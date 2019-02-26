For the first time, Lilly Singh has shared a powerful message about her sexuality. On Sunday, Feb. 24, YouTube star Lilly Singh came out as bisexual on Twitter and Instagram . First, she tweeted a checklist with three boxes for "female," "coloured," and "bisexual." To the left of each category she included a green emoji check mark.

"Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time," she wrote beneath the checklist. "But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers," making a reference to her username, @IISuperwomanII.

She continued, "No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same x," and wrapped it all up with a red heart, an orange heart, a yellow heart, a green heart, and a blue heart.

In response to her news, the Canadian YouTube personality, comedian, actress, and author received plenty of support from fans across Twitter. Fans and fellow stars also went out of their way to share their messages of encouragement and support.

"So proud of you Lilly," wrote fellow YouTube star, Manny MUA. "Welcome to the family babe!"

James Charles, another YouTuber, chimed in to say, "I am so proud of you sister!!!!!"

Singh also posted the same caption on Instagram under a photo of herself in a white tank top and blue nail polish.

The Instagram post also received a similar outpouring of love from her fans.

One fan wrote in the comments section, "Speaking out must be hard but we all support every choice and obstacle along the way ❤️ wish you the best 👍🏻"

Another chimed in to write, "I’m still trying to process that right noooooow I’m sooooo effin proud of you OMGGG I love you so much!!! Thank you thank you thank you ❤️❤️❤️ You are amazing 😍😍😍🍾🍾🍾"

"MY BISEXUAL SISTA YAAASSSSS YOU GO QUEEN," wrote another.

"Yassssss we love you Lilly you are now the Biisuperwomanii," another wrote.

In November, she told her 14 million YouTube subscribers that she was going to take a break from uploading videos to the platform to focus on her mental health. Since returning from her break, The Daily Dot reports she has been back and better than ever collaborating with everyone from Dr. Phil to Alicia Keys.

Now, she has found the courage to come out and share her sexuality with the world, including her 5.75 million Twitter followers and 8.3 million Instagram followers. She has yet to address the news on YouTube.

“Thank you so much for the love and positivity," she wrote on Twitter after originally sharing the news. "Words can’t describe how much it means. I appreciate you all. Group hug."

Congrats to Singh! And here's to hoping we all find the courage to boldly live our authentic lives out loud — online or off.