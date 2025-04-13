60 Weird Things Having A Major Moment On Amazon Because They’re So Clever

Sometimes the weirdest little products turn out to be the ones you can’t stop using. Whether they fix something you didn’t even realize was a problem or just make everyday life a little smoother, these clever Amazon finds are all having a major moment for a reason. From surprisingly useful problem solvers to quirky home upgrades that make your space feel a little cozier or more unique, everything on this list is weird in the best possible way. Keep scrolling and you just might stumble upon your next favorite thing.

01 Adorable Car Vent Clips That Fill Your Car With Cheerful Scents CYG&CL Daisy Air Freshener Vent Clips (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make your car smell delightful and look cuter while you’re at it with these flower-shaped car vent clips. The resin air freshener set comes with four different daisy designs and includes solid fragrance inserts that tuck neatly into the back of each flower. Just clip them onto your car’s air vents — either vertically or horizontally — and enjoy a burst of freshness every time you drive. One reviewer wrote, “These car freshener clip ons are so cute and have the best scents! 10/10 recommend!”

02 This Tiny Cleaning Brush That Gets Into All Those Impossible Gaps SXhyf Hard Bristle Crevice Cleaning Brush (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This narrow-bristle crevice brush is designed specifically for tackling hard-to-reach spots, with a slim shape that fits into edges, tracks, and corners where grime tends to lurk. The sturdy handle has a nonslip grip, and there’s even a hole in the end so you can hang it up when you're done scrubbing.

03 A Versatile Water Pitcher That Lets You Pour Drinks Straight From the Fridge BICHUEN Leakproof Drink Dispenser See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give your old plastic water jug an upgrade with this cleverly designed dispenser, which can be positioned on its side for storage. The leakproof water pitcher fits neatly in your fridge, allowing you to pour iced tea, juice, or cold water without having to take it out. The wide mouth makes it easy to infuse drinks with fresh fruit and it’s made from durable material that can handle both hot and cold temps.

04 This Handy Whitening Pen That Brightens Teeth On The Go MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a way to make your pearly whites a little whiter, this convenient teeth whitening pen makes it super easy. It features a fine-tipped brush for targeted application and a clickable top that lets you control how much gel you use. The formula is designed to be gentle on enamel and safe for sensitive teeth. Best of all, it’s compact enough to stash in your purse or glove box for quick touchups anytime.

05 An Adorable Flower Lamp That Looks Like Blooming Tulips GOUTOOL Tulip Table Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon The only thing cuter than a little bedside lamp is one that’s shaped like a blooming tulip. This adorable flower lamp combines a soft LED light with a lifelike floral design, making it a unique piece of home decoration that also works as a cozy night-light. The faux flower petals are made from sturdy polyurethane material, while the base resembles porcelain and houses the hidden battery.

06 This Brilliant Tumbler Lid Organizer That Keeps Cabinets Clutter-Free ELYPRO Revolutionary Tumbler Lid Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have a Stanley obsession that’s gotten out of hand or you just like to keep things tidy in the kitchen, this clever tumbler lid organizer will be a game changer. The sleek, vertical rack stacks lids of all sizes and brands, so they’re easy to grab without rifling through a messy drawer. It’s versatile enough to fit on any countertop and can hold up to 10 lids.

07 A Magnetic Necklace Clasp That Makes It Easy To Layer Jewelry OHINGLT Lucky Necklace Layering Clasp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Wearing multiple necklaces at once is a vibe — until they twist into a knotted mess. This clever layering clasp keeps your favorite chains separate and organized so they don’t get tangled up throughout the day. It’s easy to use: Just clip up to six necklaces to the sides of the clasp, then slide it together until you hear a satisfying click. As a bonus, it also makes it easier to get your jewelry on and off if you’ve got sore hands or long nails.

08 This Retractable Car Charger That Keeps Your Devices Powered On The Go LISEN Retractable Car Charger See price on Amazon See on Amazon This handy car gadget makes it easy to keep your phone, tablet, and other devices fully charged while you drive. The retractable car charger features USB-A and USB-C charging ports, along with two mini cords (USB-C and lightning) that extend up to 31.5 inches. The rotating plug fits most standard 12-volt sockets, and its smart power distribution allows you to charge multiple devices efficiently at the same time.

09 A Nonslip Shower Mat That’s Designed With A Drain Hole In The Center HOMBYS Square Shower Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon Available in eight cute patterns, this square shower mat is designed with a smart center drain hole that helps water flow quickly so you’re not standing in a puddle. Instead of suction cups, it relies on a special nonslip layer underneath that helps it stay put, making it gentler on textured tub floors. The loofah-like surface offers a comfy texture on your feet and it lightly exfoliates as you shower. “This tub mat is amazingly comfortable and pretty too!” one reviewer wrote.

10 This Luxurious Terry Cloth Wrap With A Convenient Pocket SIORO Bath Towel Wrap See price on Amazon See on Amazon Ramp up your self-care game with this terry cloth bath wrap that feels like your favorite fluffy towel, only better. Designed to fit like a little toga, it features a wide elastic band at the top with a secure hook-and-loop closure and a generously sized pocket to hold your phone or hair ties. The material is soft, absorbent, and double stitched for durability, so it won’t shrink or lose its fluff. Best of all, it comes in more than a dozen color options.

11 A Clever Mold That Creates Cylinder-Shaped Ice For Tumblers Ukulork Ice Mold For Tumblers See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your drinks cold longer with this genius tumbler ice mold that creates oversized, slow-melting cylinder-shaped cubes. The tray forms three stackable ice columns that fit neatly into 40-ounce tumblers, as well as whiskey or cocktail glasses. Just fill the mold, pop on the leakproof lid, and leave it in the freezer until solid. The flexible silicone material makes it easy to remove the cubes when you’re ready to serve.

12 A Glass Foot File That Buffs Away Dry & Cracked Skin Bare August Glass Foot File See price on Amazon See on Amazon Bring the spa home with this nonabrasive glass foot file, which helps exfoliate dead skin without being harsh or scratchy. The large scrubbing surface works on dry or wet feet, and its gentle texture helps smooth calluses without leaving raw or irritated skin like some metal tools. It rinses clean under water and air-dries quickly, making it a convenient (and wallet-friendly) addition to your foot care routine.

13 This Detoxifying Clay Mask That Bubbles Up As You Use It Elizabeth Mott Carbonated Clay Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon Infused with white kaolin clay and charcoal, this K-beauty bubble clay mask gently exfoliates while helping to draw out dirt and impurities from your pores. Once applied, it starts to fizz with millions of tiny bubbles, creating a foamy scrub that feels satisfying while being effective. “I'm obsessed,” one shopper wrote. “My skin looks great. Feels soft, has a glow, and just looks healthy.”

14 A Compact Stitch Gun That Lets You Mend Clothes Without A Machine Scopck Stitch Gun See price on Amazon See on Amazon Now you don’t need a full-blown sewing machine to mend seams, hem pants, or patch up clothing on the fly. This portable stitch gun is small but mighty, letting you make near-invisible stitches on soft fabrics like wool, linen, denim, and polyester. It comes with six stainless steel needles and 2,000 fasteners, plus an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to control. It’s available in three colors and includes everything you need to get started — no sewing skills required.

15 Reusable Microfiber Towels That Come In A Handy Tear-Away Roll Fantasticlean Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Roll (75-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re looking to cut down on your paper towel use, these tear-off microfiber cloths offer a more sustainable alternative. The 12-by-12-inch squares are soft yet sturdy and can be reused up to 50 times each. They absorb up to five times their weight in water and are designed to be lint free and streak free. Available in more than a dozen colors, they come in a convenient roll so you can stash them in your car, kitchen, garage, or anywhere else you might need a quick cleanup.

16 A Long-Lasting Fridge Deodorizer That Keeps Food Fresher For Longer Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Forget baking soda — this compact fridge deodorizer uses catalytic decomposition technology to break down odor-causing molecules and keep your refrigerator smelling fresh. Made from stainless steel and designed to be fragrance free, it works without power, chemicals, or replacements. Just toss it in your fridge and let it do its thing. The powerful odor eliminator is designed to last up to 10 years, and it's small enough to fit in drawers, gym bags, and travel suitcases.

17 A Chic Vanity Tray That’s Absorbent & Quick Drying NiuYichee Water Absorbent Diatomite Coasters (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for everything from toiletries to dental essentials, this handy tray has a unique design to help any items on it dry quickly. It’s made with an absorbent blend of diatomite and plant fiber, and it comes in your choice of several neutral hues to match your space.

18 A Bluetooth Label Maker That’ll Help You Stay Organized Phomemo Label Maker Machine See price on Amazon See on Amazon Level up your organization with the help of this little label maker, which comes in a handy, portable size. Available in five colors (including several fun pastels), it uses thermal printing technology so you never need to replace an ink cartridge. And the Bluetooth design makes it easy to connect to it from your smartphone, where you can use the companion app to access an array of templates, symbols, and fonts.

19 A Simple Hat Rack That Can Be Installed Two Ways Durmmur Hat Rack (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re looking for a clever way to store your hats, this stainless steel rack is a solid option. The rack can be installed with either the included adhesive or hardware, and you can position it horizontally or vertically depending on your needs. Each rack is large enough to hold up to 15 hats, but it also works for items like handbags and keys.

20 This Bird-Themed Bedside Lamp That Also Works As An Oil Diffuser Deogos Bird Desk Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add some charm to your nightstand with this cute bird-shaped lamp that doubles as an aromatic oil diffuser. Tap the top to switch between three light temperatures (warm, neutral, and white) and long press to adjust the brightness to your liking. It has a rechargeable battery and cordless design — and the detachable bird can be removed from the base and hung on the included hook for decoration.

21 Disposable Hair Catchers That Can Prevent Drain Clogs Aire Allure Disposable Hair Catchers (25-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These disposable screens can keep your shower drain clear of hair clogs. The hair catchers feature a waterproof adhesive that sticks to most drain covers. And maintenance is super easy; when the hair catcher gets full, just pull it off and throw it out.

22 A Handy Eyeglass Holder With A Fuzzy Interior Juvale Eyeglass Holder Stand (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your eyeglasses or sunglasses accessible and free of scratches with this standing holder. It features a sturdy base that’s designed to stay upright and a sherpa lining that can prevent damage to your glasses. Plus the exterior of the case is made from stylish faux leather, so it’ll look great in your space.

23 A Compact Eyelash Curler That’s Made For Travel JAPONESQUE Travel Eyelash Curler See price on Amazon See on Amazon This compact eyelash curler is small enough to stash in your pocket or desk drawer, so you can prep your lashes whenever the mood strikes. The tool is easy to use and gentle on eyes, so you can get the look of longer eyelashes, with or without mascara. Plus it comes with a a replacement lash pad for long-lasting use.

24 An Outlet Concealer That Tidies Up Loose Cords Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This socket concealer can instantly declutter a space, so it’s no wonder that it’s won over more than 50,000 fans on Amazon. To use it, plug the plate into any standard electrical socket and then run the extension cord along the wall and tuck the three-outlet power strip out of sight. The kit also includes cord clips and adhesive tape, so you can make things look extra tidy.

25 An Electric Power Scrubber That Does The Hard Work For You Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber See price on Amazon See on Amazon This electric scrubbing brush can make make cleaning up dirt and grime faster and more efficient. Whether you use it to clean bathroom tiles, sports equipment, or shoe soles, the oscillating scrub brush can make surfaces shine. And it’s water resistant, so you can use it with water or in damp spaces.

26 A Sleek Hanger That Organizes Bras & Tanks Resovo Bra Hanger See price on Amazon See on Amazon Bras and tank tops can be tricky to store, but this hanger is a brilliant solution. The storage hanger features 20 foldable hooks that can hold everything from bra straps to scarfs to ties. Made of durable wood, it has a swivel hook that rotates a full 360 degrees, so you can access it from any angle.

27 Moisturizing Socks That Help Soften Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These vitamin-infused socks come in a bunch of fun colors and feature a hydrating gel that can soothe dry heels and prevent cracks. The socks are made with nourishing ingredients such as jojoba seed oil, olive oil, and vitamin E, and they are washable and reusable, so you can wear them over and over again.

28 A Car Seat Cushion With A Nonslip Bottom Lofty Aim Car Seat Cushion See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you need a boost or just want a more comfy ride, this ergonomic car sear cushion will do the trick with its memory foam fill and a breathable construction. The cushion can be used on almost seat from your desk chair to the car. And it has a nonslip bottom and a stain-resistant leather and mesh design.

29 A Set Of Cute Silicone Straw Caps For Your Tumblers LONPARRY Rose Straw Cap (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Pop one of these silicone straw caps on your water bottle to keep out dust and add some style. The caps come in a pack of four and are designed to fit straws that are between 9 and 10 millimeters in diameter. Available in several fun designs, including the rose option featured above, they are also easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

30 A Unique Adjustable Pillow Made Of Supportive Memory Foam YIHATA Bed Wedge Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon This wedge pillow may look pretty odd, but it can be a game changer for staying comfortable in bed. The pillow features multiple adjustments including a high angle for back support as well as a more gentle incline. It is crafted from memory foam and has a breathable cover that’s easy to zip off and wash. Plus it has a convenient side pocket for your phone.

31 A Moisturizing Mask Designed For Hands Aveeno Skin Relief Repairing Hand Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon These moisturizing hand masks are made with shea butter and oats and are designed to revitalize dry skin. With two in a set, they feature an easy-to-use glove design that helps the formula to penetrate skin. After wearing them for about 10 minutes, all you have to do is remove the gloves and rub in any remaining lotion. Plus, the masks are also made without dyes or fragrances, so they’re suitable for even sensitive skin.

32 A Stylish Tissue Holder For Your Car Visor Cartisen Tissue Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep tissues accessible with this stylish faux leather storage container. The tissue holder features two durable clips that can fit over a car visor or in a backseat pocket, and the zippered design makes it easy to refill the container. It also comes in multiple colors, so you can get the right look for your vehicle.

33 A Bedside Lamp With Built-In Charging Ports Kakanuo Bedside Table Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon With multiple brightness settings, this minimalist touch lamp helps you to customize your home’s lighting design. The lamp also features USB-A and USB-C charging ports, so it’s a convenient way to charge other devices like your phone or tablet. And the sturdy base and compact design make the lamp a convenient option for almost any room.

34 Silky Soft Pillowcases Available In Dozens Of Colors Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These satin pillowcases are designed to prevent friction, helping to reduce hair breakage and frizz. They are super soft and feature an envelope closure to help the pillow insert stay in place. Available in a set of two, the pillowcases are machine washable for easy maintenance and they come in lots of colors and sizes.

35 Stretchy Chair Leg Covers To Protect Your Floor Aneaseit Chair Leg Floor Protectors (16-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Prevent scuffs and scratches on your floor with these stretchy chair leg covers. Available in multiple sizes and colors, they’re made from a combination of silicone and felt that is gentle on surfaces. The covers can be installed without any tools, so you can get started using them right away.

36 Mini Makeup Puffs That You Can Wear On Your Fingers RONG HUA Mini Powder Puff (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This adorable makeup puffs have a triangular shape that’s designed to offer precise application. The makeup puffs are ideal for applying makeup or skin care products, and they fit on to your finger tips to give you better control over what you’re doing. The puffs are also washable, so they’ll last awhile.

37 An Absorbent Counter Mat That Dries Quickly AMOAMI Absorbent Coffee Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This absorbent mat is available in multiple sizes and colors so you can get the right fit for your home, and it’s made from soft diatomite, so it soaks up liquids in a flash. The mat is ideal for using underneath things like coffee makers or as a dish drying mat, and it has a grippy rubber back to keep things stable.

38 A Mounted Jar Opener That You Can Use With One Hand EZ Off Jar Opener See price on Amazon See on Amazon Install this jar opener underneath a cabinet and easily remove lids from almost any type of vessel. It comes with both screws and strong adhesive, so you can choose how to install it, and it’s designed to be used with one hand, so it’s especially helpful for anyone with injuries or aches and pains.

39 A Versatile Safety Tool Made For The Car Swiss Safe 5-in-1 Car Safety Hammer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This car safety hammer helps you to stay prepared for emergencies. It features five tools, including a glass-breaking spike with safety cap, a versatile hammer, and a seatbelt cutter. It comes in an easy to find glow-in-the-dark color as well as bright orange, and it’s compact, so you can stash in the glovebox or seat pocket.

40 A Unique Cleaning Tool That Removes Pet Fur From Surfaces Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover See price on Amazon See on Amazon Shaped like a triangle, this pet fur remover features teeth that grab on to hair for easy removal from surfaces. The tool is designed to be used on multiple surfaces including mats, rugs, and upholstery, and the unique shape fits well into crevices. When it’s time to give the tool a good clean, just rinse it under water and it’s ready to use again.

41 A Quilted Ironing Mat You Can Use Anywhere BNYD Portable Ironing Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This quilted cotton mat allows you to do your ironing anywhere — no clunky board required. It’s designed to be used on flat surfaces, and it’s lightweight, so it’s easy to store or take on the go. It also features a magnetic design that helps keep it stable on metal surfaces like your washer.

42 Nourishing Eye Masks That Can Help Energize Skin Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon To fake a full night of sleep, all you need is a pair of these golden-hued eye masks. The gentle eye masks are infused with nourishing ingredients like sea moss to help to reduce puffiness and energize tired skin. They come in a pack of six pairs, so there’s enough for multiple treatments.

43 A Cool Bottle Inverter That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Of Product Flip-It Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This bottle-emptying kit helps you to make the most of every last drop of liquids like hand soap and shampoo. The kit consists of an adapter and stand that are easy to use — no need for squeezing or shaking. And it comes with three sizes of adapters, so you can get the perfect fit for most bottles.

44 A Universal Lid That Fits Most Pots & Pans Walfos Universal Pot & Pan Lid See price on Amazon See on Amazon This versatile lid is made from food-grade silicone and glass and can fit pots and pans in a wide range of sizes. It’s dishwasher safe and heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has a nonslip knob that’s easy to grasp. Plus the lid features a convenient steam vent hole that’s designed to relieve pressure.

45 A Weighted Leaf Blanket That Can Soothe & Relax Kaisa 3-Pound Weighted Blanket See price on Amazon See on Amazon This leaf-shaped weighted blanket features a velvet microfiber exterior that feels extra cozy. The blanket comes in multiple weights ranging from 3 to 7 pounds, and it provides gentle pressure to help with relaxation and soothe aches. Available in several colors, it comes with a carry bag for travel, and it’s machine washable, so keeping it clean is easy.

46 A Cut-Out Pillow That’s Designed For Pierced Ears Wuronsa Ear Piercing Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon This pillow features a convenient hole in the center that’s designed to reduce pressure on pierced ears. The exterior is made from breathable cotton fabric and it features a zipper, so you can easily add or remove some of the cotton filling to get the perfect amount of support. In addition to piercings, the pillow can be helpful for wearing earbuds or anyone recovering from ear surgery.

47 Light-Blocking Stickers That Are Perfect For Pesky Electronics Flancci LED Light-Blocking Stickers (2 Sheets) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These light-blocking stickers can be layered to dim annoying lights from electronic devices. The stickers come in a pack of two, with one sheet featuring precut stickers and another sheet that can be cut to size. And they are a breeze to use; just peel them off and apply on top of any smooth surface.

48 Handy Storage Hooks That Hang On The Back Of Your Car Headrest SAVORI Backseat Hanger Hooks (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Available in a variety of fun rhinestone designs, these hooks are designed to fit around car headrest posts, adding convenient storage. With two in a set, they are made from durable metal, so they’re able to hold heavier items like grocery bags or clothing, and they have a universal fit, so you can use them in almost any type of vehicle.

49 A 2-Sided Brush Designed To Sweep Counters Clean Kohler Sink Squeegee and Countertop Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon Ready to tackle both dry and wet spills, this clever counter brush is a must have for the kitchen. It features nylon bristles on one side for dry spills and a squeegee on the other for cleaning up liquids. The dishwasher safe tool also has a convenient lip that’s designed to hang off the sink or counter edge.

50 A Quirky Oven Mitt Shaped Like A Pup OTOTO Hot-Dog Oven Mitts See price on Amazon See on Amazon Dachshund-shaped oven mitts? Hear me out: These mitts might make you chuckle, but they’re also incredibly functional. The heat-resistant mitts can withstand temperatures up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit and they’re also machine washable, so they’re easy to clean.

51 Adhesive Cord Organizers That Can Tidy Up Your Space Aollop Cord Organizer (5-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’ve never thought about organizing your charging cords and wires, these clips might change everything. The cord clips feature a magnetic latch design that’s easy to open and close, and they come with an adhesive that keeps them in place without any tools.

52 A Compact Footrest That’s Designed For The Shower Demi's Home Shower Footrest See price on Amazon See on Amazon This angled footrest helps to lift your leg in the shower, making self-care tasks like shaving so much easier. The footrest is lightweight yet sturdy and can support up to 270 pounds. It also features a storage compartment that’s ideal for stashing small items like razors and exfoliating files.

53 A Minimalist Kitchen Rack For Drying Bottles & Bags YAMAZAKI home Kitchen Multi Eco Stand See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re trying to dry water bottles or reuse storage bags, this drying rack helps to get things organized. The rack features four prongs that can hold everything from large tumblers to smaller bottles, and it collapses flat for storage. The powder-coated steel rack is also waterproof, so it’s resistant to rust and corrosion.

54 A Clicky Fidget Toy That Looks Like A Keyboard Key Taiyin Keyboard Fidget Toy (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add one of these pastel-colored keyboard fidget toys to your pocket or bag and use it to relieve stress or boredom on the go. The fidget toys are durable, so they’re ready to be popped and clicked over and over again. And the included lanyard is convenient for attaching them to bags or keychains.

55 Cat-Shaped Rings For Cooking Perfectly Round Eggs & Pancakes OTOTO PanCats Egg Ring (Set of 3) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These clever egg rings are designed to look like cats and are the perfect shape for whipping up circular eggs and pancakes. The rings are crafted from durable silicone and are both heat resistant and dishwasher safe. And the fun tail handle makes it easy to position the rings in the pan.

56 A Rooster-Shaped Tea Infuser That’s Kind Of Genius Genuine Fred COCK-A-DOODLE BREW Silicone Tea Infuser See price on Amazon See on Amazon This tea infuser is super easy to use; just add your favorite loose leaf tea to the body and hang it on the side of your mug. Not a rooster fan? There are other designs available, like cute koalas and llamas. The silicone infuser is also microwave and dishwasher safe, so it’s super durable.

57 Cup Holder Coasters Designed For Your Car SINGARO Car Cup Coaster (4 Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your travel mug or water bottle in place and reduce noise with these colorful car cup holder coasters. They are made from high-quality silicone and they’re waterproof, so you don’t have to stress about spills. And when the coasters need a refresh, just give them a quick rinse.

58 Shark-Shaped Appetizer Molds For A Quirky Take On Pigs-In-A-Blanket MOBI Shark Bites Pigs In A Blanket Baking Tray See price on Amazon See on Amazon These baking molds are a fun way to serve and eat mini hot dogs. The molds are made from food-grade silicone and come in multiple designs including sharks, dinosaurs, and pigs. And they’re easy to use; just add mini hot dogs and pancake batter, then bake for about 25 minutes.

59 A Pizza-Cutting Tool That Looks Like A Game Of Cat & Mouse OTOTO Kitty Cut Pizza Cutter Wheel See price on Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel cutting wheel is designed to look like a cat chasing a mouse, so it can make your next pizza night a little more fun. The tool features an ergonomic handle that’s comfy to hold and a sharp blade that can tackle everything from crusts to herbs.