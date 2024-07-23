Shopping
70 Life-Changing Products On Amazon That Have Reviewers Shook
Amazon
As someone who does the majority of her shopping online, I always make sure to check out the product reviews before adding anything to my cart. That way, I can be sure I’m spending my cash on something worthwhile. But if you don’t have time to scour reviews, you’re in the right place. I’ve done all the reading for you and compiled my finds into this list — and reviewers are absolutely shook about how each product in here is absolutely life-changing.
01
This Setting Spray That Helps Keep Your Makeup Looking Good
Don’t forget to spritz yourself with this
setting spray once you’ve finished putting on your makeup. Its weightless formula won’t leave your skin feeling cakey as it locks your makeup into place. Plus, the matte finish is perfect for oily complexions. As a woman in her late 40s, with evolving skin, the finish of this product is beautiful. It’s slightly dewy without being too much, hydrating and generally improves the look of my skin and makeup. My makeup stays all day in extreme heat and humidity!” What reviewers say: “ 02
These Super-Soft Earplugs Made From Flexible Silicone
Not only are these
ear plugs made from flexible silicone that contours to the shape of your ear, but each order also comes with four different sizes so that you can test them all out for the best fit. Choose from four colors: black, mint, violet, or white. “These work AMAZINGLY well. They cut out all the noise, but I am still able to hear my Alexa alarm go off in the morning. I can now enjoy a great night sleep.” What reviewers say: 03
A Vegan Shampoo Bar That Helps Strengthen Weak Strands
If you’ve noticed your hair is starting to feel brittle, it may be time to try washing it with this
shampoo bar. It’s formulated with rice water proteins that work to not only strengthen hair, but also help balance its pH level. The result? You may notice your hair starting to feel silky-smooth after just a few washes. “I’ve only used this a few times, but I can say it’s great so far. The lather is better than any bar shampoo I’ve ever tried before, the cleaning is wonderful without stripping and drying out my hair, my hair is softer than with any other shampoo I’ve found.” What reviewers say: 04
This Inflatable Pillow That Won’t Blow Away In The Wind
Unlike some
inflatable pillows, this one features a ballast pouch that weighs it down. The result? You won’t have to worry about it blowing away on windy days if you use it at the beach — and once you’re ready to head out, it folds down into its own carrying case so that it’s easy to take with you. “Its compact size when deflated makes it incredibly convenient to carry, and inflating it is a breeze. The pillow provided comfortable support for my head and neck, enhancing my relaxation while I soaked up the sun.” What reviewers say: 05
The Smart Fan That Runs At A Whisper-Quiet Level
Since this
smart fan runs at a whisper-quiet level, there’s no need to worry about it interrupting your sleep if you decide to run it overnight. The downloadable smartphone app also lets you change its settings without having to get up from the couch. Plus, the wind speed is adjustable up to five levels. “This is the best small fan we’ve ever had. It’s truly whisper quiet in the lower speeds. I love the little remote, and the control app on my phone is easy to use, too.” What reviewers say: 06
An Herb Saver Pod That Helps Keep Greens Fresher For Longer
From parsley to kale, this
herb saver pod is a clever way to help keep all sorts of greens fresh for up to three weeks. You only need to refresh the water basin once every few days for best results. And since it has a compact base, you shouldn’t have any trouble fitting it onto most refrigerator doors. “This device is amazing. It stood up to the test with curly parsley and later I added in some cilantro and dill which have an even shorter shelf-life. It has been many days and everything is as fresh as the day I bought it.” What reviewers say: 07
A Face Lotion That’s Fortified With Vitamin E
A dry, parched complexion is no match for this
face lotion. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E deliver a nourishing dose of moisture to skin, while shea butter works to lock in that moisture in order to help keep your face looking soft and supple. The best part? The oil-free formula won’t leave you feeling greasy. “As someone with combination skin, this moisturizer has been amazing. It has a nice, light, citrus scent, absorbs quickly, not greasy, & overall leaves my face looking & feeling fresh.” What reviewers say: 08
The Hydrating Lip Balm That Comes In 8 Flavors
Few things are as annoying as chapped lips, which is only part of the reason why I’m a fan of this
lip balm. Shea and murumuru butter work to lock in moisture, helping keep your lips feeling oh-so smooth throughout the day. Choose from eight flavors: grapefruit, blueberry, mango, peach, and more. “This lip balm smells amazing and glides on smooth. You don’t need a lot of product and it does not have any sticky feel to it.” What reviewers say: 09
A Dry Shampoo Made Without Any Talc
Don’t have time to wash your hair? Give it a quick refresh with this
dry shampoo. The talc-free formula absorbs excess oil, helping lift your roots so that they look clean and volumized. And unlike some dry shampoos, this one won’t leave behind any white residue. “I love this dry shampoo. It smells really great and works wonders on my hair when it’s not wash day but my hair needs some work. This dry shampoo doesn’t leave behind any white residue or powdery look when you use it and my hair is very dark. Dries quickly.” What reviewers say: 10
This Antiseptic Mouthwash That’s Made Without Any Alcohol
Don’t be fooled by the lack of alcohol in this
mouthwash. It can still eliminate up to 99% of germs that cause halitosis, plaque, as well as gingivitis — all without that burning sensation. Plus, the formula is also gluten- and cruelty-free, vegan, as well as kosher. “The taste is great, there’s no burning, and I can actually see it whitens my teeth after using it! I know it’s a bit more expensive but definitely worth it compared to the alternatives for me.” What reviewers say: 11
The Stain Treater Spray Made Without Any Peroxide
Unlike some
stain treater sprays, this one is formulated without any harsh peroxide, making it suitable for use on most fabrics, carpets, toys, and more. The best part? Using it is as simple as spritzing it onto the stain, giving it a quick blot, then wiping it away — it’s that easy. “This spray has saved so many of my toddlers outfits I was sure were destroyed. From mud to berries or spaghetti sauce, this is the only spray that always gets the stains out. It also works on my husbands clothes when he gets stains from working outside.” What reviewers say: 12
These Shoe Liners That Eliminate The Need To Wear Socks
You won’t have to wear socks with your shoes once you’ve placed these
liners on top of your insoles. They’re made from 100% microplush polyester that’s odor-resistant as well as moisture-wicking — just in case you start to sweat. Plus, a textured underside helps keep them from bunching up inside your shoes. “I can’t recommend these inserts enough! After a week of heavy use, they hardly smell. Pop them in the wash and they are ready to go again!” What reviewers say: 13
A Beach Blanket That Won’t Latch Onto Sand
Whereas towels and regular blankets will latch onto sand, this particular
beach blanket is made from 100% ripstop nylon that easily shakes clean once you’re ready to leave the beach. Each order also includes ground spikes so that you can secure it down — just in case it’s windy. “It is lightweight, soft and very large, 6 adults and 3 children had plenty of room. The pockets in the corners for sand to hold it down/in place are genius, it did not budge on a windy day.” What reviewers say: 14
These Double-Sided Erasers That Help Get White Shoes Looking Clean
Whether your shoes are made from canvas or leather, these
erasers are designed to help get them looking clean like new. Each one features two sides: one for scrubbing away grime, as well as a second that polishes your soles and uppers. But if that isn’t enough? Since they arrive pre-moistened, you can easily start using them right out of the package. “These are easy to use and work well. I used them to clean 4 pairs of canvas tennis shoes and I was very pleased with how they looked after.” What reviewers say: 15
A Memory Foam Pillow That Won’t Leave You Sweating
Unlike some
pillows, this one is filled with a combination of gel-infused memory foam and microfiber fill that allows air to circulate throughout, helping keep you comfortably cool throughout the night. And if you prefer a higher loft? Each order includes extra filling so that you can adjust it by adding or removing it as needed. “It's only been a few days but I'm finally getting quality sleep! My neck and shoulders no longer hurting and I'm not always flipping over my pillow to be cool. This WILL be my ‘LIFETIME’ pillow!” What reviewers say: 16
This HEPA Air Purifier That Powers Through Pet Dander
Pet dander, dust, pollen — the HEPA filter inside of this
air purifier powers through all sorts of airborne irritants. It runs at a super-quiet level, so there’s no need to worry about it disturbing your sleep if you decide to let it run overnight. Plus, you only need to change out the filter once per year for best results. “This purifier runs silent and is perfect for a dusty environment like a work office. Practically no set up required. Just plug it in and turn it on.” What reviewers say: 17
The Hydrating Face Cream That’s Suitable For All Types Of Skin
With more than 24,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this
face cream is absolutely worth at least a look. Aloe vera, beeswax, as well as shea butter are only a few of the hydrating ingredients you’ll find inside. And unlike some creams, this one is suitable for all types of skin. “If you have dry skin, this will rejuvenate and hydrate your face WITHOUT feeling heavy or sticky. I was initially surprised by the thinness of the product but it applies beautifully and sinks in without any residue.” What reviewers say: 18
An Inflatable Pool That Can Fit The Whole Family
At 10 feet in length, you shouldn’t have any trouble fitting the entire family inside of this
inflatable pool. Two backrests give you somewhere to relax comfortably while the kids splash around. And while puncture-resistant, each order still includes repair patches — just in case. “Got this to cool off for my fiancé and myself. Couldn’t be more happy. Very spacious and beautiful pool. Easy setup and looks like great quality. A great price for a great pool!” What reviewers say: 19
This Weeding Tool That Lets You Stay Standing Upright
There’s no need to get down on your knees to tend your garden when you have this
tool, as its long handle lets you stay comfortably upright on your feet. And if you have trouble press the fork down into the ground? It also features a foot ledge that you can step onto for extra pressure. “My wife absolutely loves this thing and it comes out when she finds a weed. It works on dandelions, other weeds and creeping weeds.” What reviewers say: 20
The Tool That Helps You Space Seeds For Optimal Growth
Planting seeds too close together can inhibit their growth. Luckily, this
tool makes it easy to space your seeds an appropriate distance from each other. And since you’ll know exactly where each seed is planted, distinguishing your sprouting plants from unwanted weeds is easier than ever. “This was very easy to use and I love that it comes with a handy chart to tell you how to space some common seeds and starters. Before this I was taking a ruler and marking that way, but now planting goes sooooo much faster!” What reviewers say: 21
A Sand Anchor That Helps Keep Your Beach Umbrella Upright
Pushing your beach umbrella far enough into the ground so that it doesn’t fall over can be a challenge. Enter: this
anchor. A few twists is all it needs in order to drive deep into sand, giving you a stable place to stake your umbrella. The best part? One size is made to fit any umbrella. “This umbrella base does a great job. It's very strong and durable. There were other umbrellas near us on the beach, and the wind was blowing and shaking other umbrellas around. But ours held sturdy!” What reviewers say: 22
This Lightweight Essence For Dewy Glass Skin
This soothing, hydrating
essence is suitable for all skin types and works to boost luminosity while fighting breakouts. Packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinimide, and lotus root extract, it’s a one-way ticket to the glass skin look. Fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and vegan, this formula is clean and fresh. “This stuff is amazing. Light fresh feel. No odor. Adds some dewyness to your skin.” What reviewers say: 23
This Plumping Eye Cream That’s Suitable For All Types Of Skin
Not only is this
eye cream suitable for all types of skin, but it also helps plump up skin in order to ameliorate the appearance of dark circles. Niacinamide and vitamin E work together to help brighten skin. Plus, oat seed extract helps repair your skin’s natural moisture barrier so that it dries out less quickly. “I tend to have dry, crepey skin under my eyes and I have noticed considerable improvement in just 9 days. The under eye skin is much smoother, plumper and moisturized.” What reviewers say: 24
The Portable Hammock That Can Hold Up to 400 Pounds
Don’t leave for that camping trip until you’ve packed this
portable hammock. Setup is as easy as wrapping the two straps around neighboring trees — no frame ir ground stakes required. And with a weight limit of up to 400 pounds, up to two people can comfortably relax together. “Very comfortable and very, very compact. Folds up into a small pouch! I think this hammock is very sturdy and don't see it ever ripping. It's got very solid construction.” What reviewers say: 25
An Inflatable Pool Lounger That Features 2 Cupholders
Few things are as relaxing as relaxing in the pool, so why not grab this
inflatable lounger? It’s made from UV-resistant material that’s less likely to fade when sitting out in the sun. Two cupholders give you somewhere to rest your drinks — and the PVC frame is even puncture-resistant. “I ordered this float for cooler days when I want to get in the pool but not get super wet. It's perfect for that! My dog gets on it with me and we float around the pool.” What reviewers say: 26
The Under Eye Masks That Can Help Soothe Away Puffiness
Tired of waking up with puffy under eyes? Then these
masks are worth a look. Hyaluronic works to lock in moisture, while a blend of glycerin and amino acids work to soothe away puffiness. And unlike some eye masks, these ones are vegan as well as sulfate-free. “These are so cooling and soothing on the skin. I put them on as soon as I wake up and love how refreshing they feel. But the best part is once I take them off. My skin is so tight, bags are completely gone, and the skin under my eye is so much brighter.” What reviewers say: 27
This Pressed Powder With An Average Rating Of 4.6 Stars
Not only have hundreds of reviewers awarded this
pressed powder an average rating of 4.6 stars, but it’s also infused with vitamins A, C, and E, all of which work together to help improve your skin’s elasticity. The best part? Its buildable formula means you can adjust the coverage so that it’s as thick or thin as you like. “This foundation has a great coverage with long lasting effects (6+ hours a day) easy to apply, very soft consistency giving a great look and smooth looking skin!” What reviewers say: 28
A Tofu Press That Can Drain Away Excess Moisture In Minutes
Getting a deliciously crispy exterior on a wet block of tofu is almost impossible — unless you have this
press. It drains away all that excess moisture within 15 minutes or less, and features two pressure levels so that you can use it with tofu of any firmness. All pieces are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. “This press does a great job at draining liquid quickly and is definitely more effective (and lest wasteful) than paper towels. I love that the pieces are all dishwasher safe and come apart for easy cleaning (even the spring!).” What reviewers say: 29
A Leakproof Trash Can That Fits In Your Car
Don’t let garbage accumulate on the floor of your car. Instead, toss it into this
trash can. The adjustable strap lets you secure it around your gear shift, headrest, or nearly anywhere else. The best part? Its leakproof interior also helps protect your car from spills. “This trash container had really helped me clean up my car. It stays in place and nothing has ever fallen out of it.” What reviewers say: 30
This Utility Closet Organizer That Can Hold Up To 35 Pounds
From mops in your utility closet to gardening tools in your garage, this
organizer is so versatile that it can hold all sorts of items. It has a weight limit of up to 35 pounds — and there are even hooks between each slot where you can hang scrubbers, rags, and more. “Very easy to install and is very sturdy once mounted. Makes the storage area look neater and my wife loves it.” What reviewers say: 31
A Cleansing Spray That Won’t Leave Streaks On Stainless Steel
Unlike regular
cleaning sprays, this one won’t leave streaks on stainless steel — and each order even includes a microfiber cloth to get you started. Plus, the lavender aroma gives it an oh-so refreshing scent. “It is fabulous. My stainless cleans up well and stays that way. This is my go to for stainless. All the others have been placed in the bin.” What reviewers say: 32
A Teeth Whitening Pen That Delivers Quick Results
Coffee, tea, wine — this
teeth whitening pen can help lift away all sorts of stains. It only takes about one week for results to be visible, and each pen comes with enough whitening solution for up to 40 uses. The best part? Unlike some whitening treatments, this one is suitable for sensitive mouths. “It's crazy easy to use and works well. I started out using it twice a day and then after a week I use it about every other day. My teeth look amazing.” What reviewers say: 33
An SPF50 Sunscreen That Won’t Clog Pores
There’s no need to worry about this
sunscreen making your skin break out, as the non-comedogenic formula won’t clog your pores. It also features SPF50 protection to help shield your complexion from the sun’s harsh rays. But if that isn’t enough? Vitamin C and niacinamide work together to help brighten skin. “This is the best sunscreen for your face and neck! I have dry and sensitive skin and use this daily. If I’m running behind and don’t have time for the rest of my skin care, i always make sure I put this on. It’s gentle and does not irritate my skin. It also goes on well under makeup too and does not pill.” What reviewers say: 34
A Space-Saving Hanger That Can Hold 10 Pairs Of Leggings
Running out of shelf space in your closet? Consider transferring all those leggings onto this
hanger to open up some space. It can hold up to 10 pairs of leggings — and each clip is tipped with rubber to help keep them from sliding out. “Saves space in drawers and closet. Easy to see your athletic pants or leggings, easy to hang, easy to get them off the clip...all works great!” What reviewers say: 35
The Fabric Spray That Helps Repel Pests
Mosquitos, ticks, flies — this
spray is formulated to repel all sorts of pests. You can spritz it onto your clothes, sleeping bag, tent, or nearly any other fabric you have in mind. And since it’s made without any DEET, there’s no need to worry about it leaving behind any stains. “I live on 100 acres of tick prone countryside. All of my outdoor clothes and outdoor work clothes get treated with this on a monthly basis. I also spray down my dogs clothes. We both spend hours outside almost every day. So far, no ticks.” What reviewers say: 36
A Spin Mop That Comes With A Self-Wringing Bucket
Unlike the crummy wet mop you’ve likely been using, this
spin mop comes with a self-wringing bucket, eliminating the need to get your hands wet with dirty mop water when using it to clean up around the house. The mop head detaches so that you can toss it into the wash for a quick clean. Plus, its telescopic handle extends all the way out to 48 inches, making it easy to mop any hard-to-reach spots. “I have never found a better mop system than this one. They’ve thought of everything, even a little pour indentation on the bucket. The mop is easy to move, dries and cleans easily, and the bucket is the perfect size and weight. I can’t think of anything to improve, and I’m a nitpicky person.” What reviewers say: 37
This Cutting Board Oil That Helps Prevent Splits & Chips
Ever notice how your wooden cutting boards can begin to split over time? That’s where this
oil comes in handy. It helps moisturize the wood so that it’s less likely to split, chip, or crack. Use it once every three months for best results. “Used on my cutting boards and an antique rolling pin- wow did the wood love this oil! Everything looks so nice! Rolling pin has a new life!” What reviewers say: 38
A Compact Food Processor Made With Stainless Steel Blades
From guacamole to vodka sauce, this
food processor is great for whipping up all sorts of meals. The stainless steel blades are just as sharp as they are resistant to rust. And while small, don’t be fooled — the blending container is still large enough that it can hold up to three cups’ worth of ingredients. “This little machine makes short work of all chopping and dicing jobs. All you have to do is push down on the top and it quickly uniformly dices. It’s small, so it doesn’t take up a lot of space, yet it does the job of a much more powerful appliance. Buy it. You will not regret it.” What reviewers say: 39
The Liquid Exfoliant With An Average Rating Of 4.5 Stars
Not only does this
liquid exfoliant from Paula’s Choice have an average rating of 4.5 stars, but it can also help shrink the appearance of pores, as well as unclog blackheads. But if that isn’t enough? It’s even gentle enough that all types of skin can use it on an everyday basis. “I have an oily t-zone and tend to get breakouts around my mouth and chin. This stuff is amazing and has significantly reduced them (and they're shorter when I do get them).” What reviewers say: 40
An Espresso Maker That’s So, So Easy To Use
You don’t need to invest in an expensive machine if you want to sip on espresso. Instead, grab this
AeroPress. It can whip up a cup of espresso or coffee in one minute or less. And unlike some machines, this one doesn’t require any cream, nor will it leave your espresso with a bitter aftertaste. “My husband decided to throw out his Keurig and we opted for the Aeropress! We were pleasantly surprised by how strong, but smooth the coffee came out. No more dealing with dirty coffee machines. Easy to use, easy to clean, great tasting coffee!” What reviewers say: 41
This Saucer Swing That Fits Kids & Adults
With a galvanized steel frame that can support up to 450 pounds, both kids as well as adults can enjoy this
saucer swing. Thick padding around the edges helps prevent pinching so that you stay comfortable when seated on top. You also have the choice of three colors: blue, camouflage, or rainbow. “My kids love this swing. It was very simple to put together. It comes with everything you need to assemble it and takes about 5 minutes to do. My kids are 10 and 8 and each weigh about 80lbs. They both fit nicely together on the swing.” What reviewers say: 42
A Waterproof Cover That Helps Protect Your Car From Pet Accidents
Place this
waterproof cover on the backseat of your car, and it’ll help protect the upholstery from pet accidents and scratches. The universal fit makes it suitable for use in cars both large and small. Plus, six adjustable straps make it easy to secure down so that it doesn’t shift around as you drive. What reviewers say: “ 43
The Ice Roller That Can Help Soothe Migraine Pain
Keep this
ice roller in the fridge, and it’ll always be ready to go whenever you feel a migraine coming on. Though if you don’t suffer from headaches? You can also use it to help soothe irritated skin, as well as reduce inflammation and redness. “I really enjoy using this roller in the morning. I suffer from puffy eyes and the older I've gotten the worse my under-eye bags have gotten as well. I put my roller in my fridge and every morning I take it out and roll it underneath my eyes and just place it over my eyelids too. My goodness, It feels so cool and nice, love it!” What reviewers say: 44
The Volumizing Mascara With A Lash Primer On The Other End
Unlike the
mascara you’ve likely been using, this one features two ends: one with a volumizing mascara, as well as a second with primer. The primer helps create an even base so that the mascara turns out looking even better than it normally would. Plus, the formula for both is completely free from any parabens, mineral oils, or synthetic fragrances. “This is the best mascara I have had in a long time. Goes on well and washes off easy. Does not clump. I love the fact that this company is more of a “clean” company, steering away from lots of harsh chemicals. Highly pleased with my purchase.” What reviewers say: 45
A Kit That Comes With Everything You Need To Wax Unwanted Hair
Instead of buying a bunch of individual waxing products, save yourself some time and money by grabbing this
kit. It comes with a warming bowl, four bags of wax beads, pre- and post-wax oil, brow sticks, and more. But if that isn’t enough? The bowl inside of the warmer is made from silicone that won’t latch onto the wax, making it easy to clean once you’re finished using it. “If you’ve bought a waxing pot you know the struggle of keeping it clean. Thanks to the silicone bowl it’s no longer a struggle. Any wax once dried will peel right off with no effort at all. No marks will be left and it’s easy to empty.” What reviewers say: 46
This Phone Mount That Attaches To The Air Vents On Your Dashboard
Staring down at your phone screen while driving can be dangerous. Instead, pop it into this
mount so that it sits right around eye level. Rubber grips in the back let you secure it to the air vents on your dashboard — and the universal design makes it suitable for use with just about any smartphone. “This is a great holder. I have tried so many and they either don’t fit properly, drop the phone, or get in the way of the other things on the dash. Works perfectly in both our Mazda and Prius.” What reviewers say: 47
The Rotating Utensil Caddy With A Weighted Base
Not only does this rotating
utensil caddy feature a weighted base to keep it from tipping over, but the brushed stainless steel exterior also helps it stay looking clean and fingerprint-free. The best part? Dividers in the center work to keep your utensils from getting tangled together. “Large size fits many utensils and the fact that it spins 360 degrees is a plus for easy access. The partition piece that comes with helps to organize different types of utensils per compartment. I would most certainly purchase this again!” What reviewers say: 48
A Pitcher That Lets You Make Cold Brew At Home
Buying pre-made cold brew quickly adds up, making this
pitcher a cost-effective alternative. Its precision-cut filter helps keep any grounds from pouring into your mug — and you can rinse and reuse it as many times as you want. Plus, the airtight lid work to keep everything inside fresh. “This is a great cold brew maker. I love that it’s not too bulky and fits easily into the fridge on the door. The glass carafe is very sturdy. I make my cold brew in the afternoon or evening and by morning it’s ready to go.” What reviewers say: 49
This Hyaluronic Acid Serum That’s Suitable For All Types Of Skin
Unlike some skin-care serums, this bottle of
hyaluronic acid is suitable for all types of skin, regardless of whether it’s oily, sensitive, or dry. A few drops is all you need in order for it to deliver a nourishing dose of moisture to your complexion. But if that isn’t enough? Each bottle is also fragrance- as well as sulfate-free. What reviewers say: “ 50
A Toothpaste That’s Made Without Any Fluoride
Looking for a
toothpaste that’s made without any harsh ingredients? Search no further than this one. You won’t find any fluoride, sulfates, parabens, or artificial colors under its list of ingredients. And unlike some toothpastes, this one can even help remineralize as well as whiten teeth. “Love that it's safe to use. Definitely whitens better than other toothpaste I've used. My mouth feels clean and the flavor is not strong. A looser toothpaste that's doesn't foam up but works so well.” What reviewers say: 51
The Exfoliating Body Brush That Can Help Unclog Pores
Not only is this
body brush great for exfoliating away flaking skin, but it can also help unclog pores, as well as stimulate blood flow. The result? You may notice your skin feels softer and looks brighter with regular use. Plus, the handle is even made from real wood — not plastic. “I am new to dry brushing, but so far I like this one. The bristles are right in the sweet spot of not being so soft that it does nothing but so hard that it’s uncomfortable to use. The handle, size, and shape of this brush make it very easy and comfortable to hold.” What reviewers say: 52
This Trunk Organizer That Won’t Slide Around While You Drive
It’s almost
too easy for the trunk of your car to become a jumbled mess of stuff — but that’s where this organizer comes in handy. Multiple compartments on the inside give you tons of room for sports equipment, groceries, and everything in between. Plus, the adjustable straps on the bottom let you secure it down so that it doesn’t slide around while you drive. “We have one in each of our vehicles, and they are amazing for storing small items. Love how you can adjust them from two compartments to one very easily, which for us, depends on what else we need space for.” What reviewers say: 53
A Collapsible Bucket That’s Easy To Take With You
Buckets can come in handy when you’re out camping, so why not take this
collapsible one with you next time? It’s made from waterproof fabric that won’t leak — even when filled to the brim. And once you’re ready to pack up, it folds down into a small drawstring pouch so that it’s easy to take with you. “We bought this along with a small portable shower for our camping trips and let me tell you it was a great purchase. When we first used it we thought it would be too flimsy and wouldn't hold water but we were wrong! It holds up great easy to store and put away and takes up very little space in our camping tote.” What reviewers say: 54
The Silicone Covers That Help Keep Tumbler Straws Clean
You won’t have to worry about dust falling down your tumbler straws once you’ve topped them with these
covers. They’re made from food-grade silicone, and shaped to look like a cute flower for a touch of whimsy. Choose from nine colors. “I love Stanley’s but I’m scared of bugs getting into my straw. These are super cute and for the straw perfectly. They’re easy to clean too.” What reviewers say: 55
These Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Flatten Blemishes Fast
Few things ruin my morning like waking up with a surprise zit. Luckily, these
acne patches feature a hydrocolloid dressing that draws out impurities, helping flatten blemishes within just a few hours. Plus, you can even hide them underneath makeup for an extra-subtle look. “I’ve tried several pimple patches and these are my ultimate favorite. They’re very sheer and are near invisible and I’ve worn them in public many times. It absorbs the gunk pretty well compared to others.” What reviewers say: 56
The Detangling Brush That Works On All Types Of Hair
Whether your hair is thick, wavy, coily, or anywhere in between, this
detangling brush is designed to help get rid of tangles without any pain. The cone-tipped bristles gently separate each individual strand, allowing knots to work themselves out within just a few passes. And unlike some detangling brushes, this one can be used on wet as well as dry hair. “I have super long hair that’s easily tangled. Brushes always yank my hair out. This one does not hurt nor rip out hair. It’s a smooth brush and can be easily cleaned which is a plus in my book.” What reviewers say: 57
An Insulated French Press Made From Stainless Steel
Not only is this
French press made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but each order also includes a bonus travel canister where you can store coffee beans or grounds. Its insulated walls can help keep coffee warm for up to a full hour. Plus, the included filter can be washed and reused hundreds of times. “This French Press works great. Quality is good and color looks good on my kitchen. Insulated walls keep coffee hot for about an hour. I’m happy with this purchase.” What reviewers say: 58
This Tool That Helps Stop Bug Bites From Itching
Thousands of reviewers have awarded this
bug bite tool either four or five stars — and for good reason, too. Simply place it over your bug bite, then pull back on the trigger handle. The suction will help remove the insect venom or saliva inside of the bite, leaving it feeling less itchy (if it’s even itchy at all). “We were pleasantly surprised at the effectiveness of the suction tool! It helped immensely to lesson and to shorten the discomfort from tick bites. It also helped with chigger bite discomfort.” What reviewers say: 59
A Pooper Scooper That Lets You Remain Standing Upright
With its 38-inch handle, there’s no need to bend over in order to use this
pooper scooper. Each order also includes a rake so that no little bits of poop remain stuck on your lawn — and the rake can be clipped onto the shovel so that it’s easy to carry both around. “This scooper works great. I really like that the handles are not wood, so there's no splintering after leaving it outside in poor weather. It was easy to snap together, is light weight and cleans up easily.” What reviewers say: 60
The Space-Saving Hangers That Hold 5 Skirts In Place Of 1
Running out of space in your closet? Consider transferring all those skirts onto this
hanger. It can hold five skirts in the place of one hanger, helping open up space in crowded closets — and the clips are tipped with rubber to help keep garments from sliding off. “I use these hangers for ALL my skirts, jean shorts, and comfy shorts. Easy to see all your clothing options hung neatly and saves so much space. I love this product and will be buying more!” What reviewers say: 61
These Insulated Tumblers With An Average Rating Of 4.7 Stars
Not only are these
tumblers adored by reviewers, but their insulated walls can also help keep cold drinks chilled for up to 12 hours, while hot drinks stay warm for up to six hours. Each one comes with a matching straw lid to help prevent spills. “I bought these because my husband is really good at losing the coffee tumblers he takes to work. These have been perfect because they are simple, they keep coffee warm, and there are very nice size for holding and cupholders.” What reviewers say: 62
This Vitamin C Serum That Can Help Brighten Skin
No skin-care routine is complete without this
vitamin C serum. Simply dab it into your face after cleansing, and it can help brighten your complexion — all without leaving you feeling greasy. The best part? Unlike some serums, this one is suitable for all types of skin. “I’ve been using this product for about 3 months now. My face thanks me for it. It have helped with my discoloration on my face and brightness my skin! It’s not sticky and has a pleasant smell to it. Great quality!” What reviewers say: 63
A Foot Massager That Can Help Alleviate Plantar Fasciitis Pain
Whether you suffer from plantar fasciitis or your feet are just plain sore, this
foot massager is designed to help soothe away pain. It features five adjustable modes: rolling massage, compression, sway, heat therapy, or gentle quiet mode. And unlike some foot massagers, this one can also be set up so that it massages your calves as well as your feet. “I literally use this machine every day and multiple times a day! It is great to use under my desk and love that it is multi angled for a calf massage!! The heat function works really well as well as the multitude of settings that it has. Was literally just saying the other day how it is probably my number one most used, purchased item… EVER!” What reviewers say: 64
The Delicious Condiment That You Can Add To Basically Anything
Fries, ice cream, avocado toast — this
hot chili crunch condiment is so versatile that you can add it to just about any meal. It’s just spicy enough to give your food a delicious kick, yet not so overpoweringly hot that you’ll need to chug water. And since it was developed by celebrity chef David Chang, you can rest assured it’s just as good as the reviewers say. “This stuff is incredible! The spice, the heat, and the flavor! OH MY GOD, the flavor! I add this to everything, it's great with some soy sauce to create a marinade for eggs, I'll even add some on top of a resting steak. One of my favorite cooking items this year.” What reviewers say: 65
A Reusable Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated
Staying hydrated is always a good idea, so why not grab this
reusable water bottle? Time markings on the side remind you to take a sip every few hours, making it easy to keep track of your daily water intake. Each order also includes two leakproof lids: one straw top, as well as one flip top. “Love this water bottle so far! I thought I was drinking enough water each day but it turns out I wasn't. This makes it so easy to make sure I am getting enough water throughout the day. I love that there are hours marked on the bottle as well as ounces so there's no guessing.” What reviewers say: 66
This Hydrating Body Oil With More Than 29,000 5-Star Reviews
There are more than a few reasons why this
body oil has thousands upon thousands of five-star reviews. It’s made with a nourishing blend of cocoa butter and argan oil, both of which work together to help hydrate dry skin — all without leaving you feeling greasy. Plus, the extra vitamin E can also help even out your skin tone. “I have very sensitive skin and this is one of the only products that I can use all over my body without any issues. My skin always feels soft and hydrated. My whole family uses it - even my teen girls say it's great as a face moisturizer at night and helps prevent breakouts.” What reviewers say: 67
A Tongue Scraper That Fits Into Nearly Any Mouth
When no amount of brushing seems to freshen your breath, it may be time to try out this
tongue scraper. The smooth stainless steel frame gently glides across your tongue, removing all sorts of buildup without irritating skin. And if your mouth is on the smaller side? The handles can be squeezed together so that it fits with ease. “This is honestly such a life changing thing like you don’t realize how much cleaner your mouth will feel after you do this. Super easy to use, good packaging, but I should warn you the first time you use it is really gross looking — so you know it cleans really good.” What reviewers say: 68
These Stainless Steel Racks That Won’t Rust Over Time
The only downside to grilling kebabs is that they can stick to the grate. Luckily, these
racks have an average rating of 4.5 stars. They hold your kebabs away from the grate, allowing you to grill them without having to worry about them getting stuck. And since they’re made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about them rusting over time. “It holds full-size kabobs and elevates them high enough off the grill surface. All the others are a waste of money while this one really works. Great design and no problems with the sturdiness. I've used three different kinds of skewers and all work great!” What reviewers say: 69
A Portable Campfire That Burns For Up To 5 Hours
You don’t have to lug around heavy pieces of wood if you want to enjoy a campfire. Instead, grab this
portable version. It’s made with eco-friendly soy wax that can burn for up to five hours — and unlike real campfires, this one won’t produce any ash, smoke, or require much cleanup. “My son always asks to make smores over the stove so this was the perfect option! We enjoy going out on the back deck and using this bonfire, it's very calming to watch and we love roasting our marshmallows on it!!” What reviewers say: 70
This Prescription-Strength Deodorant That Won’t Stain Clothes
Not only is this
