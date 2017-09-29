Spotify’s Time Capsule Playlist Option Is Pure Nostalgia And We’re Loving It

Get your N*SYNC posters out and cue up TRL, because Spotify has a nostalgic new Time Capsule playlist, and it's pretty much the best. The music streaming service launched the new playlist option on Thursday, and oh man, it's making me feel like I'm 12 years old again. In a good way, though, without the terrible skin and awkward interactions with the opposite sex.

The streaming service announced the new personalized playlist on Sept. 28, and a look at the page in Spotify's web browser service describes it in a nutshell:

We made you a personalized playlist with songs to take you back in time to your teenage years. Bring on the memories with 2 hours of iconic throwback tracks — all picked just for you.

The Time Capsule playlist uses your music taste and your streaming habits now to put together a personalized playlist of music that it thinks you listened to then, in your teens and early 20s. The playlist gathers 30 nostalgic songs from the period of your life when you're most likely to be listening to embarrassing stuff to create a weirdly disconcerting blast from the past. It's the latest version of the “Daily Mix” personalized playlists that are based on your streaming habits, per TechCrunch, and listen, I don't know about you, but mine is. Spot. On.

Honestly, I'm not ashamed that I listened to Blink182 in middle school. Really. It's how much of it I listened to that makes me wince.

If you think about it, considering the fact that your teens and early 20s are the most embarrassing time of most people's lives it's kind of surprising that Time Capsule is so popular. Who really wants to be reminded of how much screamo they listened to in middle school?

Everyone, apparently.

Lol. So much Korn and Limo Bizkit in my Time Capsule playlist on Spotify. Thank you for reminding me of my ~angsty~ teen years. pic.twitter.com/Tb4OfkMTEX — Kristina (@milz11) September 28, 2017

My "Time Capsule" on Spotify has a bunch of emo shit with a little sprinkles of early Kayne West in it. I'm fucking jamming out rn. — Tomas Gonzalez (@Tamasbean) September 28, 2017

This @Spotify Time Capsule playlist is a disturbingly accurate look at what Teenage Mike was listening to https://t.co/ptVnKiLQnE pic.twitter.com/d4uY6wZFZz — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) September 28, 2017

.@Spotify's time capsule playlist feature reminds me that I still have garbage music taste pic.twitter.com/G2eSnUG2EP — Tiffany Do (@TiffDo) September 28, 2017

Spotify's time capsule read me so hard, but I'm too busy listening to it to admit how bad taste I had — some gem fuséan (@SeanMHanson) September 29, 2017

SPOTIFY'S TIME CAPSULE THING IS THE BEST I'M LIVING. — jinri. (@npthcjr) September 28, 2017

the first song on my spotify time capsule playlist was reggie & the full effect & i just wanna say YOU'RE GOD DAMN RIGHT, SPOTIFY — Shirley Griffith (@SurlyGriffith) September 28, 2017

i tried out the spotify "time capsule" playlist and it's literally just my emo playlist with mandy moore's candy thrown in the middle — 👽 (@arb) September 28, 2017

I just looked at my Spotify time capsule and its got the Mulan soundtrack riddled through it like damn Spotify you get me — Jackson Frew 💵⛵️ (@_Frewy) September 28, 2017

My @Spotify Time Capsule playlist is EXTREMELY lit, in a saddo crying emo way: https://t.co/G69ZQClOBm pic.twitter.com/6hpyh8wL6q — Amanda Michelle (@amandamichl) September 28, 2017

Of course, there's the extra awkwardness factor of if you, say, still listen to these songs on a regular basis.

So, full confession, the most recently played playlist on my Spotify is 90s Smash Hits. I'm literally not even embarrassed about my terrible taste from my earlier years, because I've already been reveling in it for years come at me. So I like to pretend I'm Oops!... I Did It Again-era Britney Spears when I'm mopping my apartment, whatever.

Thankfully, I'm not alone. Apparently there's plenty of other Spotify users out there who are having the same realization that they should maybe listen to something new once in awhile.

spotify's time capsule assumes i don't still listen to all of these songs on a regular basis pic.twitter.com/6mRDIpP2Su — georgia (@EleanorRigby__) September 28, 2017

The Spotify Time Capsule feature would be more impressive if I wasn't still regularly binge listening to the same stuff from a decade ago. — Lizette Longoria (@lizetteml) September 28, 2017

Joke's on you, @Spotify Time Capsule, I already listened to 2 hours of Brand New today — Mike Farrell (@mtfarrell) September 28, 2017

I’m so disappointed in my @Spotify time capsule playlist, it’s all songs that are in my library that I listen to daily like wtf 🙄 — morning glory (@kaitlinbstevens) September 29, 2017

But where is it and who gets it?

You can find the playlist by going to “Genres & Moods” and then to “Decades,” and then there it is, ready to remind you just how bad your taste was in ninth grade. You can also go right to the Time Capsule playlist by typing the URL timecapsule.spotify.com into your web browser.

There's a catch, though. The generated playlist is only available to Spotify users who are 16 years old and older, basically because you have to have something to be nostalgic about.

It's also only available in 60 out of Spotify's 61 markets, per Spotify's press release, though the company didn't specify which unfortunate country is just going to have to build their own nostalgia playlist by hand.

As awesome as Time Capsule is, now I want more.

In an ideal world, Spotify would offer, I dunno, Time Capsule Phase playlists? I have every faith in Spotify's algorithm to create a generated playlist for my eighth grade Best of Warped Tour phase, or my senior year of high school Intellectual Feminist With A Piano phase. Although now I think of it, Tori Amos and the Dropkick Murphys don't go too badly together on a playlist.

Anyway, I'm not looking a nostalgic gift My Little Pony in the mouth. If anyone needs me, just follow the sounds of "Semi-Charmed Kind Of Life." That's where I'll be. Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.