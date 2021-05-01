50 Bougie (But Cheap) Things That Make You Look So Damn Good

There's no better moment than walking out of the door looking and feeling your best. This feeling starts with simple tidbits like great hair products, stylish accessories, and even a skincare routine that makes the task of getting prepared for the day simple. With just a few simple additions of these
bougie and cheap items from Amazon, you're sure to feel like a million bucks every time you leave the house.
Products like dry shampoo and tinted moisturizer make it simple to leave the house with little to no effort, while other items like jade facial rollers, face masks, vibrating skin massagers, heatless curling rods, and lip exfoliators
help you maintain healthy skin and hair that's ready to go whenever duty (or your friends) call.
Slipping into a pair of warm, fuzzy slippers is also a glam move for lounging around or running errands. However, when it's time to hit the town, things like layered necklaces, stackable rings, blinged-out earrings, and luxe scrunchies make
amazing fashion statements that amp up any outfit.
Whether you're looking to add a little or a lot of glam to your lifestyle,
01
The Eye Masks Infused With 24-Karat Gold
These
24-karat gold eye masks are packed with the nourishing properties of collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C serum, and more. It immediately hydrates, tones, and reduces unwanted puffiness and dark shadows around the eyes for a bright a refreshed look and feel. 02
This 8-Second Conditioning Treatment
Get shinier, smoother strands with this
eight-second hair treatment. The moisturizing nutrients included are paired with amino acids to treat and repair damaged hair, leaving it brilliant and shiny. Use it a few times a week after shampooing to see get the best results. 03
A Lightweight Setting Powder That Offers A Full Coverage Finish
Set makeup or prep your face with this
translucent face powder. The lightweight formula offers full coverage application and leaves your skin with a velvety finish. Use it alone as a foundation or as a finisher to set your makeup for long-lasting results. 04
A Set Of Beautiful Hair Clips Lined With Pearls
Use these
hair clips to secure your hair while making it look good. This set comes with 12 pearl-encrusted hair clips with metal alloy backing. Each pack also comes in its own carrying case that makes it simple to take with you wherever you go. 05
An Eyebrow Pen That Enhances & Defines
You can shape and color your eyebrows with this
brow pen. It helps to create natural-looking and defined brows that won't ever budge or smudge. The formula is waterproof and long-lasting, making it a great option for all-day wear. 06
This Scalp Massager BrushThat Can Be Used On Wet Or Dry Hair
Get the feeling of a deep scalp massage with this
hair scrubbing brush. It features silicone bristles that are soft and comfortable against the skin and can be used dry or in conjunction with shampoo or conditioner as you shower or wash your hair. The design fits neatly in your palm, making it easy to maneuver and hold. 07
The Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Protect Your Skin & Hair
These high-quality
satin pillowcases not only look great but feel good against the skin and hair. The smooth texture prevents hair from tangling as you rest while also keeping your face hydrated since they don't absorb moisture. The envelope closure prevents from moving is easy to remove and launder in between uses. 08
A Trio Of Microfiber Hair Wraps That Dry Hair Quickly
This pack of
microfiber hair wraps helps you dry your hair quickly when you're in a pinch. It is gentle on the hair, preventing unwanted frizziness while also combatting split ends. Great for all hair types and lengths, it stays in place with a button and a loop at the back that stops it from off. 09
These Brilliant Cubic Zirconia Earrings That Look So Real
These
cubic zirconia earrings are sure to become your new best friend. Classic and subtle in style, they pair well with everything, look great on, and come at an amazing price point. They're hand-crafted sterling silver and feature platinum plating for ultimate craftsmanship and brilliant shine. 10
A Reusable Set Of Magnetic Eyelashes & Liner
This
magnetic eyelash and liner set allows you to wear glamorous lashes without a ton of hassle. The lashes are made with ultra-thin fibers for amazing length and volume and are offered in a set of five that can be used over and over again. This set is also both vegan and cruelty-free. 11
The Eyeliner Stamp That Gives You Flawless Winged Liner
Get the perfect finish with this
winged eyeliner stamp. Smudge-proof and water-resistant, you simply stamp this eyeliner on and you're done. Each set comes with two pens (one for each eye) that features an eyeliner pencil on the other end for convenience. 12
A Golden Face Mask That'll Nourishes Your Skin
Indulge and nourish your skin with this
24-karat gold face mask. It's formulated with moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties that heal your acne and reduce clogged pores. Each use will leave your skin more glowing and radiant than ever before. 13
This Super Shiny Lipgloss That Doesn't Feel Heavy
Use this shiny gel
gloss to add color and hydration to your lips. It will totally enhance your look, adding instant sparkle and shimmer while still feeling lightweight after application. This product is offered in a variety of hues to suit your preferences. 14
The Sparkly Bag That Dresses Up Any Outfit
Get ready to take on the town with this glitter
rhinestone handbag. The ample-sized design leaves plenty of room for phones, cards, makeup, and more while the bracelet strap makes it easy to handle and tote around. It additionally features a satin lining and a magnetic snap that keeps contents secure. 15
A Neutral Eyeshadow Palette That Can Create A Range Of Looks
The six high-pigmented shades in the
eyeshadow palette go great with any look. Striking, yet subtle, these taupe-hued nudes can be used as a base or standalone color. This set is paraben-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free, providing velvety texture without the worry of harsh chemicals around the eyes. 16
A Pair Of Cat Eye Sunglasses That Are Fashion Forward
These
cat-eye sunglasses are sure to pair purrfectly with your favorite outfits. The plastic frames boldly stand out from the rest and feature UV-coated lenses for added eye protection. The black-on-black style matches just about anything in your closet and are sure to become your go-to for sunny days ahead. A myriad of other color combinations are also available. 17
This Pair Faux Fur Slippers That Are Soft & Cozy
You're going to love the plush comfort of these
faux fur slippers. They feature a cross band, open-toe design that's equal parts chic and cozy. The rubber bottom provides non-slip stability while preventing scratches on the floor. Select from a wide variety of beautiful colors. 18
A Jade face Roller That Relieves Tired Muscles
Use this
jade face roller to help relieve tension and increase lymphatic drainage. The surface is smooth and durable to glide easily, improving blood flow in the process. It comes paired with a gua sha board that can be used for additional smoothing and relaxation. 19
This Tinted Moisturizer That Provides Subtle Coverage
Slather this
tinted moisturizer on your face for soft and subtle coverage. Formulated with Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and colloidal oatmeal, it moisturizes, hydrates, and soothes the skin. It is additionally powered with SPF 30 for broad-spectrum protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays. 20
A Set Of Moisturizing & Revitalizing Face Masks
This set of
face masks are great to have on hand. Each promises to moisturize, nourish, and brighten all skin types. They also come with a cleansing and exfoliating pad to prep and wipe away dry skin before using each mask. 21
The Layering Necklace That Amps Up Any Outfit
Use this
layering necklace to spruce up any outfit. It provides three layers of delicate beauty and proves to be a great accessory for just about any event or outing. It is adjustable in length and comes with a carrying bag so you can take it with you wherever you go. 22
These Exfoliating Lip Brushes That Gently Scrub Away Dry Skin
These
exfoliating lip brushes help remove excess skin from dry, chapped lips, leaving them soft and smooth. Each is made with double-sided silicone and features tiny bristles that help to gently scrub the outer layer of your lips. Gentle enough for everyday use, these are four different color brushes included with this order. 23
A Vibrating Facial Massager That Rejuvenates The Skin
Give your skin a healthy glow with this vibrating
face massager. This facial rejuvenation tool helps promote blood circulation to enhance firmness, elasticity, and radiance. It's operated with one AA battery (which isn't included) and can be used in both on and off mode, as desired. 24
This Pair Of Glamorous Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings
Place these
cubic zirconia cuffs onto your ears for a touch of added glamour. The huggie design is simple to use and does not require piercing, making them great for all ages. They feature genuine cubic zirconia stones and are made of 14-karat gold plated silver that's long-lasting, hypoallergenic, and durable. 25
The Straw Hat For Your Next Pool Day
Use this
straw hat to block the sun and look good while doing it. Made of high-quality paper straw, it is fashionable and effective at protecting your face and hair from the sun. Foldable and packable without damage, it is the perfect accessory for travel. 26
This One-Step Dryer Brush That Smooths & Volumizes The Hair
Cut your hair styling time while reducing unwanted frizz and gaining volume with this
hair dryer brush. The oval brush design is perfect for smoothing hair while the nylon bristles straighten out tangles while smoothing and adding control. It's offered in four brilliant colors for your choosing. 27
This Highlighter Stick Duo That Leaves You With Glowing Skin
Enjoy a touch of shimmer with these
highlighter sticks. They go on smoothly and provide lightweight coverage that's buildable and glowing. You'll love the sun-kissed, radiant glow when placing it on your cheeks, nose, brow bone, and just about any other area you'd like to brighten. 28
A Silky Curling Rod That Provides Bouncy Curls & Waves
This
curling rod provides beautiful spirals and waves with the use of heat. Made of high-quality satin-like material, it is smooth and non-damaging to the hair. Roll your hair into and wear it overnight to awake to soft bouncy tendrils. 29
The Stackable Ring Set That Helps You Layer Jewelry Like A Pro
Layer jewelry like a pro with this set of
stackable rings. Each set comes with 13 gold rings made to be worn together or alone. They're durable and easy to pair with any outfit for simple everyday use. Keep them all to yourself or share with friends as you'd like. 30
The Shoe Cap Covers That Repair & Protect Your Heels
Repair shoe heels in minutes with these
shoe cap covers. They work by covering exposed metal from the worn heel and are a quick and viable replacement when trying to salvage your favorite shoes. Use them to additionally protect your shoes from daily wear and tear. 31
These Satin Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Your Hair
A great accessory for the hair or wrist, these
scrunchies are worth adding to your wardrobe. They're made of soft satin that's gentle on your hair and skin and come in an offering of colors that match any wardrobe. Great for all hair types, you're sure to love having these around when it's time to tie your hair up. 32
A Silky Satin Sheet Set That's Ultra-Luxurious
This
satin bedding is gentle on your hair and skin (not to mention totally glamorous). It's hypoallergenic and provides smoothing effects for your body and tresses. Offered with a deep-pocketed fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, this set can be easily laundered in the washer and dryer and comes in a large selection of colors. 33
The Clothes Steamer That Removes Wrinkles Quickly
This
handheld steamer knocks the wrinkles out of clothing within minutes. Compact and easy to use, it produces 15 minutes of continuous steaming in each use and is made of antirust materials for durability and longevity. The 9-foot cord additionally offers fuss-free maneuverability. 34
The Cordless Fabric Shaver That Removes Lint & Pilings
This battery-operated
clothing shaver removes lint and pilings from your clothing and other fabrics with ease. It's battery-powered for cordless use and features a comfortable ergonomic grip with three depth settings to adjust to different jobs. The compact size makes it equally as perfect for travel as it is for use at home. 35
These Stain-Removing Pens Remove Stains On The Go
Remove stains in an instant with these easy-to-use
stain removing pens. They come equipped with a powerful solution that fights stains while removing them so you can remain stain-free when on the go. Tuck it into your purse or bag to clean tough messes on the go. 36
This Pack Of Wine Stain Removing Wipes For Your Lips & Teeth
Keep wine stains off your smile with this pack of
wine stain removers. Place them into your purse or bag and then use them to wipe your lips and teeth after enjoying your favorite beverage. Each of these 12 wipes is individually wrapped for easy use and portability. 37
An Exfoliating Foot Mask That Heals Dry Skin
Enjoy the feeling of softer, smoother feet with this pack of
exfoliating foot masks. Infused with lavender, these sheets treat hardened, callused skin in just a few uses. Designed to fit your feet like a pair of socks, these masks require no scrubbing and only need three to five uses to produce results. 38
The Dry Shampoo That Lets You Skip Your Next Wash Day
Skip your next hair wash with the quick use of this
dry shampoo. Spritz it on to instantly enjoy fresh-smelling har without using any water. It offers a great fragrance with subtle hints of powder, lavender, and musk and absorbs grease on contact to create texture and beautiful volume. 39
This Vitamin C Serum That Gives You A Radiant Glow
This
skin-brightening vitamin C serum instantly revitalizes dull, dry skin. The lightweight formula is also packed with nourishing vitamin E and B5 to plump, nourish, and radiate on contact. Simply apply a few drops onto the skin to see its amazingly dewy results. 40
A Snail Repair Cream That Rejuvenates The Skin
Although it may sound out of the ordinary, this
snail repair cream is said to work wonders on the skin. Made with 92% snail secretion filtrate, it provides tons of rejuvenating benefits (including blemish treatment). It's great for all skin types, too. 41
The Blush Stick That Glides Onto Your Cheeks
Skip the powder and opt for this
blush stick instead. It's easy to glide onto your cheeks and consists of super tiny pearls to create a smooth finish. It's also easy to travel with and comes in eight different shades ranging from moonlit sand to sweet peach. 42
This Oh-So-Smooth Body Butter That Smells Like Lemons
This
body butter does it all: Not only does it smell like lemons and sage, but it's also extremely hydrating and made with nourishing ingredients including algae extracts, coconut oil, shea butter, and more. It won't leave you feeling greasy and is both paraben- and cruelty-free. 43
A Moisturizing Nail Cuticle Serum Made With Sunflower Oil
If you're looking for a way to instantly moisturize your nail cuticles, reach for
this oil by OPI. The formula contains nourishing ingredients ranging from grape seed oil to sunflower oil, and it'll help protect and refresh your skin. It's also easy to apply, all thanks to the included dropper. 44
These Rainbow Eyeliner Pens For Some Added Color
You can add some extra color to your makeup routine with these vibrant
eyeliner pens. They each boast a fine brush tip that makes them easy to apply, but they can also be used as eyeshadow. On top of that, these pens are waterproof and can be washed off with makeup remover. 45
The Double-Sided Fashion Tape That Keeps Everything In Place
Instead of sticking a pin into your new blouse, you can secure it with
this fashion tape. It's double-sided and won't create tiny holes in your clothes like pins would, and it's even waterproof. The adhesive won't leave behind any sticky residue, either. 46
The Clips That'll Prevent Your Jeans From Riding Up Your Boots
Sometimes, wearing jeans or pants with high-top boots can cause them to ride up and appear wrinkly. You can easily prevent that from happening with
these boot clips. All you have to do is clip them about the bottom of your pant legs and put your boots on. The straps will help prevent the fabric from bunching up. 47
A Double-Sided Brush To Help Define Your Brows
This convenient
makeup tool has two sides: one brush to add color to your brows, and one spoolie to help shape them. It's constructed with a durable wooden handle and firm synthetic bristles, so it'll likely last a long time. One customer wrote, "This is hands down the best eyebrow brush I've ever used!" 48
A 3-Barrel Curling Iron Wand That'll Give You Glam Waves
This
curling iron has three barrels that'll help you achieve glamorous waves within minutes. Each one is made with smooth tourmaline ceramic glaze and is topped off with an insulated piece to help prevent accidental burns. It also heats up in just 30 seconds, making your hair routine quicker than ever. 49
A Lip Scrub Made With Hawaiian Raw Cane Sugar
You can moisturize your lips with
this exfoliating scrub. It's made with Hawaiian raw can sugar (amongst other nourishing ingredients), and will help moisturize your smile after smoothing old skin cells away. 50
A Pack 12 Lip Liners For Under $20
Up your lipstick routine with the help of these
assorted lip liners. One pack comes with 12 shades of pink and red — and for under $20, it's a total bargain. Each one boasts a pointed tip that can be rolled up or down whenever needed.