50 Bougie (But Cheap) Things That Make You Look So Damn Good

There's no better moment than walking out of the door looking and feeling your best. This feeling starts with simple tidbits like great hair products, stylish accessories, and even a skincare routine that makes the task of getting prepared for the day simple. With just a few simple additions of these bougie and cheap items from Amazon, you're sure to feel like a million bucks every time you leave the house.

Products like dry shampoo and tinted moisturizer make it simple to leave the house with little to no effort, while other items like jade facial rollers, face masks, vibrating skin massagers, heatless curling rods, and lip exfoliators help you maintain healthy skin and hair that's ready to go whenever duty (or your friends) call.

Slipping into a pair of warm, fuzzy slippers is also a glam move for lounging around or running errands. However, when it's time to hit the town, things like layered necklaces, stackable rings, blinged-out earrings, and luxe scrunchies make amazing fashion statements that amp up any outfit.

Whether you're looking to add a little or a lot of glam to your lifestyle, these bougie items are sure to make you look damn good without breaking the bank.

01 The Eye Masks Infused With 24-Karat Gold VANELC 24k Gold Eye Masks Amazon $14 See On Amazon These 24-karat gold eye masks are packed with the nourishing properties of collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C serum, and more. It immediately hydrates, tones, and reduces unwanted puffiness and dark shadows around the eyes for a bright a refreshed look and feel.

02 This 8-Second Conditioning Treatment L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get shinier, smoother strands with this eight-second hair treatment. The moisturizing nutrients included are paired with amino acids to treat and repair damaged hair, leaving it brilliant and shiny. Use it a few times a week after shampooing to see get the best results.

03 A Lightweight Setting Powder That Offers A Full Coverage Finish Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Set makeup or prep your face with this translucent face powder. The lightweight formula offers full coverage application and leaves your skin with a velvety finish. Use it alone as a foundation or as a finisher to set your makeup for long-lasting results.

04 A Set Of Beautiful Hair Clips Lined With Pearls E-accexpert Pearl Hair Clips (12 Set) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use these hair clips to secure your hair while making it look good. This set comes with 12 pearl-encrusted hair clips with metal alloy backing. Each pack also comes in its own carrying case that makes it simple to take with you wherever you go.

05 An Eyebrow Pen That Enhances & Defines MoonKong Waterproof Eyebrow Pen Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can shape and color your eyebrows with this brow pen. It helps to create natural-looking and defined brows that won't ever budge or smudge. The formula is waterproof and long-lasting, making it a great option for all-day wear.

06 This Scalp Massager BrushThat Can Be Used On Wet Or Dry Hair HEETA Shampoo Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get the feeling of a deep scalp massage with this hair scrubbing brush. It features silicone bristles that are soft and comfortable against the skin and can be used dry or in conjunction with shampoo or conditioner as you shower or wash your hair. The design fits neatly in your palm, making it easy to maneuver and hold.

07 The Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Protect Your Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair and Skin Amazon $9 See On Amazon These high-quality satin pillowcases not only look great but feel good against the skin and hair. The smooth texture prevents hair from tangling as you rest while also keeping your face hydrated since they don't absorb moisture. The envelope closure prevents from moving is easy to remove and launder in between uses.

08 A Trio Of Microfiber Hair Wraps That Dry Hair Quickly Laluztop Microfiber Hair Towels (3 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pack of microfiber hair wraps helps you dry your hair quickly when you're in a pinch. It is gentle on the hair, preventing unwanted frizziness while also combatting split ends. Great for all hair types and lengths, it stays in place with a button and a loop at the back that stops it from off.

09 These Brilliant Cubic Zirconia Earrings That Look So Real Amazon Collection Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cubic zirconia earrings are sure to become your new best friend. Classic and subtle in style, they pair well with everything, look great on, and come at an amazing price point. They're hand-crafted sterling silver and feature platinum plating for ultimate craftsmanship and brilliant shine.

10 A Reusable Set Of Magnetic Eyelashes & Liner Luxillia Reusable Magnetic Eyelashes Amazon $23 See On Amazon This magnetic eyelash and liner set allows you to wear glamorous lashes without a ton of hassle. The lashes are made with ultra-thin fibers for amazing length and volume and are offered in a set of five that can be used over and over again. This set is also both vegan and cruelty-free.

11 The Eyeliner Stamp That Gives You Flawless Winged Liner LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get the perfect finish with this winged eyeliner stamp. Smudge-proof and water-resistant, you simply stamp this eyeliner on and you're done. Each set comes with two pens (one for each eye) that features an eyeliner pencil on the other end for convenience.

12 A Golden Face Mask That'll Nourishes Your Skin White Naturals 24k Gold Facial Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon Indulge and nourish your skin with this 24-karat gold face mask. It's formulated with moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties that heal your acne and reduce clogged pores. Each use will leave your skin more glowing and radiant than ever before.

13 This Super Shiny Lipgloss That Doesn't Feel Heavy HAUS LABORATORIES Le Riot Lip Gloss Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this shiny gel gloss to add color and hydration to your lips. It will totally enhance your look, adding instant sparkle and shimmer while still feeling lightweight after application. This product is offered in a variety of hues to suit your preferences.

14 The Sparkly Bag That Dresses Up Any Outfit Hoxis Glitter Evening Handbag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get ready to take on the town with this glitter rhinestone handbag. The ample-sized design leaves plenty of room for phones, cards, makeup, and more while the bracelet strap makes it easy to handle and tote around. It additionally features a satin lining and a magnetic snap that keeps contents secure.

15 A Neutral Eyeshadow Palette That Can Create A Range Of Looks Urban Decay Naked2 Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $29 See On Amazon The six high-pigmented shades in the eyeshadow palette go great with any look. Striking, yet subtle, these taupe-hued nudes can be used as a base or standalone color. This set is paraben-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free, providing velvety texture without the worry of harsh chemicals around the eyes.

16 A Pair Of Cat Eye Sunglasses That Are Fashion Forward SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon These cat-eye sunglasses are sure to pair purrfectly with your favorite outfits. The plastic frames boldly stand out from the rest and feature UV-coated lenses for added eye protection. The black-on-black style matches just about anything in your closet and are sure to become your go-to for sunny days ahead. A myriad of other color combinations are also available.

17 This Pair Faux Fur Slippers That Are Soft & Cozy Parlovable Plush Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon You're going to love the plush comfort of these faux fur slippers. They feature a cross band, open-toe design that's equal parts chic and cozy. The rubber bottom provides non-slip stability while preventing scratches on the floor. Select from a wide variety of beautiful colors.

18 A Jade face Roller That Relieves Tired Muscles BAIMEI Jade Roller Amazon $19 See On Amazon Use this jade face roller to help relieve tension and increase lymphatic drainage. The surface is smooth and durable to glide easily, improving blood flow in the process. It comes paired with a gua sha board that can be used for additional smoothing and relaxation.

19 This Tinted Moisturizer That Provides Subtle Coverage First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Slather this tinted moisturizer on your face for soft and subtle coverage. Formulated with Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and colloidal oatmeal, it moisturizes, hydrates, and soothes the skin. It is additionally powered with SPF 30 for broad-spectrum protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

20 A Set Of Moisturizing & Revitalizing Face Masks LAPCOS Revitalizing Face Masks (5 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of face masks are great to have on hand. Each promises to moisturize, nourish, and brighten all skin types. They also come with a cleansing and exfoliating pad to prep and wipe away dry skin before using each mask.

21 The Layering Necklace That Amps Up Any Outfit Jeairts Punk Layered Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon Use this layering necklace to spruce up any outfit. It provides three layers of delicate beauty and proves to be a great accessory for just about any event or outing. It is adjustable in length and comes with a carrying bag so you can take it with you wherever you go.

22 These Exfoliating Lip Brushes That Gently Scrub Away Dry Skin Boao Exfoliating Lip Brushes (4 Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These exfoliating lip brushes help remove excess skin from dry, chapped lips, leaving them soft and smooth. Each is made with double-sided silicone and features tiny bristles that help to gently scrub the outer layer of your lips. Gentle enough for everyday use, these are four different color brushes included with this order.

23 A Vibrating Facial Massager That Rejuvenates The Skin DANGSHAN Facial Pulse Massager Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your skin a healthy glow with this vibrating face massager. This facial rejuvenation tool helps promote blood circulation to enhance firmness, elasticity, and radiance. It's operated with one AA battery (which isn't included) and can be used in both on and off mode, as desired.

24 This Pair Of Glamorous Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Place these cubic zirconia cuffs onto your ears for a touch of added glamour. The huggie design is simple to use and does not require piercing, making them great for all ages. They feature genuine cubic zirconia stones and are made of 14-karat gold plated silver that's long-lasting, hypoallergenic, and durable.

25 The Straw Hat For Your Next Pool Day FURTALK Straw Hat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use this straw hat to block the sun and look good while doing it. Made of high-quality paper straw, it is fashionable and effective at protecting your face and hair from the sun. Foldable and packable without damage, it is the perfect accessory for travel.

26 This One-Step Dryer Brush That Smooths & Volumizes The Hair Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush Amazon $44 See On Amazon Cut your hair styling time while reducing unwanted frizz and gaining volume with this hair dryer brush. The oval brush design is perfect for smoothing hair while the nylon bristles straighten out tangles while smoothing and adding control. It's offered in four brilliant colors for your choosing.

27 This Highlighter Stick Duo That Leaves You With Glowing Skin NICEFACE Shimmer Highlighter Stick (2 Colors) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Enjoy a touch of shimmer with these highlighter sticks. They go on smoothly and provide lightweight coverage that's buildable and glowing. You'll love the sun-kissed, radiant glow when placing it on your cheeks, nose, brow bone, and just about any other area you'd like to brighten.

28 A Silky Curling Rod That Provides Bouncy Curls & Waves Cheveau Curling Rod Headband Amazon $26 See On Amazon This curling rod provides beautiful spirals and waves with the use of heat. Made of high-quality satin-like material, it is smooth and non-damaging to the hair. Roll your hair into and wear it overnight to awake to soft bouncy tendrils.

29 The Stackable Ring Set That Helps You Layer Jewelry Like A Pro Sither Gold Ring Set (13 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Layer jewelry like a pro with this set of stackable rings. Each set comes with 13 gold rings made to be worn together or alone. They're durable and easy to pair with any outfit for simple everyday use. Keep them all to yourself or share with friends as you'd like.

30 The Shoe Cap Covers That Repair & Protect Your Heels GoGo Heel Repair Caps Amazon $10 See On Amazon Repair shoe heels in minutes with these shoe cap covers. They work by covering exposed metal from the worn heel and are a quick and viable replacement when trying to salvage your favorite shoes. Use them to additionally protect your shoes from daily wear and tear.

31 These Satin Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Your Hair VAGA Satin Scrunchies (6 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon A great accessory for the hair or wrist, these scrunchies are worth adding to your wardrobe. They're made of soft satin that's gentle on your hair and skin and come in an offering of colors that match any wardrobe. Great for all hair types, you're sure to love having these around when it's time to tie your hair up.

32 A Silky Satin Sheet Set That's Ultra-Luxurious Lanest Housing Satin Sheets (4 Piece Set) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This satin bedding is gentle on your hair and skin (not to mention totally glamorous). It's hypoallergenic and provides smoothing effects for your body and tresses. Offered with a deep-pocketed fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, this set can be easily laundered in the washer and dryer and comes in a large selection of colors.

33 The Clothes Steamer That Removes Wrinkles Quickly OGHom Steamer for Clothes Amazon $20 See On Amazon This handheld steamer knocks the wrinkles out of clothing within minutes. Compact and easy to use, it produces 15 minutes of continuous steaming in each use and is made of antirust materials for durability and longevity. The 9-foot cord additionally offers fuss-free maneuverability.

34 The Cordless Fabric Shaver That Removes Lint & Pilings Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon This battery-operated clothing shaver removes lint and pilings from your clothing and other fabrics with ease. It's battery-powered for cordless use and features a comfortable ergonomic grip with three depth settings to adjust to different jobs. The compact size makes it equally as perfect for travel as it is for use at home.

35 These Stain-Removing Pens Remove Stains On The Go Tide To Go Stain Remover (3 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Remove stains in an instant with these easy-to-use stain removing pens. They come equipped with a powerful solution that fights stains while removing them so you can remain stain-free when on the go. Tuck it into your purse or bag to clean tough messes on the go.

36 This Pack Of Wine Stain Removing Wipes For Your Lips & Teeth True Wine Stain Removing Wipes (12 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep wine stains off your smile with this pack of wine stain removers. Place them into your purse or bag and then use them to wipe your lips and teeth after enjoying your favorite beverage. Each of these 12 wipes is individually wrapped for easy use and portability.

37 An Exfoliating Foot Mask That Heals Dry Skin Gaobeisi-Makeups Foot Peel Mask (5 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Enjoy the feeling of softer, smoother feet with this pack of exfoliating foot masks. Infused with lavender, these sheets treat hardened, callused skin in just a few uses. Designed to fit your feet like a pair of socks, these masks require no scrubbing and only need three to five uses to produce results.

38 The Dry Shampoo That Lets You Skip Your Next Wash Day Batiste Dry Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon Skip your next hair wash with the quick use of this dry shampoo. Spritz it on to instantly enjoy fresh-smelling har without using any water. It offers a great fragrance with subtle hints of powder, lavender, and musk and absorbs grease on contact to create texture and beautiful volume.

39 This Vitamin C Serum That Gives You A Radiant Glow I DEW CARE Bright Side Up Vitamin C Serum Amazon $23 See On Amazon This skin-brightening vitamin C serum instantly revitalizes dull, dry skin. The lightweight formula is also packed with nourishing vitamin E and B5 to plump, nourish, and radiate on contact. Simply apply a few drops onto the skin to see its amazingly dewy results.

40 A Snail Repair Cream That Rejuvenates The Skin MIZON Snail Repair Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Although it may sound out of the ordinary, this snail repair cream is said to work wonders on the skin. Made with 92% snail secretion filtrate, it provides tons of rejuvenating benefits (including blemish treatment). It's great for all skin types, too.

41 The Blush Stick That Glides Onto Your Cheeks Julep Blush Stick Amazon $14 See On Amazon Skip the powder and opt for this blush stick instead. It's easy to glide onto your cheeks and consists of super tiny pearls to create a smooth finish. It's also easy to travel with and comes in eight different shades ranging from moonlit sand to sweet peach.

42 This Oh-So-Smooth Body Butter That Smells Like Lemons bliss Body Butter Amazon $9 See On Amazon This body butter does it all: Not only does it smell like lemons and sage, but it's also extremely hydrating and made with nourishing ingredients including algae extracts, coconut oil, shea butter, and more. It won't leave you feeling greasy and is both paraben- and cruelty-free.

43 A Moisturizing Nail Cuticle Serum Made With Sunflower Oil OPI ProSpa Collection, Manicure Nail & Cuticle Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're looking for a way to instantly moisturize your nail cuticles, reach for this oil by OPI. The formula contains nourishing ingredients ranging from grape seed oil to sunflower oil, and it'll help protect and refresh your skin. It's also easy to apply, all thanks to the included dropper.

44 These Rainbow Eyeliner Pens For Some Added Color Emirde Colorful Liquid Eyeliner Set (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can add some extra color to your makeup routine with these vibrant eyeliner pens. They each boast a fine brush tip that makes them easy to apply, but they can also be used as eyeshadow. On top of that, these pens are waterproof and can be washed off with makeup remover.

45 The Double-Sided Fashion Tape That Keeps Everything In Place Fearless Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of sticking a pin into your new blouse, you can secure it with this fashion tape. It's double-sided and won't create tiny holes in your clothes like pins would, and it's even waterproof. The adhesive won't leave behind any sticky residue, either.

46 The Clips That'll Prevent Your Jeans From Riding Up Your Boots Boottique Boot Snugs Boot Clips Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes, wearing jeans or pants with high-top boots can cause them to ride up and appear wrinkly. You can easily prevent that from happening with these boot clips. All you have to do is clip them about the bottom of your pant legs and put your boots on. The straps will help prevent the fabric from bunching up.

47 A Double-Sided Brush To Help Define Your Brows Duo Eyebrow Brush by Keshima Amazon $9 See On Amazon This convenient makeup tool has two sides: one brush to add color to your brows, and one spoolie to help shape them. It's constructed with a durable wooden handle and firm synthetic bristles, so it'll likely last a long time. One customer wrote, "This is hands down the best eyebrow brush I've ever used!"

48 A 3-Barrel Curling Iron Wand That'll Give You Glam Waves MODVICA 3 Barrel Curling Iron Wand Amazon $25 See On Amazon This curling iron has three barrels that'll help you achieve glamorous waves within minutes. Each one is made with smooth tourmaline ceramic glaze and is topped off with an insulated piece to help prevent accidental burns. It also heats up in just 30 seconds, making your hair routine quicker than ever.

49 A Lip Scrub Made With Hawaiian Raw Cane Sugar Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub Exfoliator Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can moisturize your lips with this exfoliating scrub. It's made with Hawaiian raw can sugar (amongst other nourishing ingredients), and will help moisturize your smile after smoothing old skin cells away.