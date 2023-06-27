The Best Prime Day Deals Over 50% Off

These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are an amazing deal any day, but while they're on sale they super worth an "add to cart." Not only are these IPX8-rated waterproof (so you can drop them into 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes and they'll still work), but they also have touch control built in to their design. To pause or play your music, simply tap your ear. The battery life is an unbeatable 10 hours, boosted to 45 hours when you have a fully charged case. And more than 250,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and awarded this pair of headphones its glowing, 4.4-star overall rating.