Thanksgiving is here and the cosmos are testing us, but then again, what's new? Granted, when I say "testing," I simply mean pushing our buttons, so we can ultimately evolve into the best versions of ourselves, of course. Speaking of, your Thanksgiving 2018 horoscope might come as a surprise, but all I can say is, you're not alone, stargazers. Imagine, the sun, Mercury, and Jupiter are all traveling through happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, so rest assured, there will be a feeling of both positivity and opportunity, swirling the air. However, we can't disregard the fact that Mercury is retrograde, which definitely changes the entire dynamic. Also, don't be fooled by Jupiter's contagious optimism, as whatever this planet touches, immediately gets bigger: drama included.

It doesn't end there. There will be a full moon in Gemini on Nov. 23, but at 12:39 a.m. ET, which means, if your Thanksgiving dinner party runs late, chances are, you'll run into some full moon shenanigans. Now, just so you know, I'm not trying to be negative, on the contrary. Full moons are a time of harvest and culmination, but what happens when the full moon sign's planetary ruler, in this case Mercury, is retrograde in Sagittarius? Exactly my point. Jupiter in Sagittarius will also be making a square to Mars in Pisces, and this can make things a bit confusing, to say the least. Put it this way: Jupiter in Sagittarius wants to explore, and Mars in Pisces knows no boundaries. Be mindful of your decisions. You don't want to set sail, without knowing whether or not you're going to run into strange waters.

These are your Thanksgiving 2018 horoscopes:

Aries: Say What's On Your Mind

You're on another level this holiday season, and you've got lots on your mind. You may or may not get into it with a relative in the middle of Thanksgiving dinner, but rest assured, you will feel a lot better after you give them your five cents.

Taurus: You're In Your Feels

You absolutely adore getting together with your loved ones for Thanksgiving; although you could be feeling a bit more sensitive than usual this year. Not to worry, Taurus! That's what your friends and family are for. Take it easy, but don't repress your emotions.

Gemini: Your Relationships Are Being Highlighted

You know who you can and cannot count on, right Gemini? Besides, there's nothing wrong with being committed, whether it be romantically, or platonically. Stop overthinking things, and tell them what's on your mind.

Cancer: You're Stressing For Nothing

I know, Cancer. You've got a lot on your plate, but don't you think it's about time you take a break? After all, it is Thanksgiving. In the meantime, however, be careful with the responsibilities you take on during this time. Overworking yourself is never a good idea.

Leo: You're Full Of Joy And Gratitude

There's nothing you love more than spending time with your loved ones, and well, let's just say your happiness will be hard to disguise during this time. You're sparkling with gratitude.

Virgo: You're As Festive As Ever

Home is where the heart is, and you couldn't be more elated to spend Thanksgiving at home with your family. Who knows, you might decide to start decorating for Christmas after you're done with dinner. There could be a disagreement or two at the home front, but nothing a little holiday dessert won't fix.

Libra: You're Chattier Than Usual

You're adorably charming, but I'm not so sure you're going to get away with the political talk so easy this time. On the contrary, you might run into a heated discussion you would've preferred to have avoided.

Scorpio: You're Genuinely Grateful

It's been a long 2018, to say the very least. However, you couldn't be more aware of your material surroundings, as well as your financial gains. Its moments like this when you feel the most grateful, and Thanksgiving couldn't come at a better time.

Sagittarius: You're The Life Of The Party

It's the first day of your birthday season, and you're in the mood to celebrate. However, make sure you take it easy on the socializing, you might miss a detail or two in the process. We don't want to offend anyone on Thanksgiving, right?

Capricorn: You're Mentally Exhausted

When are you not overworked, Capricorn? This is technically a holiday, so you're allowed to take a break; however, you might just call it a night after dinner, and you have every right. Your loved ones will understand.

Aquarius: You're Catching Up With Friends

You're over the drama, but there's still a couple of things to hash out between you and your ride-or-die crew. In fact, this holiday therapy sesh could come as a surprise, so stay tuned.

Pisces: You're Gloating About Your Successes

Well deserved, Pisces! You're killing it at work, and you're totally game for some shameless bragging at the dinner table. However, don't get too excited, as there could be a misunderstanding between you and one of your superiors. Not to worry, Pisces. This is nothing a well-thought-out conversation can't fix.