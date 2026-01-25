The 65 Bougiest, Most Useful Things For Women Under $20
It doesn’t have to cost a lot to class up your life.
Sometimes, it can be hard to find something that’s useful, luxurious, and affordable all at the same time. But the things on this list check all of these boxes. The Elite Daily shopping team found highly rated beauty products that’ll make you look and feel great, clever pieces for your wardrobe that’ll make your outfit look more polished, and clever gadgets that solve problems you thought you had to learn to live with. Just because these things are practical, doesn’t mean they’re boring. And though they’re cheap, you’ll feel like you’re indulging because these products are also bougie as hell.
01A Gold-Plated Necklace Layering Clasp That Prevents Tangling
Achieve a layered look without worrying about your necklaces getting tangled with this necklace layering clasp. It keeps each chain separated, but more importantly, it makes it easier to clasp them since it’s magnetic. It’s crafted from 18-karat gold-plated stainless steel so it won’t tarnish and is waterproof.
02A Glass Foot File That Gently Buffs Away Dry Skin & Calluses
Unlike other foot rasps, this glass foot file is extremely gentle. Don’t worry, it’ll buff away dead skin and calluses because it’s still powerful. One shopper wrote, “I can't believe how well this works! No more scrubbing with a pumice stone until my arm falls off. With just a few strokes, it smooths out tough patches and sensitive spots without ripping or irritating your skin.” By the way, it dries quickly and is easy to clean.
03A Rose-Shaped Essential Oil Diffuser That Doesn’t Require Electricity
There’s no need for electricity or batteries with this essential oil diffuser, so you can place it just about anywhere and move it around. Just apply five to six drops of essential oil in the center, and it will disperse aroma into the air up to a 160-foot radius as the essential oil evaporates. It also acts as a decorative piece for your home since it’s designed to look like a rose on a wooden base.
04A Satin-Lined Beanie That Prevents Hair From Getting Dry & Frizzy
Prevent hat hair with this beanie that’s lined with satin. That satin lining’s smooth texture will prevent your hair from getting frizzy because it reduces friction and doesn’t absorb moisture so your hair won’t dry out. It can also reduce breakage and tangles. According to reviewers, it’s warm, comfy, and well-made.
- Available colors: 14
05Best-Selling Overnight Masks That Brighten & Smooth Skin
Wear these masks for a few hours or overnight to brighten, smooth and hydrate your skin. They’re made with ingredients like collagen peptide, oligo hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to improve skin’s tone and texture and increase elasticity. They turn clear when they’re ready to be removed and don’t leave behind a sticky or greasy residue.
06A Brightening Eye Gel Infused With Caffeine & 3 Forms Of Hyaluronic Acid
You don’t have to look as tired as you feel. This eye gel is formulated with ingredients like yerba mate to provide protection from UV rays, caffeine to smooth, and three kinds of hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate so the area under your eyes will look more refreshed and rejuvenated. Plus, this budget-friendly beauty find is cruelty-free and fragrance-free.
07An Aesthetic Daily Planner That Helps You Stay Focused
If you usually lose track of time or forget to complete tasks, this daily planner will help you stay focused. It features undated pages with space to keep track of your to-do list, appointments, fitness goals, and meal plans. It’s designed with an elastic band to keep it shut or to double as a bookmark to keep your place. It has a durable hard cover and features aesthetic cover with a floral design.
08Moisturizing Heel Socks That Keep Things Breathable
Tired of dealing with rough, dried, cracked feet? Add these heel socks to your cart and get ready for some self-care that’s totally lazy yet effective. All you have to do is slip these on and go to sleep. You’ll wake up to feet that’ll feel hydrated, soft, and smooth without a trip to the salon. They’re infused with jojoba seed oil, olive oil, and vitamin E. By the way, they’re washable and reusable.
09A Clear Polish That Magically Fixes Smudges In Minutes
Waiting for your nails to dry is tricky, which is why it’s a great idea to have this smudge fix on hand just in case you mess up your nails because you didn’t wait long enough for them to dry. It goes on like clear polish and within minutes it’ll fix dents, smudges, and nicks right before your eyes. It works by smoothing polish so you won’t need to re-do your nails.
10Comfy Elastic Hair Ties That Are Cute Enough To Wear As Bracelets
Keeping a hair tie on hand is just a good idea. But they can ruin your outfit if you keep them on your wrists. That’s where these hair ties come in. They’re designed to look like bracelets so they won’t clash with your look — they’re a cute yet practical accessory. Plus, shoppers reported that they hold hair well without pulling or causing damage.
11A Compact Makeup Bag With A Rechargeable LED Mirror Inside
This makeup bag is the perfect size for travel or on-the-go. It’s designed with a mirror with an LED light on the inside of the lid so it’s easy to do your makeup anywhere. It’s rechargeable and made with waterproof PU leather, making it not only expensive-looking but easy to wipe clean. Available in eight colors.
12Super Soft & Smooth Satin Pillowcases For Frizz-Free Hair
Not only do these pillowcases look and feel luxurious, but they’re better for your skin and hair, too. Due to their smooth texture, they reduce friction to prevent your hair from breaking and getting frizzy. They can also reduce skin creases and prevent moisture loss. Plus, they stay cool so you won’t have to flip your pillow.
13Fragrance-Free Facial Cleansing Pads That Activate With Water
These cleansing pads are so easy to travel with because they’re compact and you won’t have to worry about spills. They activate with water and turn into a micro-bubble lather to deeply cleanse your skin without stripping or drying it out. One reviewer wrote, “Wow, this product is excellent! The melts turn into a rich cream in contact with water. My skin feels clean, toned, and nourished after use. This is my new skin care routine!” They’re formulated with only seven ingredients, leaving out unnecessary additives.
14Magnetic Clasps That Make It Easier To Put On Jewelry
Use these magnetic clasps for necklaces or bracelets so they’ll be easier to put on and take off. They’re perfect if you have long nails or if you have trouble opening small clasps. They are crafted from 18-karat gold plated stainless steel so they’re durable and made to last.
- Available packs: 9
15Wireless Motion-Sensor Lights That Look Built-In
Since these battery-operated lights can be mounted with screws or heavy-duty adhesive tape, they can be placed just about anywhere like on stairs, under cabinets, or in hallways to make it easier to navigate in the dark without putting on bright overhead lights. They have motion sensors so they’ll automatically turn on when they detect motion and turn off after 10 seconds of inactivity to preserve energy and make your home feel so modern.
16An Airtight Stopper That Keeps Champagne & Wine Fresh For Longer
Designed with an airtight seal, this stopper prevents leaks and helps wine or Champagne maintain its flavor and aroma. It can also help carbonated drinks keep bubbles for longer. It can accommodate standard wine and Champagne bottles, and it couldn’t be easier to use — just place it on a bottle and twist.
17Root Clips That Make You Hair Look Fuller & Add Tons Of Volume
Designed like miniature claw clips with ventilation holes, these volume clips can help you achieve fuller-looking hair without much effort. All you have to do is clip them by your roots while your hair is damp and allow your hair to dry. The holes allow airflow so strands dry quickly. However, you could speed up the process with a diffuser. They work by lifting roots so your hair appears fuller and bouncier.
18A Bird-Shaped Lamp That Doubles As A Diffuser
Since this lamp is rechargeable, you can move it around as necessary. Plus, it can also be used as an essential oil diffuser to make your home smell great. It’s designed to look like a bird with a faux woodgrain finish, so it adds a decorative touch to any space. In case of emergencies, it can be removed from the base and used like a flashlight so you can navigate in the dark with ease.
19A Painless Heated Eyelash Curler With 2 Temperature Settings
Once you use this heated eyelash curler, you’ll wonder how you went this long without one. It’s designed with liquid silicone technology that promotes even heating, and it follows the natural curve of your lash line to prevent pinching, tugging, and breakage. The silicone pad turns white when it’s ready and it heats up in just seconds. It has two heat settings and will lift your lashes at the root with one press for the perfect curl.
20An Aesthetic Zippered Cord Organizer That Keeps Your Bag Neat
Whether you’re traveling or you carry multiple devices on-the-go, this cord organizer will keep your purse or luggage clutter-free. The outside is chic and quilted, while the inside is designed with five mesh pockets, one large inner pocket, and one outer compartment to keep your cords and electronic devices neatly stored and easy to grab. It has dual-zipper closure to keep everything contained and a hand strap for easy carrying.
21A Nourishing Shower Oil That Cleanses & Softens Skin
This oil transforms into a milky lather that’ll make your shower feel more luxurious. Shoppers are impressed with how amazing it smells, with notes of vanilla and sweet almond oil. It will gently cleanse your skin without stripping it, leaving your skin feeling smooth and soft. It can also be used as a pre-shave or a bath soak.
22A Highly Rated Stationary Set Featuring Muted Pastel Colors
Unlike the random pens and office supplies you’ve accumulated throughout the years, this stationary set is truly aesthetic. It’s definitely an upgrade worth making because it includes everything you’ll need — like pens, pencils, erasers, highlighters, and more — all in a color scheme that’s cohesive and modern. By the way, it also includes a case to store everything.
23A Stylish Glass Tumbler With A Silicone Sleeve & Bamboo Lid
Carry your iced coffee, smoothies, or protein shakes in this aesthetic tumbler so your routine can feel a little bougier than usual. It features a silicone sleeve in over two dozen color options with a matching straw and a bamboo lid. It’s crafted from durable borosilicate glass that’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.
24A Toothbrush Sanitizing Case With A Strong UV Light
Designed with a strong ultraviolet light, this toothbrush cover will disinfect your toothbrush after every use. It fully charges in just two hours and can last up to 30 days. It automatically turns on when you place it on your brush and shuts off after five minutes when cleaning is complete. It’s designed with a removable inner case and an elastic clip so it can accommodate brushes in various sizes and styles.
25A Fan-Favorite Cream That Strengthens Nails & Promotes Growth
This nail cream has garnered over 53,000 five-star ratings. What makes it so special? It’s formulated with ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and a blend of vitamins that can promote growth and strengthen nails. It can also hydrate cuticles and prevent chips and cracks. Unlike cuticle oil, it’s not messy and dries quickly.
26A Rechargeable Clip-On Book Light With Over 14,000 5-Star Ratings
Get cozy in bed with a book with this rechargeable book light so you can read without disturbing others no matter the hour. It features three amber colors that are gentle on your eyes and five brightness levels. Plus, it clips onto your book so you can go hands-free, and you can adjust the angle by rotating the head up, down, and side-to-side. Oh, and it can be used as a power bank to charge your phone.
27A Popular Collagen Coating Mask That Repairs Damaged Hair
This hair mask has nearly 50,000 five-star ratings, and according to shoppers. it works quickly to repair dry, damaged, color-treated, over-processed hair. It’s made with ceramide 3 and collagen to nourish and protect your locks. All you have to do is apply it to hair after shampooing and leave it in for about five to 20 minutes before rinsing.
28A Compact Facial Hair Remover That’s Painless
Since it’s about the size of a tube of lipstick and rechargeable, this hair remover is easy to travel with or take on-the-go. It features a low-friction electric razor that trims hair without pulling or causing irritation or nicks. It’s gentle and pain-free. Plus, it has a built-in light so you can so you can see better.
29A Motion-Activated Purse Light That’s Shaped Like A Heart
You’ll never have to rummage through your purse in the dark again thanks to this purse light. When you reach into your bag, it will automatically turn on when it detects motion so you can find what you need quickly. It’s designed with a loop strap so you can attach it to the handles of your purse or your keys.
30Nourishing Sculpting Masks That Help Lift Your Jawline
These masks are formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and aloe vera to brighten, hydrate, boost elasticity, and tighten skin. They’re designed with ear loops so they can be worn under your chin to lift and sculpt your jawline. “I ordered only 1 box of 10 thinking this product will not work. I was totally wrong. I noticed under my chin getting tighter and smoother. Now I ordered a big box of 25 and I will continue to order,” one reviewer wrote.
31A Bracelet Helper Tool That Saves Time
Stop struggling to put bracelets on or running around your home trying to find an extra hand with this bracelet helper tool. It allows you to hold your bracelet in place while using one hand to clasp it closed. The tip features a rubber coated clip to hold jewelry securely without causing damage. By the way, it can also be used to pull up zippers.
32A Silicone Makeup Brush Holder With A Textured Exterior For Cleaning
Since this sleek makeup brush holder is crafted from silicone, it’s easy to clean and durable. It also features a textured surface inside that can be used to clean brushes. It’s designed with a magnetic closure to keep everything contained. Beyond brushes, it can of course be used for small beauty products like eyeliner, lipstick, and mascara.
33Flat Hair Clips That Won’t Hurt Your Head When You Lean Back
Whether you’re lounging on your couch or driving, these hair clips are perfect for keeping your hair out of your face without hurting your head when you lean back since they feature a flat design. They have inner teeth to hold securely it in place and they’re crafted from durable plastic so they’re not flimsy. Shoppers mentioned that they’re comfortable and great for all hair types.
34Aromatherapy Shower Steamers In 8 Calming Scents
Upgrade your bathing routine with these shower steamers that’ll transform your bathroom into a spa. This pack includes eight steamers in different scents designed to help your relax and unwind. Just place them in your shower and they’ll disperse an invigorating aroma. If you don’t place them directly under running water, they can last multiple showers, too.
35A Best-Selling Serum That Strengthens Nails & Softens Cuticles
This serum contains white pagoda enzyme, which is 20 times stronger than vitamins C and E to repair damage and promote nail growth. It’s also made with jojoba oil and shea butter to hydrate and soften cuticles. Customers love that it’s not messy or greasy and it smells amazing, too.
36Magnetic Leather Bookmarks That Double As Pen Holders
These magnetic bookmarks are so cute and useful. They offer a stylish way to keep your place in a book and come in a variety of styles. They’re crafted from leather, so they won’t damage pages. Plus, they can also be used as pen loops or cord organizers. Shoppers are thrilled that they’re well-made and that the magnets are strong.
37A Color-Changing Balm That Reacts To Your Skin’s pH Level
You won’t have to worry about browsing through a bunch of swatches to find the perfect shade of lipstick for your skin tone with this color-changing lip balm. It reacts to your skin’s pH levels to transform into the perfect shade of pink for you. It leaves behind a semi-shiny finish with a little glitter and it comes in yummy flavors.
38A Wireless Vanity Light With Adjustable Color & Brightness
This vanity light is easy to mount; it includes an adhesive base with a magnetic suction so you can adjust the angle easily by swiveling it. It can be placed on, above, or beneath a mirror to enhance your view while doing your hair or makeup, transforming any area into a vanity. You can adjust the color temperature and brightness to perfect your look in different environments.
39Reviewer-Loved Packing Cubes That Make Travel Less Stressful
Make traveling easier with these packing cubes, which create sections for various items so you won’t have to remove everything from your suitcase to find what you need. They’re designed with mesh panels so you can see what’s inside without opening them and to keep things breathable. Multiple shoppers reported that they also save space so you can pack more.
40A Best-Selling Facial Spray Infused With Truffles & Vitamin E
We love a good multitasker when it comes to beauty products — like this facial spray. It can be used as a setting spray before or after applying makeup, as a toner to smooth, or as a serum to hydrate. It’s made with a blend of Piedmont white truffles and vitamin E to nourish and protect your skin’s moisture barrier. The end result will be skin that looks radiant with a dewy finish.
41A Sleek Wooden Alarm Clock With A Large Display & Adjustable Brightness
This alarm clock won’t look like an eyesore on your nightstand because it has a sleek and modern design. It’s crafted from wood and features a large display so you can clearly see the time. You can adjust the brightness so it won’t disturb your sleep and set the alarm volume. Plus, it has a battery function so the alarm will still go off during power failure.
42A Rosemary-Infused Hair & Scalp Oil With Nearly 90,000 5-Star Ratings
This scalp and hair oil is formulated with ingredients like biotin, rosemary, castor oil, peppermint oil, and more to promote hair growth and nourish your scalp. According to the brand, it can improve circulation, fortify strands, and treat dry, flaky skin. It can be used as a leave-in treatment or a pre-wash oil. Plus, it’s backed by thousands of positive reviews; shoppers reported that it made their hair feel softer, grow faster, and have less dandruff.
43A Handy Silicone Suction Mount For Your Phone
If you make videos for social media (or yourself), you need this phone mount so you can record content hands-free without a phone stand. It’s also great for mounting your phone while video chatting or reading a recipe while cooking. It can be attached to any phone or phone case with the adhesive backing.It’s designed with powerful suction cups that can attach to smooth surfaces like mirrors or windows.
44A Firming Eye Stick Made With Retinol & Caffeine
This eye stick is easier to apply than a cream since it comes in a twist tube — that means no messy fingers. It’s formulated with retinol, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and bakuchiol to smooth, hydrate, tighten, and brighten the delicate skin under your eyes. Reviewers are thrilled that it absorbs quickly and offers fast results.
45An RFID-Blocking Passport Holder With So Many Slots
Stay organized while traveling so you won’t lose track of all of your important things with this passport holder. It’s designed with multiple slots and pockets to store cash, credit cards, your ticket, a pen, and more. Its sleek design won’t take up much space and it will fit easily fit in your purse or carry-on. By the way, it features RFID-blocking technology to protect you from identity theft.
46A Cooling Eye Mask That Reduces Migraines & Eye Fatigue
Keep this cooling eye mask handy when you’ve had a rough day. It can soothe tired eyes, relieve migraines or headaches, and reduce sinus pressure. According to the brand, it’s leakproof and flexible, even after freezing. It also blocks out light while being so soft and comfortable.
47A Pocket-Sized Detangling Paddle Brush With Gentle Bristles
This brush is the perfect size for travel or on-the-go because it can fit in a makeup bag, purse, or a large pocket. It’s designed with flexible bristles with round tips to prevent snagging and to protect your scalp from getting scratched. Shoppers reported that it’s gentle yet effective at removing tangles.
48A Modern Touch Lamp With 13 Color Options & 5 Brightness Levels
Set the mood with this touch lamp. You can tap it or use the remote to choose between five brightness levels and 13 color options. It’s rechargeable so you can move it around as needed. It can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, depending on the setting you choose. Plus, you can set a timer so it’ll automatically turn off.
49Durable, Salon-Quality Press-On Nails Available In Dozens Of Styles
Whether you’re busy or trying to save money, these press-on nails will come in clutch. They’re nothing like the flimsy nails from long ago — these are durable and give salon-quality results in minutes. They won't fade or chip and can last up to two weeks. Plus, they’re available in various lengths and fun shapes — Glamnetic is constantly updating the designs and colors for the seasons and trends.
50Aesthetic Dipping Bowls That Are So Versatile
Upgrade your kitchen with these dipping bowls. They’re so versatile and stylish — you’ll find so many ways to use them. They’re perfect for sauces or to display spices and dips when you’re hosting a dinner party. They’re safe to use in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher, too.
51Stylish Satin Scrunchies That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In
Not only are these satin scrunchies more elevated and stylish than elastic hair ties, they’re gentler on your hair, too. They won’t pull or tug, yet they stay put all while having a chic sheen. They’re even comfortable enough to sleep in. Shoppers confirm that they’re great quality and great for all hair types.
- Available styles: 6
52A Large Capacity Wristlet With 3 Zippered Compartments
This wristlet is perfect if you don’t like large bags or if you switch purses often. It’ll keep all of your things organized since it’s designed with three zippered compartments. It’s compact yet spacious enough to hold your phone, makeup, credit cards, cash, keys, and more. Plus, it’s available in two dozen prints, so there’s a style for everyone.
- Available styles: 24
53Floral Silicone Straw Covers That Keep Dust Out Of Your Tumbler
Not only are these straw covers a great way to personalize your tumbler, but they also keep your straw free of germs and keep dust out of your beverage. They’re designed to look like flowers and come in a variety of colors. They’re crafted from durable, food-grade silicone and are dishwasher-safe.
54A Best-Selling Body Mist Infused With Hydrating & Soothing Ingredients
If you love smelling good, you’ll appreciate this scented body mist that you can spray from head to toe — yes, even your hair. Unlike perfumes, this is formulated to be gentle and soothing on skin and won’t leave behind a sticky feeling. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, glycerin to smooth and hydrate, and aloe to calm and soothe skin. By the way, it’s available in a variety of scents like vanilla cashmere, strawberry dream, pink Champagne and more.
55Minimalist Stone Coasters That Dry Within Seconds
You can use these coasters in a variety of ways to protect surfaces around your home and to prevent messes. They’re crafted from natural diatomite stone, so they’re really absorbent and dry within seconds. Use them in your kitchen and bathroom store soap, toothbrush holders, sponges, and more to prevent your counter from getting wet. You can also use them for drinking glasses to collect condensation.
56A Satin Sleep Bonnet That Prevents Frizz & Helps Maintain Moisture
Wear this sleep bonnet to bed to help protect your hair; it can help maintain moisture to reduce frizz, breakage, and tangles. It can also protect your hairstyle and help you maintain defined curls. How does it work? Since it’s crafted from smooth satin, it reduces friction and doesn’t absorb moisture. Plus, shoppers confirm that it’s comfy and stays in place.
57Stylish & Versatile Glasses With Bamboo Lids & Glass Straws
You can whip these drinking glasses out during your next gathering to serve guests drinks because they’ll make your home feel like a bougie cafe. You can also use them to take your smoothies or ice coffees on-the-go since they come with bamboo lids and glass straws. They’re aesthetic and useful — you’ll reach for them all the time.
58Golden Under-Eye Masks That Brighten & Smooth Skin
Just place these masks under your eyes to brighten and smooth your skin so you’ll appear more refreshed and well-rested even if you were up all night rewatching Stranger Things. Customers mentioned that they’re cooling, hydrating, and don’t slide off.
59Smear-Free Pastel Highlighters With Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings
If you want something a little different, consider these pastel highlighters that are an alternative to neon versions. They’re muted and more aesthetic but still get the job done. They’re perfect for highlighting important quotes while reading or studying. They can also be used to add decorative elements while journaling or scrapbooking. They’re made with fast-drying ink to prevent smearing and bleeding through pages. By the way, their rectangular barrel prevents them from rolling off of your desk, too.
60Glass Nail Files That Prevent Splitting & Breakage
Unlike traditional nail files, these glass nail files are extremely gentle yet can prevent splitting and breakage. They’re still effective at filing and shaping nails — just less abrasive. Plus, they don’t need to be sharpened and according to the brand, they’re backed by a lifetime guarantee. This set includes three files in different sizes with storage pouches for each.
61Cotton & Silicone Oven Mitts With A Chic 2-Tone Design
Keep your hands protected while cooking with these oven mitts. They’re crafted from durable, heat-resistant cotton and feature silicone stripes so you can get a better grip. They’re heat-resistant up to 500 degrees. Not only are they practical, but their two-tone design makes them surprisingly chic.
62An Easy-To-Apply Glitter Balm For Your Lips, Eyes, & Face
You can use this glittery balm on your lips, eyes, cheeks, or face as a highlighter. Since it comes in a stick, it’s easy to apply and blend without tools or getting your hands messy. According to reviewers, it glides on smoothly, doesn’t clump, and dries quickly. By the way, it’s cruelty-free and available in 10 shades.
63A Sleek Rechargeable Toothbrush With 2 Brushing Modes & A Magnetic Holder
This rechargeable toothbrush is an upgrade to others on the market because it’s stylish, sleek, and designed with two brushing modes to clean or whiten. It also has a built-in timer that signals every 30 seconds so you can switch sections and it will turn off after two minutes. By the way, it also comes with a magnetic holder and a travel case.
64A Moisturizing Body Scrub With A Near-Perfect Rating
Upgrade your routine with this body scrub that’s exfoliating yet nourishing. It’s formulated with real sugar to buff away dry, dead skin as well as shea butter and a blend of oils to hydrate. According to the brand, it promotes elasticity, boosts circulation, and smooths skin. Oh, and it comes in a bunch of delicious scents. It’s no wonder why it has a 4.8-star rating after over 134,000 reviews.
65A Popular Hand Sanitizer Mist That Won’t Leave Your Hands Feeling Dry
Unlike others, this hand sanitizer won’t leave your skin feeling dry. In fact, many reviewers mentioned that it makes their hands feel softer and more moisturized. Plus, it comes in a sleek bottle that can fit in your pocket. It’s also easy to use — just spritz a few times and rub your hands together. It dries quickly and smells amazing, too.