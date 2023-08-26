65 Weird Things That Are Dope AF On Amazon

It’s not surprising how many super weird but cool things are available on Amazon. From things that solve everyday problems in a wild new way, to things that will impress your friends at parties, these everyday oddities are surprisingly useful and definitely worth an “add to cart.”

What brand of weird am I talking about? Well, this list features a UV flashlight that spots stains and a cup that keeps cereal and milk crisp and separate if you want to eat it on the go. See, weird — but dope and useful. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll want to check out these 65 unique finds.

01 These Star-Shaped Pimple Patches That Work In Just 6 Hours Starface Hydro-Stars Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches (32 Count) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Though they look super fun and cute with their bright yellow hue and star shape, these pimple patches are honestly super effective. They’re infused with 100% hydrocolloid, which reduces redness and absorbs any gunk hiding under your skin. They come in a handy, reusable compact with a mirror, which makes these great for travel and on-the-go skincare.

02 A Headset Hook That Hangs Off Your Desk EURPMASK Headphone Hook Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re a gamer or just WFH on a computer, this headphone hook is a space-saving desk solution. Secure but soft rubber clamps attach directly onto the edge of your desk or a tier of a bookshelf, and the arm swivels 360 degrees to store your headphones wherever you need them. A built-in cable clip holds your headphone’s wires right there so you don’t lose them, too.

03 A Dual-Headed Scalp Massager That Can Help Hair Growth Flathead Products Hair & Scalp Massager $8 See On Amazon This scalp massager features soft silicone bristles to increase your lather and remove dry skin and dandruff for a healthy, super clean scalp. The end result can even encourage hair growth. It can be used on wet or dry hair, and features two heads, one with long conical bristles and one with shorter flatter bristles. And the ergonomic handle makes scrubbing your scalp easy and comfortable.

04 This Handheld Remote That Makes Scrolling TikTok Easy ADZERD Bluetooth Phone Scrolling and Shutter Release Remote Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re filming your own TikToks or watching other people’s, this tiny remote will make recording and scrolling easier than ever. If you’re within 33 feet, this remote allows you to scroll up and down, swipe left and right, answer and hang up, like, pause, start, and control the volume of your phone. It charges inside its case, and has a battery life of 14 hours on a single charge.

05 A Dish Soap Dispenser That’s Doubles As A Sponge Holder Aeakey Soap Dispensing Sponge Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Save space on your counter with this soap dispenser that does double duty as a sponge holder. Fill the bottom with up to 13 ounces of soap, and plop the sponge on the top shelf. Then simply press down on the sponge to dispense and absorb the perfect amount of soap directly onto the sponge.

06 These Spa-Worthy Ice Globes That Feel So Soothing On Your Face MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials Amazon $23 See On Amazon Bring the spa home with these freezable ice globes. Made with glass and filled with non-toxic anti-freeze liquid, these globes can be used on your under eyes, temples, forehead, cheeks, jawline, and neck to massage your face and encourage lymphatic drainage. This can reduce unwanted puffiness and firm up your skin.

07 The Best-Selling Vegetable Dicer That Speeds Up Food Prep Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Talk about space saving — this slicer does 10 different things with eight stainless steel blades in one convenient little contraption. It slices, juliennes, grates, and dices in multiple sizes, which is great whether you’re looking to sauté veggies, grate garlic, or garnish a drink. Plus the blades come with storage containers to keep them organized and safe.

08 This Sherpa-Lined Wearable Blanket With A 4.8-Star Rating Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you ever wished you could just wear your favorite blanket everywhere, well, I have just the thing for you: This blanket hoodie. It’s super soft and cozy, with a plush sherpa lining on the inside and a toasty flannel outside. This oversized piece also features two oversized pockets for storing snacks and your phone for the best lazy day ever.

09 These Popular Ice Molds That Are Shaped Like Spooky Skulls DineAsia Skull Ice Molds Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether Halloween is your favorite holiday or you’re a fan of a fancy cocktail, these ice molds are unbeatably cool. Just fill the sturdy food-grade silicone mold with water, place into the freezer, and create show-stopping ice cubes that will add a funky twist to any drink. Plus, they’re not just for ice — you can fill these molds fill with chocolate, soap, candle wax, ice cream — you name it.

10 This Stylish Canvas Bag That Holds All Your Other Bags W&F Home Plastic Bag Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Embrace the bag that holds all of your other bags with this plastic bag holder. It’s made of a washable canvas and cotton blend and comes in half a dozen stylish designs to match your exact vibe. It has a drawstring top that lets you easily add new bags and hang this holder up, and the hidden elastic bag lets you grab a grocery bag whenever you need one.

11 These Colorful Holders That Keep Your Tacos Stuffed Aichoof Taco Holder Stands (Set of 6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Say goodbye to messy, falling apart tacos and hello to these taco holder stands. The unique zigzag-shaped holder holds two or three tacos and keeps them upright, so they’re stuffed and ready to eat. They’re made of food-grade plastic and they’re both microwave- and dishwasher-safe for an easy clean.

12 This O-Shaped Ceiling Fan Duster With An Adjustable Handle Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $18 See On Amazon With a handy circular head, this duster will slide right below and above your ceiling fan’s blades to remove dust with very little effort on your part. The fluffy fiber head traps dust to keep it from spreading around, and the handle can adjust from 27 to 47 inches to get into even hard to reach places like high ceilings and corners.

13 These Transparent Sticky Notes That Work With All Kinds Of Writing Utensils ENLUOM Colored Transparent Sticky Notes (400 Sheets) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Write in the margins of your books without actually marking up your books with the help of these sticky notes. Though this pack of 400 has seven colors, each note is actually see-through, so you can see the text underneath. Despite their clear design, these notes work with pens, markers, pencils, or whatever other writing utensil is your go-to.

14 This Stylish Little Box That Hides & Organizes Your Wires FABROK Cord Organizer Box with 10 Cable Ties Amazon $24 See On Amazon Place a power strip inside this storage box and keep all your wires hidden and organized. The box features two slits down the sides that make sure your chargers and cables are always accessible, while keeping unsightly cords away. It even comes with zip ties to keep the wires inside the box stored properly.

15 A Massage Roller Stick That Targets Tight Muscles Elite Massage Roller Stick Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re an athlete or you just get muscle soreness, this massage roller is a must-have. Apply as much pressure as you can handle to commonly tight muscles like your calf, quad, IT band, or hamstring, to increase blood circulation and reduce soreness, tightness, and fatigue. The handles feature rubber grips for an easy hold, and it’s only weighs 7 ounces so you can toss it in your gym bag.

16 This Sleek Laptop Stand For A Comfier Desk Setup Soqool Laptop Stand for Desk Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you work on your laptop daily, this stand is for you. It elevates your computer to eye-level to create an ergonomic angle, which reduces neck strain and alleviates wrist pressure. Plus, it takes care of your computer while it’s taking care of you. The hooked bottom and rubber details keep your computer secure, and the open middle keeps it from overheating.

17 A Bluetooth Headband That’s Comfy Enough For Sleeping MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon This device fits like a soft, thick headband, so it’s comfortable enough to wear while sleeping or working out, but it houses Bluetooth speakers in the ears, so you can listen to whatever you want without bothering others. The headset has a rechargeable battery and, on just a one to two hour charge, it will last up to 10 hours. Plus, it has an elastic, sweat-absorbing, design, so you’re comfortable whether you’re meditating in your sleep, or blasting music for your best run yet.

18 A Smart Trash Can That’s Super Budget-Friendly Anborry Bathroom Touchless Trash Can Amazon $24 See On Amazon Put this smart trash can in your kitchen or bathroom to throw things out without lifting a finger. The touchless bin can be activated by a motion sensor or a manual button and automatically closes in five seconds. It’s waterproof and features a 360 degree seal to lock-in odor and keep your garbage in the garbage.

19 An Avocado Slicer That Also Pits & Splits OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Split, pit, and slice might sound like a dance move, but it’s also the three things this one avocado tool can do. The plastic blade splits the avocado in half, the stainless steel pitting tool removes the pit with a simple — and safe — twist, and the lined scooper creates perfect slices in just one swipe.

20 This LED Dog Collar That’s Water Resistant Blazin' Safety LED Dog Collar Amazon $23 See On Amazon With this LED dog collar, you’ll be able to spot your pet from up to 1,000 feet away. It features three lighting modes — solid, fast blink, and slow blink — and one charge gives a battery life of up to eight hours. Plus, it’s waterproof to even help you keep an eye on your puppy if they jump into the water.

21 This Handy UV Flashlight That Helps Spot Stains GearLight UV Black Light Flashlight Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever gotten the ick from a hotel room or smelled your furry friend’s pee but didn’t know where it was coming from, this UV flashlight can help. It features 100 LED blacklights that spot stains, bed bugs, scorpions, and other unwanted issues. Plus, it’s waterproof, and features an anti-slip grip for easy use.

22 A Fabric Organizer That Hangs Over Your Chair’s Armrest SYSOV Sofa Armrest Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With four small pockets and one large pocket, this organizer keeps all your essentials handy. It drapes right over your couch or chair’s armrest, and it’s great to hold magazines, electronics, pens, glasses — you name it — and the back even features silicone grips to keep everything in place.

23 These Handheld Claws That Easily Shred Meat Cave Tools Meat Claws for Food Shredding Amazon $7 See On Amazon Feel like Wolverine and make shredding meat easier than ever with these meat claws. The non-slip handle is super easy to grip, so you hold meat in place with one claw, and pull apart with the other for perfectly shredded pork, chicken, beef — you name it. Plus, it can also be used to transfer pieces of meat from a hot grill to a plate without burning yourself.

24 These Wall-Mounted Racks To Keep Your Shoes Organized Lavezee Wall Mounted Shoe Rack Organizer (Set of 2) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Rather than keeping your shoes in a pile on the floor, check out these wall mounted racks. A big space-saver, these racks are made of durable stainless steel, for moisture-proof and rust-proof storage. They each store eight pairs of shoes, and the M-shaped design means it can hold shoes of almost any kind — slippers, heels, sneakers, sandals, and more.

25 This Mini Waffle Bowl Maker To Elevate Any Meal Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon This mini waffle maker isn’t just any waffle maker. It makes waffle bowls. That’s right. Fill it with pancake mix to create a breakfast bowl you can fill with ice cream or fruit, or add a tortilla to shape it into a burrito bowl you can fill with cheese, meat, and avocado. In four steps — add, close, cook, serve — you can enhance any meal.

26 A Travel Toothbrush Case That Uses UV Light To Sanitize Pursonic Portable UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Just clip your manual toothbrush — or the detachable head of an electric toothbrush — inside this case and the built-in UV technology eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria. It automatically turns on when a toothbrush is clipped in, and has an automatic timer that turns the lights off after five minutes. Pro tip: this can also double as a travel case for your toothbrush.

27 A Cylinder Pillow For Neck, Knee, Leg & Back Support Cushy Form Neck Therapy Roll Pillow Amazon $33 See On Amazon This memory foam cylinder pillow is made of a bamboo/polyester blend that has multiple uses to reduce discomfort. Most commonly, it can be used to support your neck while lying down and promote proper spine alignment. However, you can also use it under your ankles or between your knees while you sleep, or on your lower back for extra support while sitting up. It’s super cushiony, soft, and features a machine washable cover for easy cleaning.

28 These Adorable Pot Lid Lifts That Prevent Water Boiling Over Tovolo Pot Lid Lifts (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These pod lid lifts are as adorable as they are useful. Just clip the silicone animals — a pink pig, a red chicken, and a white sheep — onto the edge of your pot, and rest the lid slightly askew on top, which allows steam to escape and prevents water from boiling over the sides. They’re heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and are dishwasher safe. Pro tip: they can also be clipped onto the edge of a mug to hold your teabag string and prevent it from falling in.

29 This Portable USB-C Charger That’s The Size Of A Lipstick iWALK LinkPod Portable Charger Amazon $34 See On Amazon The best part about this portable charger isn’t that it keeps your phone’s battery out of the red zone — no matter where you are — but that it’s about the size of a lipstick. Tiny, but mighty, it has a built-in USB-C charger that works with Samsung, Galaxy, LG, and Google devices. Plus, it features a window that shows how much power it has, which feels very high-tech.

30 A Retro-Looking Toaster For The Easiest-Ever Hot Dogs & Buns Nostalgia 2-Slot Hot Dog & Bun Toaster Amazon $24 See On Amazon You don’t have to go to a ballgame or boardwalk — you can bring the classic hot dog home with this retro hot dog and bun toaster. It features two holes for franks — whether they’re made of beef, turkey, chicken, or veggies — and two slots to perfectly toast the bun. It has five darkness options, and the hot dog dip tray can be slid right out when it’s finished for convenience.

31 This Bug Bite Suction Tool That Alleviates Itching Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool Poison Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon This bug bite irritant contraption uses suction to remove venom, saliva, and other irritants from the skin, while also eliminating itch. It works on mosquito bites, bee and wasp stings, and more. It’s the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s “insect bite treatments” category and has over 50,000 five-star ratings. “This is a must have in you medicine cabinet, beach bag, camping gear or in your car,” one reviewer raved. “Use this and there is no more itching after a mosquito bites you.”

32 These Mesh Laundry Bags With A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating Muchfun Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags (3 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re cleaning socks, shoes, lingerie, brand-name leggings, or other delicates, these mesh laundry bags are specifically designed to protect them in washing machines and dryers. Each bag in this three-pack features an anti-rust zipper, and an auto-lock that will prevent it from opening while washing, to make sure your clothes get clean without ruining them.

33 This Adjustable, USB-Powered Book Light With A 4.8-Star Rating Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon With this book light, no room is too dark to keep up with your TBR pile. Rechargeable by USB, this light can last up for a whopping 80 hours, which makes it great for traveling. This light clips right onto your book, and then you can adjust the lighting to five brightness levels and three color temperatures; the neck itself is also bendable for the perfect reading vibes.

34 These Plastic Mats That Keep Your Refrigerator Clean AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These refrigerator mats can be cut to the size of your shelves for a custom fit that helps keep your appliance clean. They’re waterproof, dust-proof, oil-proof, and if something spills on them, just remove and wash with soap and water for a super easy clean. Plus the dotted pattern creates an anti-skid effect to keep your refrigerator essentials secure.

35 A Portable Breakfast Cup That Separates Milk From Cereal CRUNCHCUP A Portable Plastic Cereal Cup Amazon $25 See On Amazon Eat your breakfast on the go when you have this portable cereal cup. The outer shell holds up to 10 ounces of milk, while the inner shell holds two serving sizes of cereal, keeping them separate. Then, when you tilt to drink, the cut dispenses the ideal milk-to-cereal ratio. Say goodbye to soggy cereal!

36 A Magnetic Paper Towel Holder To Attach To Your Fridge EHOMEA2Z Magnetic Paper Towel Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Short on counter space in your kitchen or bathroom? Check out this magnetic paper towel holder. Each side features three very strong magnetics that are reinforced with rubber bottoms to make sure they don’t scratch. It fits all standard paper towel roll sizes and it can be removed in seconds so you can move it anywhere you like.

37 A Multitool That Hooks Right Onto Your Keychain Nite Ize DoohicKey Keychain Multi Tool Amazon $6 See On Amazon This isn’t your average carabiner clip — this is a five-in-one multitool. This compact, lightweight piece is a wrench, screwdriver, bottle opener, box cutter, and ruler, so you’ll have the things you need when in a pinch and on-the-go. It’s made of super durable stainless steel, too, which makes it a long-lasting piece.

38 A Set Of Satin Pillowcases With Over 280,000 Ratings Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s clear why these satin pillowcases are a bestseller on Amazon with over 280,000 ratings. First, the buttery soft satin protects skin from creasing and hair from getting frizzy , reducing marks and split ends. Second, the shiny texture is available in dozens of vibrant colors to add an elegant touch to your space. And third, if turned inside-out they can tossed into your washing machine for an easy clean.

39 A Circular Power Strip With A Retractable Extension Cord NTONPOWER Travel Power Strip Amazon $20 See On Amazon A power strip that’s so easy to store and you can bring with you to hotels, cafes, and anywhere else? Count me in. This donut-shaped power strip features three outlets, three USB ports, and a 15-inch cord that wraps around the base to store. And it boasts short-circuit protection, overvoltage protection, and overcharge protection, to make traveling easy.

40 These Ceramic Holders To Keep Your Toothbrushes Upright Airmoon Mini Ceramics Toothbrush Stands (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These ceramic toothbrush holders are so small and cool, if your toothbrush isn’t in it, it just looks like a mini piece of art. With a center hole just large enough to hold a standard toothbrush upright to keep it off your countertop, these sleek holders are ventilated to keep things sanitary. If you live alone with a single toothbrush, use the other holder for your razor, pen, or whatever else your heart desires.

41 These Super Fuzzy Slippers That Warm Up In The Microwave Intelex Warmies Microwaveable Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Are your feet cold no matter what you do? Check out these extra fuzzy slippers. Not only are they made of super soft faux fur and supportive memory foam, but you can toss them into the microwave for about a minute to keep your feet positively toasty. They’re also lightly scented with lavender for maximum relaxation. Pro tip: you can also put them in the freezer if you’re looking for some cooling relief.

42 A Colorful Motion Sensor Night-Light For Your Toilet ToiLight Toilet Night Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Never use the bathroom in the dark again when you have this night-light that hooks right onto your toilet bowl. It features a motion sensor that turns when it detects activity near the toilet and comes in nine funky colors, as well as Rainbow Mode which rotates between all the colors to turn your bathroom break into a party.

43 This Portable Fan That Hangs Around Your Neck JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re at taking a walk, camping, or at an outdoor event, if you’re looking to keep yourself cool, this portable neck fan is for you. The fan uses 78 vents to evenly move air 360 degrees around your head. It features three fan speeds, and on one charge, it has a battery life of up to 16 hours so you can stay cool all day long.

44 This Volcano-Shaped Microwave Insert That Uses Steam To Clean GB Quality Volcano Microwave Oven Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you were doing a grade school science experiment while cleaning your kitchen, this super fun microwave cleaner is for you. Just fill the bottom with water and white vinegar, set it in the microwave on high for seven minutes, and the clever holes at the top release steam to loosen grease and hardened food gunk. When it’s done, cleaning is as simple as wiping it down.

45 This Fan-Favorite Butter Spreader That’s Made Of Stainless Steel Simple Preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Amazon $11 See On Amazon With 8,000-plus ratings, stainless steel knife does three buttery jobs. One side is a traditional butter knife, one side is a butter curler, which can turn hard butter into something spreadable in seconds, and the flat surface makes spreading butter on your favorite piece of toast easy.

46 This Dog Water Bottle With 29,000-Plus 5-Star Ratings MalsiPree Portable Dog Water Bottle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your pup hydrated on the go when you have this portable dog water bottle. Just add water to the bottle side, and when you tilt it and click a button, the bowl side fills so your dog can drink with ease. Plus, it features a leak-proof design so you can carry it with you wherever you go, worry free.

47 These Dryer Balls That Replace Fabric Softeners Whitmor Dryer Balls (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Throw these spiky balls in the dryer with your clothes, and they’ll naturally fluff up and soften your clothes to eliminate the need for fabric softeners or dryer sheets. Small and reusable, they can prevent wrinkles, twisting, clinging, and tangling, to make sure your clothes dry evenly and efficiently.

48 These No-Tie Shoelaces That Turn Any Shoe Into A Slip On Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon These one-size-fits-all shoelaces feature an adjustable lock that turns any sneaker into a slip on. The laces can be looped into almost any standard shoe for evenly dispersed compression to keep your foot snug inside to reduce heel lift. They’re made of elastic that can be stretched from 48 to 72 inches and come in over a dozen colors.

49 This Popular Insulated Koozie That Keeps Bottles Cold Longer BrüMate Hopsulator Bott'l Insulated Bottle Cooler Amazon $15 See On Amazon This insulated koozie from BrüMate uses three-layered BevGuard technology to keep your bottle cold for longer without condensation. It fits standard 12-ounce bottles, and features a push-lock gasket that keeps your bottles securely inside. It has a non-slip base to keep your drink exactly where you want it, and can fit into most cupholders.

50 This Inclusive Cleaning Kit For AirPods & Headphones AKIKI Cleaner Kit for Earbuds Amazon $9 See On Amazon You earbuds will thank you when you get this cleaning kit. It comes with a slim pen to clean the inner-ear’s mesh lining, a soft brush to remove loose earwax, a sponge to clean the hard-to-reach spots in the Airpod’s case, a detachable waxy rubber piece that sticks to gunk to pull it out, and wipes to get everything squeaky clean.

51 This Sturdy, Clear Organizer To Store Bottles In The Fridge InterDesign Refrigerator and Freezer Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your refrigerator organized with this bottle storage container. It holds up to eight bottles or cans, and features a lipped edge to keep them from rolling out and making a mess. Pro tip: it can also be used in the pantry to store canned goods. With over 12,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this organizer is a must-have if you want a refrigerator worthy of The Home Edit.

52 This 3-Pack Of Scrunchies With A Handy Hidden Zipper LokiStashed Suede Hair Tie Scrunchies (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These scrunchies don’t just have a soft, smooth, and stylish suede material in aesthetic colorways — they have a hidden pocket. Use the little zipper to open up a compartment that’s great for keeping spare bills, lip balm, and other small items. Beyond being a handy bracelet, they’re stretchy and stylish hair pieces, too.

53 A Magnetic Dry Erase Board That Comes With 4 Neon Markers cinch! Magnetic Black Dry Erase Board for Fridge Amazon $11 See On Amazon Jot your grocery list, appointment reminders, or meal prep menus on this dry erase board, stick it to your refrigerator, and keep it top of mind. It comes with four neon markers — white, green, pink, and blue — just shake the marker, pump the tip, writer, and erase with a wet paper towel. Plus, these markers can be erased even up to 40 days after writing, so goodbye tough scrubbing!

54 This Sleek Wireless Charging Pad With 127,000 5-Star Reviews Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $14 See On Amazon This wireless charger will keep virtually any chargeable device from getting close to the red dead zone. It has four charging modes — one that’s best for small devices, one that’s best for iPhones, one that’s best for Samsungs, and one that charges everything else. Plus, it will charge through your case so you don’t have to worry about taking it off every time.

55 This Post-It Dispenser That’s Shaped Like An Adorable Cat Post-it Pop-up Note Dispenser Amazon $13 See On Amazon This desk buddy holds 3-by-3-inch sticky notes for easy access. The top piece of paper is separated by the cat’s paws, making it easy to detach only one piece of paper with a simple swipe. Easily jot down all your ideas, and refill the cat with more accordion style notes, as needed.

56 These Drawer Dividers That Are Totally Adjustable Uncluttered Designs Adjustable Drawer Dividers Amazon $23 See On Amazon (3-Pack) These dividers can turn even the messiest junk drawer into something worthy of showing off. Each plastic insert features two long and four short dividers that can be removed or slid up or down to create whatever size partitions you need, whether you’re looking to organize your sock drawer or your desk drawer.

57 This Grocery Bag Carrier That Can Hold Up To 80 Pounds Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ll finally be able to bring all your groceries inside in one trip when you have the help of this carrier. Ergonomically designed to fit on your shoulder or in your hand, the carrier features two ends that lock grocery bag handles in, and can each hold up to 40 pounds. Insider tip: don’t limit yourself to groceries, it can also carry dry cleaning bags, paint cans, and even attach to a bunch of leashes to walk multiple dogs at once.

58 These Laundry Detergent Sheets That Last Up To 100 Loads Sheets Laundry Club Laundry Detergent Sheets (50-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to reduce your single-use plastic consumption, or save a little money on refills, these detergent sheets are for you. They come pre-cut for different sized loads — one half sheet for a small load, one sheet for a medium load, and two sheets for a large load. They’re safe to use with whites and colors, and tough enough on stains and odors to use as your everyday liquid-free detergent.

59 This Night-Light That Also Projects A Funky Galaxy Cayclay Astronaut Light Projector Amazon $40 See On Amazon Shaped like an adorable little astronaut, this light features both a smaller night light and a projector that fills your room with galaxy-like light. The projector can be moved 360 degrees, and the galaxy light comes in seven psychedelic colors. It’s remote controlled to adjust brightness, and features a timer that can automatically turn off after one or two hours.

60 A Best-Selling Mister That Evenly Sprays Oil PUZMUG Oil Sprayer Container Amazon $10 See On Amazon This oil mister features a stainless steel top, a glass bottom, and a raised nozzle for easy, food-safe spraying. The transparent glass makes it easy to see how much oil you’re using, and even features a scale marker if you need to be precise with measurements.

61 These Color-Changing, Cat Ear Headphones That Block Out Noise MindKoo Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Amazon $23 See On Amazon These headphones certainly look cool, with the cat ears on top and their ability to change between seven different colors of lights. But beyond aesthetics, these Bluetooth headphones have great sound quality for the budget-friendly price tag, and the comfy ear cups offer some noise cancellation. These headphones are easily operated with buttons on one ear, and if you prefer to not use them wirelessly, they come with a classic headphone jack.

62 This Inflatable Tray With A Plug To Drain Ice Moon Boat Inflatable Serving/Salad Bar (2-Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This inflatable tray will be your newest outdoor party staple. Blow it up with the included hand pump, fill it with ice, and — there you have it — a mess-free way to keep your food and drinks cold. Then, when you’re done, simply pull the plug from the bottom to drain melted ice, deflate it, and dry it for next time. “These really come in handy to keep things cool at picnics,” one reviewer wrote. “I used one for sodas/beer and one for the cold salads and condiments.”

63 This Car Organizer That Slips Between The Seats Lusso Gear 2-In-1 Car Seat Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This car organizer slips directly into that tricky spot between seats to not only keep things from getting lost in there, but also add a convenient storage spot for easy-to-access essentials. Made of vegan leather and durable cloth, it can fit in gaps between 0.5 and 2 inches, and includes foam spacers to customize to your needs.

64 A To-Go Salad Container With Separate Dressing Storage Freshmage Salad Lunch Container Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve ever taken a salad to-go, you know how hard it is to keep everything crunchy and fresh with dressing on it. This container solves that problem. It features a salad bowl, a compartment for toppings, a small lidded container for dressing, a spork, and a leak-resistant lid. The bowl is dishwasher safe and microwaveable, and the whole thing is made of food-grade plastic.