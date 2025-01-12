60 Weird-As-Hell Things Under $25 On Amazon That Are Actually Pure Genius
They’ll have your brain going from “what?” to “WOW.”
If you’re looking to change things up, Amazon is a great source for off-the-wall and kooky items. The online retailer has dozens of items that can give your life a little glow up and best of all, there are plenty of gems that cost 25 bucks or less. Check out this curated list of 60 weird but totally awesome products that won’t blow your budget. I can guarantee you'll want to add one (or let’s be honest, a few) to your cart.
01A Pumice Stone That Works Wonders On Hard Water Stains
This hard-working pumice stone can remove rust, hard water stains, and mineral deposits with just water and a little scrubbing. The pumice includes a handle to keep your hands dry and a carrying case for easy storage. The pumice stone works on a variety of surfaces and it won’t leave behind residue or scratch surfaces when used as directed.
02The Genius Tool That Can Get Rid Of Hiccups
If the usual tricks to get rid of hiccups never work for you, you need to try this Shark Tank-approved gadget. To use the straw-like tool, insert it into water and take a forceful drink. It has a unique design that is clinically proven to be 92% effective at stopping hiccups. Plus, it’s portable and BPA-free.
03A Seriously Weird-Looking Brush That’s Made For The Garbage Disposal
It might not seem like the most exciting find, but this sturdy brush is a genius way to clean out your garbage disposal and reduce unpleasant smells. The 11-inch brush has a universal fit that works with almost any type of garbage disposal, and the stiff bristles and sturdy handle make it easy to break up gunk.
04A Tri-Fold Mirror That Attaches To You Car Visor
A brilliant accessory for your car, this tri-fold visor mirror allows you to see your hair and makeup from different angles. It has a universal fit, so it can accommodate standard visors in almost any car make and model, and it mounts easily with Velcro straps — no tools or tape necessary.
05A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Fits In Your Pocket
This pocket-sized hand warmer is rechargeable, so it’s a great alternative to pricey, disposable warmers. It’s available in a bunch of fun designs, and it heats up in less than two minutes. The lightweight warmer is the perfect size for taking on the go, and it can last up to four hours on a single charge.
06A Funky Bookmark With A Spaghetti-Inspired Design
This monster-inspired bookmark is a fun way to mark your place. The unique design features a monster made out of spaghetti, complete with the requisite googly eyes. The bookmark is made of durable plastic and is designed to reliably keep your spot, and it makes an especially unforgettable gift.
07A Fidget Toy That’s So Satisfying To Use
These keyboard fidget toys are a genius way to keep your hands busy when you’re antsy — and they also make a really great gift. The set of six fidget toys comes in multiple colors, and each one is attached to a keychain, making it easy to take with you. Pop the fidget toy anytime you’re feeling stressed or bored; the plastic construction is sturdy enough to last a long time.
08A Measuring Cup & Spoon Set That Nests Inside A Ceramic Mason Jar
This measuring cup and spoon set is housed in a vintage-style, ceramic mason jar. Available in several colors, it includes four measuring cups, four measuring spoons, and a spoon holder, so it’s as practical as it is pretty. Plus, the ceramic is resistant to chipping, staining, and fading, so it can hold up to even the busiest kitchens.
09An Absorbent Sink Tray That Soaks Up Water In A Flash
This acrylic and diatomite soap dish will give your sink area an instant glow up. The dish offers a convenient resting spot for soap bars and sponges, and it has a self-draining design to keep things dry. It features diatomite stone that absorbs water quickly, helping to extend the life of your soap and prevent it from turning to mush.
10The Glowing Duck Night-Light That Will Make You LOL
This duck night-light is dressed as a cowboy and is a totally unserious way to add a fun glow to your space. It’s made from soft, BPA-free silicone, and the built-in rechargeable battery makes it easy to keep it powered up. The LED light also has a number of cool features like a timer and a dimmer.
11Whimsical Straw Covers For Your Reusable Tumblers
These straw cap covers are designed to look like flowers and can add some personality to your tumbler. The straw caps are designed to fit popular 30- and 40-ounce tumblers. The straw caps are made from food-grade silicone, and they create an airtight seal that keeps dirt and debris out of your beverage.
12A Ridiculously Useful Oil Dispenser That Pours & Mists
This versatile two-in-one vessel can both spray and pour cooking oils. The unique oil dispenser is made of food-grade and BPA-free materials, and the transparent design makes it easy to see how much oil you have left. It holds nearly 17 ounces of liquid and features an ergonomic handle that’s comfy to grip.
13The Computer Cleaning Kit You Never Knew You Needed (But Totally Do)
These cleaning tools can remove dust and debris from almost any electronic device. The kit includes a ton of handy tools, including an earbud cleaning pen, a plastic nib, a flocking sponge and brush, a screen-cleaning spray, and a microfiber cloth. Whether you need a silicone nib to dislodge crud or a gentle cloth for removing fingerprints, this kit has a tool for the task. Plus it’s lightweight and easy to take along in your bag.
14A Clever Car Seat Gap Filler That Prevents Lost Items
A useful gadget that comes Shark Tank-approved, this slim cushion looks unassuming, but it works wonders at preventing small items from getting lost under car seats. The gap-filling cushion attaches to the seatbelt for a secure fit, and it moves with the seat, so it never needs to be reinstalled. It is made from a flexible neoprene fabric that can adjust to the size of the space.
15A Door Prop That Can Keep Your Washing Machine From Getting Smelly
Front-loader washing machines can develop a musty, mildew-y smell over time, but this door prop can help prevent odors by allowing the drum to dry in between uses. It installs on your washer using a built-in magnet and it features a flexible arm that can be adjusted depending on how much you want the door open. And the arm is covered in rubber, so it won’t rust over time or scratch your machine.
16Convenient Webcam Covers For When You Want To Be Off Camera
Whether you’re looking for increased privacy or just want to stay off camera, this easy-to-use webcam cover is a sleek, minimalist solution. It is available in a number of colors and is easy to install thanks to the adhesive backing. And it’s slim enough that you can close your laptop all the way without removing it.
17A Table Vacuum That Looks Like A Cow (Yes, Really)
Use this quirky-looking cow to vacuum up particles from your desk or table. The mini bovine vacuum comes in a variety of styles and is easy to use and operate. It runs on two AA batteries (not included) and is a quick solution for cleaning up small debris like pencil shavings or crumbs.
18A Nail Polish Holder That Keeps Your Bottle At The Perfect Angle
This genius little tool can make your next at-home mani-pedi less messy. The nail polish holder comes in a bunch of fun colors and can accommodate a variety of bottle shapes and sizes. Made of sturdy silicone, it uses a suction base to stay in place on smooth surfaces. And it tilts, so you can get to every last bit of polish at the bottom of the bottle.
19A Cozy Beanie With A Built-In LED Light
Available in multiple colors, this cozy headlight beanie includes a rechargeable LED light that can illuminate dark runs, repair jobs, or camping trips. The LED lights are visible from up to 30 feet away and recharge quickly via a standard USB port. The light also has multiple brightness settings and the beanie is machine washable (without the light) when it needs a refresh.
20A Quilted Ironing Mat That You Can Take Anywhere
Ditch the bulky ironing board and use this portable mat instead. The quilted ironing mat is a genius and space-saving way to get your ironing done on the go, with strong magnets that keep it in place on metal surfaces (but it also works on almost any type of flat surface.
21Transparent Furniture Shields That Can Prevent Scratch Damage
Keep your upholstered furniture looking like new with these transparent protection panels. They feature an adhesive backing for easy installation, as well as twist pins for an extra secure fit. The transparent panels blend into your furniture while protecting it from your furry friend’s teeth and claws.
22Adjustable Straps That Can Keep Your Fitted Sheets In Place
Suitable for virtually any mattress size, these adjustable corner straps can keep your fitted bed sheets looking smooth and unwrinkled. The straps come in a set of four, so every corner is covered, and they’re easy to install and adjust. In addition to bed sheets, you can also use them for tablecloths or furniture covers.
23An All-In-One Tool That’s Perfect For DIY Projects
If you want one home gadget that does it all, don’t sleep on this versatile multitool. It features 12 tools in total: a hammer, nail claw, two types of pliers, a wire cutter, two knives, a saw, a file, two screwdrivers, and a bottle opener. The tool is made of durable stainless steel, but it weighs less than a pound, making it lightweight enough to take just about anywhere.
24A Genius Seat Cushion That Supports Your Bottom
Give your bottom a little TLC with this memory foam seat cushion. Suitable for office chairs, sports bleachers, and more, it features a nonslip bottom and the memory foam material uses body heat to adapt to your body shape. The cushion springs back to it’s original shape when not in use, and the breathable cover is machine washable for easy maintenance
25A Whimsical Crab That Holds Kitchen Utensils
This little red crab is a serious multitasker in the kitchen. Made of food-grade silicone that’s BPA-free, the heat-resistant crustacean is designed to hold utensils like spoons or serve as a steam releaser for lidded pots. It can even be tossed in the dishwasher for quick cleanup.
26Portable Dipping Containers That Attach To Your Car Vents
Available as a set of two, this clever sauce holder helps you to enjoy your favorite condiments on commutes and road trips. The Shark Tank-approved gadget has a five-in-one design that can accommodate a variety of dip containers, and it also comes with two reusable ramekins you can pour dips directly into. The dip clip features a universal fit, so it works with virtually all types of car vents.
27A Waterproof Lighter That You Can Use In Any Conditions
This rechargeable lighter has an IP56 water-resistance rating, so it can produce a flame even in wet and windy conditions. It features a secure cover and a locking clasp to keep things dry, and the lithium battery offers up to two hours of use on a full charge. The lighter works without gasoline or butane, so it’s a low-maintenance option for creating fire.
28Hand Soap Sheets That Are Incredibly Convenient
Take these individual soap sheets on the go for clean hands anywhere. With 300 sheets in each set, they are ideal for travel, camping, or any other time you need to wash your hands. Available in multiple scents, they feature a moisturizing formula that cleans gently. The sheets are also packaged in a plastic-free container, so there’s less waste to worry about.
29A Foldable Cutting Board That Makes Meal Prep Easier
This set of two cutting boards can make it easier to transfer prepped food. The boards have a unique foldable design that offers greater ease when you’re adding chopped ingredients to cooking vessels — or adding scraps to the trash. The board features a textured surface that’s ideal for cutting and a soft-grip handle that’s comfortable to use.
30A Clever Sink Tray That’s Designed To Drain Water
This silicone sponge and soap tray is made of food-grade silicone and features a self-draining design that reduces water buildup. The tray has raised ridges that keep items in place while also elevating them slightly so they don’t sit in water. And when the tray needs a deep clean, you can just toss it in the dishwasher.
31A Kitchen Gadget That Makes Pasta In The Microwave
If you think cooking pasta in the microwave sounds weird, you’re not alone, but this genius kitchen gadget does just that — while also saving energy and water. The microwave pasta cooker is suitable for all shapes and varieties of pasta, including whole wheat and gluten-free options, and it creates perfect al dente noodles without you having to fuss with boiling water.
32A Handy Phone Stand That’s Shaped Like Adorable Cats
This phone stand props up your device and makes it easier to watch videos, take calls, or read articles — all while being adorable. The stand features two tiny cats that hold your phone in place along with miniature tennis and baseballs. The charming stand provides support for most types of smartphones, including Androids and iPhones.
33A Microwave Rice Cooker That Makes Fluffy Grains
This genius cooking pot includes everything you need to make fluffy rice in the microwave. The rice cooker works with microwaves up to 900 watts and includes a cooking pot, colander, measuring cup, and spoon. The spoon also serves as a lock for the pot lid and a carrying handle. And the whole kit is dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze.
34A Sleek Drawer Insert That Can Organize Your Stuff
This four-pack of folding drawer organizers can simplify storage for small items such as socks and underwear. The organizers are made from a combination of breathable fabric and sturdy cardboard inserts, so they can stand up to daily use. And they collapse for space-saving storage when you don’t need them.
35A Water Leak Detector With An Adjustable Alarm
This water detector can detect drips and leaks, alerting you in time to minimize and prevent damage to your home. The alarm runs on four AAA batteries and features a low battery alert, so you’ll know when it’s time for a replacement. And the alarm volume is adjustable depending on your preferences
36Anti-Theft Bag Clips That Help Keep Your Stuff Safe
Add this metal clip to your bag zippers to keep things secure and give yourself peace of mind when you’re out and about. The clip can be installed in seconds without the need for tools, and it’s lightweight and easy to take anywhere. The clips come in a pack of four and they also work as replacements for lost or broken zipper pulls.
37A Rotary Cheese Grater For The Perfect Garnish
This rotary cheese grater is a seamless way to add garnishes to your favorite dishes. The grater works with a variety of foods including hard cheeses like parmesan, chocolate, and nuts, and it features a nonslip handle for safer use. After each use, it disassembles easily for cleaning — you can even wash it in the dishwasher.
38Transparent Sticky Notes That Let You Read What’s Underneath
These transparent sticky papers are a practical solution for taking notes and editing documents. The 3-inch-square notes are waterproof and compact enough to toss in a bag. They feature an adhesive that sticks well to paper and other surfaces but can also be removed without causing damage — and the clear design means you can still see the text that’s under them.
39A Set Of Cleaning Brushes That Can Remove Dirt From Tight Spaces
This set of three brushes feature sturdy bristles that are thin and compact enough to clean tight crevices and grooves in every nook of your space. The cleaning brushes are made of a combination of stainless steel and durable plastic, so they’re resistant to breakage, and the ergonomic handle is easy on the hands.
40Fillable Paint Pens That Make Touch-Ups *So* Easy
Fill these lightweight pens with any type of latex paint, and they’ll be ready to tackle any touchup job. The paint pens have a syringe mechanism making them easy to fill, and the compact brush head is perfect for detailed work, whether you’re touching up walls, cabinets, or a craft project. The pens can also keep paint fresh for years, so you can tackle scuffs and scratches for a long time.
41Drywall Repair Putty That Comes In An Easy-To-Use Stick
This dry wall repair stick makes it easy to fix small nail holes and cracks. The stick-like applicator is lightweight and portable and is designed to protect the putty from drying out. And it’s easy to use, too; just rub it on the wall, wipe lightly with a damp cloth, and then paint over the wall after it dries.
42A Stainless Steel Fridge Deodorizer That Can Last For A Decade
Perfect for your fridge, this long-lasting stainless steel deodorizer utilizes “advanced catalytic decomposition technology,” which means gases are broken down to keep unwanted smells away. This gadget doesn’t require any batteries, filters or baking soda, and it can also be used in other small spaces that are prone to odors, like closets or car trunks.
43This Clever Tong & Silicone Rest Set For Wrangling Tea Bags
This tong and tea bag holder set makes it easier than ever to enjoy a cup of your favorite tea. The tongs are made from durable and rustproof stainless steel and are designed to firmly grasp tea bags while also allowing liquid to drain out. Meanwhile the bunny-shaped spoon rest is made of colorful silicone and doubles as a tea bag string holder.
44An Essential Oil Kit That’s Designed To Help You To Chill
This essential oils kit includes everything you need to get in touch with your senses. The kit includes two different oil blends: an invigorating peppermint scent and a refreshing citrus option. In addition to the oils, the kit comes a grounding stone and a diffuser, and the combination of items is designed to target multiple senses including seeing, smelling, and touching.
45Touchscreen Wipes That Clean Your Device & Smell Like Candy
These jelly bean-scented wipes are designed to keep device screens clean and clear. The wipes are individually packaged for portability, and they contain a formula that’s quick-drying. With a sweet scent that will make you nostalgic for your favorite childhood candy, the wipes are made without alcohol or ammonia, yet they’re effective at removing smudges from screens and lenses.
46A Tile Scrubber With A Convenient Extending Arm
This extendable scrubbing brush makes quick work of tackling shower and tile grime. The replaceable scrubbing head features antimicrobial properties and can be replaced once it’s worn. The tool’s handle extends up to 42 inches in length for less bending and reaching, and the lightweight steel pole has a nonslip grip that makes it easy to maneuver.
47A Kooky Tool That Helps You Perfectly Slice Onions
If you’ve ever struggled with cutting even onion slices, you need one of these stainless steel forks in your life (and kitchen). This slicing accessory features 10 stainless steel prongs that spear onions and other food items to help you make perfect slices. Plus, it has an ergonomic handle that’s designed to keep your fingers far from sharp knife blades.
48A Storage Kit That Corrals Loose Batteries
These lightweight plastic cases are the perfect place to stow your extra batteries. The set includes two cases sized for AA batteries and two cases for AAA batteries (though they are also available in options for C and D batteries). Each snap-top container can hold up to 12 batteries (not included), and they have dividers for keeping everything organized.
49Textured Sensory Strips That You Can Use When You’re Distracted
Available in 10 colors and patterns, these adhesive sensory strips are a fun way to relieve stress and add personality to devices. The sensory stickers are ideal for adding to your phone or computer and can be removed without leaving behind any sticky residue.
50An Airtight Container That Keeps Deli Meat Fresher
These genius food storage containers are made from a combination of stainless steel and plastic and are designed to keep items like cheese, deli meat, and bacon fresher, for longer. The storage containers feature an airtight seal and a raised pattern on the interior that helps keep food away from excess moisture. The containers are also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
51A Fridge Door Organizer That’s Perfect For Condiments
If your fridge is always on the verge of overflowing, this organizer sleeve can maximize space. The storage bag is made from breathable, BPA-free mesh, and it features convenient pockets for containing small items. The bags come with hanging hooks that allow for easy installation.
52A Quirky Hand Towel That Looks Like A Sloth
This adorable sloth-inspired towel can make it a little more fun to wash and dry your hands. The towel features a button closure that keeps it in place on the towel bar, and the polyester-nylon material is designed to be extra absorbent. And if you’re looking for a different animal, you’re in luck; you can choose from over a dozen other animal designs, with options like border collie or penguin.
53Mini Frog Figurines That Add Whimsy To Your Decor
These adorable frog figurines would be the perfect, budget-friendly addition to a bookshelf or side table. The six-piece set features two frogs and their cat enjoying a cozy day at home, complete with coffee and a rocking chair. The figurines are crafted from high-quality resin, so they’re resistant to breakage.
54Silicone Pan Rings That Help You Make Perfect Eggs
These silicone egg rings help you to cook up the perfect sunny-side up eggs or round pancakes. The rings are designed to look like cute cats, featuring a handle that’s shaped like a tail. Plus they’re both microwave and dishwasher safe, and they’re heat resistant, so you can use them on a griddle.
55Fun Makeup Patches That Add A Dash Of Glitter
These easy-to-apply glitter patches can add colorful sparkles to your cheeks. The patches are available in a bunch of fun colors like gold and silver, and they’re applied like temporary tattoos. Use a damp towel to press down on the patch, and in minutes, you’ll be ready to go. The sparkles are also water-resistant so they can last the entire day.
56A Massaging Tool That Targets Sore Fingers
Use this nonslip massage tool to give your hardworking fingers and hands some TLC when they need it. The massage tool features two options: one side that’s designed to promote blood flow to individual fingers and another side that can target the whole hand. The massager has a comfy handle, and it also comes with a convenient how-to guide.
57Sturdy Hangers That Can Organize Your Handbags
Use these hanging hooks to organize and store accessories such as handbags, belts, and scarves. The hangers come in a six pack and each one features a hanging hook that can rotate 360 degrees. They’re constructed from durable metal, so they’re able to support even larger bags and backpacks.
58A Quirky Cube Light That Changes Colors
This LED cube is a fun night-light or mood lamp option for your space. Available in several sizes, it features a rechargeable lithium battery that allows you to use it wirelessly, and a single charge can last for up to 48 hours. The light also comes with a remote control that lets you adjust the brightness and choose from different colors and light effects.
59Reusable Shopping Bags That Fold Down Small
These reusable bags are lightweight and easy to take with you while out and about. The bags come in a bunch of fun colors and can hold up to 50 pounds each, so they’re perfect for heavier items like groceries. They also fold up super compactly, so they can be tucked into your car trunk or hand bag. And, since they come in a pack of 10, they’re a super budget option.
60A Sneaky Hanger Pouch You Can Use To Hide Money & Valuables
Add this clever pouch to one of your hangers and you can keep cash, passports, credit cards, and other valuables hidden out of sight. Simply slide your hanger inside and thread the hook through the opening at the top, then fill it with anything you want to protect. It has a zippered closure for security, and you can hang hoodies, coats, or other large items over it for further stealthiness.