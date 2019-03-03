Zayn Malik's latest social media activity is raising questions about his current relationship status with on-again, off-again girlfriend Gigi Hadid. It's hard to keep track of these two, but Zayn Malik's tweet about loving Gigi Hadid is causing a full-blown Twitter meltdown in light of recent reports that the couple reportedly called it quits back in January. Is the "Dusk Till Dawn" crooner trying to win Hadid back or have they reconciled and are already back together? Fans are sharing their own theories on what is going on with Zigi right now. Elite Daily reached out to both Hadid and Malik's reps for comment on their current relationship status and the recent tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Because texting is so 2018, Malik decided to make the ultimate romantic gesture by sharing his feelings for the model via Twitter on Saturday, March 2. While the couple reportedly broke up back in January once again — a source reportedly told E! News at the time that they "have been spending apart since early November" and that their busy work schedules got in the way of their relationship — the singer's latest tweet hints that he'd either like to get back together with his ex or that maybe, just maybe, they've already reconciled.

Fans were completely blown away when Malik — who's notoriously private and didn't even follow Hadid on Instagram back when they were together — took to Twitter on Saturday to let the world know that he "loves" the Victoria's Secret model with a rare post.

"@GigiHadid love you," he wrote.

The fact that he hasn't deleted the public profession of love over 24 hours later (showing that he likely wasn't hacked, as some people originally thought) has sent fans into total meltdown mode. After all, the former couple has gotten back together after previous breakups, so it's definitely possible that the latest split won't stick.

Another fan theory is that the former couple has quietly gotten back together, although I personally think it's unlikely considering that Hadid has yet to publicly acknowledge his message. While she's in the middle of fashion week, the 23-year-old had time to go on the platform to like several posts and even respond to a fan's tweet that she was spotted leaving a hotel that was not her own.

Just in case you thought she was hanging out with Malik over the last couple days, Hadid made sure to set the record straight. In response to a Twitter user who shared, "Sooo gigi was leaving an hotel that isn’t the one she has been staying for the past couple of days," the model responded, "To buy myself jewelry" and tagged jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche.

So, did Gigi publicly leave Zayn on read or does she just not feel the need to publicly comment on the status of their relationship? It's hard to tell, but Twitter has serious ~feelings~ about the potential snub.

As of now, it looks like things are still up in the air when it comes to Zigi, but considering that the model was spotted leaving Malik's apartment back in late January and it appears like they're still in each others' lives, at least in some capacity, I'd never say never about the future.