May is lovely. The essence of spring is alive and well and there's colorful inspiration swirling through the air. Do yourself a favor and soak it all in. Taurus season is about indulging in the beauty all around you, and your May 6, 2019 weekly horoscope is looking pretty sweet, if you ask me. Granted, there are three planets retrograde right now, but instead, focus on the positive side of these retrograde cycles. Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto retrogrades are nothing like Mercury retrograde... not even close. So instead of focusing on whatever's been perturbing you as of late, do your best to surrender to the unknown.

A sensuous new moon will more than likely set the tone for you this week, as it took place this past weekend. Although, with Mercury the messenger joining the sun and electric Uranus in Taurus on Monday, May 6, you could be greeted with an unexpected surge of mental stimulation throughout the week. This high-powered transit will push you to break free from social norms and liberate yourself from mental stagnation, as it's brilliant, experimental, and unorthodox. On the dark side, this cosmic voltage can also spark restlessness, irritability, and nervous tension, so stay focused.

Mercury in Taurus is here to help you become more practical with our thoughts and general exchanges. This earthy transit is about living in the here and now in order to communicate with purpose and integrity. Warrior-like Mars in Gemini will make an opposition to Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius for the majority of the week. This will boost your self-confidence and provide you with the necessary drive to put everything you've learned into motion. Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius is asking you to reflect on your spiritual growth thus far, and Mars in Gemini wants you to communicate boldly, and fearlessly. Indulge in both.

Jupiter retrograde will also link up with irresistible Venus, and in turn, ask you to reevaluate the "bigger picture" of your current relationships, values, self-worth, and desires. Venus in Aries approaches love with vigor and enthusiasm, and Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius will provide you with the higher knowledge and spiritual expansion necessary, but it doesn't end there. A harsh square to Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn mid-week can cause temper flaring and inspire power struggles. This energy is shedding light on psychological patterns in regard to your security, self-esteem, and values. So instead of dwelling, turn it into a catharsis.

Now, take a close look at what the stars have in store for you this week, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're On A Whole New Level, Literally

This week is all about integrating your mental expansion and spiritual awakening with your communication style and general exchanges. The things that made you feel secure and valued at one point are in the midst of permanent restructure. Your higher self knows best, Aries.

Taurus: You're Experiencing An Epiphany Of Sorts

Say goodbye to the stagnant routine, Taurus. This week is all about your mental freedom and inner rebel, along with the unconscious values weighing you down. Themes related to your desires, self-worth, and power struggles will be prominent during this time. Break free.

Gemini: Your Experiences Have Taught You A Thing Or Two

This week might feel a bit testy, but this isn't your first rodeo. In fact, you've come a long way and you're finally taking the good from your past experiences and learning how to integrate it with your current desires. You're no stranger to toxic relationships, Gemini. Do yourself a favor and let go.

Cancer: You're Reaping What You've Sown

What's the best part of your daily routine, Cancer? This week is about reflecting on the skills you've acquired thus far, and how you've been of service to the world. This can bring you spiritual fulfillment and professional clarity. You get what you give.

Leo: You're Finally Focusing On What Brings You Joy

How can you share your gifts with the rest of the world, Leo? This week is all about tapping into what brings you the most joy and setting it on fire, literally. Remember: You are not your thoughts. There's some negative programming you need to break in order to set yourself free.

Virgo: You Are Capable And You Are Loved

The answers you seek are already living within you. This week is all about tapping into your soul roots and emotional foundation in order to obtain that sense of authority. Your self-esteem might not have been up to par as of late, but nothing lasts forever, Virgo.

Libra: You're Feeling Bold And Fearless

You're a completely different person, Libra. Your relationship dynamic is changing, along with your emotional foundation, which is in the midst of permanent restructure. This week is about taking that leap of faith, while also integrating your mental expansion with your personal philosophy.

Scorpio: You're Owning Up To Your Values

You've liberated yourself from stagnant routines, and now you're making space in your mind in order to communicate more effectively. You know what you're capable of, and this week is all about confronting your fears and vulnerabilities fearlessly and unapologetically. Do it.

Sagittarius: You're Being Mindful In Your Relationships

Having trouble putting your thoughts into words, Sag? Sometimes words do not suffice, but if there's anything you've learned about yourself as of late, make sure you pour that knowledge into your one-on-one relationships and committed partnerships in the process.

Capricorn: You're Paying It Forward In Every Way

This week is all about sharing the love that lives beneath your ice-cold facade. Your loved ones need you, and for some, this can be self-love, too. How can you tap into the spiritual enlightenment you've acquired and share it with someone who needs it? Pay it forward, Capricorn.

Aquarius: You're Experiencing Deep Enlightenment

Do you feel satisfied at a soul-level, Aquarius? This week is all about reflecting on your dreams and the experiences you've had with your extended community. What can you do with the knowledge you've acquired? Don't be afraid to say what's on your mind.

Pisces: You're Feeling More Confident About Your Life Mission

You're going places, and you're finally being gifted with enough self-confidence to move forward. This week is about doing what feels right, despite it not being considered "acceptable" amongst your friendship crew or extended network. You are who you are, Pisces. Period.