Olympics
OK, But Can We Talk About These Fire Beauty Moments At The Olympics?

Athletic and beauty talent? What the hell.

By Margaret Blatz
Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo has brought out, unsurprisingly, a ton of talent. However, beyond the sheer athleticism, something else has been edging into the spotlight. Many of this year’s Olympians are also bringing a ton of stunning beauty looks to the village. Between amazing hairstyles, gorgeous eyeshadows, and manicures I can’t even imagine typing with, there’s more than just sports to watch this Olympics. And to think, I would’ve been there, too, if not for the tragedy of being born without any athletic talent. So, while you feel bad about the fact you haven’t been training in dressage since you were 2, you can also check out these Olympic athletes’ stellar beauty looks at the games.

Naomi Osaka brought the fire with flame-red tennis dress and matching red braids (laced with white in support of her team). Even if the Osaka didn’t medal, she definitely stole the show with her hard work and her hair.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

