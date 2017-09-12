iPhone 8 Portrait Mode Lighting Literally Contours Your Face & We're So Excited

The new iPhone 8 has been announced, and it's going to take your selfie game to a whole new level. Apple announced today, Sept. 12, at their keynote event that the cameras on the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will feature a portrait mode that will improve lighting in any situation and actually contour your face. Contour. Your. Face. No more overpriced contour kits and beating your face for an hour just to set a deceptively flattering thirst trap for some dude.

Goodbye, Anastasia Beverly Hills. Hello, good lighting.

The Guardian reports that the 8 boasts faster shooting capabilities and a "new image signal processor – the brains behind the camera – with noise reduction and faster low-light autofocus." There's also a new sensor and a new color filter on the 8 -- and two new sensors on the Plus. These features are going to spell better photos on both phones.

But it's a completely new feature on both the 8 Plus and the X that has selfie enthusiasts everywhere rejoicing. Called Portrait Lighting, this new function is about to make your selfies look professionally done. And no, it's not the same as the iPhone 7's Portrait Mode -- it's so much better.

TechCrunch reports that, unlike Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting allows the phone to use machine learning and adjust lighting in the moment. The 8 Plus' camera, in other words, will be able to perform high-level lighting functions that you'd usually find on a high-end camera or in a studio setting.

iPhone 8 plus portrait lighting demo pic.twitter.com/y7Js249Fj7 — Jonathan Morrison (@tldtoday) September 12, 2017

The 8 Plus's camera will be able to read the lighting around you and light you in a variety of ways, depending on the contours of your face. It can also blur the background of a photo, adding depth, warmth, and sharp focus on the most important detail -- you -- to your selfies.

Personally, I'm looking forward to using a front-facing camera that doesn't make me look like I'm using a phone my dog just licked. The potato quality of some of my old phones did hide bad skin days, but at the same time, you couldn't really see what I looked like. (Which, according to one guy on Match, might have been a good thing. #Dating, amirite?) Not to mention, I grew up in the days of the over-the-head Myspace selfie, with cold, harsh bathroom lighting and a toilet in every frame, so I can't wait to take flattering photos in front of, like, I dunno, trees.

Buzzfeed reports that you can use five different lighting modes: Contour Light, Natural Light, Studio Light, Stage Light, and Stage Light Mono. You can color your face in gray scale and fade the background to black. You can wear bright red and look like a juicy strawberry while everything else fades into the background, paling in comparison to your beauty. You, in other words, can look like a friggin' star.

portrait mode selfies with support for portrait lighting means we'll see lots and lots more selfies (but they'll be BETTER) #AppleEvent — Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) September 12, 2017

And these aren't filters. At the keynote speech, iPhone Chief Phil Schiller said that Portrait Lighting is "real-time analysis" of your face and the lighting around it. So you could be in a new location, maybe on vacation #livingauthentically, and instead of panicking about how this photo of your right side will turn out under the dim light of the vegan pizzeria's edison bulbs, your phone will have you covered. Because it'll analyze your actual face. It'll use science and math to make you look great. Who ever said STEM was useless?

Though you absolutely can edit the photos afterward if you so choose. Everybody needs a touch-up now and then.

Say goodbye to the days of carving out entire afternoons in order to get the right lighting and angle. Say hello to the instant satisfaction of professional-looking photos that you can add to your Snapchat, send to your S.O., or post to your 'gram if you're feeling down.

Portrait lighting's contour lighting is about to be every queen's best friend. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ATsM1k0KdA — Webby Vanderqueer (@salmattos) September 12, 2017

But, hey, if you do want to keep your Anastasia contour palette, please, for the love of god, remember to blend. The new portrait lighting will not forgive you.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said that portrait lighting and portrait mode would be available on both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. Portrait mode will actually be available on the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. Elite Daily apologizes for the error.