Zendaya has never been one to back down when it comes to haters, and Lindsay Lohan is no exception. In May 2019, Lohan made some truly catty comments about Zendaya's Met Gala ensemble, which was a brilliant nod to her Disney-days and the Met Gala theme "camp." Zendaya dressed as Cinderella. She even brought along her stylist, Luxury Law, to whom she referred to as her "fairy godbrutha." Law literally waved his magic wand and Zendaya's dress, equipped with color-changing LED lights, transformed before our very eyes. It made for the most magical moment. While most of us were picking our jaws up off the floor, Lohan threw shade, comparing the outfit to a similar look sported by Claire Danes in 2016. It's been a month since and Z has finally addressed Lohan's comments. Zendaya's response to Lindsay Lohan dissing her Met Gala Cinderella dress is so mature, and I'm taking notes.

To refresh your memory, here's exactly what happened: A Disney-themed lifestyle Instagram account called @disneylifestylers posted a side-by-side comparison of Z and the cartoon Cinderella on May 6. Lohan commented under the photo: "Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already."

Adding more fuel to the fire, she left a second comment tagging Claire Danes. "@Clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully. I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever," she wrote.

On Saturday, June 22, Zendaya finally responded. I'm guessing replying to Lohan was on the bottom of her to-do list after living her best life, developing her acting career with major roles in HBO's Euphoria and Marvel's little film Spider-Man: Far From Home (heard of it?), being a great role model, drinking water, and minding her own business.

In speaking with Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Zendaya said she wasn't bothered at all by the statements made by Lohan.

"I didn't feel hurt by it and it didn't make me sad because I have no idea what that person is going through," she said. Wow, talk about taking the highest of high roads.

"Maybe in some strange way, that comment made them feel better that day. People are only negative because negativity is eating away at them," she finished. This is a word. Leave it to Zendaya to turn public scrutiny into yet another teaching moment.

In February 2015, Zendaya was harshly criticized by E! News and Fashion Police host Giuliana Rancic for wearing faux dreadlocs to the Oscars. Rancic shared her opinion, saying Zendaya's hair looked as if it smelled like "patchouli oil" and "weed."

Zendaya responded on Instagram highlighting the inherent prejudice towards Black people and Black beauty culture.

"There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful," she wrote. "There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair. My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of color that our hair is good enough."

Rancic later apologized for her comments. As for LiLo, we're still waiting.