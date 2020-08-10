Like many other Hollywood productions, Euphoria Season 2 was put on hold due to coronavirus concerns. The delay is likely to the dismay of fans, who have eagerly awaited a sophomore season of the HBO teen drama after the show's intense Season 1 finale. Luckily, it seems like the creators might find a workaround to bring the show back sooner rather than later, because Zendaya's quotes about Euphoria Season 2 hint some type of "bridge episodes" could arrive before the full second season airs.

In an Aug. 6 interview with InStyle, Zendaya opened up about the Euphoria Season 2 delay among other quarantine-related things, like staying creative at home and managing anxiety. When it came to Euphoria, Zendaya said of the delay: "I do miss Rue," she said, adding: "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me."

HBO

In case you missed the first season, Zendaya played Rue, the main character and protagonist of the series. Rue is a 17-year-old high school student experiencing drug addiction and mental illness throughout the episodes. In the season, she met Jules, an eclectic new girl in town, who became her closest confidant, but had complexities of her own. Overall, Zendaya told a raw and gritty story through Rue.

Also in the InStyle interview, Zendaya confirmed coronavirus concerns continue to keep the Euphoria cast from filming Season 2. "There is a beautiful second season that has been written," Zendaya said. "But in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer."

Here comes the kicker: Apparently, some new episodes could make their way to screens and help connect Seasons 1 and 2. "There is an idea to do a couple of bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren't necessarily part of Season 2," Zendaya teased. Although those "bridge episodes" haven't actually happened, it sounds like there's a strong possibility they will: "So, hopefully, we will be able to do those in the coming months. I can't wait." Neither can I Zendaya, neither can I.