Shop The Viral GLOWMODE Leggings In Every Color Before They're Gone
Discover the leggings with an average rating of 5 out of 5 in 75,000 reviews.
If you can believe it, there once was a time when leggings were reserved solely for workouts. Since then, they’ve evolved into a fashion staple that effortlessly combines comfort and style. And what brand is at the forefront of the modern-day leggings revolution? GLOWMODE. A dream destination for all things workout-chic, GLOWMODE has everything for your everyday dressing needs, whether it’s easy-breezy ensembles for casual neighborhood walks or performance-ready sets for your cardio-boxing class. It’s not just a brand; it's a lifestyle that empowers you to feel confident, energized, and ready to conquer your cycling class or daily errands. And the MVP of the GLOWMODE line is none other than the FeatherFit™ Crossover 24" Leggings.
With a high-rise crossover waist that provides ample support for all of your activities without restriction, it’s no wonder that the FeatherFit™ Crossover 24" Leggings are beloved by fans that include celebs and influencers. The buttery-soft, stretchy fabric ensures all-day comfort, which is why the leggings have garnered over a whopping 75,000 reviews with an average rating of 5 out of 5. These leggings are truly a work of athleisure art.
If they couldn’t get any better, the FeatherFit™ Crossover 24" Leggings come in a rainbow of colors, so you can literally wear a pair every single day in a multitude of styling options. Ahead, see the different options for the FeatherFit™ Crossover 24" Leggings with tips on how to work ’em.
This classic black style is, of course, the most versatile option out of the lineup. After your training session, throw on an oversized white button-down top, ankle booties, and gold layered jewelry for a put-together happy hour look.
For a fun yet sporty look, pair these high-quality Crossover 24” leggings in silver with a trendy oversized sweater or a stylish crop top. Add a pair of cute low-top sneakers for a day of errands — or pair the sparkly leggings with heeled boots for a night out.
For a cozy cool-weather 'fit after your yoga class, pair these green leggings with a knit cream sweater, a scarf, and brown knee-high riding boots. Thanks to the vivid color of these leggings, no one will ever guess you were perfecting your vasisthasana just an hour before.
Turn heads during your workout with a statement-making color. For your next gym sesh, pair these blue leggings with a camo sports bra, or lean into the hue with a matching blue top.
Gray is a color that can’t help but invoke the goth within. Make plans after cycling class to grab dinner with friends — all you need to do is throw on a black bustier and a cropped leather jacket for a chic and edgy look.
There's something about this shade of red that's giving grunge, so lean into it! For a cute casual look, throw a flannel over a crop top or sports bra and wear these with canvas tennis shoes. Lean into the light red color by adding a matching accessory.
Red is definitely in, so why not experiment with this trending color through GLOWMODE's popular FeatherFit™ Crossover Leggings? Don't be subtle with this bold shade. Pair with a black crop top, chunky socks, and patent leather Mary Janes for a mod-inspired '60s vibe.