Is it just me, or does anyone else get a thrilling tingle buying a new pair of shoes? Well, luckily for all shoppers out there, Zappos' Black Friday 2019 sale is the perfect excuse to give your feet a little extra treat. It's time to paint the town red.

On Friday, Nov. 29, online shoe retailer Zappos unveiled its Black Friday 2019 deals, and there are some great finds. On Zappos, there's a shoe for every person's taste or any occasion. Whether you're a runner, trend-setter, or just looking for a comfortable everyday shoe, Zappos has you covered. The company also stocks impressive brand names including: Nike, Stuart Weitzman, Dr. Martens, Adidas, Sam Edelman, and tons of others.

So, let's talk about these deals. First of all, the site lists nearly 38,000 shoes that are a part of their Black Friday sale. Yes, you read that correctly. In many cases, shoe shoppers will be able to score 25% or 50% off on select shoes. For more expensive products, the price goes down. So, there's never been a better time to fill up your cart and do some holiday shopping for you and loved ones. Just remember to re-organize your closet in the meantime, because shoes can just up some serious space.

The Stuart Weitzman 5050 Boot is perfect for shoppers who love to make a statement while staying comfortable. Not only will this long boot keep people warm during the chillier seasons, but it's perfect to layer with jeans or tights.

The Sam Edelman Hai boot is perfect for fashionistas who like to bring some retro style into their looks. However, this long heeled boot also comes in other colors including rust, black, and more. So, it'll be able to match any outfit.

For those who are always on the run, but appreciate fashion, the adidas Originals Stan Smith might be your perfect fit (pun intended). This shoe is not only a classic, but is a comfortable way to make a statement.

After stuffing your face with Thanksgiving leftovers, sometimes a jog around the block feels nice. For those who enjoy the great outdoors, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 not only comes in cute colors, but functional.

The Nine West Ezra Pump is perfect for a night on the town, or making a statement at a work event. The thin stiletto pump may be more difficult to walk in, but just look at how cute it is.

In case some aren't impressed by this specific selection, many of the brands offer deals on the same shoe, but in different colors. Personally, I'm all about a statement shoe, but for shoppers who opt for more classic colors like black, white, and taupe, there's plenty of options.

These Zappos 2019 Black Friday deals might be one of the most impressive sales this year. Plus, you'll be able to spend hours perusing all the different styles and brands. If you need me, I'll be browsing through the options, and probably cleaning out my closet.