50 Genius Gifts Under $20 On Amazon That Won't Make You Look Cheap AF

Finding a memorable gift for someone can often feel like the most stressful part of birthdays or the holidays. And the pressure only intensifies when you're trying to be budget-conscious.

Luckily, there are plenty of genius gifts under $20 on Amazon that are affordable without making you look cheap. Whether you're searching for gift ideas for people who are hard to shop for or unique gifts on Amazon that will seem super personal, there are actually plenty of wonderful, high-quality options — if you know where to look.

From a matcha green tea clay mask to a goal-focused journal, there is something unique and memorable on this list for everyone. And this roundup covers all of your bases, from self-care essentials, to time-saving electronics, to convenient kitchen gadgets. You'll be able to find a perfect (and thoughtful) present for your mom, sister, boss, coworker, bestie, and even your super picky brother. And whether you're shopping for a cozy, wearable blanket or a compact makeup mirror with lights, not a single one of these sure-fire gifts will set you back more than $20.

If you're tired of endlessly clicking through sites with no luck, consider this roundup as your guide to getting the perfect gift for anyone in your life, without spending a lot.

01 This Heated Eye Massager That's Soothing & Refreshing LANDWIND IONIC Eye Massager Amazon $18 See On Amazon This battery-operated eye massager provides gentle pulses on the skin for a spa-quality treatment right at home. Using the built-in heating feature along with consistent sonic vibrations, this massager provides better circulation under your eyes (as well as the rest of your face). It has even been known to help reviewers achieve a better sleep. And thanks to the unique technology that transmits ions onto your face; it's even safe for all skin types.

02 A Glass Mug With A Removable Tea Infuser Enindel Glass Tea Mug With Infuser And Lid Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a 14-ounce capacity, this glass tea infuser can hold all your favorite hot and cold beverages. It comes with a stainless steel infuser plus a lid. The cup is made from borosilicate glass, and the infuser can filter your tea leaves or coffee grounds — just add hot water to begin the steeping process, then remove the infuser when it’s ready.

03 A 6-Port Charging Station With Dual-Voltage Capabilities Nexwell 6-Port Desktop Charger Amazon $17 See On Amazon With six USB ports, this desktop charging station makes it easy to charge multiple devices. It can handle 110 volts or 240 volts, so you can take it with you when you travel. Plus, it has Smart Identification technology to gauge and emit the optimal charging output for each device.

04 The Hair Care Organizer Hangs Inside Your Cabinet mDesign Over Door Hair Care & Styling Tool Storage Organizer Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon With this over-the-door hair organizer rack, you'll get instant organization in your bathroom. Since it has a steel wire construction, you can place your curling irons, straighteners, and other devices in the holder even while they're still cooling down. The material also resists rusting, and the only thing you need to clean it is a wet towel. The organizer features two large pockets to hold your tools, as well as a tray at the bottom for additional support. Best of all, there's no assembly required.

05 A Compact Travel Mirror That Lets You Apply Makeup On The Go KEDSUM Folding Travel Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon This compact travel mirror is the perfect accessory for cosmetic touchups — or even a full makeup application — when you're out and about. The set comes with one standard mirror and one mirror providing 10 times the normal magnification. While the mirror is light enough to hold, the stable construction means you can also place it on any surface to use it hands-free as a table mirror. Plus, there's a LED lighting option — simply slide the power button on and you can get decent light no matter where you are.

06 This Mindfulness Journal That Helps You Focus On Your Goals Evrim Pursuit Goal Journal Amazon $17.95 See On Amazon With a soft cover that's velvet-laminated, this space-efficient goal journal will help you focus on and track your most inspired tasks. By putting your goals tangibly in front of you through sections like monthly objectives, weekly targets, and daily tasks, this journal helps you address your ambitions practically. One fan wrote that it's "a great book for getting things done" and that it has "lots of extra areas for brainstorming and to scribble your thoughts, [and] cool motivational quotes every few pages."

07 A Massage Tool That Helps You Knead Achey Muscles Trigger Point Performance AcuCurve Massage Cane Amazon $19.99 $17.99 See On Amazon With an ergonomic design that's flexible enough to address various body parts, this massage cane is a great way to relieve pressure, tension, and pain. The sturdy point on the end of the cane can tackle knots in your neck, back, and shoulders, while also putting necessary pressure on your muscle aches. There's also two massage balls, which are particularly useful for anyone suffering from spinal and upper-back tension. From sport injuries to office stiffness to other everyday issues, this massage cane is the perfect gift for anyone dealing with frustrating discomfort and soreness.

08 These LED Lights That Are Rechargeable & Hands-Free SolarLang LED Work Light (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These rechargeable hands-free work lights are the perfect accessory for everything from late-night studying to camping to power outages. They each feature 360-degree rotation so you can have light at various angles, as well as a magnet so you can secure the light directly to most metal items, such as your car’s hood. They offer five different lighting modes and come in a pack of two. Two charging cords are included, too.

09 A Car Vacuum With An LED Light For Easy Cleaning Day Or Night HOTOR Corded Car Vacuum Amazon $29.97 See On Amazon Thanks to a 16.4 foot cord, this car vacuum couldn't be more convenient or flexible. It features a high-efficiency filter made from a durable stainless steel material, and it even has an LED lamp for when you're vacuuming at night. The vacuum is capable of sucking up anything from food remnants to pet dander and dust. It also comes with multiple attachments to tackle those frustrating cracks and crevices, including a slim nozzle, an extended tube, and a powerful brush for dirt that gets stuck in the car's carpet.

10 This 4-In-1 Brush That’s Ideal For Travel Miss Wenny Small Makeup Brush Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon This multipurpose makeup brush can help you complete your full cosmetic routine with just one tool. The item features a powder brush, highlighter brush, eye shadow brush, and lip brush. They all nest together for convenient storage, and one five-star reviewer wrote that “they are small and compact” and “great for travel.”

11 This Stackable Kitchen Prep Set That Has Basically Everything Edofiy Rainbow Stackable Storage Mixing Bowl Set Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon With eight different mixing and measuring pieces, this baking set gives you everything you need in one collection. In addition to the large and medium mixing bowls, the set includes one colander, one sifter, and four different measuring cups. The dishwasher-safe items are all made from a food-grade plastic, and they can all be stacked together to save tons of space in your kitchen.

12 A Luxe-Feeling Cuticle Oil To Nourish Your Nails Cuccio Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon This cuticle oil is formulated with milk and honey — two ingredients that work to moisturized nails and the skin around it. It comes in a variety of sizes and scents, and they all collectively boast a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 93,000 customers have weighed in. One reviewer raved, “Keeps my cuticles nicely oiled and the product smells wonderful.” Just massage a small amount of the oil straight into your cuticles and let it work its magic.

13 A Massager For Stiff Hands & Fingers Gaiam Hand and Finger Massager Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for a guitar player, rock climber, bartender — or anyone else who uses their hands a lot — this hand and finger massager is a great buy. The dual-ended massager features a large roller to target hands as well as two smaller rollers that sandwich each finger to warm up stiff, tight muscles.

14 These All-Natural Bath Flakes That Help You Sleep Better Seven Minerals SLEEP WELL Magnesium Chloride Bath Flakes Amazon $25 $19.95 See On Amazon Made from a combination of non-toxic minerals, these bath flakes are designed to help facilitate a healing and calming sleep. The formula is free of preservatives and consists of magnesium salts (which aid in body relaxation), cedarwood (which increases melatonin), lavender, and other essential oils. By soaking in the bath for half an hour, these flakes will seep into your body's tissue and help stimulate sleep hormones. The flakes are great for anyone looking to get a better sleep, as well as those who specifically suffer from insomnia or restless limbs.

15 These Stainless Steel Cocktail Glasses For Keeping Drinks Chilled FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in a pack of four, these stainless steel drinking glasses will keep your beer and water colder for much longer than any regular cup. The BPA- and lead-free glasses are great for everyday use, but they're also perfect for parties and outdoor activities because they won't break or crack. Plus, toss them in the dishwasher as soon as you're done.

16 This Flat Iron With Rose Gold Ceramic Plates Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron Amazon $20 See On Amazon This 1-inch ceramic flat iron features extra-long floating plates that help you achieve sleek, straight hair in less time. It has five temperature settings to suit a range of hair types, and can also be used to create loose, beachy waves.Plus, the clean white design and rose gold ceramic plates mean it looks good sitting on your bathroom counter.

17 This Clever Kitchen Stand For Your Ladle, Pot Lid, Or Cookbook YAMAZAKI Home Tower Ladle And Lid Stand Amazon $17.28 See On Amazon With a durable steel construction, this kitchen stand will make your cooking experience simultaneously more convenient and less messy. It can hold a wide variety of items, including pot lids, ladles, cookbooks, tablets, and cutting boards. One satisfied reviewer wrote, "I love it ... Very steady even with my largest and heaviest cast iron lid."

18 A Matcha Clay Face Mask That’s Packed With Antioxidants SHVYOG Matcha Green Tea Face Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Formulated with matcha powder, this green tea clay mask is made to help you achieve refreshed-looking skin. The matcha tea provides antioxidants, and the clay makes it a great choice for anyone in search of a way to absorb unwanted oil without totally drying out their skin.

19 This Weekly Planner That Will Make You Feel Super Organized PAPERIAN Wirebound Undated Weekly Planner Pad Amazon $10.29 See On Amazon Available in three different colors, this undated weekly planner can help you better organize your schedule starting at any time of the year. It consists of 60 sheets, so you can use it for an entire year and then some. The planner displays your weekly schedule on the front page and includes a notes area on the back so you can write down miscellaneous thoughts, reminders, and other important information. A stand is also included with this wire-bound pad, so it has the perfect place to sit on your desk or counter.

20 A Silicone Brownie Pan That's Non-Stick & Easy To Clean Boxiki Kitchen Silicone Brownie Pan Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Baking has never been easier with this silicone brownie pan. It features food-grade, non-stick silicone in a shape that's perfect for making brownies, cakes, breakfast dishes, and more. The FDA-approved pan is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, and it's even safe to stick in the freezer, fridge, or oven. Plus, the pan repels stains and doesn't soak in any odors, so you can rest assured that the quality is long-lasting.

21 A Pair Of Versatile Jar Openers That Can Handle Almost Any Lid Multi Opener All-in-One Jar Opener Amazon $11 See On Amazon This pair of multipurpose jar opener are incredibly useful kitchen gadgets. With six different functions, it does all the work when it comes to opening various items, including bottles and cans, while also handling those stubborn jar lids. The rubber grip on the jar opener means you can open anything while still maintaining a safe grip. One fan who gave it five stars wrote, "This handy gadget is a lifesaver for me. I can open jars myself. I always had to ask everyone for help twisting the lid, now I can do it myself. I don't know what's happening to my hands, but as I get older they get tight and don't want to have the strength to open a jar. This helps big time!"

22 This Set Of 2 Refreshing Facial Sprays Made With Botanicals Mario Badescu Facial Sprays (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Nothing feels more luxe than a spritz of one of these Mario Badescu facial sprays. The set includes two formulas packed with botanicals like rose water, aloe, cucumber, and green tea, all of which work to soothe redness and give skin a fresh, dewy glow. Just mist onto the face at any time for an instant complexion pick-me-up.

23 An Adjustable Stand To Display Your Phone At The Perfect Angle OMOTON Cell Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you're working, reading, cooking, or watching a movie, this adjustable stand is the perfect accessory for displaying your smart device. You can adjust the stand up to 45 degrees and use it both horizontally or vertically, so you can display your device at your ideal height and preference. The aluminum construction provides a sturdy and dependable base, and the anti-slip pads underneath the stand keeps your device secure. It's also super lightweight at just 5.3 ounces, so you can easily pack it to bring with you anywhere.

24 An Overnight Mask To Smooth & Rejuvenate Your Lips YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with gentle, hydrating ingredients, this lip sleeping mask can help save you from waking up each day with chapped lips. The soothing balm helps to rejuvenate your lips and keep them feeling smooth. “I put this on every night before bed and I no longer wake up with dry, cracked lips,” one reviewer wrote. “It smells good and feels amazing.”

25 This Essential Oil Diffuser With A Remote Control Diffuserlove Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can operate this essential oil diffuser from a distance because it comes with a convenient remote control. The diffuser features built-in LED lights that allows you switch between seven different colors, and the diffuser itself is “very quiet,” according to reviewers. Just fill up the 300-milliliter reservoir with water and then add a couple drops of your preferred essential oil, and you'll have calming scents throughout your space in no time.

26 The 5-Blade Mandoline Slicer That Makes Food Prep Way Easier Mueller Mandoline Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Preparing meals is about to get much easier with this mandoline slicer. It consists of five different interchangeable stainless steel blades, including a vegetable slicer and julienne slicer, as well as two different graters. The slicer is also dishwasher safe (just make sure to place it on the top rack).

27 A Hair Treatment That Uses Argan Oil To Strengthen Your Locks Arvazallia Argan Oil Hair Treatment Amazon $45 $18.99 See On Amazon Perfect for all hair types, this argan oil hair treatment will leave your hair feeling smooth and rejuvenated. The treatment will moisturize and strengthen your dry and damaged strands, as well as your scalp. The oil also acts as a heat-protectant, while simultaneously reducing unwanted flyaway hairs. One reviewer called this oil "liquid gold" and another wrote that it "smells terrific and is really helping my poor thin dry hair."

28 A Travel-Friendly Footrest That Inflates To 3 Height Levels Sunany Inflatable Travel Footrest Amazon $19 See On Amazon Perfect for kids and adults alike, this inflatable footrest is bound to become your new favorite travel accessory. The inflatable pillow is height-adjustable to three levels, portable, and can even be used outdoors. It weighs just 14 ounces and can easily be folded into the included storage pouch and tossed right in your bag or backpack until you're ready to use it as an ottoman, leg rest, or car seat extension on your next trip.

29 These Foot Peel Masks That Gently Exfoliate & Moisturize INCOK Avocado Foot Peel Mask Exfoliating Amazon $10 See On Amazon Using this set of two foot peel masks, you can experience smoother feet after just one treatment thanks to the lactic acid and natural botanicals like aloe and aloe vera. These masks are a painless way to heal dry, calloused feet and remove dry skin to tenderly soften, moisturize, and exfoliate your feet.

30 A Durable Exercise Ball That's Practically Puncture-Proof Live Infinitely Exercise Ball Amazon $18.90 See On Amazon Available in six different colors, this professional grade exercise ball is one of the highest quality options out there. It's free of latex and BPA plastic, and it has a highly-tested design that resists tears and punctures — so much so that it can handle a hole of up to 2 centimeters without bursting. The ball can hold 2,200 pounds and is perfect for every type of exercise, from ab workouts to pilates to just sitting at your desk. It also comes with a manual pump, an additional air plug, and a tool for extracting the valve if need-be.

31 This Jewelry Tree Stand With 3 Tiers Of Organization Love-KANKEI Jewelry Tree Stand Amazon $25.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This jewelry tree stand is both a functional and beautiful way to display your favorite accessories. The lowest bar features small holes to hold your earrings, while the third tier can be extended to hold your longest necklaces. The base of the stand also includes two compartments that can hold rings, watches, and other small items. The stand is derived from natural wood and paired with a white-coated metal, and no assembly is required.

32 This Shredded Memory Foam Pillow That’s Height-Adjustable LinenSpa Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Gel Amazon $20 See On Amazon This shredded memory foam pillow allows you to remove as much or as little filling as you like until you find just the right amount of loft. The foam is moldable and can be fluffed up, and since it’s infused with cooling gel, you’ll stay comfortable all night long. The pillow comes with a crisp cotton cover that’s removable and machine-washable.

33 An Adult Party Game Featuring ‘Loaded’ Questions All Things Equal, Inc. Adult Loaded Questions Amazon $19.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Described as a classic "who said what" game, this adult party game is the perfect way to really get the celebrations going. It can accommodate up to six players and features 308 charged and playful questions, as well as several new game components to leave everyone laughing. It includes questions like, "What word sounds dirty... but isn't?" and "What TV show would you watch if it included full nudity?"

34 These Stainless Steel Straws That Are Easy To Carry & Clean Ecotribe Stainless Steel Reusable Straw Set Amazon $15.97 See On Amazon Complete with a drawstring pouch for safekeeping, this set of reusable straws makes it incredibly easy to be environmentally conscious by cutting down on plastic straws. The set includes four durable and long-lasting stainless steel straws, complete with two cleaning brushes and two reusable straw cases. The non-toxic straws are approved by the FDA and contain no harmful BPA plastic, and thanks to the high quality stainless steel material, they won't be easily dented, scraped, or broken. An in addition to the bonus cleaning brushes, the straws are also dishwasher-safe, so they're easy to clean when you're done.

35 A Mini Pocket Tool That Can Perform 13 Different Functions Rose Kuli Portable Multipurpose Pocket Mini Tool Amazon $21.99 $13.99 See On Amazon With a conveniently mini design and a handy travel bag, this multipurpose pocket tool can go with you anywhere and perform almost any standard task. It's made from a sturdy stainless steel material and features a comfortable handle that's gentle on your hands. It doesn't even weigh a full pound, yet it has 13 different tools, including a hammer, a Phillips-head screwdriver, a knife, a wrench, and a bottle opener. It's the perfect accessory to have with you for anything from outdoor escapes to craft activities to emergency situations.

36 This Waterproof Toiletry Bag That's Also A Shower Caddy REGER Shower Caddy Tote Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from an Oxford fabric with mildew-resistant protection, this shower caddy tote bag is great for any situation, from college dorms to multi-roommate apartments to traveling. Thanks to the waterproof fabric and breezy mesh panels, this toiletry bag will stay fresh no matter what. With a handle on the outside and a hook on the inside, this bag is easy to carry or hang anywhere. There are also plenty of storage sections and adjustable straps that make it easy to fit and secure tons of toiletries into this one magical bag.

37 A Fruit Slicing Set With 7 Different Tools CUITECH Fruit Slicer Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Know someone who’s always got a big farmers market haul? This seven-piece fruit slicing set is for them. The set includes tools for coring pineapples, slicing bananas into zig-zag shapes, hulling and slicing strawberries, peeling oranges, peeling kiwis, and — perhaps best of all — a tool for avocados that halves, removes the pit, and then slices the fruit into perfectly even pieces.

38 A Hanging Caddy That Adds Storage To Your Bedside HAKACC Bedside Caddy Amazon $7 See On Amazon From books to water bottles to cell phones, this hanging bedside caddy will store everything you need, so you can have all your nightly comforts right at your side. It features several pockets in various sizes, including one large pocket to hold a tablet, books, and magazines and three small front pockets for small items like your remote or phone. The sturdy panel makes it easy to tuck under a mattress or couch cushion.

39 This One-Touch Chopper That Makes Quick Work Of Veggies Black+Decker One-Touch Food Chopper Amazon $19 See On Amazon Anyone looking to add a little more convenience during meal prep will love this electric food chopper. Featuring simple one-touch operation, it makes quick work of mincing and chopping. Use it for side dishes, sauces, salsa, and — especially if you’re a cryer — onions. All removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

40 A Microfiber Sheet Set That's Soft & Wrinkle-Resistant Utopia Bedding Soft Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon $18.99 $16.99 See On Amazon Available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, this microfiber sheet set will add comfort and sophistication to any bedroom. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all made from microfiber fabric that's incredibly soft. The material is resistant to wrinkling, staining, or becoming washed-out, and it's perfect for any season — keeping you cool during those hot summer nights and toasty during those chilly winters.

41 A Rose Gold-Tone Bathroom Vanity Set mDesign Bathroom Accessory Set Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon For that extra layer of elegance in your bathroom, this rose gold bathroom accessory set is all you need. It features a toothbrush holder, a soap dish, a soap pump, and a tumbler. In addition to the rose gold design, you can also choose from three other color combinations: black and brushed, clear and brushed, or white and brushed.

42 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker For More Delicious Mornings BODUM Pour-Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this pour-over coffee maker, you can brew up to 34 ounces of fresh, never-bitter coffee. From Swiss brand BODUM, the carafe is made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass with a cork band that protects your hands while you pour. The stainless steel mesh filter extracts aromatic oils from your coffee, so you get the full flavor profile of your brew. For tons of convenience, the carafe is dishwasher-safe for cleaning.

43 A Comfortable, Breathable Sleep Mask With A Contoured Design Pwugwes Blindfold Sleeping Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from a polyester fabric that's gentle on your skin, this sleep mask has a 3-D contoured design that puts zero pressure on your eyes while you're resting. It's also super breathable, due to the small airways on each side of the mask that provide excellent ventilation (while keeping dry air away from your eyes and face). The anti-bacterial mask also features two straps that can be adjusted up to two feet for your ideal comfort. It even comes with a bonus set of ear plugs that block out noise for an extra refreshing sleep.

44 These Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Lights With A Soft Glow MAYMII·HOME Himalayan Salt Night Light (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from completely natural salt crystals, this set of two Himalayan salt lamp night lights are all you need to purify the air in your space while providing a warm, calming glow. The lights work by releasing negative ions into the atmosphere, which purifies the air around your space. One fan wrote, "I totally love this set! The size and brightness are perfect for where I plan to use them (bedroom, living room, and camper). I love the variety of colors in the pack as well. [...]"

45 A Shea Butter & Macadamia Hair Mask That Deeply Hydrates Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate Shea Butter Hair Mask Amazon $6 See On Amazon The next best thing to a trip to a tropical island, the Maui Moisture hair mask nourishes dry strands with four powerhouse ingredients: aloe vera, shea butter, coconut oil, and macadamia oil. Sulfate- and silicone-free, it can also be used daily as a leave-in conditioner. It’s a dream to use, too; one reviewer wrote, “This mask smells like Hawaii in a bottle...”

46 A Chef Knife Made From High-Quality German Stainless Steel Sagler High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef Knife Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from a premium German steel, this chef knife features an incredibly sharp 8-inch blade. It's designed to facilitate all sorts of meal prep tasks, including cutting, dicing, and chopping various foods including vegetables, meat, fruit, and more. The handle of the knife provides a secure and steady grip even if the knife is wet, so it's always safe to use. One reviewer wrote that this knife "cuts incredibly. Chopping vegetables is no longer an exercise involving hacking and muscling through. All my roommates have commented on the quality of this knife ('cuts like butter' was the verdict)."

47 A Selfie Stick & Tripod With Bluetooth Functionality Yoozon Selfie Stick Tripod Amazon $14 See On Amazon Both lightweight and extendable, this selfie stick and tripod will help you take great photos in any scenario. It can be used with smartphones and other types of cameras, and also works great for FaceTime. Although it can extend up to 25 inches, it can also collapse down to 13 inches to fit in a bag. Best of all, this device can be controlled with Bluetooth, making it easier than ever to take hands-free photos and videos.

48 A Super Sleek French Press Coffee Maker Veken French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon With the choice between 21 ounces or 34 ounces, this sleek French press coffee maker is made from a strong borosilicate glass that can handle high water temperatures, while also being resistant to stains. During the brewing process with this device, the water and coffee are infused for a longer period of time, which results in a cup that's full of a stronger flavor and more aromatics.

49 A Set Of Elegant Vanity Trays & Glasses For The Bathroom mDesign Metal Vanity Tray Amazon $20 See On Amazon With an antique aesthetic, this metal vanity tray and set of glasses can store and display all sorts of toiletry staples — cotton balls, Q-tips, bath salts, or anything else you could think of. The elevated sides of the tray keep items neatly organized, and the non-slip pads underneath provide extra security. Each canister is made with durable glass and a lid that's rust-resistant, so this set is built to last.