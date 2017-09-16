Students Wear Costumes In Senior ID Photos & Have All Of Twitter Laughing

Remember when school picture day meant you wore your "nice" top and hoped that your 7 a.m. makeup lasted until you finally took your picture after lunch? Well, apparently those days are long gone. A Michigan high school has a senior tradition where the students wear costumes in their ID photos, and the hilarious end results made their way to Twitter.

When I was in high school, your school ID basically got you into buildings and was taken away when you did something that got you into detention, but apparently, IDs have gotten way more exciting. North Farmington High in Farmington Hills, Michigan, wins the award for "Best ID Photos Ever" thanks to some very creative seniors. Apparently, they get to celebrate their last year of high school by dressing up in whatever pop culture costume they'd like for their ID picture -- NFH must have some pretty cool administrators.

The students took to Twitter to share their best pictures by using the hashtag #NFID18. If you are looking for some laughs today, these pics are sure to bring them because the students did not half-ass their costumes. Seriously, these seniors took their commitment to stay in character very seriously, and it paid off big time.

Senior year is all about hanging out with your Friends.

I think what's most impressive about this picture is that she was probably like 3 or 4 years old when this episode aired. Props on the throwback.

The '90s were a big source of inspiration for the seniors.

Oh, he did do that -- suspenders and all.

He made his family homework disappear.

This guy decided to throw it way back -- to the '80s.

Michael Scott would definitely approve.

*Gives camera that classic "Jim" look*

You can probably tell what these seniors' favorite movie is.

There's a snake in my boot🐍👢 pic.twitter.com/Ioge8UNAcJ — Jake (@jake_selinsky) September 14, 2017

Mom get out of my room Im experimenting #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ySy3uthqWR — Zach Goldberg (@Goldberg_Zach23) September 14, 2017

Hey, without the villain, how would you know who the good guys are?

Another cinematic classic made its way to the photo booth.

You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZA6VDRkwMc — Mara (@margordss) September 14, 2017

⚡️🔮don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch🔮⚡️ #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/MtU3FEHRvX — Nick (@nvckmvrphy) September 14, 2017

You can usually find these two waiting for the school bus at Platform 9 3/4.

T.G.I.F.

Just don't start thinking about your last "Last Friday Night." *Cue Vitamin C*

You can thank YouTube for these hilarious (and spot-on) costumes.

It's good to start practicing now so you don't burn your hair off on prom night.

I'm convinced she hired the cotton candy girl to pose for the picture because they are practically the same person.

Twitter was there to give these students all the props.

You are amazing! And the world is a better place because of this! Way to go to you and the school administrations #michiganders pic.twitter.com/2LCaX0jS9g — Jessica Rouser (@MaeJMaeJ) September 16, 2017

You are my hero! pic.twitter.com/oSd0kr6nBH — Dave S (@jackblowsgoats) September 15, 2017

But like how old are you really... you actually look like a toddler. pic.twitter.com/zTGJvXZZ9t — Shonnia Burton (@shonnia21) September 16, 2017

People could really not wrap their head around the uncanny resemblance of cotton candy girl.

From the looks of it, these seniors are off to a creative and hilarious start for their final year of high school. From '90s icons to the internet stars who went viral in the 2000s, these students made sure to cover a lot of ground with their costume choices. I must say, it is really cool that the administrators give the seniors this fun opportunity to be imaginative and have a few laughs as they begin the school year.

Thankfully, they put up their ID pictures just in time for Halloween. If you're anything like me, you might tend to find yourself scrambling at the last minute to come up with a creative Halloween costume. You don't want to be too cliché, but you don't want to get too crazy -- like you want to do more than cat ears, but you don't want to dress up in a full-on hot dog costume. Well, just take a scroll through the ID pictures of these North Farmington High School seniors and you're sure to find something that will work.

Thanks, NFHS, for the laughs and for some serious costume inspiration. Now, don't be late to homeroom!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.