70 Life-Changing Products On Amazon That Have Reviewers Shook

Don’t forget to spritz yourself with this setting spray once you’ve finished putting on your makeup. Its weightless formula won’t leave your skin feeling cakey as it locks your makeup into place. Plus, the matte finish is perfect for oily complexions.

What reviewers say: “As a woman in her late 40s, with evolving skin, the finish of this product is beautiful. It’s slightly dewy without being too much, hydrating and generally improves the look of my skin and makeup. My makeup stays all day in extreme heat and humidity!”