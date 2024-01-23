TikTok Suggests Wearing Comfy Clothes To The Bar For More Dates

Winter is the perfect time to put on a pair of sweats and stay in — but even if you’re in the mood for some socialization, you can keep the sweats on. According to TikTok, wearing comfy clothes to the bar is the latest and greatest way to improve your dating life. In viral videos (some with millions of views), users are attesting to the benefits of choosing comfort over style.

The theory stipulates that wearing comfy clothes — the baggier the better — increases your odds of making a love connection. Back in October 2023, TikToker Alina Heron discussed her “lazy clothes to the bar theory,” explaining how the cozier she dressed, the more attention she got.

“I wore ... a t-shirt, sweatpants, and converse. I wasn’t even there that long, and five guys asked me for my number,” Heron explained on TikTok at the time. “I made my friends try the experiment with me one time ... So many guys spoke to us.” She compared it to nights she actually dressed up to go out and wasn’t hit on at all. (So far, the theory’s been primarily tested by heterosexual women, seeing if men will be more likely to approach them.)

Other TikTokers tried out the theory with similar results — each one noticed a jump in people hitting on them. “It worked too well,” one creator captioned her video.

Though there’s no guarantee that a comfy ‘fit will lead to more dates (or long-lasting love), TikTok’s convinced that it will, at least, lead to more conversations — and potentially someone buying you a drink.

“If you’re looking for an excuse to get free drinks, this is it,” one TikToker wrote. In another video, Heron said, “BEST BAR OUTFITS (for free drinks) lol.”

People in the comments sections weighed in on the theory, sharing their own experiences with comfy going-out ‘fits. “No because I ended up at a bar in yoga pants and a full length top (wasn’t planning on going) and the results were CRAZY,” one TikToker wrote. Another commented, “Every time I wear like cute/comfy athletic wear I get hit on sooo much more.”

Other commenters suggested why this theory showed results. “You become approachable. They can see you on their couch in their minds,” one TikToker guessed. Another wrote, “My guy friends say it’s because we look low maintenance.”

Regardless of the reason, this theory’s a great excuse to keep things cozy.