amazon $50 See On Amazon This easy-to-use beer making kit will keep him busy for months. Complete with simple step-by-step instructions, the package includes everything he'll need to become an amateur brewer. The two-gallon fermenter showcases a built-in airlock, trub collector, and spigot. Its opening is extra wide for easy cleaning and the kit includes two refills of either the classic American light, Oktoberfest lager, Aztec Cerveza, Canadian Blonde, CZECH pilsner, or Bavarian Wheat beer.

21 These Mega-Durable Barbecue Gloves That Let Him Touch Scalding Things Comsmart BBQ Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from layers of silicone, aramid fiber, and polyester cotton, these barbecue gloves protect his hands and wrists while he works the grill. The no-slip texturing allows him to handle hot items without dropping them and the material is tough enough to handle temperatures of up to 1,472 degrees Fahrenheit for 7 seconds or less, or even 22 seconds at 482 degrees Fahrenheit. On top of all of that, the gloves also provide some protection from sharp knives.

22 A Modern Wallet That Protects Him From Identity Theft Travelambo Leather RFID Blocking Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This sleek RFID-blocking wallet protects his credit cards and debit cards so he'll never have to worry about identity theft again. The high-tech wallet blocks thieves from electronically scanning his wallet when they're in the vicinity, protecting his driver's license as well as his banks cards. The minimalist-style wallet, which features six slots for credit cards or pieces of identification, has been tested for 13.56 MHz frequency. It comes in 40 different colors and texture patterns.

23 This Toilet Light For Late Night Bathroom Runs Vintar 16-Color Motion Sensor LED Toilet Night Light Amazon $8 See On Amazon This handy toilet night light is a genius, unexpected gift. The convenient gadget, which fully illuminates virtually any toilet bowl, is motion-activated so it turns on when he approaches the bathroom and turn off automatically behind him. The light showcases 16 different colors he can choose to either rotate through or set on one color. It features 170 degrees of light and five brightness levels.

24 A Clever Tray That Lets Him Cook Bacon In The Microwave Nordic Ware Microwave Bacon Tray And Food Defroster Amazon $15 See On Amazon The only thing better than bacon in the morning is bacon you can make instantly in the microwave. This genius bacon tray allows him to speed up the process of getting that tasty meat into his mouth by skipping the pan fry altogether. The best part is that by elevating the strips on the tray's high ridges, it allows the grease to drain and actually makes the bacon healthier. The cookware is dishwasher-safe and can also be used as a defrost tray.

25 A Handheld Vacuum That Has Extra Strong Suction Technology BLACK + DECKER HHVI315JO42 Dustbuster Cordless Hand Vacuum Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with cutting edge lithium technology, this handheld BLACK + DECKER Dustbuster features extra strong suction that's able to vacuum up the most stubborn messes. It's lightweight and easy to move with a smooth handle and super portable design. The mini-vacuum has a crevice tool to get into couch cushions and other hard-to-reach areas, as well as a brush for curtains and upholstery.

26 This Headband That Doubles As Headphones CozyPhones Sleep Headphones And Travel Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon These clever headphones are designed flat and built into a soft, cozy headband, allowing him to drift off to sleep to music or podcasts without the sound pieces digging into his ears. They're built with a tough yet flexible braided cord and strong, 3.5-millimeter stereo plug. The result is that they don't kink or twist and won't break while he's tossing and turning in the night.

27 A Pizza Cutter Wheel That Doesn't Drag The Cheese With It Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Amazon $14 See On Amazon Never again will he go to cut pizza and end up dragging half of the cheese and toppings with him. This easy, no-pull pizza cutter wheel slices through thick crusts to the very bottom using sharp, clean lines, ensuring he won't have to roll it back and forth a million times. It has a smooth, ergonomic handle that fits in the palm of his hand. Plus, the blade has a protective guard that can be closed for safety when not in use.

28 These Magnetic Wrist Belts That Holds= Screws Like Shop Assistants MagnoGrip 311-090 Magnetic Wristband (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These handy magnetic wrist belts are perfect for DIY types of guys who love tinkering with house projects. The magnetic bands allow him to easily place nails, screws, bolts, and other fix-it items on the exterior to keep them on hand and easily accessible. The powerful magnets can even hold small tools like scissors and mini-screwdrivers. They're constructed with tough 1680D ballistic polyester and feature an easy one-size-fits-all design.

29 This Charging Station That Organizes All Of His Cords And Devices Simicore Smart Charging Station Dock And Organizer Amazon $32 See On Amazon This efficient electronics charging station allows up to six devices to be charged at the same time. It's outfitted with sturdy, convenient slots that hold the phones, tablets, or other devices upright while charging them in the USB ports. On top of juicing up their devices, the accessory also manages all of the cords and cables, keeping them neat and organized so they don't get tangled up.

30 This Electric Knife Sharpener That Grinds And Polishes Presto 08800 EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener Amazon $23 See On Amazon Equipped with a two-stage sharpening system, this electric knife sharpener can take any non-serrated blade and make it razor-sharp within seconds. The 120-volt machine automatically guides the knife to its ideal sharpening angle, taking out the guesswork and making sure it's precise. The sapphirite sharpening wheels then assist the process which begins with precision grinding and ends with fine honing and polishing.

31 A Versatile Fitness Tracker With A 10-Day Battery Life Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Amazon $60 See On Amazon Whether he wants to track his steps or monitor his heart rate, this awesome fitness tracker does it all. It's water resistant to 50 meters so he can wear it in the shower or take it swimming when he's doing laps at the gym. The all-day activity tracking includes fitness metrics such as steps, distance, calories burned, hourly activity, and sleep tracking. Best of all? The battery lasts up to ten days, so he won’t even have to recharge every week.

32 This Salon-Grade Shampoo Made With Tea Tree Oil Krieger + Söhne Shampoo For Men Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with an aromatic blend of tea tree oil and peppermint, this invigorating men's shampoo stimulates the scalp while offering intense hydration and moisture. The "warrior grade" shampoo is designed for guys who want a salon-quality product they can use at home. "I am picky when it comes to shampoo - I want it all," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I want it to lather well, clean without being harsh, refresh, invigorate, and smell good. This one ticks all the boxes. ... My hair smells clean longer and my scalp is healthier."

33 A Face Roller & Gua Sha Set To Help Him Relax BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon This soothing facial roller and gua sha set is the perfect way to relax. Both tools should help release facial tension. The roller glides smoothly over the skin and feels soothingly cool, while the gua sha gets a bit deeper to help stiffness and soreness. The green-colored set is made from aventurine stone, but you can also choose between six different colors.

34 A Moisture-Wicking Compression Top That He Can Exercise In Tesla Men's Long Sleeve Base Layer Compression Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon This high-tech compression top makes a fantastic base layer for cold weather. It features moisture-wicking material that he can sweat in which is super stretchy and comfortable. The polyester-spandex blend offers exceptional elasticity so he can maintain a full range of motion when he moves. On top of that, it protects him from UV rays and dries quickly. For a compression fit, order a regular size and for a standard fit, order one size up.

35 This Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush That Doesn't Have A Bulky Cord SHAOJIER Sonic Electric Toothbrush Amazon $20 See On Amazon There's just something about using an electric toothbrush that makes your teeth feel cleaner. This powerful cordless device features a strong motor that can turn in rotations of 40,000 micro-brushes per minute. The well-built battery is capable of lasting 35 days on one charge and the fact that there's no cord to deal with makes it easy to travel with. The device comes with six brush heads, so you have everything you need for a long time.

36 This Extra Large Cutting Board That's Made From Bamboo Greener Chef Extra Large Organic Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Built from sturdy bamboo, this extra-large cutting board is designed with restaurant-grade strength and ample space for big items such as holiday turkeys. It has a special juice groove for catching liquids and a non-slip base so it doesn't slide around on the countertop. The bamboo features natural antibacterial properties and it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

37 These Sophisticated Whiskey Stones That Keep His Drinks Chilled Quiseen Beverage Chilling Stones Amazon $9 See On Amazon These classy whiskey stones, which come in a sophisticated velvet pouch, are made from 100 percent natural soapstone. They keep whiskey and other spirits chilled so he can sip his beverage slowly, savoring the flavor without it getting watered down by melting ice. The stones can be stored in the freezer and used over and over again.

38 A Tie Rack Hanger That Will Keep His Closet Organized IPOW Upgraded Tie Rack Amazon $10 See On Amazon A twist on a classic gift, this hanger is a fantastic way to keep ties neat and organized. The versatile hanger can hold up to 20 ties in its vertical row of smooth, no-slip clips. Keep it oriented vertically to save space, or rotate the two sides of the rack to gain better access to the ties when tidying up.

39 These Gel Inserts That Are Made For Sports And Exercise Sof Sole Insoles Men's Full-Length Gel Shoe Insert Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed specifically for athletes, these high-performance insoles will keep his feet comfortable while he's running, working out, or playing sports. The contoured arch, which is designed to fit in virtually any sneaker or tennis shoe, provides support and stability while the gel adds softness and comfort. What's more, the inserts are made with a sweat-wicking treatment called Hydrologix that lifts and transports moisture so his feet don't get hot and stinky.

40 This Roku Device That Lets Him Sync Up All Of His Streaming Services Roku Express High Definition Streaming Media Player Amazon $30 See On Amazon This convenient Roku streaming player allows him to connect all of his streaming apps in one place and view them from a single monitor without any cords or cables. Just plug the Roku into the HDMI port and he can watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, HBO NOW, or other services. It comes with a simple remote control and high-speed HDMI cable.

41 This Sturdy Water Bottle With A Click-Button Lid Embrava Best Sports Water Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Constructed with super robust Tritan co-polyester, this craft sports water bottle is 100 percent leakproof. It can be tossed around and turned fully upside down without fear of water leaking out. The innovative lid features an easy one-touch button that clicks to open and it also has a strong carry strap. The water bottle comes in four color options with reflective frosted casing and packaged in a gift box.

42 A Clever Canned Food Rack That Makes The Pantry More Organized SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rather than having to dig through rows of cans or stack them on top of one another precariously, this simple canned food rack bring organization to the cupboards and pantry area. The strong rack, which can hold up to 36 cans of food, is made from heavy-gauge steel and coated with a sleek chrome finish. As a bonus, it features six adjustable plastic dividers that keep everything in place.

43 A Compact Flashlight That Shines Up To 350 Lumens Streamlight 88061 ProTac 1L-1AA Dual Fuel Professional Tactical Light Amazon $39 See On Amazon Offering tons of flexibility, this strong dual-fuel flashlight can run on either lithium or alkaline batteries. It emits 350 lumens on its highest setting, providing powerful illumination via its reliable LED technology. The light has three brightness settings which can run between 1.75 and 6.75 hours, depending on how brightly it's turned up. It is sturdy, portable, and lightweight.

44 This Cast Iron Grill And Griddle Set That Comes Pre-Seasoned Lodge Pro-Grid Cast Iron Grill and Griddle Combo Amazon $45 See On Amazon Built to last a lifetime, this heritage cast iron grill and griddle set is pre-seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil free of synthetic coatings. The top-grade heat retention allows the heat to be distributed evenly so there aren't hot spots or variations in temperature. Both pieces of cookware have sturdy handles on each side that double as hooks for hanging them.

45 This Smooth Styling Clay That Gives Him A Subtle Yet Cool Look Smooth Viking Beard Care Molding Cream Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike regular gels and hair creams that tend to be sticky and shiny, this smooth styling clay has a fibrous texture which allows him to use a small amount and it goes a long way. He won't have to glob it on and the look that results will be subtle rather than over-styled or caked-on. The versatile clay can be used on dry hair or when it's slightly damp, too. Plus, it's strong enough to hold even when he's sweating a lot so it's great for guys who are active or play sports.

46 These Rooster-Themed Mason Jars That Are Great For Cocktail Parties The Slinger Rooster Mason Jar Shot Glasses Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Decorated with a laidback rooster design, this mason jar set brings style and personality to events like cocktail parties, backyard barbecues, potlucks, and other special occasions — plus they're great for crafty ventures such as candles, planters, or jam-making. Each one holds two ounces of liquid so they can double as shot glasses, too. Best of all, the 10-piece set comes with a 100 percent crack-free guarantee.

47 A Wonderfully Simple Burger Press That Makes Perfectly Even Meals Weston Burger Express Hamburger Press with Patty Ejector Amazon $21 See On Amazon If he's into burgers, he'll love this handy express burger press that makes perfect circles every time. The easy-to-use press packs the meat down evenly and comes with a spring plunger that ejects the patties when they're done so he doesn't burn his hands removing them. It works with a wide variety of meats including beef, venison, elk, bison, and other wild game. Plus, it's a fantastic tool for fanciers items such as stuffed burgers, crab cakes, or sausage patties.

48 This Footrest That Helps Him Sit More Ergonomically Fellowes Standard Foot Rest Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with a free-floating platform that tilts back and forth, this under-the-desk footrest allows him to stretch his legs while maintaining a more ergonomically sound posture. The footrest is especially helpful for people who sit at a desk all day and sometimes get back pain or other soreness associated with a lot of computer time. On top of assisting his posture, the device increases circulation and makes him more comfortable while he works.

49 A Sturdy Duffel Bag That's Both Lightweight And Long-Lasting Bago 27" Duffle Bag for Men And Women Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with ultra-durable honeycomb ripstop fabric, this travel duffel bag is well-built and long-lasting. Yet given its sturdiness, the bag manages to still be lightweight and easy to carry, giving it an awesome combination of portability and strength. It has high-quality zippers and a sleek, collapsible design. As a bonus, the 80-liter duffel bag comes with a complimentary shoe bag organizer that he can stash inside.

50 This Dresser Organizer That Holds Things Like Watches, Cufflinks, And Sunglasses Stock Your Home Luxury Men's Dresser Valet Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon With 10 individual compartments, this valet organizer can hold just about everything he has to stash away: watches, cufflinks, sunglasses, billfolds, tie clips, keys, headphones, spare change, and other miscellaneous items. Or conversely, he can use it for an electronics organizer to store things like cords and charging cables. The dresser stand features a faux leather exterior and a chic minimalist design.

51 This Magnificent Beard Shaping Tools That Offers Multiple Styling Options Beardclass Beard Shaping Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Built with a versatile design that lets him experiment with tons of different styles, this beard shaping tool will give him all sorts of new facial hair styles to play with. He can try out a curved cut, step cut, full-sized beard comb, curve goatee, straight goatee, and others. The tool is equipped with one-millimeter edge technology and comes with a free pair of trimming scissors, a beard comb, and a keychain.

52 A Pair Of Compression Socks That Increase Blood Flow During Exercise Mojo Compression Socks For Men And Women Amazon $18 See On Amazon These medical-grade compression socks are made with a blend of nylon, lycra spandex, and Cool-max materials that offer stretchiness and flexibility while also being breathable and moisture-wicking. The compression technology increases blood flow to his calf and foot muscles, enhancing sports performance and reducing delayed onset muscle soreness. The socks have an elastic band up top to keep them in place and a soft terry foot and heel for extra cushioning.

53 This Adapter That Turns Wired Headphones Or Car Speakers Into A Bluetooth Stereo System APEKX Clip Bluetooth Audio Adapter For Headphones Amazon $16 See On Amazon Built for 7 hours of nonstop music streaming, this Bluetooth headphone adaptor morphs headphones and speakers into Bluetooth-compatible sound systems. It features fast Bluetooth 4.1 technology and quick-charging in just 1 hour. “Please do yourself a favor and buy this,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “It lets you have the comfortable and tangle-free experience of Bluetooth earbuds/headphones without having to spend $100+ on a Bluetooth pair that has the sound quality of a $15 wired pair. I'm extremely obsessive about how my audio sounds so I'm quite fortunate to have discovered this item. I just clip it to my pocket while I'm lifting or cleaning the house and I don't even notice it.”

54 An Extra Strong Phone Mount To Be Hands-Free In The Car Scosche MAGDMB MagicMount Universal Magnetic Phone/GPS Mount Amazon $13 See On Amazon Featuring powerful Rare-Earth magnets, this exceptionally strong phone mount won't wobble or shake while he's driving. The high-quality device is built with the neodymium magnets that offer extra-firm grips which are fully resistant to both heat and cold. The device rotates on a four-axis, 360-degree adjustable head so he can view it from virtually any angle and it has a rubber lock-nut to keep it secure. The tough, auto-grade adhesive holds the gadget in place without risk of it falling off.

55 This Impossibly Easy-To-Use Breakfast Sandwich Maker Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon This super convenient breakfast sandwich maker is a great way to make sure they have a hot breakfast in their hands. The device is staggeringly simple to use — simply toss in his ingredients of choice (eggs, sausage, veggies, cheese, etc.), put a muffin on each side, and press down. Five minutes later a warm, delicious breakfast muffin is all ready and itching to be devoured.

56 A Soothing Aftershave That Smells Like Rich Sandalwood Lather & Wood Saving Co. After-Shave Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon This sandalwood aftershave lotion is nourishing and hydrating, eliminating razor burn without making his skin red or irritated. It comes in an easy spray bottle and showcases a rich, musky aroma that smells fantastic without being overpowering. "Would give this product six stars if that was possible," wrote one user, "Imagine the best after-shave balm you've ever used ... and then imagine it with just a few drops of fine sandalwood oil to give it a very light but wonderful scent. This is one of those rare products that nails it, and could not possibly be improved."

57 A Set Of Slacks Hangers That Keeps His Pants Organized Jeronic Pant Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These handy pants hangers will keep his closet neat and tidy. The sturdy hangers, which are made from stainless steel coated with rubber paint, have open ends so he can slide his pants off without taking the hanger down from the rack. The rubbery texture means the pants won’t slip from the bars, and if you don’t want 20 hangers, you can also buy these in packs of two, three, or four.

58 A Large Crockpot That's Perfect For Cooking Big Meals Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Capable of serving seven people or more, this giant slow cooker is ideal for prepping big meals in advance. It features a digital countdown control so he can program cook times up to a 20 hours ahead, allowing him to plan things out a full day ahead and slowly bring out the flavor of the food. The locking lid has a sturdy, leak-free gasket and the automated setting will switch to "Warm" once the cook cycle is complete.

59 A Super Secure Running Armband With a 180-Degree Swivel VUP Running Armband Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether he's a hardcore marathon runner or simply a casual jogger, this secure running armband lets him carry his phone while he trains. The device is made with a blend of lycra and neoprene that's super lightweight and ultra-breathable. It won't feel heavy on his arm and sweat won't build up around the band when he's working hard. Additionally, if he wants to switch the music or change podcasts mid-run, its 180-degree swivel makes it easy to adjust without having to stop.

60 These Brilliant Cap Hooks Keep His Baseball Hats Organized Perfect Curve CapRack18 Baseball Cap Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon There's no better way to keep cats organized than with this stretchy cap holder. The simple gadget hangs over any normal-sized door by attaching to the top and the bottom. It takes less than 60 seconds to install and can hold up to 18 hats. The hooks are double-stitched for extra reinforcement and the set comes in a pack of two.

61 A Unique Waist Belt That Makes Him Sweat More When He Works Out Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer Amazon $21 See On Amazon This clever Sweet Sweat workout accessory boosts thermogenic activity while he exercises, increasing his core temperature and leading him to sweat more. The device is made with soft and flexible neoprene that molds to the contours of his waist with a grid-like lining inside that wicks moisture and prevents the belt from sliding down.

62 This 7-Piece Knife Set That Includes A Stylish Knife Block & Sharpener Home Hero Chef Knife Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made with top-end, premium stainless steel, this knife set includes five knives (a chef’s knife, a bread knife, a carving knife, a paring knife, and a utility knives. The knives come with a super sleek, stylish acrylic knife block, plus a sharpener that has two different sharpening modes (fine and coarse).

63 A Grill Thermometer That Lets Him Monitor Two Pieces Of Meat At Once ThermoPro TP-17 Dual Probe Digital Cooking Thermometer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This dual-probe grill thermometer is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to barbecue meat. It features two separate probes so he can multi-task, keeping an eye on two pieces of meat at the same time. The backlit device boasts a large LCD display with temperatures shown as well as a timer for meticulous results.

64 This Spring-Assisted Knife With A Razor-Sharp Blade Grand Way Spring Assisted Knife Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether he's into hiking, camping, backpacking, fishing, hunting, or other outdoor activities, this spring-assisted survival knife will make a great pocket companion. The sturdy, razor-sharp folding blade showcases a dirt-resistant liner lock that prevents it from popping out unexpectedly and thumb studs for both right and left-hand use. It's made of stainless steel with an ergonomic handle and sleek black coating.