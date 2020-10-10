43 Cozy Pieces Under $45 That You'll Wear Constantly

Whenever I'm shopping for new clothes, I ask myself two questions. 1. Does it match anything I already own? and 2. Am I really going to wear it? If I'm able to answer with "Yes" to both questions, I let myself buy whatever I'm looking at — especially if it's comfy pieces that make you look good around the house. But why search around for worthwhile clothing on your own? I've already gathered a ton of my top picks from Amazon for you to check out below.

From yoga pants to sweatshirt dresses, if it qualifies as a cozy piece of clothing it's probably featured here. Feet get cold walking around the house in the winter? Just throw on the fuzzy slippers I've made sure to feature. Or maybe you're in the mood to just lay around on the couch all day? In that case, you're going to love all of the cardigans and sweaters I've included. Because let's face it — you can never have too many comfortable pieces of clothing in your closet, can you?

But the best part about everything I've gathered for this list? Each piece I've selected is less than $50. So what are you waiting for? The polished, comfortable outfits on this list are so affordable you'll be able to pick up multiple pieces — all at bargain prices.

01 These High-Waisted Yoga Leggings With Pockets IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $24 See on Amazon Few things are as comfortable as yoga leggings, and these feature convenient pockets where you can stash money, a phone, or your keys. They're available in dozens of colors, four-way stretch fabric is supportive with light compression, and the interlock seam helps minimize any uncomfortable chafing. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

02 A Pair Of Slippers Lined With Cozy Sherpa ULTRAIDEAS Fleece Bootie Slippers with Memory Foam Amazon $29 See on Amazon Step off your cold floors and into comfort with these slippers. The plush lining is just as comfortable as it looks — and the woolen knit upper is undeniably cute. They’re padded with three layers of high-density memory foam, and feature durable rubber soles to make them at home both indoors and out. Available sizes: 5 — 12

03 This Chunky Turtleneck That's Soft & Slouchy PrinStory Turtleneck Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater Amazon $37 See on Amazon Looking for something you can wear straight from the couch to happy hour? Search no further than this chunky turtleneck. It's available in tons of rich colors and prints to make you stand out from the crowd — just toss on a pair of leggings and you're ready to go. Available sizes: S — XXL

04 A Dolman Sweater With Roomy Batwing Sleeves GABERLY Boat Neck Sweater Amazon $27 See on Amazon Prefer sweaters that don't stick too closely to you? This dolman-style sweater features batwing sleeves that let your armpits breathe — and if you're a sweaty person like I am, it makes all the difference. Choose from vibrant shades like red, caramel, green, and more. One size fits most.

05 These Fleece Joggers You'll Never Want To Take Off Flygo Fleece Joggers Amazon $26 See on Amazon Not only are these joggers lined with ultra-plush fleece, but the drawstring at the top lets you choose how high or low they sit — I like to tie mine up higher when running errands, and let them hang low at home. Colors include bea green, blue, wine red, and others. Available sizes: XS — XXL

06 A Lantern-Sleeve Sweater Dress That's Almost Too Chic Prinbara Lantern Sleeve Oversized Sweater Dress Amazon $42 See on Amazon Just pair this sweater dress with a pair of tall boots, and you'll instantly have a chic look that's perfect for dining out. It's made with a soft knit material with viscose and nylon to help you stay warm. Reviewers appreciate how cozy it is, and one says, “I love this so much I’m buying more in other colors!” Available sizes: XS — XL

07 The Long Sleeve Dress For Warm Fall Days LONGYUAN Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon Fall isn't always cold — on days where the sun is out and the air only has a slight chill, why not wear this long sleeve dress? It's made with a hint of spandex so that it has a slight stretch, and you can easily layer it up with a chunky necklace and denim jacket. Available sizes: XS — XXL

08 An Oversized Tee That Comes With Matching Biker Shorts Glamaker Oversized T-shirt Set Amazon $24 See on Amazon With this oversized set, you have options — dress it up with jewelry for a classy streetwear look, or even wear it to the gym since the tee is baggy and breathable. Both pieces are made from soft polyester with a little spandex, and if you really want to be on-trend? There are even tie dye color options available. Available sizes: S — XL

09 This Pajama Set That's Oh-So Soft ROSKIKI Soft Hooded Long Sleeves Pajama Set Amazon $28 See on Amazon Still sleeping in a random T-shirt every night? Then it's time to upgrade to this pajama set. It's lightweight and soft so that you don't overheat at night, and the drawstring waist lets you adjust how tight or loose the shorts fit — can you say "comfy"? Available sizes: S — XXL

10 A Funnel-Neck Coat To Keep The Cold Wind Out Woman Within Plus Size Fleece Coat Amazon $50 See on Amazon I've never been a big scarf person, which is why I wear a funnel-neck coat like this pick whenever temperatures dip low outside. Not only does the neck help keep out the wind, but this coat also hits at your lower thigh so that your butt stays warm, too. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X

11 The Fuzzy Slippers You Can Wear Outside Boohowone Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $16 See on Amazon With an elastic heel strap in the back that keeps them from falling off, you can easily wear these fuzzy slippers on quick trips out to the mailbox and back. The anti-slip, waterproof outsole keeps your feet dry from wet sidewalks, and reviewers rave over how comfy they are. They come in 28 colors and styles, including leopard and white camo. Available sizes: 5 - 10

12 A Pair Of Baggy Sweats That Cinch At The Bottom Willow Dance Jogger Pant Amazon $26 See on Amazon If you're looking for fashion on a budget, these cinch-bottom sweatpants are so "in" right now. They're made from a soft, breathable blend of cotton, and you can wear them for everything from yoga to dance class. Choose from colors like black, green, red, and more. Available sizes: S — XXL

13 A Sleek Fleece Jacket For Chic Winter Outfits Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Fleece Amazon $20 See on Amazon Not only is its mid-weight weave great for layering, but this polar fleece jacket also features elasticized cuffs to help keep the cold out. It has an easy, streamlined fit, and there are more than 15 colors from which to choose: ivory, teal, pink, red, and more. Available sizes: XS — XXL

14 A Super-Soft T-Shirt Dress With An Adorable Knot Twist WEKILI Knot Twist Dress Amazon $24 See on Amazon Reviewers couldn't stop writing about how soft this v-neck dress is — and you can't deny that the knot twist in the front is a cute touch. Layer it up or down with flannels and a cardigan, or even toss on a pair of wedges for an evening out. It comes in 29 colors and prints. Available sizes: S — XXL

15 The Cardigan Duster That's Loose & Flowy IN'VOLAND Drapey Cardigan Duster Amazon $32 See on Amazon Made from a blend of rayon and spandex, this flowy cardigan is perfect for lounging around the house, or even layering for a day at work. It’s lightweight and perfect for layering, and is easy to dress up or down. One reviewer mentions garnering “compliments galore” wearing it out and about. Available sizes: 0X — 5X

16 A Fuzzy Pullover With Eye-Catching Details Yanekop Sherpa Pullover with Pockets Amazon $30 See on Amazon Want to wear something that plays on the teddy bear trend with a little more pop? The jumbo plaid print of this fuzzy pullover hoodie is unique, especially with its oversize drawstrings. It has pockets to stash a phone or wallet and keep your hands toasty, and is available in 28 colors, including fun tie-dyes. Available sizes: S — 3XL

17 This Mid-Length Dress That's Breathable & Sleeveless Daily Ritual Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress Amazon $33 See on Amazon With this sleeveless dress, you've got options — dress it up with a jean jacket when you're hitting the town, or throw on a pair of flats and wear it to the office. It's made from a breathable blend of polyester and viscose, along with a bit of elastane to give it a hint of stretch. It comes in 12 shades. Available sizes: XS — XXL

18 A Pair Of Lightweight Utility Joggers With Stretch Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $32 See on Amazon When you need to dress practically but still want some style, throw on these cargo pants with the slouchy fit of joggers. It has extra-large pockets so that you easily have space for your phone, cash, and more. They're made from polyester with a touch of spandex for stretch — pick from colors like black camo, navy, and more. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

19 The Pullover Sweater With A Drawstring Detail BerryGo Drawstring Sweater Amazon $22 See on Amazon Need a sweater that's soft and fashionable? This one is made from 100% cozy acrylic fibers that are breathable to keep you from overheating. The slouchy style has a drawstring detail at the front and pairs well with skinny jeans, leggings, or even a pair of biker shorts. It comes in three colors. Available sizes: 4 — 12

20 A Long Cardigan With Sweet Scalloped Lace Detailing Tickled Teal Lace Trim Cardigan Amazon $30 See on Amazon You'll stand apart from the crowd in this adorable cardigan — the scalloped lace detailing along the edges isn't something I've seen anywhere else. Most reviewers found that it hit right around their knees, and you can easily dress it up or down with boots or flats. It comes in five colors. Available sizes: S — 3X

21 This Striped Sweater With A Slouchy Neckline KIRUNDO Striped Sweater Amazon $22 See on Amazon Wear this sweater on or off your shoulder — the choice is yours. It's made from soft acrylic that feels just as good running errands as it does on the couch, and if the weather happens to be a little warm one day? Just tuck it into a pair of shorts for a cute fall look. Available sizes: S — XL

22 A Pair Of Buttery-Soft Joggers In Cool Leopard Prints Leggings Depot Stretchy Joggers with Pockets Amazon $15 See on Amazon Some days you want to wear a pair of pants that feels like pajamas — so grab these soft, comfy joggers. They're made from a blend of polyester and spandex that one reviewer describes as if “microfiber and velvet had a baby.” They come in dozens and dozens of fun prints, including stars and dachshunds, and over 55,000 fans rate them five stars. Available sizes: S — 3XL

23 The Tennis Dress You Can Wear Around Town BALEAF Athletic Dress Amazon $42 See on Amazon You can wear this workout dress from tennis practice to happy hour, and everywhere in-between. It's made from a soft blend of polyester and spandex so that it moves with you as you exercise. It has large armholes for freedom of movement, separate shorts are included, and there’s a sweet cutout detail in the back. Available sizes: XS — 2XL

24 A Pair Of Walking Shoes That Come In More Than 20 Shades Slow Man Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $24 See on Amazon Like matching your shoes to your outfits perfectly? These sneakers are as functional as they are fashionable. The perforated arches allow for increased ventilation while you're walking — plus, they're available in bright colors like light blue, pink, orange, purple, and more. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

25 This Flowy, Versatile V-Neck Tunic Jescakoo Tunic Top Amazon $22 See on Amazon Able to be worn loose, tucked in, or tied in a knot, this tunic sweater, is a must-have basic for any wardrobe. Layer it up with a cardigan during the day or leather jacket in the evening. The extra-long length makes it a cozy piece (and great for leggings), and it comes in lots of shades and colorblocks. Available sizes: S — XXL

26 A Funnel-Neck Sweater That You Can Wear In Any Season Goodthreads Funnel Neck Sweater Amazon $44 See on Amazon With a cloud-weight weave that keeps you warm in the winter as well as on chilly summer nights, this sweater is a must-have all year round. It's made with a blend of acrylic, nylon, wool, and spandex — plus, the slits on the sides won't restrict you while lounging. Available sizes: XS — XXL

27 A Mock Neck Sweater Made With Cozy Wool Daily Ritual Cozy Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $44 See on Amazon Made from a blend of soft, cozy wool, nylon, acrylic, and elastane, this slouchy sweater is a go-to whether you’re chilling on the couch all day or hitting the streets. The horizontal ribbing gives it a slouchy feel that's ultra-comfy. Pick from 13 shades ranging from black to eye-popping citron. Available sizes: XS — XXL

28 A Sleeveless Tee For When It's Not Too Cold Outside Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Mock-Neck Shirt Amazon $15 See on Amazon You can't go wrong with this sleeveless tee — layer it up on cold days, or even just wear it standalone. It's made from a flowy blend of viscose and elastane, and one reviewer even raved, "Got one, tried it on, and ordered three more. They are perfect in every way." Available sizes: XS — XXL

29 These Fleece Leggings Made From 100% Cotton ZERDOCEAN Plus Size Fleece Leggings Amazon $16 See on Amazon Leggings don't have to feel cold — these are lined with warm fleece to keep you cozy whether you're inside or out in the cold. The fabric is resistant to pilling, and they're so thick that no one will be able to see your underwear if you bend over. They come in black, light grey, or dark grey. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

30 A Flowy Button-Up Shirt Made For Sleeping TOUSYEA Sleep Shirt Amazon $29 See on Amazon Fall asleep in style with this button-down sleep shirt. It's made from 100% breathable viscose to help you stay cool while you snooze, and it also works great as a swimsuit coverup. Choose from white, pink, light blue, and other colors. Available sizes: S — XL

31 The Winter Coat Lined With Faux Fur ACE SHOCK Winter Coat Amazon $35 See on Amazon When the weather outside is too cold for simply a sweater, just throw on this winter coat. It's lined with cozy faux fur to keep you warm when the wind blows, and the belted waist lets you adjust how tightly it fits. Available sizes: XS — 2X

32 A Cuffed Chino Pant You Can Wear Everywhere Amazon Essentials Cropped Chino Pant Amazon $25 See on Amazon Some pieces are so versatile you can wear them to work and play, like these crop-length chinos. They're made from 98% cotton with a touch of elastane, and the off-seam pockets add a little extra style to a wardrobe basic. The versatile chinos come in nine colors. Available sizes: 0 — 40 Plus

33 These Cropped Jeans With Ultra-Wide Legs Gloria Vanderbilt Wide Leg Crop Jean Amazon $38 See on Amazon With a nod to the '90s, these cropped jeans sit at the natural waist and have sumptuously wide legs. They're made from premium denim that doesn't stretch out as easily as cheaper fabrics, and they come in eight denim washes. Available sizes: 4 — 18

34 A Quarter Zip Fleece That's Extra-Fluffy Chase Secret Quarter Zip Fleece Amazon $18 See on Amazon I'm of the opinion that you can never have too many quarter zips in your closet, and this pick is made from ultra-fluffy sherpa fleece. You can wear it by itself at home or as a pullover if you get chilled, and there are tons of colors to choose from: gray, brown, black, and more. Available sizes: S — XL

35 The High-Low Sweater That Keeps You Covered ANRABESS Asymmetric Sweater Amazon $42 See on Amazon Since this sweater dips low in the back to cover your butt, you won't have to worry about any drafts creeping in when you sit down. It’s cozy with medium-chunky ribbing and a cowl neck — plus, the batwing sleeves are a cute detail. Available sizes: XS — XL

36 A Sports Bra That Comes In Fun Colors Core 10 Ballerina Sports Bra Amazon $18 See on Amazon With a compression-style fit to help hold you in place, this sports bra is great for high-intensity workouts — or even just yoga. The crossover back looks great layered underneath a tank, and you've got options when it comes to colors: violet, tie dye, poppy, and more. Available sizes: 0 — 24 Plus

37 These Athletic Shirts That Won't Chafe Your Skin Neleus Dry Fit Athletic Shirt (3-Pack) Amazon $33 See on Amazon With flatlock stitches that lay flat against your skin to prevent chafing, these athletic compression shirts are great for all types of workouts. Be sure to order at least one size up, as many reviewers mentioned they have a tighter fit. Available sizes: S — 5X

38 A Cowl Sweatshirt For When You're Done With Sweaty Workouts Barlver Cowl Neck Drawstring Hoodie Amazon $15 See on Amazon Don't let all that sweat make you cold after a major workout — just throw on this cowl neck sweatshirt. It’s soft, stretchy, and breathable, brushed-back fleece is ultra-soft, and has a spacious kangaroo pocket for tucking your phone. More than one reviewer calls it “my new favorite hoodie.” Available sizes: S — XL

39 The Sweatshirt Dress With A Comfy Hood Daily Ritual Plus SIze Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon Combine the comfort of a hoodie with the freedom of a dress, and you get this cozy sweatshirt dress. It has a high-low hem so is great for leggings coverage, and the hood keeps your ears warm in chilly weather. Pick from 17 different styles and prints. Available sizes: XS - XXL

40 The Cropped Jumpsuit That's So Lightweight And Comfy find. Jersey Jumpsuit Amazon $23 See on Amazon When you can't figure out what to wear, just put on this cropped jumpsuit. It's made from a lightweight and stretchy polyester and elastane blend — but the best part? Reviewers on Amazon called this cropped jumpsuit "super-cute," and many even raved about how the color is true to the picture. Available sizes: 0 — 18

41 A Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top Lemedy Workout Top Amazon $20 See on Amazon You don't need to wear a crop top over your sports bra on your next trip to the gym — put on this padded tank top and you'll get the best of both worlds. The padding is removable so you can adjust how much lift there is, and it comes in three colors. Available sizes: S — XL

42 These Plush Socks That Keep Your Feet Toasty Zando Plush Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon When the air is cold and your feet are frozen, get them roasting and toasting in these fuzzy socks. Each order comes with five pairs — plus, they come in tons of fun shades to add pops of color to your outfit. One size fits most.