The Best Prime Day Deals On Amazon
by BDG Commerce Updated: July 11, 2023 Originally Published: June 24, 2023
The biggest summertime sales event is here, and Amazon’s Prime Day deals are out in full force. There are major discounts on must-have home goods, tech, office supplies, and more, and BDG’s editors sifted through the deals to curate this list of the best finds. These discounts won’t last forever and stock is limited, so don’t hesitate to add things to your cart while you can — and keep coming back as we update this list with the day’s best deals.
40% Off This Popular Set Of Satin Pillowcases
Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.
63% Off A Set Of Fabric Storage Bags
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
50% Off A Salon-Quality Ionic Hair Dryer
This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.
20% Off The Best-Selling Mascara On Amazon
Now is the time to stock up on essence's cult-favorite Lash Princess mascara, which boasts over 180,000 five-star ratings and No. 1 best-seller status on Amazon. It gives you both major length and volume without clumping or flaking, and lasts all day long without smudging, despite being easy to wash off at the end of the day.
20% Off This Brightening Serum With Vitamin C, E, & Ferulic Acid
A good vitamin C serum is a powerful ingredient to have in your skincare collection — it can brighten dull skin and balance out uneven texture. With this 15% Vitamin CE Ferulic Acid serum, you get luxury brand quality at a more affordable price point, with 15% pure vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and vitamin E protecting your skin from environment damage. The formula also smoothes fine lines, soothes inflammation, and possesses antioxidant properties as the vitamin C helps neutralize the damage caused by UV rays and air pollution.
30% Off An Anti-Fatigue Mat For The Kitchen
This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.
31% Off These Super Popular AirPods
You can now snag these wildly popular Apple AirPods (plus the charging case) for a great price. The earbuds have over 500,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and for good reason. With over 24 hours of listening time, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on Apple devices these innovative headphones redefined wireless audio.
26% Off A 2-Pack Of Smart Plugs
These smart plugs will let you flawlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons why these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.
31% Off A Set Of Hydrating, Brightening & Firming Serums
This three-piece serum set takes the guesswork out of developing an effective skin care regimen. Included are three active-rich serums that everyone can (and likely will) benefit from: a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, perfect for plumping up your skin and prepping it for makeup; a brightening serum with vitamin C and ferulic acid to promote a brighter, more even complexion over time; and a retinol serum to use a few times a week to maintain smooth skin and clear pores.
25% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled quip Toothbrush
This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.
24% Off This Highly-Rated Vitamin C Serum
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
58% Off This Comfy Bali T-Shirt Bra
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
30% Off This Exfoliating Tumeric Facial Scrub
Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind.
54% Off A Set Of Highly-Absorbent Bath Mats Available In 14 Colors
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
40% Off A Portable Neck Fan
This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.
20% Off Apple AirPods Pro
Apple's AirPods are a beloved pair of headphones, and their AirPods Pro level up the experience. These wireless earbuds offer an even more comfortable experience, better audio quality (including active noise cancellation), and a better battery life when compared to their earlier predecessors. Snag them while the sale lasts.
57% Off These Super Soft Silk Pillowcases
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.
48% Off A Pair Of Fan-Favorite Classic Crocs
Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. They're waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has earned more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall average rating of 4.8 stars.
30% Off A Yeti Tumbler With 76,000 5-Star Reviews
If you're looking for a tumbler that'll keep your drink cold from morning until night, check out this 30-ounce stainless steel tumbler from Yeti. It's dishwasher-safe, available in over 30 colors, and has over 76,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, scoring an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars. It's also great for hot drinks if it takes you some time to get through your morning coffee.
30% Off LANEIGE’s Obsession-Worthy Lip Sleeping Mask
Beauty experts and consumers alike — just check out the 25,000+ five-star Amazon ratings — are obsessed with LANEIGE's cult-favorite lip sleeping mask. With its sherbet-like texture and delicious fruity scent, it pampers your lips using a blend of antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and botanically derived butters so you wake up with a smoother, softer pout after applying a thin layer before going to bed. Of course, you can use this in lieu of lip balm during the day, too.
58% Off This Fire TV Stick With A Voice-Controlled Remote
If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, now's the time to buy. With a 4.7-star rating and over 389,000 reviews, this streaming stick turns any TV into a smart TV with easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all of your other favorite services. The remote has handy Alexa-capable voice controls, too, which makes searching for your favorite shows as easy as pie.
20% Off A Meat Thermometer That Reviewers Love
This meat thermometer is a total game-changer because it'll accurately tell you the temperature of your food in just two to three seconds. It's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating and nearly 50,000 reviews because of its waterproof construction and large backlit LED display screen.
30% Off A Cult-Favorite Lash-Enhancing Serum
Whenever you see cult-favorite beauty products on sale, run, don't walk. This lash-enhancing serum is formulated with amino acids and hyaluronic acid to strengthen and hydrate your lashes for more length and thickness. And reviewers rave that this formula works quickly. Some see results in as soon as two weeks.
35% Off These Best-Selling Pillows
An ultimate fan favorite, these Beckham Hotel Collection pillows combine lightweight down alternative with supportive memory foam — resulting in a pillow that keeps you comfortable all night. Available in a set of two, these pillows have breathable cotton covers, and they're OEKO-TEX certified (which means they meet high standards for using safe materials). The popular set has a staggering 180,000 fans on Amazon, and now's your chance to get it at a discount.
47% Off A 50-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks
You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design won't irritate your skin, and feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.
11% Off This Sleek Corner Shower Caddy
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
30% Off A 16-Piece Cookware Set With 43,000 5-Star Reviews
Upgrade your kitchen with this 16-piece cookware set from GreenLife that features soft-grip handles and a ceramic nonstick coating that is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and rivet-free for easier cleaning. The pans feature wobble-free reinforced bases for even heating and the set is available in 14 colors in the listing ranging from neutrals like black and cream to pops of color including yellow and blue. The set includes three frying pans in varying sizes, two saucepans with lids, a stock pot with lid, a sauté pan with lid, a stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils.
20% Off An Ultra-Hyrdrating Soda Alternative
A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forest and its habitat.
43% Off These Cushiony Waterproof Slides
These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.
50% Off This Seamless & Stretchy Bra
"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."
33% Off This Trendy Crossbody Bag
Not only does this ODODOS belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, it's also drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack. And since it's marked down now for Prime Day, you might just want to nab it in a few colors.
40% Off This Cordless Water Flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly-rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
42% Off This Volume-Building Mascara That Reviews Love
With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.
25% Off These Chocolate-Cherry Superfood Truffles
These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy center that tastes like cherries with a hint of coconut. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of satisfying fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and snickerdoodle flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.
20% Off A Beach Towel & Bag That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon
If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.
50% Off These Best-Selling Levi’s Shorts
In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a No. 1 best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."
20% Off A Rechargeable quip Toothbrush
Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2 minute and 30 second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.
10% Off A Whitening Tooth Gel That Doesn’t Use Trays Or Strips
Brighten your smile with ease using this whitening gel that you simply add to your toothpaste when you brush each night — no trays, strips, or trips to the dentist necessary. Noticeable results can be seen in just seven days and it can be used for 30 days for even more dramatic whitening. The clinically tested gel penetrates the pores in your enamel to lift stains, making your teeth up to eight shades whiter.
30% Off A Set Of Durable Ceramic Nonstick Cookware
This 14-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is diamond-infused, making for a virtually indestructible cooking surface. In fact, it promises to last 10 times longer than traditional nonstick. The PFOA-free pans are oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and conveniently dishwasher-safe, too. In addition to a fleet of frying pans and sauce pans, you also get a handy three-piece set of nylon utensils and a stainless steel strainer. Whether you're looking to outfit a new kitchen or upgrade your existing one, now is the perfect time to nab this massively marked down set.
49% Off This Seriously Powerful Air Purifier
Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.
50% Off A Blink Mini Security Camera
The Blink Mini smart security camera is one of the most popular indoor security systems on the market. With 250,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this small, wireless camera is an extremely popular option for anyone looking to keep a better eye on their home (or pets) while away. You can set up alerts to your smartphone whenever the camera picks up motion in your space, and view your space live, and even use the two-way audio feature. It's no surprise this best-seller has a stunning, 4.4-star average rating on Amazon.
38% Off An Insulated Water Bottle With A 4.8-Star Rating
This insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with three different styles of lids and has earned a 4.8-star overall rating after over 130,000 reviews. It keeps cold drinks cool for 2 hours and hot drinks warm for up to 12, and it's available in 28 colors in the listing (and several other sizes).
21% Off These Mosquito Repellent Patches
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
29% Off A Popular Air Purifier
This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.
54% Off This RoboVac That Makes Cleaning Effortless
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
35% Off This Sun Umbrella With UPF 50+ Protection
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.
20% Off This Chic Vegan Leather Pet Collar
Made of pebbled vegan leather with durable hardware, this Nina Woof dog collar is the perfect combination of elegance and function. And it’s PETA-certified for being cruelty free. The adjustable collar comes in two colors and four sizes to fit most dog breeds. And the thick, soft design promises to keep your pup comfortable. It’s easy to see why it has a near perfect 4.8-star overall rating.
35% Off This Bamboo Bento Box Set That’s Microwave-Safe
This sleek, microwave-safe bento box set makes lunchtime away from home so much easier. Not only does it come with four wooden utensils and two sauce jars with lids, it also features multiple storage compartments for packing all your favorite mains and sides. This popular lunchbox is made of wood and silicone for a durable, leakproof set that's easy to clean. Simply pop it in the dishwasher or hand wash. It's available in three sizes and more than 20 colors, so you're sure to find one that works with your routine.
43% Off A Set Of Waffle Weave Dish Cloths
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
39% Off An Air Purifier For All Room Sizes
This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can purify the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a handy light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
35% Off These Hair Wax Sticks For Sleek Up-Dos
Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look, it'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.
30% Off This Silicone Makeup Brush Holder
This cleverly designed travel makeup brush holder features a squeeze-to-open slot that has magnets to keep your brushes safely inside until you need them. It's nearly 8 inches long and can securely contain two to four brushes depending on their sizes. It can be soaped and rinsed clean and comes in 23 styles in the listing.
20% Off This Stylish, Lightweight quip Water Flosser
This USB-rechargeable water flosser from quip has two pressure modes, along with a 360-degree floss tip that ensures no spot is out of reach. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design, and you can easily control the amount of water flow based on your needs. One fan called it “compact but powerful," and you can snag it for a major discount while this deal lasts.
50% Off A Cool Mist Humidifier
If you're dealing with dry air, this one-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.
15% Off A Pair Of High-Waisted Gym Shorts
With over 40 colors to choose from, these high-waisted workout shorts are a comfy yet functional staple. They feature a loose fit with a stretchy layer of spandex underneath to keep you comfy. And, best of all, there’s a discrete zippered pocket so you have a place to stash your phone, keys, or cash.
30% Off This Super Soft Duvet Cover That Works For All Seasons
This ridiculously soft duvet cover is made using eucalyptus fibers in a sateen weave, so it's moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and breathable for year-round use. Reviewers rave about how luxuriously silky the material is and how much they appreciate the brand's sustainable approach. It features four corner ties and hidden buttons to keep your duvet in place and it's available in two sizes and four colors within the listing.
55% Off This Amazon Fire Stick
The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.
41% Off This Tank Top Available In Tons Of Colors
This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.
36% Off A 4-Pack Of High-Waisted Underwear
Stocking up on basics like socks and underwear is a great way to take advantage of a sale like Prime Day. While the sale lasts, this four-pack of full-coverage (and high-waisted) cotton underwear is on sale for only a few dollars per pair. And while black is a classic color, this underwear also comes in a variety of multi-colored options.
67% Off This Wireless Playtex Bra
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
11% Off A 4-Pack Of Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.
30% Off This Cooling, Breathable & Eco-Friendly Comforter
The Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus comforter is a must-consider for anyone who’s in the market for bedding that’s temperature-regulating, soft, and eco-friendly. The breathable, all-season comforter has a sateen weave and quilted stitching that keeps the fill in place. For peace of mind, the eucalyptus is grown without insecticides, and uses 96% less water and 30% less energy to produce than cotton. To boot, unlike petrochemical-based products, eucalyptus doesn’t emit VOCs or microplastics. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Super soft, just the right weight and temperature,” and another, “It's much more cooling while still being substantial, and the material is silky smooth.”
25% Off A 12-Pack Of Superfood-Packed, Keto Protein Bars
If a peanut butter and chocolate chip bar that has a whopping 10 grams of protein sounds too good to be true, check out this BLISS bar. With a recipe that includes superfoods like reishi, pumpkin seed protein, and cacao, these bars forgo added sugars, fillers, and natural and artificial flavors. They are also free of gluten, soy, and dairy and are entirely plant-based. The listing also contains other flavors including strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate brownie, and cinnamon cookie dough.
65% Off A 3-Pack Of Lightning Cable Chargers
Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated by users with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.
45% Off This Electric Grinder Set
Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.
33% Off This Lightweight Floral Cardigan
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
42% Off This Super Hydrating Serum From COSRX
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skincare favorite for cheap.
42% Off This Super Hydrating Mape Water
Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."
25% Off A Surge Protector Outlet Extender
This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port, and also functions as a surge protector for your devices. Plus, this popular pick has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews.
44% Off L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!
30% Off These Cooling Eucalyptus-Infused Bed Sheets
Sheets & Giggles uses eucalyptus lyocell in a sateen weave to create this luxuriously soft, temperature-regulating sheet set. Cool to the touch, moisture-wicking, and breathable, it features extra-deep pockets and a 360-degree elastic band. The set is biodegradable and sustainably made and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in seven sizes and 11 colors and prints in the listing to match any bedroom.
33% Off A Cleaning Kit For Your Dryer Vent
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."
27% Off This Collagen Lip Cream With Soothing Ingredients
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
40% Off 2 Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats
These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.
40% Off A HEPA Filter Air Purifier
This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier covers large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.
46% Off This Clever Wall Outlet & Surge Protector
Make your outlets far more functional with this wall charger and surge protector, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five classic outlets on three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB ports and a USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to keep your electronics and home safe.
52% Off A 2-Pack Of Long Lightning Cables & Wall Blocks
Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the brand promises that these powerful blocks and cables charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook three times faster than Apple's original chargers. The cables are extra-long too -- one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet -- so you can use your devices anywhere.
31% Off This Insulated Travel Mug
Beverage in style with this leak- and spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo. Dispense your sips with the push of a button, and enjoy drinks that stay cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to five. With over 117,000 reviews and 4.7 stars, this is a sure bet.
50% Off This Blink Video Doorbell
Make your entry more convenient — and futuristic — with this video doorbell from Blink. It alerts you when anyone presses the button or motion is detected, and lets you answer your door from anywhere using your phone. It has two-way audio and can be connected to Alexa.
