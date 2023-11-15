Feel Your Best With These Sculpting Leggings & Standout Sports Bras From Glowmode
Upgrade your fitness wardobe with styles that work for anything and everything.
Picking out workout clothes is hard, especially if you’re particular about fabric, stretch, and feel. There are clear choices: a super soft T-shirt that keeps you comfy while lifting weights, a sports bra that keeps everything in place, and of course, a pair of leggings that works for anything and everything. If you’re missing these beloved pieces, however, it might be time to upgrade your fitness wardrobe with options you’ll always want to reach for. That’s where GLOWMODE and its new Insta-Cinch Crossover Hold Up Leggings come in. The beloved athletic style just got upgraded with a non-slip silicone bonded waist, which means you don’t have to worry about your leggings rolling down during side-plank rotations or spin class. The premium fabric adds just the right amount of support and compression with strong elasticity and a buttery soft feel, so you can comfortably focus on your workout.
It’s all in the name. GLOWMODE’s Insta-Cinch Crossover Hold Up Leggings keep everything held in and fabulous, thanks to the brand’s famous four-way stretch FeatherFit Sculpt fabric. The FeatherFit™-Sculpt+REsiltech Technology Bonded Waist makes these leggings perfect for any medium-impact exercise scenario, in particular, but you can wear them anywhere you want to look and feel good (and stay on trend), whether you’re at Pilates class or going for a quick walk with friends. Plus, they have pockets, so you can keep your necessities nearby during a workout.
Ahead, learn more about these holy grail leggings, alongside a few more GLOWMODE styles to shop for.
Don't be surprised if you find yourself wanting to wear these buttery-soft Insta-Cinch Crossover Hold Up leggings every time you have strength training class or go jogging with your dog. Thanks to FeatherFit Sculpt fabric and a REsiltech Technology bonded waist, these leggings give you ample support and compression that’s super comfortable. You’ll want to get yourself a few pairs!
With impressive support, lift, and 3-D molded cups, this black squareneck sports bra perfectly complements your Insta-Cinch Crossover Hold Up Leggings. Simply pair them together for a monochromatic look during your next workout class or errand run, and make sure to show off the bra's cool design details.
Style this cobalt-blue sports bra with your Insta-Cinch leggings, high-top sneakers, and scrunchy socks for a throwback '80s look. The zippered front and crossover back straps give it more flair than the average workout bra, while its Turbodry techonology allows for extra breathability.
Just like the Insta-Cinch leggings, this Buckle Up Sports Bra provides a good amount of stretch, while giving adequate support for your workout needs. Its moisture-wicking Powersculpt fabric will also keep you dry throughout any exercise. Plus, its longer cut offers more versatility: Throw a loose-fitting button-down denim top over the bra and the leggings for the perfect casual post-class 'fit.
The combination of the Insta-Cinch leggings and this white version of the Buckle Up Sports Bra opens up a world of styling opportunities — even when you’re not exercising. The bra's mesh back doubles as a breathable feature and a style statement. After your barre class, accessorize your look with hoop earrings, a cropped denim jacket, and ballet flats for an effortlessly chic outfit.
This convertible sports bra features a mesh panel, vent holes, a honeycomb pattern, and sweat-wicking technology, so you’ll look put-together even after your workout sesh. If you're already wearing your Insta-Cinch leggings, just add a leather jacket and ankle boots to go from HIIT to happy hour in no time.
Get ready in a snap with this adjustable sports bra, which features a front open zipper with a shock-proof buckle to ensure easy on-and-off without compromising security. A mesh back keeps you looking cute and feeling comfortable, while adjustable velcro at the shoulders and bottom caters to various body shapes.
This article was originally published on