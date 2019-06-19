Let's be real: Black Friday is probably the last thing you're thinking about in the middle of patio season, but that doesn't mean you can't score some sweet deals on your summer shopping. Whether you're in the market for a wardrobe update or you want to freshen up your kitchen or home decor, you'll want to check out Zulily's Thrill Fest 2019 Sweepstakes for a chance to score all this and more without spending a dime. In addition to enjoying the three-day event's rock bottom sales, you could potentially win a $5,000 shopping spree for the entire site. Here's how to cast your name in the ring.

Through Thursday, June 20, Zulily is offering a three-day sale, which began on June 18, on what is touted as its "lowest prices ever on a plethora of products," according to press materials. If you're unfamiliar with Zulily, it's basically a one-stop-shop featuring anything that you could be in the market for, with categories like kitchen supplies, kids' gear and toys, women's and men's clothing, and home decor up for grabs.

While the retailer is no stranger to offering online sales, which typically last 72 hours and include a lot of great limited-time deals on specific, Zulily's second annual Thrill Fest is taking the typical semi-annual sale up a notch with its biggest discounts to date, according to press materials. The good news? You don't have to wait until turkey season to score better-than-Black-Friday prices, which include some items for only 99 cents. That's something I can definitely get on board with.

While you can scroll through the offerings with the knowledge that your purchases probably won't put a strain on your bank account, nothing beats a free shopping spree — and luckily, Zulily has got one lucky shopper's back with no purchase necessary. If you have the Zulily app, you can sign in and simply "favorite" a brand by tapping the heart icon, and you'll automatically be in the running to win some cool prizes, like a Cuisinart Espresso machine that's currently retailing for $1,850 or a $1,299 Apple MacBook Pro. You also have a chance at winning a $5,000 shopping spree. To enter, all you have to do is to create a Zulily account, install it on one of your iOS or Android devices, and make sure to favorite brands by June 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If you win, you'll be notified the next day. There are two entry periods left: one ending June 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT and one ending June 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

To start shopping, I'd recommend downloading the Zulily app, so you can take full advantage of limited-time offers such as up to 60% off kitchen supplies and up to 70% off home items. Meanwhile, women's clothes and shoes are up to 78% off.

In a press release, Kevin Saliba, SVP of Marketing at Zulily, said:

For us, shopping is all about forging connections and relationships with our customers, infusing fun and value into their lives. Zulily Thrill Fest is our biggest sale of the year, delivering extreme value – the best deals in retail – through an entertaining shopping experience. We are celebrating our customers by providing them amazing offers from brands like KitchenAid, Crayola, NYDJ, Ergobaby, Laura Geller, The Sak, Burt’s Bees, Perricone MD, Muk Luks and more.

Again, these deals and the sweepstakes are only going on through Thursday, June 20, so I'd make sure to look through and draw up a wish list sooner rather than later.