Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Clever Things You'd Never Know Are Under $30

Saving money doesn’t mean you have to cut back drastically when it comes to shopping — it just means you have to be smart with your spending. But if you don’t have the time to find affordable alternatives to the products you want, don’t worry. I’ve put together this list of clever things you’d never know are under $30.

From skincare serums to acne patches, I’ve made sure to include a little something for everybody below.

01 This Adjustable Shelf That Fits Around Plumbing Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Finding shelves for the cabinet underneath your kitchen sink can be difficult; luckily, these shelves’ width, depth, and height are easily adjustable, making it easy to fit them around awkward plumbing. And with a weight limit of up to 40 pounds, you can easily use them to store cleaning supplies, heavy bottles of dishwasher soap, and everything in between.

02 A Lightweight Throw Blanket That Can Help You Cool Down Ailemei Cooling Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only is this lightweight throw blanket perfect for warm summer evenings, but it’s also made with special Japanese cold jade fibers that work to draw away your body heat to help you stay cool all night long. The best part? Its cooling jade fibers are on both sides of the blanket, so it doesn’t matter which side you’re relaxing under.

03 These Brightening Eye Masks Made With Real Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether your eyes are looking puffy or just plain tired, these eye masks are worth a try. They’re made from a combination of hyaluronic acid and real 24-karat gold, helping calm puffiness while simultaneously working to brighten skin. And since they’re individually packaged, taking them with you when traveling is a total breeze.

04 The Citronella Incense Sticks That Help Keep Mosquitos At Bay Mosquito Guard Mosquito Repellent Sticks (12-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Light one of these incense sticks, and it’ll help repel mosquitos for up to two hours. They’re made from a blend of citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary essential oils — no harsh DEET or alcohol within sight. Plus, their sweet scent delivers a refreshing touch to any patio.

05 A Pocket Mirror That Offers 3-Times Magnification Kintion Pocket Mirror Amazon $10 See On Amazon Doing your makeup while you’re on the go can be a challenge — but this pocket mirror can certainly help. Two panels give you one- and three-times magnification, making it easy to get those winged eyeliner tips looking just right no matter where you are. And unlike many travel mirrors, this one is even backlit for easier viewing.

06 This Antibacterial Body Soap That Helps Soothe Skin Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Vitamins E, C, aloe vera, and tea tree oil are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find listed on this body soap. Peppermint oil gives it a clean scent, while coconut and jojoba oil work to help leave skin feeling soft — not dry. The best part? It can also help soothe some minor skin conditions.

07 These Revitalizing Serums That Help Brighten & Hydrate Skin Tree of Life Vitamin C, Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid serum Amazon $23.95 See On Amazon If you’re interested in starting a skincare routine, make sure to take a look at these serums. Each order comes with three different serums — and when used together, they can help brighten and hydrate skin, as well as improve your complexion’s elasticity.

08 A Personal Fan That’s Rechargeable Via USB Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan Amazon $12 See On Amazon There’s no need to purchase extra batteries when you’re using this personal fan, as its battery can easily be recharged via USB. The windspeed is adjustable up to two levels — and its slim size means you shouldn’t have any trouble fitting it inside your pocket or purse.

09 The V-Shaped Grippers That Help Keep Curled Rugs Flat NeverCurl Rug Sticker (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike those straight pieces of rug tape you’ve probably been using, these V-shaped grippers are designed to fit into the corners of your rugs so that they don’t get twisted and turned around. They’re suitable for use outside as well as inside — and the weatherproof adhesive means they’ll stay sticky even after rainstorms.

10 A Super-Potent Callus Remover Gel That Comes With A Foot File Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel and Foot Rasp Spa Kit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t have time for a pedicure? Just apply this callus remover gel to your feet after soaking (followed by a rinse). Once you’ve rinsed it off, you’ll be able to use the included foot file to easily exfoliate away all that dry skin with just a few gentle strokes.

11 These Exfoliating Foot Peels Made With Avocado Extract PLANTIFIQUE Foot Peel Mask with Avocado (2-Pack) Amazon $17.95 See On Amazon Unlike some foot peels, these ones are fortified with avocado extract to help boost collagen production in your skin. Just let your feet soak in them for about 90 minutes — over the next two weeks, that outer layer of dry skin will begin to shed away, leaving you with ultra-soft feet without any buffing needed.

12 A Lumbar Support Pillow That Attaches To Your Office Chair Niceeday Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you find that your back starts to ache halfway through the workday, consider adding this lumbar support pillow to your chair. Adjustable straps on the back let you secure it to your chair, while its memory foam filling contours to the shape of your back for added comfort. Plus, the removable cover is both hypoallergenic as well as breathable.

13 The Leakproof Mason Jar Pitcher Made From Thick Soda Lime Glass County Line Kitchen Glass Mason Jar Pitcher with Lid Amazon $22.95 See On Amazon Throw out that plastic pitcher you’ve been using and upgrade to this Mason jar version. Each order includes a leakproof lid to help keep your fridge clean from spills — and the heavy-duty soda lime glass it’s made from is designed to last. Choose from two sizes: 1 or 2 quarts.

14 A Hot Dog Slicer Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Slotdog Hot Dog Slicing Tool Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this hot dog slicer to cut a diamond-shaped pattern into your hot dogs, and it can help unlock their delicious flavor by increasing how much of the hot dog is exposed to your grill or stove. The blades are made from sharp stainless steel that is resistant to rust — and many reviewers appreciated how it’s “easy to clean.”

15 This Disposable Hair Catcher That Can Help You Save *So* Much Money Aire Allure Disposable Hair Catchers (25-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon A visit from the plumber is rarely ever cheap — instead, save yourself some money and place one of these hair catchers over your drain. The waterproof adhesive on the bottom helps keep it from shifting out of place, and you can easily throw it right into the trash once it’s fully clogged with hair.

16 A Ceiling Fan Duster That Holds Onto Dirt Until You Shake It Out Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $11 See On Amazon With a telescopic handle that stretches from 27 out to 47 inches, this duster makes it easier than ever to get your ceiling fan blades clean. The duster head is made from soft microfiber that latches onto dirt, trapping it within its fibers until you’re ready to shake it out — and it even detaches so that you can toss it in the wash for easy cleaning.

17 The Aerator That Can Help Improve The Flavor Of Cheap Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into your bottle of wine, and it can help improve its flavor using the Bernoulli effect simply by letting it pour through. The rubber base creates a tight fit inside the bottle to help prevent spills — all while its tapered spout works to ensure that your tables stay drip-free.

18 A Hot Tool Holder That Can Withstand Up To 500 Degrees Fahrenheit Holster Brands Hair Hot Tools Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about your flat or curling iron damaging this hot tool holder, as it’s made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The top flap grips your vanity or bathroom counters to keep it firmly anchored down — and you even have the choice of three colors: black, navy, or stone.

19 This Microfiber Cloth That Leaves A Streak-Free Shine On Glass Pure-Sky Window Glass Cleaning Cloth Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only does this cloth leave a streak-free shine on glass, but it also doesn’t require any cleanser — just get it wet with water and it’s ready to go. And if your windows are already looking good? You can also use it to clean stainless steel, chrome, or nearly any other surface.

20 The Deck Of Cards That’s Completely Waterproof Hoyle Waterproof Playing Cards Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about getting this deck of cards wet with water, as each card is made from tough plastic rather than paper. Despite being made from plastic, they’re still easy to shuffle — even when wet. Take them with you during trips to the beach, camping, or even tailgating.

21 These Paper Soap Sheets That Are Easy To Take With You BAIKAFU Soap Paper Sheets (150-Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You never know if that public restroom will be out of soap, so why not keep these sheets in your bag just in case? Each pocket-sized case comes with 50 soap sheets inside, with the entire order containing 150 in total. They’re also suitable for all types of skin, and easily dissolve using nothing more than plain water.

22 The Meat Shredder Claws That Add Variety To Weekly Dinners Cave Tools Metal Meat Claws for Shredding Meat Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re tired of eating the same cuts of meat for dinner every week, consider changing things up using these shredder claws. They’re made from tough stainless steel, with nonslip textured handles to help you keep a firm grip when tearing up chicken breasts, roasts, pork, and more. Plus, each order even comes with a digital recipe book filled with delicious meal ideas.

23 These Packets That Add Fun Colors To Your Campfire Magical Flames Create Colorful & Vibrant Flames for Fire Pit (12 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re camping in the great outdoors or getting cozy by a fire pit at home, these packets add a touch of fun to any fire. Simply toss a few into your fire, and they’ll cause it to light up with fun colors — blue, green, purple, and more. The best part? The colors can last for up to a full hour before you need to add more.

24 A Dry Food Dispenser That Can Hold Up To 6 Pounds’ Worth Of Food Conworld Wall-Mounted Dry Food Storage Container Amazon $24 See On Amazon Rice, beans, nuts, coffee beans — this dry food dispenser is great for all sorts of dry ingredients. It’s large enough to hold up to 6 pounds worth of food on the inside, and can easily be mounted to a wall if you’d like to open up some counter space.

25 The Quick-Fill Water Balloons That You Can Reuse Over & Over WHDPETS Reusable Water Balloons (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike the water balloons you likely grew up with, these ones are designed so that you can reuse them over and over again, cutting down on waste and saving you money at the same time. Each one is made from high-quality silicone that seals itself shut, eliminating the need to tie a knot and making them easy to fill in the sink.

26 This Stainless Steel Tongue Scraper That Can Help Freshen Breath Boka Tongue Scraper Amazon $7 See On Amazon When no amount of brushing or mouthwash seems to freshen your breath, it may be time to break out this tongue scraper. It’s made from 100% stainless steel, giving it a smooth texture that painlessly glides across your tongue — and each order even includes a linen pouch to keep it clean while traveling.

27 A Waterproof Paint Pen That Breathes New Life Into Tired Grout Rainbow Chalk Markers LTD Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Grout looking a little worse for wear? Don’t waste time scrubbing it — just use this paint pen to breathe some new life into it. The ink is just as waterproof as it is long-lasting, and there’s enough inside to cover up to 150 feet of grout. Plus, the rounded tip makes it easy to color inside the lines.

28 The Motion-Activated Light That Installs Underneath Your Bed Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t stumble around when you get up at night — instead, let this bed light help guide your way through the dark. Its built-in motion sensor prevents it from turning on until you step out of bed, and you can even adjust its timer anywhere from 30 seconds up to six minutes. And since it’s made with energy-efficient LEDs, the bulbs even have a lifetime of up to 100,000 hours, eliminating the need to purchase replacements in the near future.

29 An Adjustable Measuring Cup For Wet & Dry Ingredients OXO Good Grips 2 Cup Adjustable Measuring Cup Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re measuring out flour or canola oil, this measuring cup can help you get it done as accurately as possible. Simply twist the base, and the inner column will rise up or down, making it easy to adjust how much of the ingredient you’re measuring out. And since it doubles as a squeegee, it even wipes the sides clean as it rises.

30 This Aluminum Burger Press That Won’t Stick To Patties Cave Tools Burger Press Amazon $21 See On Amazon Creating perfectly-uniform patties is one of the easiest ways to make sure your burgers all cook at the same rate, so why not grab this press? It’s made from tough aluminum that won’t stick to your patties, making it easy to take them out — and there are even indicator lines on the inside so that you can quickly tell whether your patty is either 1/4 or 1/3 of a pound in size.

31 A Meat Injection Kit That Comes With 3 Syringes Cave Tools Stainless Steel Meat Tenderizer Injection Syringe Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Marinating your meat is an easy way to add some flavor, but using this injection kit can truly take meals to the next level. Each order comes with three syringes, all of which are made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and one even features extra-large holes to accommodate chunky seasonings.

32 The Rechargeable Deodorizer That Helps Keep Your Fridge Smelling Fresh TRILINK Mini USB Fridge Deodorizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon It can be difficult to rid your fridge of unwanted odors — unless you have this deodorizer helping you out. There are no filters or consumables to replace, making it 100% reusable. The best part? Its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 30 days before you need to plug it into an outlet.

33 An Over-The-Sink Strainer That Expands For A Secure Fit BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Amazon $17 See On Amazon Able to expand from 14 out to 19 inches, this strainer rests on the edges of your sink to help keep it stable, making it highly unlikely that it’ll tip over and spill while you’re pouring ingredients into it. And since it’s heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no need to worry about it melting when exposed to boiling water.

34 This Whisk That Folds Flat For Easy Storage Joseph Joseph Twist Whisk Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only does this whisk fold flat for easy storage inside a drawer, but it also doubles as a flat whisk in addition to a traditional balloon whisk. Its steel wires are coated in tough silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit — and it’s even safe to use on nonstick cookware.

35 A Tool That Helps You Pull Out Oven Racks Safely INFRAOVENS Silicone Oven Rack Push-Pull Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t risk burning yourself when pulling out hot oven racks — instead, use this tool to do the pulling for you. The long handle makes it suitable for use with traditional ovens, smaller toaster ovens, and more. And since it’s made from tough silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no need to worry about it melting.

36 The Stainless Steel Scraper That Won’t Shed Bristles Into Your Grill Cave Tools Bristle-Free Metal Grill & Griddle Scraper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whereas grill brushes can shed bristles into your grill, this scraper is made without any bristles, instead relying on 10 different notches around the head to get your grates looking clean as new. It’s made from tough stainless steel that’s resistant to rust — and there’s even a bottle opener on the other end, just in case you want to pop a beer while you’re cooking.

37 A Pet Hair Remover That’s Infinitely Reusable ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whereas lint rollers rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover uses hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto loose hair, pulling them off your furniture, curtains, carpets, and more with just a few quick strokes. Once finished, simply press the button on the handle to open up the built-in dustbin and empty it out into a trashcan.

38 This Projection Alarm Clock With A Large Dimmable Face Goloza Projection Alarm Clock Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this alarm clock feature an integrated projector so that you can easily see what time it is from across the room, but its face is even dimmable up to three levels. A USB port in the back lets you charge your devices overnight — and should the power ever go out, there’s also a built-in backup battery that’ll ensure it keeps the correct time.

39 These Biodegradable Wet Wipes That Decompose Quickly Surviveware Biodegradable Wet Wipes Amazon $10 See On Amazon Got a camping trip coming up? Then these wet wipes are definitely worth a look, as they’re made from biodegradable material that begins to break down after just 28 days. They’re great for keeping clean when you don’t have any water available — and you even have the choice of two sizes: 15 or 32 counts.

40 A BPA-Free Box That Helps Keep Bread From Being Squished Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Slide your loaf of bread into this box, and it’ll help keep your slices from getting crushed. It’s made from BPA-free plastic that holds its shape — even when squished into tight pantries — and you even have the choice of two colors: white or red.

41 The Storage Bags That Slide Underneath Your Bed For Safekeeping ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Blankets, seasonal clothes, books — these storage bags are so versatile that you can fill them with all sorts of items. Their low profile makes it easy to slide them underneath your bed, helping open up closet space while staying out of the way. Plus, their see-through zippered tops let you see what’s inside without having to unpack everything.

42 A Motivational, Undated Calendar With Sections For Notes & To-Do Lists Bliss Collections Motivational Monthly Planner Amazon $19 See On Amazon With 18 easy-to-write-on calendar pages, this undated planner allows you to schedule more than a year with ease. In addition to reoccurring spaces for each day of the week, every page has sections for notes, monthly focuses, and more — including a to-do list.

43 This Automatic Jar Opener That Does All The Work For You Robotwist Jar Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have limited mobility in your hands, this automatic jar opener is a must-have. Simply place it on any stubborn jar lid, then press the button on top — the vice grip will hold the jar in place as it twists the lid off for you. And unlike some openers, this one is designed to work with nearly any jar.

44 An Olive Oil Dispenser That Comes With A Built-In Brush MADZON 3-in-1 Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle Amazon $23 See On Amazon This glass dispenser gives you options when deciding how you want to add oil to your foods. Drizzle it on top using the leakproof spout, or even use one of the two brushes to baste oil onto meats while they’re cooking. And since all parts are dishwasher-safe, cleaning up after every meal is a total breeze.

45 The Subtle Nipple Covers That Blend Into Skin NIPPIES Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only are these nipple covers so sticky that they’ll stay on all day, but they also come in four colors to help them blend into the skin underneath your clothes: crème, espresso, coco, and caramel.

46 These Period Panties Made From Soft, Breathable Bamboo Bambody Absorbent Brief Super Comfy Period Panties Amazon $38 See On Amazon Pads don’t always do the best job when it comes to keeping your sheets clean overnight — instead, give these period panties a try. They’re made from soft, breathable bamboo that helps wick away sweat to keep you dry. And with the absorbency of up to four tampons, even people with heavy flows can feel protected.

47 A Water Dispenser That Fits On Crowded Desktops Keweis Portable Electric Water Bottle Pump Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of getting up from your desk to fill your glass, why not fill it up using this dispenser? Its compact footprint makes it easy to fit on crowded desks, while the rechargeable battery ensures that you won’t have to purchase any replacements. Plus, its super-silent motor makes it unlikely that using it will interrupt others around you.

48 The Soda Can Organizer That’s Easy To Take With You ChasBete Portable Soda Can Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With space for up to four cans and an easy-carry handle on the top, this organizer makes taking soda cans with you when traveling a total breeze. The slots are also large enough to fit glass bottles — and should any can or bottle leak, each slot also features a drainage hole on the bottom to help keep everything dry.

49 These Acne Patches That Start Working Within 2 Hours ZitSticka KILLA ACNE Extra Strength patches Amazon $18 See On Amazon Few things ruin my morning like a surprise pimple, which is why I like to keep a pack of acne patches like these on hand. Salicylic acid works to flatten blemishes within just a few hours, with many reviewers seeing results after just two. Plus, they also contain niacinamide to help soothe skin so that it isn’t left looking chapped or flaky.