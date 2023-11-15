Feel Your Best With These Sculpting Leggings & Standout Sports Bras From Glowmode

Picking out workout clothes is hard, especially if you’re particular about fabric, stretch, and feel. There are clear choices: a super soft T-shirt that keeps you comfy while lifting weights, a sports bra that keeps everything in place, and of course, a pair of leggings that works for anything and everything. If you’re missing these beloved pieces, however, it might be time to upgrade your fitness wardrobe with options you’ll always want to reach for. That’s where GLOWMODE and its new Insta-Cinch Crossover Hold Up Leggings come in. The beloved athletic style just got upgraded with a non-slip silicone bonded waist, which means you don’t have to worry about your leggings rolling down during side-plank rotations or spin class. The premium fabric adds just the right amount of support and compression with strong elasticity and a buttery soft feel, so you can comfortably focus on your workout.

It’s all in the name. GLOWMODE’s Insta-Cinch Crossover Hold Up Leggings keep everything held in and fabulous, thanks to the brand’s famous four-way stretch FeatherFit Sculpt fabric. The FeatherFit™-Sculpt+REsiltech Technology Bonded Waist makes these leggings perfect for any medium-impact exercise scenario, in particular, but you can wear them anywhere you want to look and feel good (and stay on trend), whether you’re at Pilates class or going for a quick walk with friends. Plus, they have pockets, so you can keep your necessities nearby during a workout.

Ahead, learn more about these holy grail leggings, alongside a few more GLOWMODE styles to shop for.