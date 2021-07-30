The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo has brought out, unsurprisingly, a ton of talent. However, beyond the sheer athleticism, something else has been edging into the spotlight. Many of this year’s Olympians are also bringing a ton of stunning beauty looks to the village. Between amazing hairstyles, gorgeous eyeshadows, and manicures I can’t even imagine typing with, there’s more than just sports to watch this Olympics. And to think, I would’ve been there, too, if not for the tragedy of being born without any athletic talent. So, while you feel bad about the fact you haven’t been training in dressage since you were 2, you can also check out these Olympic athletes’ stellar beauty looks at the games.