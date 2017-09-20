Can You Get iOS 11 On iPhone 5? The Answer Is Sad If You're Living In The Past

Apple is the way of the future, folks. Just take a look at September's keynote address where techies all over the world were introduced to the highly anticipated iPhone 8... and the iPhone X that completely blew it away (but with the hefty price tag of $999). For those who cannot update their gadgets, they can at least upgrade to the iOS 11 software... most people, anyway. If you're someone who's living in the past with an older iPhone, you might be wondering, "Can you get iOS 11 on iPhone 5?" Well, read on to find out.

First, let's talk about the update. There are plenty of new features that go along with iOS 11, and it promises to be better than ever before. According to Apple, it'll change the way customers use their devices. According to the company's site,

iOS 11 sets a new standard for what is already the world's most advanced mobile operating system. It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to amazing possibilities for augmented reality in games and apps.

But before getting too excited about tech-savvy upgrades, there are a few things to note.

For one, iOS 11 is not compatible with all devices.

Naturally, those buying the awesome new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus (and the even more awesome iPhone X will) be able to get the update, as will those who have the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6, 6S, 6 Plus, SE, and 5S. Those with anything older will not be able to access iOS 11.

In other words, no, you won't be able to upgrade to iOS 11 with iPhone 5. I'm sorry.

Let's switch gears and focus on the iPad.

Those who have the following versions of the device are able to upgrade. Prepare your eyes, because this list is a doozy!

12.9-inch iPad Pro, 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro, 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad, 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

Told you it was a doozy. It's safe to say most iPad users will be able to comfortably update and take advantage of all the new features that will be available.

Lastly, let's not forget the iPod.

Yes, the iPod. Do you remember that antiquated device? The one that stores music but doesn't make calls? I know it seems like something your grandmother grew up using, right? Well, those who have the iPod Touch (6th generation) device will be able to access iOS 11. I'm personally still using my iPod Classic, so I guess I'm really behind.

So what can you look forward to with iOS 11?

When Apple does something, it goes all the way, so you're going to be in for a myriad of new features with iOS 11. Those on their cells can expect a newly designed control center, an emergency mode, an easily accessible way to share Wi-Fi passwords (amen), and the ability to save Gifs in your photo library (again, amen), according to TechCrunch.

And back to the iPod: There are more ways to use your iPod pencil, it's easier to multitask, the new dock is readily accessible, and the augmented reality for games and apps is on another level entirely. It's going to be worth the upgrade, without question.

So while it might be a bummer that not all devices will be able to upgrade, there's a good chance you have at least one that will experience the new capabilities. When you stop to think about it, Apple's technology and the way in which it it hones in on all of its devices is truly revolutionary.

Cheers to iOS 11 and all that goes along with it.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.