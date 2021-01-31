38 Cheap Things That Make You Look Hot AF (& Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed)

Trying to revamp your wardrobe or vanity with some new accessories and makeup products? Same — and while that does sound like a pricy venture, it doesn't have to be. In fact, there are tons of cheap Amazon products that'll make you look hot AF, and they're all available at your fingertips (aka right here on this list).

And don't worry: There's a little something for everybody — not just accessories and makeup. There are gorgeous lace bodysuits that look almost too hot with a pair of skinny jeans, 4-D mascara to give your lashes a plumped-up boost, as well as inspiring books to help brighten your mood. But if that's not enough to get you feeling hot AF, I've also made sure to include a pair of high-waisted leggings that make any booty look Instagram-ready. Full disclosure: I love them so much that I own multiple pairs.

It's nice to treat yourself, and these products can all help make you feel (and look) like you're on top of the world. So what are you waiting for? I can practically hear those leggings calling your name.

01 The Mascara That Delivers Voluminous Lashes 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only is this 4-D silk fiber lash mascara waterproof, but it's also made for all-day coverage — no flaking, no smudging. It's suitable for sensitive skin and eyes since the formula is hypoallergenic, and many reviewers raved about how it's "long-lasting."

02 A Dry Shampoo With A Lightweight Lavender Scent Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whereas most dry shampoos have a chalky smell, this one features a lightweight lavender scent to help refresh your style. It's made without any talc, parabens, or phtalates — and the formula is also vegan as well as cruelty-free.

03 This Shampoo & Conditioner Packed With Nourishing Ingredients WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Hair Conditioner Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you're looking for a shampoo and conditioner that's gentle on your hair, search no further than this set. The shampoo is formulated with cleansing apple cider vinegar, while the conditioner is packed with coconut oil and avocado oil. The additional palmetto extract works to soften and strengthen dry, fragile strands, and it's completely hypoallergenic.

04 These Social Media-Approved Leggings That Are "Totally Worth It" SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon I own these leggings in three different colors — that's how much I adore them. The high-waist cut makes them look extra cute paired with a crop top, while the dimpled fabric is thick and squat-proof. Choose from dozens of colors, including Instagram-worthy neons. One customer wrote, "Well, TikTok didn’t lie and these leggings are totally worth it!" Available sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large

05 The Shiny, Long-Lasting Lip Gloss By Lady Gaga HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: Le Riot Lip Gloss, Chocolate Rain Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in dozens of rich colors — from chocolate rain to violet disco — this lip gloss from Lady Gaga delivers a reflective, creamy finish. The formula is vegan as well as cruelty-free. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that it "glides on smooth and feels nice on your lips"

06 A Sports Bra With An Adorably Strappy Back Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's Lattice Yoga Sports Bra, Amazon $29 See On Amazon This adorable sports bra is a comfortable, yet stylish addition to your gym attire. Layer it underneath a loose tank to show off the strappy back, and then go hit the weights or treadmill. No matter what you pick, the compression fit will feel secure. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

07 These Stylish Sunglasses With Polarized Lenses WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even though these stylish sunglasses are only $15, the lenses are still polarized to help keep your eyes protected from the sun's glare. They're also scratch-resistant, and each order comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth. The lenses are even available in colors including blue, green, pink, and more.

08 A Set Of Magnetic Eyelashes That Don't Require Messy Glue INSMART Magnetic Eyelashes With Eyeliner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Learning how to glue lashes to your lids takes time and practice, which is why I like to wear magnetic ones instead. Simply line your eyelids using the included magnetic liner, and the lashes will easily stick to the line you've drawn — no glue necessary.

09 The Ring Light That Helps Illuminate Your Selfies Sensyne 10'' Ring Light with 50'' Extendable Tripod Stand Amazon $37 See On Amazon Pop your phone into this ring light stand, then watch as your selfies come out nearly flawless in its warm amber glow. The legs extend in case you need a little extra height, and it features 10 adjustable brightness levels so that it'll work in nearly any lighting.

10 This Lightweight Sports Bra With A Crisscross Back Core 10 Women's Icon Series - The Ballerina Sports Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from four-way stretch material that wicks away sweat, this lightweight sports bra is perfect for lounging, yoga class, and more. The compression fit offers support, and it comes in six colors to suit any style: black, grey tie dye, floral, poppy, and more. Available size: X-Small - 3X

11 The Eyeliner Stamp That Draws Winged Tips For You LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon Drawing the perfect winged tips on your eyes is rarely ever easy, and these eyeliner stamps can help. The long-lasting formula is smudge-proof as well as waterproof. And since there's a regular liner at the opposite end of each stamp, you can easily make any touch-ups necessary.

12 A Nourishing Serum That Can Help Enhance Your Lashes & Brows Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash – Eyelash Growth Enhancer Amazon $30 See On Amazon It only takes about two months for this serum to help fortify your lashes, leaving them looking thicker and fuller. It's gentle on sensitive eyes, and you can also use it on your brows. No to mention, many reviewers raved about how it "actually does work!"

13 This Lace Bodysuit That Comes In Tons Of Colors Avidlove Lingerie One Piece Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from a soft spandex blend that moves with you, this bodysuit can be layered up for a date night on the town (or even just simply worn to bed). The plunging neckline is almost too chic — and with more than 15 colors to choose from, it's easy to find one that suits your tastes. Available sizes: Small - 4X

14 A Deep Waver That Helps Create Dramatic Volume Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don't need to spend a day at the beach to get gorgeous waves in your hair — just use this deep waver. The plates are made with tourmaline ceramic technology that helps reduce unwanted frizz while infusing shine. Plus, the heat is adjustable up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

15 The Pack Of Lace Hipsters For Less Than $20 Cauniss Lace Briefs Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cute underwear can be expensive, whereas this four-pack of lacy hipsters are available for less than $20. They're made from a blend of cotton, nylon, and spandex to help you stay comfortable all day — and you can choose from multiple color combinations. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

16 An Comb To Get Your Lashes Extra-Defined MSQ Eyelash Comb Curler Amazon $5 See On Amazon Throw out that plastic eyelash comb in favor of this stainless steel option. The ultra-thin tines help you separate each individual lash so that they're extra-defined, and the curved base wraps around your lid so that no lash goes untouched.

17 This Deep V-Neck Sweater That's Soft & Cozy Softome Knitted Long Sleeve Wrap Amazon $31 See On Amazon This cozy sweater features an extra-deep V-neck that keeps it feeling loose and airy while you're lounging — but if you're in the mood to go out, you can easily dress it up with a chunky necklace. Choose from more than 10 colors, including sapphire, khaki, violet, and more. Available sizes: Small - 3X

18 A Shea Sugar Body Scrub With Coconut & Hibiscus SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Illuminating Hand and Body Scrub Amazon $9 See On Amazon Chock-full of shea butter and coconut oil, this sugar scrub infuses moisture into dry skin while simultaneously exfoliating away any flakes. This one has a sweet tropical scent, and I like to use it once a week after a heavy workout.

19 The Calvin Klein Underwear You'll Never Want To Take Off Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon $16 See On Amazon I own more than four pairs of this Calvin Klein underwear — they're that comfortable, especially when I'm working from home. They're made from a super-soft blend of cotton and elastane, while the wide waistband helps keep them from pinching into your hips. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

20 A Microblade Pen For Extra-Defined Brows Eyebrow Tattoo Pen Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don't have to pay for an expensive microblading session to get defined brows — just use this pen. It's perfect for everyone from professional artists, to anyone following their first TikTok beauty tutorial. And since the formula is waterproof, there's no need to worry about it running off during the day.

21 The Moroccan Oil That Helps Tame Unwanted Frizz Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Moroccan oil treatment is chock-full of vitamin E and other nourishing ingredients to help leave your hair feeling silky-smooth, and it's a must-have if you're looking to tame unwanted frizz. Just rub a dime-sized amount between your hands, run them through your hair, then style as you normally would for instantly noticeable results.

22 A Mulberry Silk Face Mask With Space For An Extra Filter ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Adjustable Mask with Filter Pocket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in more than 10 gorgeous pastel shades, this face mask isn't just soft — it's made from 100% breathable mulberry silk. Unlike many other reusable masks, this one features a hidden pocket on the inside where you can insert an extra filter.

23 This Lacy Bodysuit With A Strappy Criss-Cross Back XAKALAKA Women Plus Size Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon The strappy criss-cross back on this lace bodysuit adds a stylish flair to an already-chic and detailed piece — and since it's made with mostly cotton (65%), it's both breathable and comfortable. There are more than 10 bright colors to choose from: wine, orange, peacock, and more. Available sizes: Small - 4X

24 A Book That'll Help You Get Your Sh*t Together ... Because Having Your Sh*t Together Is HOT Get Your Sh*t Together: How to Stop Worrying About What You Should Do So You Can Finish What You Need to Do and Start Doing What You Want to Do (A No F*cks Given Guide) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you're feeling overwhelmed with all the things you need to get one — or even just life in general — this book can help. Author Sarah Knight teaches you how to not just de-clutter your mind, but also how to put emphasis on the things that are really important to you. In fact, tons of reviewers called it "life changing."

25 The Liquid Illuminator That Leaves Your Skin Glowing NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator - Sunbeam Amazon $8 See On Amazon This liquid illuminator isn't just for contouring; it also works great as a foundation base that leaves your skin with a glowing sheen — and it's available in four shades. Plus, the formula is lightweight as well as cruelty-free. "I have really sensitive skin and a lot of cheap products make me break out, but this doesn't," wrote one reviewer. "Very easy to blend, and a little goes a long way."

26 A Silky Kimono Robe With A Gorgeous Peacock Print BABEYOND Kimono Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for something new to lounge in? Then it's time to upgrade to this gorgeous peacock kimono. It comes in more than 15 colors — from champagne to watermelon red — and it even has pockets where you can stash accessories while you're getting dressed. One size fits most.

27 This Hydrating Mask Made With Keratin & Avocado Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Breakage Hair Mask, 10 Ounce Jar Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with protein-rich keratin and avocado, this hair mask helps infuse dry, damaged strands with shine and moisture. It's suitable for use on all types of hair — from curly to straight — and there are zero sulfates or parabens within the formula.

28 A Quick Reminder That You Are, In Fact, Awesome You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life Amazon $9 See On Amazon Confidence and self-love can give you a radiant glow that's unmatched by any cream or serum. Let this book remind you how awesome you are. It's filled with hilariously inspiring stories to brighten your mood, sage advice to get you through tough days, and even mental exercises to help reset your mind on a positive track.

29 The Knitted Bodysuit That’s Soft & Stretchy Roselux Long Sleeve Knitted One Piece Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from a breathable blend of polyester and spandex, this soft bodysuit is so comfortable that more than 1,000 reviewers gave it either four or five stars. The V-neck can be buttoned up or down to adjust how deep it is — and with more than two dozen colors to choose from, you might as well grab a few while you’re here. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

30 A Teeth Whitening Kit With A Tasty Hint Of Peppermint Active Wow Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not all teeth whitening kits taste great, whereas this one is made with refreshingly delicious peppermint oil. The carbamide peroxide paste helps whiten your smile — and it'll even work to eliminate unwanted stains from coffee, tea, as well as wine. Most reviewers were able to see noticeable results in just a few weeks, with some customers writing that it made a difference in just one.

31 This Matching Sweatsuit Set For Lazy Days At Home ZESICA Long Sleeve Crop Top & Jogger Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon Relaxing at home doesn't mean you have to feel mismatched or underdressed — and this adorable sweatsuit is proof. It's made from a soft polyester with a hint of stretchy spandex, making it super cozy. Plus, the fit is tapered enough that you can also wear it out for quick errands, or even just a trip to the mailbox.

32 Obama's Memoir (Because Being Well Read Is SO DAMN Attractive) A Promised Land Amazon $24 See On Amazon From his early political ambitions to his historic win as the first Black president, Barack Obama reflects on his eight years as the leader of the United States in his first volume of memoirs, A Promised Land. It's an inspiring New York Times bestseller, and reviewers found the behind-the-scenes perspective engaging — all the way from start to finish.

33 The Hot Air Hair Brush That Effortlessly Adds Volume REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $42 See On Amazon When your roots are looking a little flat for your liking, this hot air brush can help liven them up. Just curl your strands into the barrel, then wait a few seconds to allow the hot air to flow through the tufted bristles as you brush. There are even three heat settings to choose from.

34 This Shimmery, Bronzing Body Oil That Isn't Sticky SOL DE JANEIRO Copacabana Bronze Glow Oil 30ml Amazon $19 See On Amazon This shimmering, bronzing body oil can easily give your skin a rich, warm glow — and it's available in various shades. The formula won't leave any sticky residues on your skin, and it's also transfer-resistant to help keep your clothes clean. "The scent is amazing, the shimmer is natural but still stands out, and does not wear off in the pool or water at all," wrote one happy reviewer.

35 This Gel Manicure Kit That Comes With 6 Polish Colors modelones Gel Nail Kit Amazon $37 See on Amazon With six gorgeous polish shades included — charcoal, rose, pink, and more — this gel manicure kit is perfect for beginners. It comes with everything you need to not only paint your nails, but also the tools to clean, trim, and buff them.

36 A Faux Shearling Coat That's Soft & Warm PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Coat Amazon $34 See on Amazon Made from ultra-soft and cozy shearling, this oversized coat is the perfect top layer to keep you warm all winter long. It features pockets on each side for cold hands (or even just your phone while you're out and about). Plus, it comes in a variety of luxurious shades: dark pink, blue, camel, wine, and more. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

37 These Silicone Brushes That Exfoliate Dry, Chapped Lips Boao Store Lip Brush (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See on Amazon When your lips are flaking, these lip brushes can help exfoliate away old skin to leave them feeling smooth and soft. They're gentle enough that you can use them every day — and since they're made from high-quality silicone, you can reuse them as many times as you please.