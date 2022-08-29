The Fall Hair Trend You Should Try Based On Your Zodiac Sign Is A Shear Thing

Just in time for back-to-school.
This fall, hair trends, like the season itself, have a bit of bite and a lot of glow. Trendy layers, elevated ponies, rusty reds, and golden coppers are all on fire right now and I tapped two experts to guide you to the perfect seasonal hair update for your zodiac sign.
I teamed up with Shereen Campbell, multifaceted astrologer and My Little Magic Shop founder, and Michelle Cleveland, hair expert and owner of Hair Addict Salon, to style the entire zodiac with fall hair trends that will put you in the fall spirit.