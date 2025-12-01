Everything Elite Daily's Contributing Editor Is Shopping On Cyber Monday

If there’s one thing I love, it’s an excuse to shop for things on my wishlist at a discounted price. I’m a practical girl at heart, so I sometimes find it hard to treat myself to things I don’t technically need — but when Cyber Monday comes around, all bets are off. This is the one time of year when I can hit “purchase” on all my online shopping carts and genuinely feel like I’ve made money back because of the amount I’m saving. (This is exactly how girl math works, right?)

This year, my tastes are all over the map — from sultry fragrances and skin care splurges to a sensible work bag and earplugs to help me get better sleep. I’m mixing cozy home essentials with fashion and beauty products I’ve been coveting for months: a denim trench, brown lip liners, and wine-colored boots, to name a few.

Because I’m a woman of the people (and a Type A girl who plans her shopping in advance), I’m making my list public. For anyone else who needs a nudge to invest in some goodies, feel free to take inspo — it’s the perfect mix of fun and functionality, if I do say so myself.

$75 Off The Perfect Faux Leather Blazer

I’ve been wanting a leather blazer in my closet for years, but I’m tired of basic black options. Enter: this gorgeous olive green one from DYNAMITE, with padded shoulders and an oversized silhouette so I can dress it up or keep it casual. The cool-girl staple brand is doing a 30% discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with even bigger discounts on sale items.

$44 Off The Fits-Everything Work Bag

In addition to my job in media, I’m also a grad student, so I’m basically always running around from class to meeting and vice versa. I need a Mary Poppins bag that fits my laptop, books, and extra coffee and snacks (obv), and this gorgeous tote from BÉIS is exactly the vibe I’m going for. It’s 30% off for Cyber Monday, with additional discount options if you shop the 9 a.m. doorbuster sale or 3 p.m. happy hour promo.

30% Off Rihanna’s Hydration Secret

My skin gets insanely dry during the winter, so I need all the help I can get to keep it hydrated and healthy — and who better to turn to than Rihanna to find a solution? This hydrating body milk helps strengthen the skin barrier and stays on all day, and it’s just $22 thanks to Fenty Beauty’s 30% off sale.

20% Off Brown Lip Liners For Winter Makeup Looks

I’ve been a lip liner fiend lately, after seeing all the girlies on TikTok layer them with glosses over the top. Brown shades are more my vibe than pink ones — especially in the winter — so I’m obsessed with Tilt Beauty’s lineup of ‘'90s-coded colors you can wear with a hydrating balm over the top. They’re 20% off RN, and you get a gift with a purchase of $40 or more.

30% Off A Versatile Hair & Body Mist

For years, I’ve sworn by Fenty Beauty’s perfume for date nights, and now I’m hoping to expand my collection with the floral-scented hair and body fragrance mist. The brand calls it “the head-turning power of a good hair day, bottled in an irresistible scent.” That’s all I need to know to add to cart, and a 30% discount for Cyber Monday doesn’t hurt.

30% Off The Perfect Ear Cuff For Stacking

Mejuri has been my go-to jewelry brand for as long as I can remember — I love their gorgeous, simple pieces that can be worn every day and last for years. I’ve been on an ear cuff kick lately because I love stacking multiple pieces, and this provides a way to do that without getting yet another ear piercing (don’t tempt me). You can score up to 30% off on your purchase if you spend $150 or more.

20% Off Cozy Candles For Dark Evenings

Pretty much every evening in winter, I stave off the seasonal sad vibes by lighting candles throughout my apartment. Literie has the cutest illustrations to go with their creative scents — my faves are Late Fees at the Library and I Have a Cabin Upstate. The brand is 20% off sitewide from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

20% Off Earplugs For Better Beauty Sleep

My Loop Experience earplugs accompany me to every single concert and music festival, so it only feels right that I try out a second pair designed for sleep. They’re meant to be comfortable for side sleepers, and offer proven noise reduction in case your SO is a snorer. Grab them for 20% off in black or a pastel color.

$100 Off Wine-Colored Boots That Combine Comfort & Style

Sure, my shoe rack is already overflowing — but you can never have too many, IMO, especially if they’re comfortable and versatile. I own a pair of black booties from Dolce Vita that I wear constantly, so this wine-colored pair is the next on my list. They’re 30% off, along with everything else on the site — use code CYBER to access the full promotion.

$98 Off A Denim Trench That Dreams Are Made Of

A good trench coat is the ultimate fall and winter wardrobe staple, but not all trenches are made equal. There’s a difference between a floppy, ill-fitting coat and one made with expert tailoring and precision. TT Studios’ offerings — specifically, the brand’s Tivoli Trench — are definitely the latter. The brand’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, 30% off sitewide, is auto-applied at checkout.

40% Off Leather Pants To Make Any Outfit Look Cool

When I tell you I am obsessed with these, that’s the understatement of the century. I’ve been looking for the perfect faded black faux leather pants with a wide-leg fit, and they showed up on my feed practically begging me to add them to my shopping cart. The best news is that Good American’s entire site is 40% off for Cyber Monday. (Dangerous info, I know.)