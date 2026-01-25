The 65 Bougiest, Most Useful Things For Women Under $20

Sometimes, it can be hard to find something that’s useful, luxurious, and affordable all at the same time. But the things on this list check all of these boxes. The Elite Daily shopping team found highly rated beauty products that’ll make you look and feel great, clever pieces for your wardrobe that’ll make your outfit look more polished, and clever gadgets that solve problems you thought you had to learn to live with. Just because these things are practical, doesn’t mean they’re boring. And though they’re cheap, you’ll feel like you’re indulging because these products are also bougie as hell.

01 A Gold-Plated Necklace Layering Clasp That Prevents Tangling OHINGLT Necklace Layering Clasp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Achieve a layered look without worrying about your necklaces getting tangled with this necklace layering clasp. It keeps each chain separated, but more importantly, it makes it easier to clasp them since it’s magnetic. It’s crafted from 18-karat gold-plated stainless steel so it won’t tarnish and is waterproof.

02 A Glass Foot File That Gently Buffs Away Dry Skin & Calluses Bare August Glass Foot File See price on Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other foot rasps, this glass foot file is extremely gentle. Don’t worry, it’ll buff away dead skin and calluses because it’s still powerful. One shopper wrote, “I can't believe how well this works! No more scrubbing with a pumice stone until my arm falls off. With just a few strokes, it smooths out tough patches and sensitive spots without ripping or irritating your skin.” By the way, it dries quickly and is easy to clean.

03 A Rose-Shaped Essential Oil Diffuser That Doesn’t Require Electricity Suhatjia Passive Essential Oil Diffuser See price on Amazon See on Amazon There’s no need for electricity or batteries with this essential oil diffuser, so you can place it just about anywhere and move it around. Just apply five to six drops of essential oil in the center, and it will disperse aroma into the air up to a 160-foot radius as the essential oil evaporates. It also acts as a decorative piece for your home since it’s designed to look like a rose on a wooden base.

04 A Satin-Lined Beanie That Prevents Hair From Getting Dry & Frizzy YANIBEST Satin-Lined Knit Beanie See price on Amazon See on Amazon Prevent hat hair with this beanie that’s lined with satin. That satin lining’s smooth texture will prevent your hair from getting frizzy because it reduces friction and doesn’t absorb moisture so your hair won’t dry out. It can also reduce breakage and tangles. According to reviewers, it’s warm, comfy, and well-made. Available colors: 14

05 Best-Selling Overnight Masks That Brighten & Smooth Skin BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Hydrating Overnight Masks (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Wear these masks for a few hours or overnight to brighten, smooth and hydrate your skin. They’re made with ingredients like collagen peptide, oligo hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to improve skin’s tone and texture and increase elasticity. They turn clear when they’re ready to be removed and don’t leave behind a sticky or greasy residue.

06 A Brightening Eye Gel Infused With Caffeine & 3 Forms Of Hyaluronic Acid Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel See price on Amazon See on Amazon You don’t have to look as tired as you feel. This eye gel is formulated with ingredients like yerba mate to provide protection from UV rays, caffeine to smooth, and three kinds of hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate so the area under your eyes will look more refreshed and rejuvenated. Plus, this budget-friendly beauty find is cruelty-free and fragrance-free.

07 An Aesthetic Daily Planner That Helps You Stay Focused ZICOTO To Do List Planner Notebook See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you usually lose track of time or forget to complete tasks, this daily planner will help you stay focused. It features undated pages with space to keep track of your to-do list, appointments, fitness goals, and meal plans. It’s designed with an elastic band to keep it shut or to double as a bookmark to keep your place. It has a durable hard cover and features aesthetic cover with a floral design.

08 Moisturizing Heel Socks That Keep Things Breathable ZenToes Moisturizing Sleep Socks (2 Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Tired of dealing with rough, dried, cracked feet? Add these heel socks to your cart and get ready for some self-care that’s totally lazy yet effective. All you have to do is slip these on and go to sleep. You’ll wake up to feet that’ll feel hydrated, soft, and smooth without a trip to the salon. They’re infused with jojoba seed oil, olive oil, and vitamin E. By the way, they’re washable and reusable.

09 A Clear Polish That Magically Fixes Smudges In Minutes LONDONTOWN Kur Instant Smudge Fix See price on Amazon See on Amazon Waiting for your nails to dry is tricky, which is why it’s a great idea to have this smudge fix on hand just in case you mess up your nails because you didn’t wait long enough for them to dry. It goes on like clear polish and within minutes it’ll fix dents, smudges, and nicks right before your eyes. It works by smoothing polish so you won’t need to re-do your nails.

10 Comfy Elastic Hair Ties That Are Cute Enough To Wear As Bracelets SLNZAPTY Hair Tie Bracelets (48 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keeping a hair tie on hand is just a good idea. But they can ruin your outfit if you keep them on your wrists. That’s where these hair ties come in. They’re designed to look like bracelets so they won’t clash with your look — they’re a cute yet practical accessory. Plus, shoppers reported that they hold hair well without pulling or causing damage.

11 A Compact Makeup Bag With A Rechargeable LED Mirror Inside Extrei Gent Makeup Bag with LED Mirror See price on Amazon See on Amazon This makeup bag is the perfect size for travel or on-the-go. It’s designed with a mirror with an LED light on the inside of the lid so it’s easy to do your makeup anywhere. It’s rechargeable and made with waterproof PU leather, making it not only expensive-looking but easy to wipe clean. Available in eight colors.

12 Super Soft & Smooth Satin Pillowcases For Frizz-Free Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Not only do these pillowcases look and feel luxurious, but they’re better for your skin and hair, too. Due to their smooth texture, they reduce friction to prevent your hair from breaking and getting frizzy. They can also reduce skin creases and prevent moisture loss. Plus, they stay cool so you won’t have to flip your pillow.

13 Fragrance-Free Facial Cleansing Pads That Activate With Water Olay Cleansing Melts (64-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These cleansing pads are so easy to travel with because they’re compact and you won’t have to worry about spills. They activate with water and turn into a micro-bubble lather to deeply cleanse your skin without stripping or drying it out. One reviewer wrote, “Wow, this product is excellent! The melts turn into a rich cream in contact with water. My skin feels clean, toned, and nourished after use. This is my new skin care routine!” They’re formulated with only seven ingredients, leaving out unnecessary additives.

14 Magnetic Clasps That Make It Easier To Put On Jewelry OHINGLT Magnetic Necklace Clasps (8 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Use these magnetic clasps for necklaces or bracelets so they’ll be easier to put on and take off. They’re perfect if you have long nails or if you have trouble opening small clasps. They are crafted from 18-karat gold plated stainless steel so they’re durable and made to last. Available packs: 9

15 Wireless Motion-Sensor Lights That Look Built-In Brilliant Evolution LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Since these battery-operated lights can be mounted with screws or heavy-duty adhesive tape, they can be placed just about anywhere like on stairs, under cabinets, or in hallways to make it easier to navigate in the dark without putting on bright overhead lights. They have motion sensors so they’ll automatically turn on when they detect motion and turn off after 10 seconds of inactivity to preserve energy and make your home feel so modern.

16 An Airtight Stopper That Keeps Champagne & Wine Fresh For Longer Rabbit Champagne and Wine Sealer See price on Amazon See on amazon Designed with an airtight seal, this stopper prevents leaks and helps wine or Champagne maintain its flavor and aroma. It can also help carbonated drinks keep bubbles for longer. It can accommodate standard wine and Champagne bottles, and it couldn’t be easier to use — just place it on a bottle and twist.

17 Root Clips That Make You Hair Look Fuller & Add Tons Of Volume Ivyu Hair Volume Clips (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed like miniature claw clips with ventilation holes, these volume clips can help you achieve fuller-looking hair without much effort. All you have to do is clip them by your roots while your hair is damp and allow your hair to dry. The holes allow airflow so strands dry quickly. However, you could speed up the process with a diffuser. They work by lifting roots so your hair appears fuller and bouncier.

18 A Bird-Shaped Lamp That Doubles As A Diffuser YM Dragon Small Bird Table Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Since this lamp is rechargeable, you can move it around as necessary. Plus, it can also be used as an essential oil diffuser to make your home smell great. It’s designed to look like a bird with a faux woodgrain finish, so it adds a decorative touch to any space. In case of emergencies, it can be removed from the base and used like a flashlight so you can navigate in the dark with ease.

19 A Painless Heated Eyelash Curler With 2 Temperature Settings DUDUDU Heated Eyelash Curler See price on Amazon See on amazon Once you use this heated eyelash curler, you’ll wonder how you went this long without one. It’s designed with liquid silicone technology that promotes even heating, and it follows the natural curve of your lash line to prevent pinching, tugging, and breakage. The silicone pad turns white when it’s ready and it heats up in just seconds. It has two heat settings and will lift your lashes at the root with one press for the perfect curl.

20 An Aesthetic Zippered Cord Organizer That Keeps Your Bag Neat BAGSMART Travel Cord Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re traveling or you carry multiple devices on-the-go, this cord organizer will keep your purse or luggage clutter-free. The outside is chic and quilted, while the inside is designed with five mesh pockets, one large inner pocket, and one outer compartment to keep your cords and electronic devices neatly stored and easy to grab. It has dual-zipper closure to keep everything contained and a hand strap for easy carrying.

21 A Nourishing Shower Oil That Cleanses & Softens Skin L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil See price on Amazon See on Amazon This oil transforms into a milky lather that’ll make your shower feel more luxurious. Shoppers are impressed with how amazing it smells, with notes of vanilla and sweet almond oil. It will gently cleanse your skin without stripping it, leaving your skin feeling smooth and soft. It can also be used as a pre-shave or a bath soak.

22 A Highly Rated Stationary Set Featuring Muted Pastel Colors Four Candies Stationary Set (39 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Unlike the random pens and office supplies you’ve accumulated throughout the years, this stationary set is truly aesthetic. It’s definitely an upgrade worth making because it includes everything you’ll need — like pens, pencils, erasers, highlighters, and more — all in a color scheme that’s cohesive and modern. By the way, it also includes a case to store everything.

23 A Stylish Glass Tumbler With A Silicone Sleeve & Bamboo Lid tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler See price on Amazon See on Amazon Carry your iced coffee, smoothies, or protein shakes in this aesthetic tumbler so your routine can feel a little bougier than usual. It features a silicone sleeve in over two dozen color options with a matching straw and a bamboo lid. It’s crafted from durable borosilicate glass that’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

24 A Toothbrush Sanitizing Case With A Strong UV Light MONESAO Toothbrush Sanitizer Case See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a strong ultraviolet light, this toothbrush cover will disinfect your toothbrush after every use. It fully charges in just two hours and can last up to 30 days. It automatically turns on when you place it on your brush and shuts off after five minutes when cleaning is complete. It’s designed with a removable inner case and an elastic clip so it can accommodate brushes in various sizes and styles.

25 A Fan-Favorite Cream That Strengthens Nails & Promotes Growth Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream See price on Amazon See on Amazon This nail cream has garnered over 53,000 five-star ratings. What makes it so special? It’s formulated with ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and a blend of vitamins that can promote growth and strengthen nails. It can also hydrate cuticles and prevent chips and cracks. Unlike cuticle oil, it’s not messy and dries quickly.

26 A Rechargeable Clip-On Book Light With Over 14,000 5-Star Ratings Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get cozy in bed with a book with this rechargeable book light so you can read without disturbing others no matter the hour. It features three amber colors that are gentle on your eyes and five brightness levels. Plus, it clips onto your book so you can go hands-free, and you can adjust the angle by rotating the head up, down, and side-to-side. Oh, and it can be used as a power bank to charge your phone.

27 A Popular Collagen Coating Mask That Repairs Damaged Hair Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment See price on Amazon See on Amazon This hair mask has nearly 50,000 five-star ratings, and according to shoppers. it works quickly to repair dry, damaged, color-treated, over-processed hair. It’s made with ceramide 3 and collagen to nourish and protect your locks. All you have to do is apply it to hair after shampooing and leave it in for about five to 20 minutes before rinsing.

28 A Compact Facial Hair Remover That’s Painless claities Facial Hair Remover See price on Amazon See on Amazon Since it’s about the size of a tube of lipstick and rechargeable, this hair remover is easy to travel with or take on-the-go. It features a low-friction electric razor that trims hair without pulling or causing irritation or nicks. It’s gentle and pain-free. Plus, it has a built-in light so you can so you can see better.

29 A Motion-Activated Purse Light That’s Shaped Like A Heart Deke Home Heart-Shaped Purse Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon You’ll never have to rummage through your purse in the dark again thanks to this purse light. When you reach into your bag, it will automatically turn on when it detects motion so you can find what you need quickly. It’s designed with a loop strap so you can attach it to the handles of your purse or your keys.

30 Nourishing Sculpting Masks That Help Lift Your Jawline LAUER COSMETIC V-Shaped Contouring Face Mask (5-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These masks are formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and aloe vera to brighten, hydrate, boost elasticity, and tighten skin. They’re designed with ear loops so they can be worn under your chin to lift and sculpt your jawline. “I ordered only 1 box of 10 thinking this product will not work. I was totally wrong. I noticed under my chin getting tighter and smoother. Now I ordered a big box of 25 and I will continue to order,” one reviewer wrote.

31 A Bracelet Helper Tool That Saves Time Mission Gallery Bracelet Helper Tool See price on Amazon See on Amazon Stop struggling to put bracelets on or running around your home trying to find an extra hand with this bracelet helper tool. It allows you to hold your bracelet in place while using one hand to clasp it closed. The tip features a rubber coated clip to hold jewelry securely without causing damage. By the way, it can also be used to pull up zippers.

32 A Silicone Makeup Brush Holder With A Textured Exterior For Cleaning AGIKET Silicone Makeup Brush Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Since this sleek makeup brush holder is crafted from silicone, it’s easy to clean and durable. It also features a textured surface inside that can be used to clean brushes. It’s designed with a magnetic closure to keep everything contained. Beyond brushes, it can of course be used for small beauty products like eyeliner, lipstick, and mascara.

33 Flat Hair Clips That Won’t Hurt Your Head When You Lean Back Centstar Flat Hair Clips (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Whether you’re lounging on your couch or driving, these hair clips are perfect for keeping your hair out of your face without hurting your head when you lean back since they feature a flat design. They have inner teeth to hold securely it in place and they’re crafted from durable plastic so they’re not flimsy. Shoppers mentioned that they’re comfortable and great for all hair types.

34 Aromatherapy Shower Steamers In 8 Calming Scents SWCANDY Shower Steamers (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Upgrade your bathing routine with these shower steamers that’ll transform your bathroom into a spa. This pack includes eight steamers in different scents designed to help your relax and unwind. Just place them in your shower and they’ll disperse an invigorating aroma. If you don’t place them directly under running water, they can last multiple showers, too.

35 A Best-Selling Serum That Strengthens Nails & Softens Cuticles Onsen Nail & Cuticle Conditioner Serum See price on Amazon See on Amazon This serum contains white pagoda enzyme, which is 20 times stronger than vitamins C and E to repair damage and promote nail growth. It’s also made with jojoba oil and shea butter to hydrate and soften cuticles. Customers love that it’s not messy or greasy and it smells amazing, too.

36 Magnetic Leather Bookmarks That Double As Pen Holders VYRANA Magnetic Leather Bookmarks (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These magnetic bookmarks are so cute and useful. They offer a stylish way to keep your place in a book and come in a variety of styles. They’re crafted from leather, so they won’t damage pages. Plus, they can also be used as pen loops or cord organizers. Shoppers are thrilled that they’re well-made and that the magnets are strong.

37 A Color-Changing Balm That Reacts To Your Skin’s pH Level Winky Lux Glimmer Balm See price on Amazon See on Amazon You won’t have to worry about browsing through a bunch of swatches to find the perfect shade of lipstick for your skin tone with this color-changing lip balm. It reacts to your skin’s pH levels to transform into the perfect shade of pink for you. It leaves behind a semi-shiny finish with a little glitter and it comes in yummy flavors.

38 A Wireless Vanity Light With Adjustable Color & Brightness Benreom Wireless Vanity Light See price on Amazon See on amazon This vanity light is easy to mount; it includes an adhesive base with a magnetic suction so you can adjust the angle easily by swiveling it. It can be placed on, above, or beneath a mirror to enhance your view while doing your hair or makeup, transforming any area into a vanity. You can adjust the color temperature and brightness to perfect your look in different environments.

39 Reviewer-Loved Packing Cubes That Make Travel Less Stressful Veken Packing Cubes (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make traveling easier with these packing cubes, which create sections for various items so you won’t have to remove everything from your suitcase to find what you need. They’re designed with mesh panels so you can see what’s inside without opening them and to keep things breathable. Multiple shoppers reported that they also save space so you can pack more.

40 A Best-Selling Facial Spray Infused With Truffles & Vitamin E d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum See price on Amazon See on Amazon We love a good multitasker when it comes to beauty products — like this facial spray. It can be used as a setting spray before or after applying makeup, as a toner to smooth, or as a serum to hydrate. It’s made with a blend of Piedmont white truffles and vitamin E to nourish and protect your skin’s moisture barrier. The end result will be skin that looks radiant with a dewy finish.

41 A Sleek Wooden Alarm Clock With A Large Display & Adjustable Brightness DreamSky Wooden Digital Alarm Clock See price on Amazon See on Amazon This alarm clock won’t look like an eyesore on your nightstand because it has a sleek and modern design. It’s crafted from wood and features a large display so you can clearly see the time. You can adjust the brightness so it won’t disturb your sleep and set the alarm volume. Plus, it has a battery function so the alarm will still go off during power failure.

42 A Rosemary-Infused Hair & Scalp Oil With Nearly 90,000 5-Star Ratings Mielle Organics Rosemary-Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil See price on Amazon See on Amazon This scalp and hair oil is formulated with ingredients like biotin, rosemary, castor oil, peppermint oil, and more to promote hair growth and nourish your scalp. According to the brand, it can improve circulation, fortify strands, and treat dry, flaky skin. It can be used as a leave-in treatment or a pre-wash oil. Plus, it’s backed by thousands of positive reviews; shoppers reported that it made their hair feel softer, grow faster, and have less dandruff.

43 A Handy Silicone Suction Mount For Your Phone OCTOBUDDY Silicone Suction Mount See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you make videos for social media (or yourself), you need this phone mount so you can record content hands-free without a phone stand. It’s also great for mounting your phone while video chatting or reading a recipe while cooking. It can be attached to any phone or phone case with the adhesive backing.It’s designed with powerful suction cups that can attach to smooth surfaces like mirrors or windows.

44 A Firming Eye Stick Made With Retinol & Caffeine VELAMO ADVANCED Retinol Eye Stick See price on Amazon See on Amazon This eye stick is easier to apply than a cream since it comes in a twist tube — that means no messy fingers. It’s formulated with retinol, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and bakuchiol to smooth, hydrate, tighten, and brighten the delicate skin under your eyes. Reviewers are thrilled that it absorbs quickly and offers fast results.

45 An RFID-Blocking Passport Holder With So Many Slots Jejego Passport Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Stay organized while traveling so you won’t lose track of all of your important things with this passport holder. It’s designed with multiple slots and pockets to store cash, credit cards, your ticket, a pen, and more. Its sleek design won’t take up much space and it will fit easily fit in your purse or carry-on. By the way, it features RFID-blocking technology to protect you from identity theft.

46 A Cooling Eye Mask That Reduces Migraines & Eye Fatigue FACEMOON Cooling Eye Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep this cooling eye mask handy when you’ve had a rough day. It can soothe tired eyes, relieve migraines or headaches, and reduce sinus pressure. According to the brand, it’s leakproof and flexible, even after freezing. It also blocks out light while being so soft and comfortable.

47 A Pocket-Sized Detangling Paddle Brush With Gentle Bristles RHOS Mini Hair Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon This brush is the perfect size for travel or on-the-go because it can fit in a makeup bag, purse, or a large pocket. It’s designed with flexible bristles with round tips to prevent snagging and to protect your scalp from getting scratched. Shoppers reported that it’s gentle yet effective at removing tangles.

48 A Modern Touch Lamp With 13 Color Options & 5 Brightness Levels Auxmir LED Night Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Set the mood with this touch lamp. You can tap it or use the remote to choose between five brightness levels and 13 color options. It’s rechargeable so you can move it around as needed. It can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, depending on the setting you choose. Plus, you can set a timer so it’ll automatically turn off.

49 Durable, Salon-Quality Press-On Nails Available In Dozens Of Styles Glamnetic Press On Nails (30 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re busy or trying to save money, these press-on nails will come in clutch. They’re nothing like the flimsy nails from long ago — these are durable and give salon-quality results in minutes. They won't fade or chip and can last up to two weeks. Plus, they’re available in various lengths and fun shapes — Glamnetic is constantly updating the designs and colors for the seasons and trends.

50 Aesthetic Dipping Bowls That Are So Versatile DELLING Ceramic Dipping Bowls (Set of 6) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Upgrade your kitchen with these dipping bowls. They’re so versatile and stylish — you’ll find so many ways to use them. They’re perfect for sauces or to display spices and dips when you’re hosting a dinner party. They’re safe to use in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher, too.

51 Stylish Satin Scrunchies That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In Ivyu Satin Scrunchies (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these satin scrunchies more elevated and stylish than elastic hair ties, they’re gentler on your hair, too. They won’t pull or tug, yet they stay put all while having a chic sheen. They’re even comfortable enough to sleep in. Shoppers confirm that they’re great quality and great for all hair types. Available styles: 6

52 A Large Capacity Wristlet With 3 Zippered Compartments BIAOTIE Large Capacity Wristlet See price on Amazon See on Amazon This wristlet is perfect if you don’t like large bags or if you switch purses often. It’ll keep all of your things organized since it’s designed with three zippered compartments. It’s compact yet spacious enough to hold your phone, makeup, credit cards, cash, keys, and more. Plus, it’s available in two dozen prints, so there’s a style for everyone. Available styles: 24

53 Floral Silicone Straw Covers That Keep Dust Out Of Your Tumbler Velaco Silicone Straw Covers (5 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these straw covers a great way to personalize your tumbler, but they also keep your straw free of germs and keep dust out of your beverage. They’re designed to look like flowers and come in a variety of colors. They’re crafted from durable, food-grade silicone and are dishwasher-safe.

54 A Best-Selling Body Mist Infused With Hydrating & Soothing Ingredients eos Cashmere Body Mist See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you love smelling good, you’ll appreciate this scented body mist that you can spray from head to toe — yes, even your hair. Unlike perfumes, this is formulated to be gentle and soothing on skin and won’t leave behind a sticky feeling. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, glycerin to smooth and hydrate, and aloe to calm and soothe skin. By the way, it’s available in a variety of scents like vanilla cashmere, strawberry dream, pink Champagne and more.

55 Minimalist Stone Coasters That Dry Within Seconds NiuYichee Absorbent Diatomite Coasters (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can use these coasters in a variety of ways to protect surfaces around your home and to prevent messes. They’re crafted from natural diatomite stone, so they’re really absorbent and dry within seconds. Use them in your kitchen and bathroom store soap, toothbrush holders, sponges, and more to prevent your counter from getting wet. You can also use them for drinking glasses to collect condensation.

56 A Satin Sleep Bonnet That Prevents Frizz & Helps Maintain Moisture YANIBEST Satin Sleep Bonnet See price on Amazon See on Amazon Wear this sleep bonnet to bed to help protect your hair; it can help maintain moisture to reduce frizz, breakage, and tangles. It can also protect your hairstyle and help you maintain defined curls. How does it work? Since it’s crafted from smooth satin, it reduces friction and doesn’t absorb moisture. Plus, shoppers confirm that it’s comfy and stays in place.

57 Stylish & Versatile Glasses With Bamboo Lids & Glass Straws Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids (Set Of 4) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can whip these drinking glasses out during your next gathering to serve guests drinks because they’ll make your home feel like a bougie cafe. You can also use them to take your smoothies or ice coffees on-the-go since they come with bamboo lids and glass straws. They’re aesthetic and useful — you’ll reach for them all the time.

58 Golden Under-Eye Masks That Brighten & Smooth Skin DERMORA 24K Gold Under Eye Mask Patches (20 Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Just place these masks under your eyes to brighten and smooth your skin so you’ll appear more refreshed and well-rested even if you were up all night rewatching Stranger Things. Customers mentioned that they’re cooling, hydrating, and don’t slide off.

59 Smear-Free Pastel Highlighters With Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings Mr. Pen Pastel Highlighters (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you want something a little different, consider these pastel highlighters that are an alternative to neon versions. They’re muted and more aesthetic but still get the job done. They’re perfect for highlighting important quotes while reading or studying. They can also be used to add decorative elements while journaling or scrapbooking. They’re made with fast-drying ink to prevent smearing and bleeding through pages. By the way, their rectangular barrel prevents them from rolling off of your desk, too.

60 Glass Nail Files That Prevent Splitting & Breakage Mont Bleu Glass Nail Files (3 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional nail files, these glass nail files are extremely gentle yet can prevent splitting and breakage. They’re still effective at filing and shaping nails — just less abrasive. Plus, they don’t need to be sharpened and according to the brand, they’re backed by a lifetime guarantee. This set includes three files in different sizes with storage pouches for each.

61 Cotton & Silicone Oven Mitts With A Chic 2-Tone Design KitchenAid Beacon Two-Tone Non-Slip Mini Oven Mitts (Set of 2) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your hands protected while cooking with these oven mitts. They’re crafted from durable, heat-resistant cotton and feature silicone stripes so you can get a better grip. They’re heat-resistant up to 500 degrees. Not only are they practical, but their two-tone design makes them surprisingly chic.

62 An Easy-To-Apply Glitter Balm For Your Lips, Eyes, & Face SHEGLAM Shimmer Eye Shadow Stick See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can use this glittery balm on your lips, eyes, cheeks, or face as a highlighter. Since it comes in a stick, it’s easy to apply and blend without tools or getting your hands messy. According to reviewers, it glides on smoothly, doesn’t clump, and dries quickly. By the way, it’s cruelty-free and available in 10 shades.

63 A Sleek Rechargeable Toothbrush With 2 Brushing Modes & A Magnetic Holder Aquasonic Icon ADA-Accepted Rechargeable Toothbrush See price on Amazon See on Amazon This rechargeable toothbrush is an upgrade to others on the market because it’s stylish, sleek, and designed with two brushing modes to clean or whiten. It also has a built-in timer that signals every 30 seconds so you can switch sections and it will turn off after two minutes. By the way, it also comes with a magnetic holder and a travel case.

64 A Moisturizing Body Scrub With A Near-Perfect Rating Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub See price on Amazon See on Amazon Upgrade your routine with this body scrub that’s exfoliating yet nourishing. It’s formulated with real sugar to buff away dry, dead skin as well as shea butter and a blend of oils to hydrate. According to the brand, it promotes elasticity, boosts circulation, and smooths skin. Oh, and it comes in a bunch of delicious scents. It’s no wonder why it has a 4.8-star rating after over 134,000 reviews.